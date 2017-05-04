Why Andurand's Bull Oil Thesis Will Fail

(The following note was sent to members of my Premium service on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace on April 26, 2017. For more information, click here.)

According to a letter to investors obtained by Bloomberg News, the Andurand Commodities Fund said in a letter, "This year, crude has been stuck in a trendless and choppy market" amid "concerns about rising U.S. supplies."

But he lost about 12 percent ($130 million) through March because prices fell.

"He's still betting that slowing Middle East production and declining U.S. fuel inventories show prices are headed higher."

But all signs point to higher Middle East production. Furthermore, U.S. refineries reached their highest level in history, and gasoline production is rising. Gas demand is lackluster, trailing year-ago volumes. So gasoline stocks will remain flat or continue to rise, counter to the normal seasonal trend.