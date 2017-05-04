Great Plains Energy's (GXP) CEO Terry Bassham on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Great Plains Energy Inc. (NYSE:GXP)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017, 09:00 AM ET

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Quarter 2017 Great Plains Energy's Earnings Conference. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode to prevent background nose. [Operator Instructions] We will have a question-and-answer session later and the instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Lori Wright

Thank you, Carmen. Good morning everyone and welcome to Great Plains Energy's first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. We appreciate that you're joining us this morning.

On the call today we have Terry Bassham, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Bryant, Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy and Chief Financial Officer. Darrin Ives, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, is also with us this morning as are other members of our management team who will be available during the question-and-answer portion of today's call.

Today's discussion will include forward-looking information and the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Slide 2 and the disclosure on our SEC filings contain a list of some of the factors that could cause future results to differ materially from our expectations. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the appendix.

We issued our first quarter 2017 earnings results press release and 10-Q earlier this morning. These items along with today's webcast slides and supplemental financial information for the quarter are available on the main page of our website at GreatPlainsEnergy.com.

As summarized on Slide 4, Terry will begin today's call with a review of our announcement that this morning we filed a petition for reconsideration with the Kansas Corporation Commission. He will also discuss our legislative and regulatory priorities outside of the Westar transaction. Kevin will then discuss our financial results for the quarter.

With that, I'll now hand the call to Terry.

Terry Bassham

Thank Lori and good morning everybody. Thanks for joining us. As Lori mentioned, this morning we filed a petition for reconsideration with the Kansas Corporation Commission with Westar. Our petition seeks additional time to explore whether we can reach a revised agreement with Westar that addresses the concerns of the Commission raised regarding the structure of the transaction.

To be clear, any revised agreements with Westar to move forward, well the transaction must be accretive relative to our Board standalone plan, create long-term value for shareholders and other stakeholders, address the concerns of the Commission and as a result have a high likelihood of success. Since announcing agreement with Westar last year, we have completed integration planning. This work has only reinforced our confidence in the benefits and value upside of this transaction.

We've identified significant efficiencies that result from a strong geographic fit and complementary nature of our operations. We believe these efficiencies will translate into meaningful earnings accretion for shareholders and cost savings for customers. Our petition for reconsideration gives us the opportunity until May 31 to have further discussions with Westar in order to determine if a mutually agreeable revised transaction might be negotiated.

To be successful, any revised transaction would have to resolve the concerns identified by the Commission while preserving meaningful benefits for shareholders and customers. Key concerns raised by the Commission and their order include the overall purchase price which the Commission deemed to be too high, the capital structure for GPE which the Commission said was too risky, quantifiable and demonstrable customer benefits, staffing levels particularly at Westar's headquarters in Topeka.

Based on our conversations with Westar, we believe there's room to work together to address each of these areas, while also preserving the valuation creation opportunity inherent in our combination. That said, our negotiations with Westar are ongoing, and no new agreement has been reached. As soon as we have something more definitive, we will publicly announce it.

If we're able to reach an agreement with Westar, we will immediately engage with the other parties to the proceeding to address their concerns and set a new procedural schedule that allows all parties and the commission adequate time to review the matter.

Let me reiterate. We will only pursue a revised agreement. We determine that it delivers more value than we are able to achieve on a standalone basis. I recognize that you were interested in what a revised agreement may look like. Our discussions with Westar are ongoing now, so I do not have specifics to share with you today.

With that said, I'd now like to move to Slide 7 to discuss our regulatory priorities beyond Westar transaction. As you can see on the slide, our focus remains on earning our allowed returns in all jurisdictions to enhance earnings growth and offer superior risk adjusted returns. Our efforts to modernize the Missouri regulatory environment remain a top priority in that regard. Over the last several years, we've worked with policy makers, regulators and other stakeholders to move Missouri beyond its century old regulatory framework.

We now believe there is widespread support in the legislature to adopt more progressive approaches to provide timely cost recovery and benefits to all stakeholders. Now, we are extremely disappointed, but a filibuster mounted on Senate Bill 190 by but just a few senators. With legislative statute ending a week from today, it appears unlikely the Bill's opponents will allow vote to take place. We plan to continue our dialogue with stakeholders and we'll work to find a solution to address the legislative impasse, the utility legislation has faced the last several sessions.

