What's Really Driving The Price Of Gold?

Longer term, gold is expected to rise as the US dollar weakens.

The Euro is likely to further strengthen, which could cause a deeper correction in gold.

The cross rate between the Euro and the Yen affects price of gold.

The price of gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) - blue line - has been almost perfectly negatively correlated with the cross-rate between the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) and Japanese yen (NYSEARCA:FXY). Specifically, a stronger euro versus the yen has negatively affected the price of gold over the last 12 months. Here is the chart:

In this article I will specifically try to explain the most recent relationship between Gold and EURJPY, along with implications for the price of gold near-term.

So, the starting point of the analysis is the hypothesis that both, the euro and the yen, should be rising versus the US dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP), based on the Trump's statement that the dollar is too strong, and the apparent embrace of "the weak dollar policy".

This are the key points:

The yen has been rising as expected, but the euro was held by the risks related to the French elections. As a result, the yen strengthen vs. the euro (as well as the US dollar). Gold was rising along with the yen.

However, after the first round of French elections, the euro-specific risk decreased, which caused the "catch up" trade versus the US dollar. Since the yen already appreciated versus the dollar, the rising euro was most evident in the EUR-JPY cross rate.

Given almost a perfectly negative correlation between Gold and EURJPY over the last 12 months, the price of gold sold-off.

Near-term implications (days)

The euro is likely to further strengthen in the aftermath of the second round of French elections - versus the yen and the US dollar.

This is likely to cause more selling in gold in near-term.

Longer-term implications (weeks-months)

The euro will eventually re-price the redenomination risks , and the EUR-JPY cross-rate will stabilize.

At this point, both the dollar, which is bullish for Gold, Silver (NYSEARCA: SLV ), as well as the Gold miners (NYSEARCA: GDX ) (NYSEARCA: NUGT ). yen, should continue to rise versus the US euro and the

Thus, the current sell-off in gold is just a correction. Longer-term, gold will be affected by the anticipated US dollar depreciation versus the basket of currencies.

Note, gold investors should also monitor to yield on 10 Year T-Note (NYSEARCA:TLT), which directly affects the value of the US dollar, as thus, the price of gold, as previously explained.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.