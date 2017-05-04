LSC Communications' (LKSD) Tom Quinlan on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LKSD)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017 10:00 am ET

Executives

Janet Halpin - Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations

Tom Quinlan - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Drew Coxhead - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Charlie Strauzer - CJS Securities

Bill Warmington - Wells Fargo

Bill Mastoris - Baird & Company

Operator

I will now turn the call over to Janet Halpin. Janet, you may begin.

Janet Halpin

Thank you, Alisa. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining LSC Communications' first quarter 2017 results conference call. This morning, we released our earnings report, a copy of which can be found in the Investors section of our Web site at www.lsccom.com.

During this call, we'll refer to forward-looking statements that are subject to uncertainty. For a complete discussion, please refer to the cautionary statement included in our earnings release and further detailed in our Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2017 and LSC Communications periodic filings with the SEC and other filings with the SEC. Further, we will discuss non-GAAP financial information.

We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results provide you with useful supplementary information concerning the company's ongoing operations and is an appropriate way for you to evaluate the company's performance. They are however provided for informational purposes only. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results for the first quarter of 2017 included in the earnings release schedule as well as the appendix to the webcast presentation that is posted to the LSC Web site.

We are joined this morning by Tom Quinlan, Drew Coxhead and Kent Hansen.

I'll now turn the call over to Tom.

Tom Quinlan

Thank you, Janet and thanks to everyone for taking the time to join us today.

Our performance in the first quarter was in line with our expectations. We faced a tough year-over-year comparison, but we remain on track to meet our expectations for the full year. That is why today we reaffirmed our full year guidance.

Drew will provide more detail on the first quarter results and our full year guidance later on in the call.

Since our last earnings call, we continued to make significant progress in our core objectives. Our priority is to enable our client base including publishers, retailers and merchandisers across the globe to produce manage and deliver their physical and digital content more effectively.

As an integral part of our growth strategy, our focused execution of our supply chain as a service model has strengthened our ability to deliver value to our client and our shareholders.

For the book publishing industry, we continue to create new ways to add value and streamline supply chain. Signings of a number of supply chain agreements this quarter particularly in the educational market are evidence of our success in this service focused space. They include, Great Minds, a well respected educational organization with a mission to define and encourage content rich, comprehensive education for all United States school children.

Apologia Educational Ministries, a leading K-12 educational publisher for Christian based home school curriculum and open up resources, a non-profit organization developing the highest quality full class curriculum openly licensed for reduced cost to districts.

These are three of the publishers that have recently entrusted LSC Communications to help improve their businesses. And we expect that trend to continue as publishers of all sizes are recognizing the great benefit of letting us provide best in class supply chain services that reduced their cost and allow them to put all their focus on connecting with their audiences.

In the first quarter, we also expanded our digital in-print media production capabilities with the acquisition of HudsonYards Studios. HudsonYards reputation for providing high quality creative retouching and computer generated imagery opens new revenue streams and online content management and production.

Our magazine and catalog clients also rely on LSC for industry leading mailing solutions and we continue to see strong growth this quarter in our co-mail services platform. Our scale combined with the proprietary mail optimization technology drive significant postal savings for our clients.

Demand for these services continues to be strong and we have invested in capacity coming online in the second half of this year that will enable further growth in this area.

The role of print continues to be a relevant element in the comprehensive marketing strategy for many industries. So, we are continually seeking new ways to ensure that we are delivering cost efficiencies across this distribution channel.

Our most recent success in the magazine supply chain services space is the signing of multiyear contract with America Media Inc., one of the leading celebrity and health and fitness media brand in the world. This agreement includes the print management and distribution for all AMI's titles including recently acquired celebrity magazine Us Weekly. We are thrilled to expand this important relationship.

In our office product segment, we continue to see softening sales in the office super store channel. While eCommerce sales remain strong and continue to outpace the market. We are well positioned to support our customers in both channels. For the big box stores, we've developed even more cost effective products and supply chain solutions; for online retailers, we are utilizing real-time data to optimize our product, price and marketing approach and drive further growth.