Turning now to a minute to an update on our rate case filings. Just yesterday we received an order on our KCP&L Missouri rate case, and we expect new retail rates to become effective later this month. The order provided for an ROE of 9.5% and a rate making equity ratio of approximately 49%. Although, we are still reviewing the associated schedules, we believe it will result in a revenue increase of $30 million to $35 million. You can find a summary of our KCP&L Missouri rate case filing in the appendix to this presentation.

In our Kansas abbreviated rate case, a nano stipulation agreement that is subject to commission approval has been filed by KCP&L and the parties. The agreement provides for a decrease in retail revenues of $3.6 million. We requested an order by June 7 with an effective date of June, 28. As a reminder, this case was filed to true-up of our costs for the La Cygne environmental project that came in on time and under budget. The project went to the service in the spring of 2015. We plan to file rate cases in each of our jurisdictions in 2018 for recovery of infrastructure investments and to true-up our cost structure.

Turning now to Slide 8, we continue to believe in the value proposition we offer on a standalone basis. Our stable financial position is supported by strong utility operations and solid cash flow profile. In other words, our standalone plan will provide shareholders with balanced returns and reliable dividend growth. The solid standalone profile notwithstanding the right transaction with Westar will enable us to create significant incremental value.

Now with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Kevin to review the quarterly results.

Kevin Bryant

Thanks Terry and good morning everyone. I'll provide an overview of our financial performance on Slide 10. As we continue to simplify the moving parts of our business, this quarter was a fairly straightforward one.

On a GAAP basis, we announced the loss for the quarter of $0.11 per share compared to $0.17 in 2016. Our adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.13 per share. As detailed on the slide, the $0.04 decreased for the quarter was driven by milder weather, higher depreciation and amortization, partially offset by favorable weather normalized demand. Demand growth remains a key area of focus.

We remain encouraged by the broader economic climate in the Kansas City region. In 2017, we anticipate weather normalized demand growth up flat to slightly positive, net of the estimated input impact of our energy efficiency program. In 2017 we expect continued increases in customer growth, partially offset by average use per customer, driven by the traditional increases in efficiency and the success of our own energy efficiency program.

Overall, we remain excited about the economic conditions in our region. Year-to-date through March, we gained nearly 8,800 residential customers compared to a year ago. This is a positive sign that the continued growth in the labor market is spurring housing constructions. Year-to-date through March, single-family permits increased 21% compared to a year ago.

With that, thank you for your time this morning. We're now happy to answer any questions you may have.

Thank you. [Operator Instruction] And our first question is from the line of Ali Agha with SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Ali Agha

Thank you. Good morning.

Terry Bassham

Good morning.

Kevin Bryant

Good morning.

Ali Agha

First question, Terry when you talk about, looking at the transaction and comparing it to standalone, and having to be better for shareholder value, are you looking at sort of the earnings profile of the Company? How that would look standalone versus a combination? Is that the key criteria from the outside should we looking at?

Terry Bassham

Certainly that and others, but certainly. Our ability the earn and grow earnings is a key part of analysis.

Ali Agha

Okay. And I know you're negotiating obviously and that's ongoing, but just to understand the first two concerns that you laid out, price and capital structure from the Kansas site. I mean, logically that would imply any resolution would need to have a lower price and more equity. I mean is that a fair way to think about that issue?

Terry Bassham

Again, I don't want to say too much, but certainly specifically on the price, the Commission said the price was too high. So, we expect to address that issue. On the capital structure side, there were concerned about leverage. And so certainly, you had to look at how you address the leverage. Beyond that to be fair, it's probably not appropriate to go a lot further, but certainly those two facts are true.

Ali Agha

Okay. And then, given that at a minimum the transaction timeline will be pushed back, the FERC is also said November et cetera. So does that change the timeline for the synergies that you had originally laid out when you announced this or does that not changed that?

Terry Bassham

It's not really an effect on the synergies themselves. We certainly can't implement many of the things that we would implement from a synergy perspective because, we can operate together. So it certainly would move out in time the ability for us to begin those things, in terms out any effect on the value of those things once began, they shouldn't have an impact.

Ali Agha

Right, right. Last question, also originally standalone, you had laid out a profile that showed pretty flattish earnings through 2018 and then step-up in 2019 driven by the rate case. Is that still a fair way to think about a standalone GXP profile?

