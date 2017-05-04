Transocean: Third Time Is A Charm?

But for now, I will remain on the sidelines and gauge the health of the industry from a distance.

Transocean is trying to do what it can to survive the downcycle and come out the other end one of the potential thrivers in the industry.

Three of the largest offshore drillers have released 1Q17 results this week so far. In all three cases, offshore drilling shares took a beating.

Three of the largest offshore drillers have released 1Q17 earnings this week so far, with Noble (NYSE:NE) scheduled for later tonight. And the theme seems clear to me: the space has not found its bottom yet - except maybe in the way illustrated on the image below.

Credit: BBC

Transocean (NYSE:RIG), the latest to disclose results, reported a top and bottom line beat that failed to keep the stock afloat, as share price dipped -6% mid-day Thursday. Contract drilling revenues of $738 million helped to drive a solid $56 million revenue beat, but it was sharply down YOY - more so than the drilling revenues of its key peers. Adjusted EPS of $0.01 was 8 cents better than consensus, although possibly aided by an income tax benefit that nearly matched pre-tax income.

The reduction in operating and maintenance expenses, unlike what I have seen with other players so far this quarter, outpaced the decline in revenues, pointing to a significant improvement in drilling efficiency YOY. Nearly half of those costs have been cut since 1Q16 which I find impressive. GAAP op margin of 21.8% in 1Q17 makes Transocean one of the more profitable of the large drillers within the peer group, alongside Ensco (NYSE:ESV). See graph below, on a trailing twelve month basis.

Backlog of $10.8 billion is down from $11.3 billion last quarter and $12.2 billion in the previous period. Yet, Transocean's market cap-to-backlog (a little-used metric that I like to track as a proxy of long-term forward price-to-sales) sits at the low end of the peer group range, at 0.37x. For comparison, Diamond Offshore's (NYSE:DO) multiple is 0.57x, while Ensco's is 0.66x.

Very importantly for drillers undergoing a severe trough, Transocean managed to produce positive cash from operations and free cash flow in 1Q17, although understandably less than it did a year ago. As a result, the company ended the quarter with more cash on the balance sheet than it had started with, while debt remained largely stable.

The table below suggests that Transocean is one of the least leveraged companies in the space, on a debt-to-equity basis.

Conclusion

I believe Transocean is trying to do what it can to survive the downcycle and come out the other end one of the potential thrivers in the industry. And few would argue that the company's 1Q17 results were disastrous. But the fundamentals of the offshore drilling business are not giving investors the confidence that better days could be just around the corner.

As I have mentioned before, if I had to pick sides, I would likely bet on Transocean for the long run - along with Rowan (NYSE:RDC), one of the least leveraged drillers with one of the best jackup fleets out there. But for now, I continue to find the space largely uninvestable. Only because RIG is back near all-time lows does not mean that it can't stay there for a long time, until crude prices climb to new heights and remain strong for a bit.

For now, I will remain on the sidelines and gauge the health of the industry from a distance.