Looking ahead, we continue to work with a strategic acquisition pipeline that will provide growth opportunities to benefit all stakeholders. Recent acquisitions and partnerships have provided valuable expansions of our product portfolios. We intend to deliver the same Q in the same quarter and in the future.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Drew to review the quarter's financial results in more detail.

Drew Coxhead

Thank you, Tom.

I will be discussing both GAAP results and non-GAAP results. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results for the first quarter of 2017 included in the earnings release schedules, as well as the appendix to the webcast presentation that is posted to the LSC Web site.

To start, I want to point out that the first quarter 2017 results were in line with our expectations and with our internal budget that supports the guidance we have provided for the year.

I noted on our previous earnings call that we expected the first quarter of 2017 to be the toughest comparison to 2016 and then 2016's first quarter, non-GAAP EBITDA increased $22 million compared to the Q1 2015. Driven in part by the strong adult coloring book sales and in earlier than normal ramp up in demand for K-12 educational books both of these factors made the year-over-year comparison more difficult this year.

Later, I will provide more detail on the full year guidance and factors that make us confident in reaffirming this guidance today.

Net sales in the first quarter were $821 million, a decline of 6.7% from the first quarter of 2016. Adjusting for the December 2, 2016 acquisition of Continuum, the March 1, 2017 acquisition of HudsonYards changes in pass-through paper sales and foreign exchange rates, our organic sales decline was 7.1%.

This organic decline in net sales was driven by volume declines and price pressure across both the print and office product segments.

We reported a first quarter GAAP net loss of $1 million compared to net income of $31 million in the first quarter of 2016. It is important to note that the first quarter of 2017 includes interest expense of $17 million related to the debt issued in connection with the separation from RR Donnelley. While no interest expense was allocated to LSC in the first quarter of 2016.

First quarter non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $65 million compared to $96 million in the first quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter of 7.9% was 300 basis points lower than the first quarter of last year. The EBITDA decline versus last year's first quarter reflects the lower volume and unfavorable business mix, price erosion and a small negative impact from cost to operated as a standalone company.

These impacts were partially offset by cost reduction actions productivity improvements and improved pricing per paper by-products. The negative business mix impact on our non-GAAP EBITDA margin was significant reflecting the lower volume in adult coloring books, educational books and office products all of which are relatively higher margin products.

Now, I will discuss net sales, income from operations and non-GAAP EBITDA performance for each of the segments.

Net sales in our print segment was $710 million in the first quarter of 2017, a decrease of 5.6% from last year's fourth quarter. After adjusting for the impact of the Continuum and HudsonYards acquisitions, changes in foreign exchange rates and pass-through paper sales year-over-year sales decreased by 6.0% on an organic basis.

In magazines and catalogs and retail inserts, these were all organic decline with 6.7% driven by volume declines in price pressure. However, we continue to see growth both in Mexico and in our co-mail services offerings.

In book, we had an organic decrease of 2.4% in the quarter, as continued growth in supply chain management services partially offset the tough quarter-over-quarter comparison in adult coloring books and the lower K-12 educational volume that I mentioned earlier.

Trade book volume and college education demand both held up well in the quarter.

Our Europe reporting unit experienced 18.6% organic decline including the impact of certain customer contracts previously managed by LSC's European operations that were assigned to RRD entities as of the spin-off date, resulting in a $6 million unfavorable impact on net sales in the quarter with minimal impacts on earnings.

In addition, the lower net sales in Europe reflected the closure of our U.K. facility and the resulting loss of certain customer work and other volume declines.

Print segment GAAP income from operations was $12 million compared to $32 million in the first quarter of 2016. Print segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $52 million and the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.3% decreased by 280 basis points from the first quarter of 2016 primarily due to unfavorable volume and mix and price pressure partially offset by an increase in the commodity price levels for materials by-products and by cost reductions.

Net sales in the office product segment were $111 million, a decrease of 13.3% from the first quarter of last year. Sales to major office products retailers were down year-over-year as these customers continue to focus on store consolidation and inventory reductions.