Terry Bassham

We are not providing guidance today either 2017 or beyond, but I would say that that profile is still relatively the same.

Ali Agha

Understood.

Kevin Bryant

And Ali, you'd also have to just take in consideration on a standalone basis. We'd have to look at the cost, unwind the transaction, most notably the termination fee, and then the unwinding of the debt that's been issued in the mandatory convertible. The public mandatory that we issued last fall where we have the ability to mandatory redeem that. And then, obviously repurchasing the shares, we'd want to do that in an efficient and expeditious manner. So that would be kind of an overlay to the standalone plan that you saw in the proxy last year.

Ali Agha

Right, obviously. Yes. Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Julien Dumoulin-Smith with UBS. Your line is now open.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Hi, good morning.

Terry Bassham

Good morning.

Kevin Bryant

Good morning.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

So, I'd just be curious to follow-up a little bit and I know it's a little difficult to discuss at this point in time. But how do you think about the evolution of the economics on your side in terms of the balance of paying the termination fee relative to the advantages of continuing quarter in the transaction. Is there a certain balance that you would like to strike? Should we consider maybe the punch line being, you would like to keep this a relatively EPS in neutral venture relative to the initial pro-forma guidance of the deal that you launched, is that a good framework to think about here? I am just trying to get a sense as to how you think about the balance of the economics sharing between you and Westar, to the extent you can comment.

Terry Bassham

Well, I'll let Kevin add here if appropriate, but I want to be cautious. Obviously, we don't have an agreement yet and we're still in discussions. So, I wouldn't want to comment on how that could or would turn out. Obviously, the focus we have in the discussions is number one, that we have an agreement if we arrive at one, which would answer all the Commission's questions. So, we do not want to move forward without a high likelihood of success. So, we would expect to address the concerns of the Commission and the order.

As we evaluate the opportunity for that, whatever that opportunity would be, we would then compare it to what our standalone opportunity is just moving forward. And the ability to move forward Westar would be dependent on a new agreement or on a revised agreement being more attractive for shareholders than what we could do standalone. If that's not true, I'll lock our business. We lock our capability moving forward. We have to unwind as Kevin said, but we lock our business standalone and we would do that.

Kevin Bryant

And Julien the only thing I'd add is, just, I mean if we use kind of a transaction we originally proposed as a guide. If you recall, our standalone earnings per share growth long-term through 2020 was 4% to 5%, and the transaction we proposed that Terry mentioned is no longer in front of us. We saw that yielding 6% to 8% earnings growth through 2020. So, and that would give you a sense of kind of the orders of magnitude of what we think makes sense in terms of long-term shareholder value creation.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

So somewhere in between the two, that's what you are kind of saying?

Terry Bassham

We'd expect to see an improvement.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Okay. Fair enough. Now, to follow this up if you can, if you are to change the terms of the deal, you need to get shareholder vote again on either the GXP side or on the Westar side?

Terry Bassham

Would be determined as to what we ultimately come to an agreement on. Again, not given a legal opinion, but I would assume if the price and structure changed, there is likely a need for a vote at least by Westar. And then, it just depends on where we come out and say whether we would or not, but it's possible to likely that we both might need one. We just don't know yet.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Got it. And sorry to belabor the point, to the extent which you do indeed need this vote, would that preclude your ability to actually proceed under re-hearing or do you actually need to retract the filing because the timeline involved, i.e., tenure actually has something of a protracted re-hearing process that would be pending a Westar vote?

Terry Bassham

Yeah that a counter process point we'll work with both with the other parties to the case and ultimately with the Commission. I think the Commission has the ability to extend the effective date of this docket to evaluate a new update if you will. They could also determine to implement a new docket I guess, but in that case we would certainly hope that given what we've done on the case so far that it would not require the same time that the initial case did. But, we will work with both our parties, with the staff and ultimately with the Commission to determine the best way to move forward, if we're able to move forward.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Got it. Excellent, thank you all.

Terry Bassham

You bet.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of David Frank with Corso Capital Management. Your line is open.

David Frank

Hi, good morning Terry. Just to expand on Julian's question that it would not necessarily be the case, if you would not necessarily be required to restart the 300 day clock, but they could institute some type of expedited proceeding?

