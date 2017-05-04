Stage Stores: It Is Not As Bad As It Seems

I also show reasons why the company might not file for bankruptcy any time soon.

In this article, I demonstrate that its shareholders' equity is higher than its market capitalization.

Investment Thesis

Although I have been critical of Stage Stores (SSI) before, I believe the company will be a good investment for a long-term contrarian investor.

Introduction

I have published two articles on SSI which can be found here and here. In these articles, I argued that the company’s dividend is not sustainable. I still believe so. The company has a dividend yield of 20% and a payout ratio of -43%. Last year, the company paid dividends of $17 million while making a net loss of $-38 million. The table below shows SSI’s net income, its annual dividend, the long-term debt it has issued, and the debt it has repaid in the past five years.

Year Net Income ($) Dividend Paid ($) Long-Term Debt Issued Long-term Debt Repaid 2016 (38M) 17M 519M 514M 2015 4M 19M 576M 462M 2014 31M 17M 458M 474M 2013 17M 15M - 1M 2012 38M 12M - 19M

Source: Author + Morningstar (MORN)

SSI has a market capitalization of $79 million, down from $937 million four years ago. It has a trailing P/S ratio of 0.1 which is lower than the industrial average of 1.124 and a price to free cash flow ratio of 0.9 vs the industrial’s average of 10.2. It has a forward P/S ratio of 0.05.

The table below summarizes the company’s key ratios compared to the S&P 500 and the retail industry. The company’s ratios are lower than those of the industry, S&P 500, and its 5-year average.

Source: Morningstar

The chart below shows the trend of the P/S ratio and the price-to-free cash flow for the company.

Source: YCharts

This company is in this situation for several reasons. First, the company’s stores are in areas where the local community is heavily dependent on crude oil. Most of its retail stores are in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. In the past few years, oil prices have fallen from more than $100 to the current $47. This has led to a reduction in local oil activity which, in turn, has led to reduced discretionary spending. Second, its revenue has declined from $1.6 billion in 2013 to $1.4 billion in 2016 and its debt has increased from $12 million in 2013 to the current $164 million.

Third, the current weakness in retail shopping has contributed to this situation. In the past few months, several departmental stores have either declared bankruptcy or reorganized their businesses. Fourth, the company has had a challenge adopting to the new e-commerce phase. Although the company has invested in e-commerce, its revenues in the channel are negligible.

Source: Bloomberg

The company's current valuation does not reflect its real value. Fears that the company could go bankrupt are overblown.

Market Capitalization vs Shareholders Equity

Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy and Greedy When Others Are Fearful… Warren Buffet

Investors use different methods to find whether a company is overvalued or undervalued. In the previous part, I analyzed SSI by comparing its multiples with those of the market and the industry. Other investors use the Discounted Cash Flow model (DCF) or technical indicators.

In this part, I will use a very simple – but unconventional - strategy of comparing the current market capitalization of SSI with its shareholders’ equity.

With SSI’s short interest at an all-time high, many investors believe that the company is headed for bankruptcy. They believe that the company will follow the path other retailers like Gordmans Stores (NASDAQ:GMAN) and Payless have followed. To some extent, they are right to think like this because SSI’s revenues are slowing while its debt is growing. However, as I will show below, SSI might not file for bankruptcy any time soon.

Below is a summary of the company’s total assets and total liabilities.

Summary of the SSI Assets

Current and Non-Current Assets Value in $ Cash and Equivalents 14M Prepaid Expenses 42M Inventories 409M Property, Plant, and Equipment 284M Intangible Assets 15M Other Long-term assets 23M TOTAL 787M

Summary of liabilities

Current and Non-Current Liabilities Value in $ Short term debt 6M Accounts Payable 102M Accrued liabilities 48M Other Current Liabilities 12M Long-term debt 164M Deferred Tax 1M Other Long Term Liabilities 74M TOTAL 407M

Source: Morningstar

The company has a shareholders’ equity of $380 million ($787M - $380M). Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, George Kesarios recently wrote this about this unconventional method of valuing a company:

If the assets are there, it does not matter if a company in not making money. It can always sell something to meet obligations.

In an extreme situation where SSI was forced to sell its assets to pay off its liabilities, the company would be left with $380 million.

However, some assets like prepaid expenses and intangible assets are difficult to sell. So, let us assume the company gets nothing from those. Let us also assume that its inventory gets a buyer who gets a 20% discount. This would generate $327 million. Also, let’s assume that the PPE gets a buyer who gets a 20% discount. This would generate $227 million. Finally, let’s assume that the long-term assets fetch $10 million.

Assuming the company pays-off its debt, and settles the liabilities, it would remain with $171 million of equity.

If the company was to distribute the balance to its shareholders, the share price would be worth about $6. That is, $170 million / 27.1 million (shares outstanding).

As a contrast, Sears Holdings (SHLD) is a company many expects to file for bankruptcy. Fellow SA contributor WYCO Researcher has already estimated when the company will file for bankruptcy. His article can be found here. Apart from declining revenues, the main reason why Sears would file for bankruptcy is that it has a negative shareholders’ equity of $-3.8 billion. This means that even if it was to sell all its assets, it would not be able to pay its total debt which stands at $3.5 billion.

Will Stage Stores file for bankruptcy?

There are fears that the company could file for bankruptcy like many retailers have done this year. These concerns are overblown as the company’s liquidity is not that bad.

In December, it amended its senior secured revolving credit facility from $350 million to $450 million. The term was extended from 2019 to 2021. In the previous earnings call, the management said this about the facility:

In December, we strengthened our credit facility with an amendment that increased total capacity by $100 million up to $450 million and extended the term to December 2021. The amended credit facility provides us with enhanced liquidity as we continue to execute our strategic initiatives and reflects the competence that our banking partners have in Stage Stores. We believe in taking care of our shareholders as you’ve often heard we say and we recently announced our Board’s decision to pay our 47th consecutive quarterly dividend.

For now, this is encouraging. However, if the company fails to mend its spending ways, I believe the case for bankruptcy cannot be ruled out in future. As revenues continue to slide, and as its long-term debt continues to grow, the company needs to be more careful on how it spends its resources.

As I have recommended before, I believe the current dividend policy is not sustainable and should be eliminated. Also, last month, the company acquired the assets of the bankrupt firm Gordmans Stores in a transaction estimated at $40 million. Although the purchase was at a discount, I believe this is not in the best interest of the firm. SSI’s main focus, for now, should be growing revenues, reducing costs, and paying down debt.

Final Thoughts

In this article, I have demonstrated that Stage Stores is trading at a discount compared to its peers. The reason for this is that its revenues, comp sales, and most metrics that investors use have declined. Its close peers like Gordmans Stores have been forced to bankruptcy. However, as I have demonstrated, even if the company was to sell its assets to pay its liabilities, its net worth would be worth more than the $79 million. Also, I have demonstrated that SSI will not file for bankruptcy any time soon but, if it fails to check its spending, a bankruptcy cannot be ruled out in future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SSI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.