In addition, about $5 million of the net sales decline resulted from the timing impact of shipping delays we experienced due to a warehouse relocation in the fourth quarter of 2015, which called these shipments to slide into the first quarter of 2016 increasing net sales in that period.

We continue to see growth in the eCommerce channel during the quarter that partially offset the decline in traditional channels and we continue to focus our efforts on further growing our eCommerce presence.

Office product segment income from operations was $9 million compared to $14 million in the first quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the office product segment was $14 million for the quarter with a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.6%, a 150 basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2016.

This decrease in non-GAAP EBITDA margin was largely driven by the lower volumes along with some price pressure, partially offset by strong productivity improvement and cost control initiatives.

Free cash flow for the first quarter was $43 million compared to $2 million in the first quarter of last year. The $41 million increase in free cash flow was driven by working capital reductions in the quarter. The favorable working capital impact was partially offset by $17 million in interest payments in the first quarter of 2017 related to the debt issued in connection with the separation from RR Donnelley and a $9 million increase in capital spending.

As of March 31, 2017, our growth leverage was 2.2x within our targeted growth leverage range of 1.5x to 2.25x. We ended the quarter with $89 million of cash on hand, $476 million of net available liquidity and nothing to on our $400 million revolving credit facility.

On February 2, 2017, we used cash on hand to pay in advance the full $50 million of term loan B required amortization payments for 2017.

On April 6, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share payable on June 2 to shareholders of record as of May 15. The payment of future dividends will depend on many factors including the company's financial condition, legal requirements and other factors that the Board of Directors deemed relevant. Our intent is to pay a regular dividend at a sustainable level and our debt agreements allow for dividends well above the current level giving us flexibility to consider dividend increases in the future.

Lastly, I will share some more detail on the full year 2017 guidance that we reaffirmed in this mornings press release. First, we continued to expect net sales between $3.55 billion and $3.65 billion for the year. The upper half of this range reflects improved educational book volumes in the back half driven by the timing impacts we have experienced so far this year.

Volumes recovered less than we expect or if retail store closes continue to accelerate then we would trend towards the lower end of this range.

We expect our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin to be between 9.75% and 10.25% for the year. While first quarter margins were well below this range, a number of factors will drive improvement in margins for the balance of the year.

First, during Q1, we implemented cost reductions actions that will result in significant savings for the balance of the year. These actions included one facility closure and reductions in administrative and overhead cost across the company.

Second, we are also seeing an increase in pricing for by-products primarily waste paper that is recycled in our print facilities. These factors in addition to the more favorable business mix expected in Q2 and Q3 are expected to move non-GAAP EBITDA margins towards the middle of our guidance range on a full year basis.

Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $60 million to $65 million. In the first quarter of 2017, we spent $21 million on capital expenditures compared to $12 million in the first quarter of 2016.

Our capital investments in the quarter were focused on projects that will drive earnings improvement in the back half of this year including additional co-mail and digital print capacity to support the growth we are seeing in these offerings.

Depreciation and amortization is expected to be in the range of $155 million to $165 million. We expect interest expense in the range of $68 million to $72 million. Our full year non-GAAP effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 33% to 36% and we expect free cash flow to be between $125 million and $155 million.

And with that, I will return the call to Tom for some closing comments.

Tom Quinlan

Thanks Drew.

In closing, I'd like to thank all of our employees for their continued support, hard work and client-focused dedication. As we continue throughout the year is important that we keep our focus on safety and integrity, while providing the highest value and quality each and everyday to our clients.

Thank you all for joining us today. And with that, operator, I would like to open up the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Charlie Strauzer from CJS Securities. Your line is open.

Charlie Strauzer

Hi, good morning.

Tom Quinlan

Good morning, Charlie.

Charlie Strauzer

Tom, Drew thanks for the additional color behind the guidance kind of the puts and takes there. I was hoping maybe we have a little broader discussion with you Tom about guidance, obviously, your operating and challenging environment are both the office products and book markets right now kind of what's given you kind of the confidence that you kind of get there in the back half of the year and as the year progresses?