Terry Bassham

I believe they can. I certainly do not want to speak for the Commission about what they might believe the best way to move forward is. We expect, if we're able to move forward with something to be able to present that to them and about a process. But I'd want to be careful, you know today, to opine on what is – what the Commission thinks will be the best way to go at that. We certainly believe in either this docket or another docket that given all the work that we've done to this point that we'd be able to move forward much quicker than say the prior docket has moved. But again, we want to be sure also that the Commission and the staff and the parties have adequate time to review whatever materials we ultimately would provide if we had a new agreement.

David Frank

Great. And just a just quick follow-up, I guess the challenge here is to re-negotiate a price, low enough and increase optimally the equity contribution large enough so that it's an EPS push, but enhances your balance sheet, so in a weird way, is the Commission actually doing GXP shareholders and the resulting post-merged company a favor here, because it would deem like under this scenario, you would result in a stronger post-merged outlook.

Terry Bassham

I believe the Commission's focus is on customers, and to ensure that both customers see the benefit of any transaction and see a comfort level around protections for the ongoing operations after that. I don't believe their focus is on shareholders. I would say that we will move forward together to see if we can meet each of the issues within the merger standard that the Commission set forth.

David Frank

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Steve Fleishman with Wolfe Research. Your line is open.

Steve Fleishman

Hey good morning. Just in the event that you were to kind of go standalone, how should we think about the total of the contract action cost and how you'd fund that?

Kevin Bryant

So, Steve, that's the – the breakup fees I mentioned earlier, so it's about $500 million when you take the termination fee of $380 million, about $40 million to mandatorily redeem the debt, and then another $80 million for the mandatory convertible, likely to say about $500 million of incremental costs. And then obviously, unwinding of the shares, like I had mentioned, we try to do that efficiently as possible but also be mindful not to create any – you have to mindful of the impact on our regulated utility. So, as we think about the ultimate cap structure of the Company, we'd have to take all those considerations in mind.

Steve Fleishman

Maybe just in terms of thinking about this, and this is maybe just a comment of the facts as I see them on this deal. I mean, obviously this made operational strategic sense, the companies are right next to each other. But this deal was always trying to kind of fit a square peg in a round hole. The price you pay was really high. You had to use a lot of leverage to finance it. Westar has a very large breakup fee, because they must be knowing there was – it was somewhat risky. So, I kind of feel like you've kind of put – the Board kind of put the shareholders in a pickle here, you know cost on breakup or doing the deal. So, I'm not sure what the right answer is, but I would just hope that there is just a real focus on maximizing GXP value. And not just the standalone, the standalone obviously got worse because of the cost of this breakup fee. So, have you thought about just also making sure that you do make sure that GXP shareholders get to vote?

Terry Bassham

Steve, this is Terry. Obviously our board and my team is very focused on providing value to our shareholders. We believed in this deal strongly not as a kind of an idea, but the fact that our companies are actually already partners and the way we're situated our ability to create value is much greater than any other opportunity we'd have and therefore we – you know we did maybe more than we would have done in other situations.

As we stand here today, the deal as we negotiated not in front of us. What's in front of us is an opportunity to take time and talk to Westar about an opportunity to put these companies together another basis or move forward without Westar. And in that context, we have cost. We have cost associated with this contract if we don't move forward. Our board is focused on what is best for our long-term value of our shareholders. And we absolutely are focused on that and it very well may mean we move ahead standalone.

And so, with that, we think we made the right decision. We certainly believe that we've got the ability to continue to talk. But before we move forward, we would actually be looking at what's best for our shareholders. I don't know for sure, because I don't know what the deal is, but it is possible and maybe even likely that we would end up with a shareholder vote as well.

Steve Fleishman

Yeah. I would suggest that you should do even if you don't have to, but I'll leave it at that. Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Greg Gordon with Evercore ISI. Your line is open.

Greg Gordon

Thanks. Good morning. I apologize, I know we're all beating a dead horse here, but I just want to be clear. One of the key issues is the purchase price which KCC deemed to be too high. So, one of the definitive, parts of a new deal would be a lower price, yes or no?

Terry Bassham

Yes.

Greg Gordon

And the other one is that the Great Plains Energy capital structure which the KCC said was too risky now. You saw what portion of that was a lower purchase price, clearly. But one of the things that shareholders said to me they are very concerned about is whether or not you would issue more equity, would plan definitively if it gets done also include more equity, yes or no?

Terry Bassham

I don't know. It could. But obviously if you had additional equity issued to make a deal go forward, it would have to make sense from an EPS growth and credit perspective. So, I can't answer the second question yes or no, given the fact we don't have an agreement yet.

Greg Gordon

Okay. But the framework of your – of you decision making is that the overall value proposition including earnings and I would add to that sort of credit profile of the Company is better…

Terry Bassham

Than a standalone basis, absolutely.

Greg Gordon

And on a standalone basis, it's not equal to, it's better than?

Terry Bassham

Absolutely.

Greg Gordon

Do you know what the threshold in terms of an equity issuance is to trigger a shareholder vote? Is it 20% or some other number?

Terry Bassham

I think its 20%, but I'm not sure. But again, I mean, yes, I don't know for sure, but I think that's right.

Greg Gordon

Okay. You can get back to me. I appreciate it. Thank you.

Terry Bassham

You bet.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Chris Turnure with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Chris Turnure

Good morning Terry, Kevin. I wanted to understand whether the – I guess procedural rules of the KCC allow for you to have conversations with commissioners at this point in time, now that the official order is out?

Terry Bassham

No.

Chris Turnure

And if so, if you've been able to do that?

Terry Bassham

No. I don't believe they do, although the order is out. The motion for re-hearing keeps the jurisdiction open. And if we proposed – if that jurisdiction open obviously, we would not be able to talk to commissioners about an active docket. We'll be able to talk to staff obviously and other parties who we would work with to address their concerns, and hopefully any proposal that we would agree with or come to an agreement with would clearly addressed those concerns as a starting point.

Chris Turnure

Okay. And then, in your own read of the KCC decision to the degree that you're willing to comment on it. How important were some of the secondary things that they mentioned or things that maybe I would consider secondary, like the quantification of customer benefits or a promise of customer benefits, the kind of wind down of debt schedule over a number of years, things of that that nature, besides just the purchase price and the overall leverage number out of the gate itself?

Terry Bassham

I think they were all important. I think, clearly the Commission wanted to see a firmer commitment around jobs, especially in downtown Topeka. I think they wanted to see a firmer commitment around efficiencies, which we now have completed our efficiency work and can provide additional materials. And I think the concern around the capital structure across were equally important. So we would expect on each of those points to be able to provide a proposal that addresses those, and if not, we would not move forward.

Chris Turnure

Would you say that something has changed on yearend in terms of your willingness to be able to provide some of those things to the Commission whereas earlier in the process that was not the case? Or you have not done the work at least at that point to be able to provide that information for those let say commitments to the Commission?

Terry Bassham

I'd say two things. First, certainly we had not completed all the work around our synergy analysis to be as specific three months ago as we are today. So, we have a plan around headcount. We have a plan around jobs. We have a plan around efficiencies that is certainly now complete and we can present that will be helpful. I would say that traditionally the kind of specific things that we'll all be talking about are things that we would have normally talked about in a settlement conference and we were not able to do that. We didn't have a settlement conference where we got into those details. We would expect to be able to present those upfront here and have conversations with the parties around them both. So, we are going to, obviously if we can come to an agreement, we will be reaching out to the parties to move forward and try to answer all their questions and come to firm agreements as we can as we move toward a Commission presentation.

Chris Turnure

Okay. That's helpful information. Thanks Terry.

Terry Bassham

You bet.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Michael Lapides with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Michael Lapides

Hey guys. Like to change the topic and come back to good old fashion rate cases for a second. The GMO case and where you got a pretty small revenue increase, and the KCP&L Missouri case. How do you look at the outcome of those cases versus your goal of trying an each jurisdiction to earn your authorized? And whether they actually get you there?

Terry Bassham

So, it's a good question, Michael, because comparing results to ask, it may appears as if we're not recovering all our costs. And I would say the connected tissue that you just made is what's important. When we file those cases, remember that our test year is 12 months before really probably 14, 15 months before filing. We use a test year then make a filing and the case runs 11 months. And so, what we do, we make a filing is we not only file for what the test year says, but also our expectation for where things are headed by the true-up time period in those cases.