Tom Quinlan

Yes. Thank you, Charlie and good morning. Yes, I mean, today's reaction to our announcement definitely I'm surprised given where we see the year going and what we had planned. So, this -- and we are out in the street, talking to people, we share with like 2016 was such a tough comp in the first quarter. But why we feel good about it is, look, made sure Drew announced today that we go through cost measures, we've been doing this forever and we always do it. But said look let's make sure everybody understand that. By-products are trending much higher than anticipated, so that is something that quite frankly is something that we didn't budget for as you go through more buying comes in, in the back half, so we feel good about that.

The capital spend that we spent in the first quarter as you look I think it's probably $7 million, $9 million more than what we spent last year. That's going to deliver for us throughout the remainder of the year. And textbook print, 2016 the publishers accelerated their orders to us in the final half of the year and we went through this year after talking to our clients and no had those orders, will start to come towards the end of this quarter, the start of the third quarter.

So as we look at it, we think that that's -- those are not any surprises to us and why we feel good about as you look at things, the textbook market itself as you think about it estimates are that it's going to be a totaling $2.7 billion in total. I mean open territory is estimated to be $1.5 billion, new adoptions, the residual adoptions are about $1.2 billion, open territory is about $1.5 billion. You got California coming out with English language arts; you got Texas with foreign language; you've got Georgia with science; Florida with social studies; Oklahoma and South Carolina with math.

So, we feel pretty good as far as what that looks like. If you look at 2018; 2018 suppose to be up to almost 15% over what's 2017's forecast is.

So we feel good about that, our catalog strategy is -- as we've talked about, we're using closed services as a value proposition settlement business as well as drive improved earnings for our existing -- on our existing work. We've got a small account strategy that's going well. We've optimized manufacturing platform to create capacity, so we feel good about that. And again catalogs are just going to be a continuing constant loop of engagement between the catalogers and their customers.

I talked to you about book -- we're building that up from the core and magazine Us Weekly, that's a significant win. We're not going away in the magazine market as some people maybe saying. We're having Us Weekly is a great -- does great things for us not only from printing standpoint, but also from a mailing standpoint. So we think all those things we've got out there. I feel good about where we are for the remainder of the year. But again, understand that people look at numbers without going into them and looking at the detail and when you do that that can obviously cause some issues that we got here today.

Charlie Strauzer

You obviously are generating significant free cash flow still in that -- reaffirming that guidance I think is, should give people a lot of confidence still. But what are the kind of the near-term plans for the free cash flow, Tom. And obviously, you can do a lot of shareholder friendly things with that cash, what are your thoughts there?

Tom Quinlan

Look, I think we think about every action that we take has been shareholder friendly. So, I think as we've talked about the acquisition pipeline is robust with good properties that are out there. They don't happen overnight. There is good dialog going on, good give and take. But those acquisitions that we look at -- are looking at are going to make us stronger on a number of accounts. So you feel good about that.

I mean if you go apples-to-apples, I think my math is about $58 million more we generated in first quarter 2017 on an apples-to-apples basis then what we did in 2016. So, the cash flow is there. We're going to put it to good use as we go through it. And again, as we're out in the road, we're looking at acquisitions. We're looking at over time increasing the dividend. We paid down the debt. We're doing the CapEx internally. So again, we feel -- I feel good about where is the strength of the business is.

Charlie Strauzer

And then, if you look at kind of the office price business, obviously the whole industry is kind of going through an inventory reduction/reset button if you will. What do you see kind of more likely online the Amazon, the eCommerce avenues of the world, are they starting to see -- starting to see any pickup in orders from that side of that business, are the big box guys are losing share to kind of online as well.

Tom Quinlan

Yes. Look, I think all of us in the world are losing share to Amazon. It's not just office products. But it's a $6.6 billion market; it's a mature market; it's a consolidating market. We're less than 10% of that market, well less than 10%. So there is no excuse on our side with our sales force and our leaders for not going out and getting additional business there.