Sometimes we get the true-up and those numbers are higher, sometimes they are lower. What happened here to some degree is that we have been managing our O&M tightly. We've got open positions because of what we're doing with the merger, and as a result what we expected in a true-up, actual costs weren't as high as we had expected. So, that's an appropriate reduction if you will to the ask.

In addition to that, we continue to ask the Commission for some forecasted opportunity on in particular property tax and transmission, and once again, consistent with past orders the Commission did not allow us to do that. So, as you look at those things, our orders are not outside the range of what we had hoped for. We had hoped for some additional opportunity, but when you take into consideration the true-up of the actual cost, a 9.5 ROE which is consistent with the last order. This order is not way out of line of what we might have expected.

Michael Lapides

Is there anything you can do to help mitigate the under earning at GMO specifically around the costs of importing power from the Crossroads plant? Or is that structurally going to under earn until that issue is fixed? And if so, could you quantify that level?

Terry Bassham

Yeah. We do not anticipate having a fix to the Crossroads matter in the short-term until we address the plan itself. We ask for that recovery several times and don't expect that to change.

Michael Lapides

Got it. Can you quantify what the impact there is?

Terry Bassham

I think it's – actually I'm not sure. I'd rather get that number for you before I just blurred it out. We did NASCAR in this case so I don't have that in my fingertips.

Michael Lapides

Sounds great. I'll follow-up with the team offline. Thank you, Terry.

Terry Bassham

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Paul Ridzon with KeyBanc. Your line is open.

Paul Ridzon

Good morning, Terry. One of the issues that has come up since you proposed the deal is interest deductibility and how is that playing into your calculus at this point?

Terry Bassham

Well, obviously we watch that closely. We've been working with our legislators around the idea of that issue, I would say certainly the proposal and proposals that have come out now seemed to suggest that's not necessarily high on the list. Having said that, that would be more of an issue with more debt at the HoldCo and to the extent that you know there is less debt, it's a HoldCo, that's a lesser issue. So, both kinds of things are certainly in our calculus as we're looking about how we move forward on both an actual and on a risk-adjusted basis. As I said before, whatever we do, we want to have a high level of comfort around ability to both get approved and be successful before we move forward.

Paul Ridzon

Thank you.

Terry Bassham

You bet.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Ashar Khan with Duration [ph]. Your line is open.

Ashar Khan

Good morning. Terry, I just want to understand as we kind of evaluate the benchmarks that we have set and I appreciate them. So, could you define to us the cost for the unwind? Some analyst, if I'm doing my math correctly, if you finance all the cost, the $500 million plus the cost of the equity unwind. If you finance the cost of all of that through 100% debt, the dilution comes out to $0.10. If you finance it with all equity, it comes out to $0.20. And if I heard you correctly this morning, you were saying you are going to probably finance it half by equity or half by debt which would imply a $0.15 hit to the earnings part of the enterprise. Is that the right number we should use to evaluate the new transaction that you are going to evaluate with Westar? Is it a $0.15 hit to the overall enterprise earnings? Could you give us some guidance on that as we you know look at how you come up at the end of the month?

Kevin Bryant

Ashar, this is Kevin. Your math on the booking sounds about right. We did not say that. I think what indicated we would look to unwind the equity repurchase the shares as efficiently as possible but have to be mindful of the impacts on our regaled business which is the majority of our operations. So, we'd have to evaluate that as we move forward, but we didn't give a specific number in that regards.

Ashar Khan

Okay. But you can't – can I just ask it, can you do all of – but it seems like you can't do all of it through debt? Is that fair to say or no from those remarks?

Terry Bassham

Obviously we could do it all through debt or we could do something in between. I mean that's what we'll be reevaluating as we move forward.

Ashar Khan

Okay. Thank you sir, so much.

Terry Bassham

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Paul Patterson with Glenrock Associates. Your line is open.

Paul Patterson

Hi. How you doing.

Terry Bassham

Good.

Kevin Bryant

Good morning.

Paul Patterson

That was kind of my question, I guess how should we think of the balance sheet on a standalone basis going forward? I mean, could you guys maybe use leverage more aggressively, kind of like the transaction that you were proposing. Obviously you didn't like, but they wouldn't necessarily have an approval situation here. I mean is that a possibility? And when we are thinking about standalone, are there any other potentials – as the alternatives, are there any potential, other strategic alternative you know when these sort of situations developed and people come forward and make suggestions and what have you. I'm just wondering if that's part of the mix or how we should think about that.

Terry Bassham

So as Kevin said there are options on how to you know finance our unwind. I think what he was trying to be clear about though is that, as you said using more leverage to do that affects our capital structure and we have to be cautious that we don't put our regulated utilities in a position where there would not be a risk of more leverage being used to set rates. So, we'll have to manage that and be cautious. While at the same time understanding that the quicker we can unwind the equity that's been issued, the better for earnings and we will want to do that. But we also have to protect earnings power of our companies moving forward. And so, we'd have to manage through that.

As to the other part of your question, we feel very good about our business. We feel very good about our territory. There will be a cost to unwind, but we are very confident on our standalone plan without a transaction to provide shareholder value over the coming years.

Paul Patterson

Okay. So, outside the transaction cost issue which is obviously significant, the underlying expectations you have on your business as a standalone haven't changed at all, is that right?

Terry Bassham

They haven't. Basically I would tell that we've learned a lot through this integration. And so, I would tell you that I would expect that if we don't move forward, that we would be more efficient even on a standalone basis, because we've learned some things and we expect as always to continue to get better, and I think we've got an opportunity to do that going forward even on a standalone basis. That's good to hear.

Paul Patterson

That's good to hear. And then just simply on the procedural prophecy or I mean normally speaking on the hearing, one thinks that this is being a little bit different. So, I'm just wondering, I mean would it – procedurally, would this case continue or would it be more likely that you basically withdraw your application, put forward a new application. I mean this is, it sounds like there are going to be some major changes here in terms of what you are going to be proposing, if in fact you come up with a proposal. Do you follow me – in other words how should we really think about the process here and I guess that sort of how I'm thinking about. The Commission is what, 30 days to act on this. I guess I'm not completely clear as to why go through it in this way as opposed to a withdrawing the application and then just resubmitting it?

Terry Bassham

I think what you would see as you look across transactions, across the country who have come to this point in a process is that, traditionally they don't terminate the docket and start it all over. They kind of move forward with evaluation of changes. And so, I think that that is our proposal here. I want to be clear that we haven't suggested that the Commission would have until May 31 to make additions – make a decision, I'm sorry. Make a decision on whatever we would propose.

We would propose – we will determine if we can propose something that the companies are ready to move forward with, and if we can, then we would go to the commission with that information, go to the market and the Commission and then begin to work with parties and the Commission on how and what timeline that new proposal would be evaluated. So, we're not suggesting that we would expect to get it done by May 31. We're suggesting that Westar and we should be able to come to a decision before May 31. Then from there, whether we extend this docket to review or whether we start a new docket, we would hope that we can do that on a shorter time line than we just went through, because even though some terms may have changed, many of the fact will have already been processed in the original case.

Paul Patterson

Those cases that you refer to in which there has been changes made during reconsideration, as I recall they had settlements.

Terry Bassham

Right.

Paul Patterson

So, I'm just wondering, I mean for you guys to have to reconsider, for the changes in the deal, are you going to be working with the interveners in terms of making sure that they are happy or at least a number of them are happy enough with what the changes are before submitting something, or are you just basically going to sort of – and I wouldn't say wing it, but you know I'm saying in other words just looking at the order and just sort of pairing it back based on…

Terry Bassham

Yes. I get you. We – I think I've said before, but we absolutely expect as quickly as we are able to announce something if we can, to being immediately working with the parties. So, first, we obviously can't talk to parties about a transaction that's not agreement between the two of us and we can't even talk about that until we have made it public. So, we'll have to make our agreement public to the extent we come to one. Once we have, we expect to immediately work with the interveners to the case and work with the staff to the case and try to come with settlements, agreements however you want to word it, to gain support for our revised transaction.

We believe we have in the order a clear pathway to meet the merger standards. They address each one of them. We will only move forward if we think we can address those. And if we can't, we would hope we could work with the parties to come to an agreement around that.

Paul Patterson

Great. Thanks so much.

Terry Bassham

You bet.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Charles Fishman with Morningstar. Your line is open.