The demand for our products on everyone's product, it's driven by the economy and education. We think both of those are either stabilizing or improving, so that's a good sign. Our brands which again goes back to the online, we've got Pendaflex, TOPS, Ampad, Cardinal, Adams, Oxford, hopefully, I didn't miss any.

And we also do the private labels, so there is eCommerce players that are getting into private label that's good for us. And obviously, we're selling our brands across there as well. So look we think the big box stores are going to settle in at some point here. And we also think that drivers behind why people buy these products are good. So again, there is no sort of roadblock, we see with office products.

Charlie Strauzer

Great. Thank you. Good job, kind of you. I think it's -- at least explaining to people year-over-year, hard comps you have there. I think I try to capture pretty well in my estimates, but maybe something [indiscernible] much as others. But, I think going forward, you've done a good job of kind of setting the bar here. And what do you think could take the bar higher, what kind of positive surprises could come to you in the second half of the year, is there anything that in terms of the textbook cycle accelerating at all that you're hearing from your sales force at all?

Tom Quinlan

Look, I think textbooks are going to be where we thought they were going to be. I don't think that will be anything of great. I think what sets us up for the end of the year with a little bit of push and what sets up for 2018, the more supply chain services we can do, the more subscription boxes we can do from the magazine side. The more what I call the smaller catalogers and publishers that we can bring in.

Continuum, the acquisition that we've talked to you about, we're starting to hit our stride there with basically becoming a provider of printing materials for people to go ahead and buy. The leadership there is doing a great job. We've got some nice wins going on there that I think we'll go as fast as we wanted to go because of what the value add we bring there. So I think those are all upsides to us. The acquisitions again, hopefully, we'll get some of those going as we go through here and be able to benefit from those in the second half of the year as well.

Charlie Strauzer

Perfect. Thanks a lot.

Tom Quinlan

Thank you, Charlie.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes to us from Bill Warmington from Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Bill Warmington

Good morning everybody.

Tom Quinlan

Good morning.

Bill Warmington

So first question, I know you've gone through some of the thoughts on what was going to happen in the second half of the year and I was just going through the math on it and given the down 7.1% organic in Q1, it looks like you need to do about -- you have to average 1.6% negative for the next three quarters to get to the -- at the low end of the minus 3% to 0% range. And then to take get to a breakeven for the year, it looks like you have to do -- you have to average about positive 2.5%.

Just want to make sure those numbers were -- we've got the same numbers that you are getting because it might be some issue with seasonality on the revenue or something that might affect it.

And then, given that math, do you feel that the actions that you've taken on the revenue side are going to be sufficient to be able to get to that low end of the minus 3% to 0% guidance for the year.

Drew Coxhead

Yes, Bill. This is Drew. So I think your math is probably roughly right. We've looked at obviously, the year ago relative to our guidance range and as I talked about in my comments. There is a couple of things depending, which way things trend that will put us in the different parts of that range. But, as we've talked about in the quarter, so what we believe is a good deal of timing and the book educations space that should help improve the trends as we're going through the back half of the year. And then some of the additional investments and others that we see coming in also gets us to the point where we think we ought to be into at least the lower half of that range and if things trend better on the education space from the timing perspective potentially further up.

We also are -- have decent visibility in our loadings on the long run platforms and those have been trending pretty positively relative to our expectations. So that gives us some visibility on that part of the business in terms of what our revenue expectation is for the back half.

Bill Warmington

All right. You mentioned some capacity coming online in the second half, I believe was for magazines, right?

Drew Coxhead

For co-mail, so not…

Bill Warmington

For co-mail, sorry, sorry.

Drew Coxhead

Co-mail, yes.

Tom Quinlan

And we've got digital that we announced as it relates to digital equipment that we purchased as well. So, that's why you see $21 million being spent in the first quarter, [NextGo] [ph] got a new press coming online. So again, all those things we're not ones to sort of buy and hopefully somebody comes, we have a history of making sure that when we spend our cash, we know that we've got a good return on it when it comes, why we're buying it.

Bill Warmington

Well, that was going to be my question, was how comfortable are you with the expected utilization on that -- on that new plant that's coming online and what kind of…

Tom Quinlan

I'm very sensible with the utilization that we'll be doing with the equipment that we're bringing in as well as with the services that we're going to be offering as we sit here today. The volumes to fill up co-mail capacity that we're bringing on, those volumes are already in-house today and we've continued to make progress and what we can do and the value that we can get out of co-mail and so that there is no doubt that we'll fill up that capacity.

Bill Warmington

Okay. Then last question for you is on the M&A side, just want to double-check in terms of, I'll call your purchasing capacity available for M&A specifically the available cash -- net of the cash needed on the business available to that capacity and then factoring in any debt repayments, just trying to get a sense of what your -- bigger while it is if you will to do M&A over the next -- let's say the remainder of 2017.

Tom Quinlan

Yes. Look, we've already made our debt payment for 2017 so that's behind us. I think the number was $476 million of available capacity that we have, anything that we're looking at as we've talked about when we're on the road was $25 million to maybe couple of $100 million top-line, all of that within the kill zone of what we're trying to do and within the covenants as well as the ratings that we have. So again felt good about that.

Bill Warmington

All right. Well, thank you very much.

Tom Quinlan

Thank you, Bill.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes to us from Bill Mastoris from Baird & Company. Your line is open.

Bill Mastoris

Thank you.

Tom Quinlan

Hi, Bill.

Bill Mastoris

Hi. Following up on the last question and an earlier question regarding the M&A pipeline and I think you partially answered this. But Tom, the M&A as you've indicated is got to be a little bit smaller than it was obviously than in your prior life. But, I'm just wondering if you found the right acquisition how far are you willing to stretch the balance sheet, just in terms of leverage? And any color you could give us for additional criteria and any M&A activity would be greatly appreciated.

Tom Quinlan

I appreciate Bill. Look, we're not going to -- you're not going to see us go up to 3%. I think when we've talked when we've been on this call say, look we may go a little bit above what the guard rail on the high-end was for a period of time, but the idea is to comeback down. I mean we've got $85 million of cash somewhere in the 80s -- balance sheet right now.

The significant amount of room here that we have to go ahead and play with, but we're not -- you're not going to see us go up to something approaching 3%. The things that we're looking at will move the needle at this size of a company. So to your point, which is a valid one, not like what we did back at Donnelly when we had [indiscernible], Carrier and Bound, but these transactions they are still -- it's still a fragmented marketplace. It's all the reasons why I think we are a good investment. As we've got a strong competitive position, I believe we have the right strategy.

We have the scale to drive the lowest total cost for our clients. We do match cost of revenues as you go through things. You've indicated, everybody has indicated we do have a solid balance sheet and we're paying attractive dividend. So all of that coming together as far as we're concerned makes us attractive, and then also makes us partner of choice when our clients think of one in a partner up with the communication business.

So, as we think about it, we think we are -- we're still on track to deliver what we said we will deliver this year that we don't think that lightly, we know that means we've been around long enough time to understand when you make commitments. I think everybody still get and try to understand what our business is, there is a lot of new shareholders in our account that weren't there before. So, I think as they going through things, they are trying to understand and hopefully we can get through this first half of the year and people will start to understand what we are all about, how we are managing the business and why we are excited about what the opportunities are here at LSC.

Bill Mastoris

Okay. Tom, just to confirm and Drew maybe the better person for this that -- there is really no M&A activity that's assumed in any of your guidance. Do I have that correct, is that a fair statement?

Drew Coxhead

Yes. That's correct. The guidance is all reflective of our organic expectations at this point. Other than the M&A that's been completed at this point. So, you have got some impact in there from the couple of small deals that we finished in the last year and in the first quarter.

Bill Mastoris

Okay. Of course, the answers are very helpful. Thank you very much.

Tom Quinlan

Thank you, Bill. And operator with that we will end the call. I know everybody is busy. There is a lot of people who are reporting earnings, hopefully people found this helpful. We will be back to you in 90 days and again, thank you for your support.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today's conference. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