Charles Fishman

My questions, yeah pretty much been answered on the merger. Let me ask you one on your second favorite topic, Missouri legislation. My impression is each year over the past 10 years, the Missouri utilities, you and the other investor owned utilities in Missouri have gotten a step closer. I guess number one is that a correct assessment of this years? And number two is, how do you break this filibuster? What is the strategy or can that be done in Missouri? What is the plan?

Terry Bassham

Yeah, I mean first of all to answer your first question is absolutely yes. We gained both. We talked before that, when you have a proposal that changes the way if you will here in part with regulated, it can take several sessions for you to get folks educated and for them to see the pluses and minuses and to get everybody, understand the effects it could have, and I think we've done that every year. Last year was probably the biggest step, and then since we've made a lot of progress and I think this year we've continued to do that as well.

So, we certainly have made that progress with all of the members. Obviously, you can move forward beyond the filibuster. You've got to have support from the Senate to write the filibuster and/or to continue to work with those members. And over time either convince them of certain aspects or work with other leaders to write the filibuster and over time the other things that happens is people come in and out of the legislature. And so you got to continue to educate people, but also with that education comes new phase of people and new faces and new opportunity. And so, we think we will continue to work and get it done when it's all said and done.

Charles Fishman

Is Missouri like Congress in the sense, the House of Representatives, as you get a certain amount of or I guess the Senate in this case, you get a certain amount of votes you can stock for filibuster, you know?

Terry Bassham

There is a procedural process to ultimately break a filibuster and there are several ways to do that. One is just share time, and then one can be procedural, but you know those are things that involve the Senate making decisions that affect not only your legislation, but the way the Senate operates in general and those are tough decisions. No doubt about it. We would prefer to be able to get to a position where we have support and we might have some no votes, but we can get folks not to have a filibuster.

Charles Fishman

It will be interesting to watch next year and good luck on your number one priority. Thank you.

Terry Bassham

Thank you much.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Michael Goldenberg with Luminus Management. Your line is open.

Michael Goldenberg

Hi.

Terry Bassham

Michael, I can't hear you.

Andrew Levi

Hi. Good morning.

Terry Bassham

Andy, how are you.

Kevin Bryant

Good morning.

Andrew Levi

I'm alright.

Andrew Levi

Can you hear me.

Terry Bassham

We can.

Andrew Levi

Okay.

Andrew Levi

It's working. Don't worry I checked this.

Terry Bassham

Yeah. We can hear you go ahead Andy.

Kumar Patel

Good morning gentlemen. Can you hear me.

Terry Bassham

We can.

Kumar Patel

Okay. So, just a couple of quick questions with regard to the merger.

Kumar Patel

Yes. I can hear.

Terry Bassham

Carmen, we can hear the questioners. We're doing fine Carmen. Go ahead.

Kumar Patel

So with regards to the two issues that the KCC brought up the premium being played and the risk of the transactions. What is the testament based on, is it purely based upon the amount of leverage being sold at the holding company? Do you make the adjustment for the GMO debt that sits at the HoldCo or is it based upon the premiums of books that's being paid? Is there any indication of details?

Kevin Bryant

I mean I think it's – yeah, I mean you'd have to read all the testimony to see all the different positions taken on this. I think in the end, it's important to point out that the commission made it clear that now one individual item of the merger pieces standard rule. It is a public interest finding based on all the facts within each of the standards. Certainly, there were parties that took the position that the premium was too high and then ultimately that compared to synergies caused them to find that the price was too high. But in the end, I think what we've seen in a simple straight forward finding that based on all the fact that they heard they were concerned about the price and they were concerned about the leverage. And so, those will be two of the things that we work with Westar to deal with.

Kumar Patel

So based upon that it seems like, we'll be providing some level of concession and ring fencing the wall, remediate the concerns that the KCC has?

Terry Bassham

We'll see. I mean again we don't have a deal yet, so we have to wait till we finish our work with Westar and in the end the nature of the deal will dictate obviously some ring-fencing concerns. I'll point out that we provided assurances through our settlement in Missouri which we then also provided in our Kansas testimony. So, we already have a good idea of the kind of ring-fencing we think that would be helpful to meet the Commission's concerns once we met their other concerns.

Kumar Patel

Okay. Thanks for the time.

Terry Bassham

You bet. Thank you.

Terry Bassham

Are you on Andy?

Andrew Levi

Oh, I'm sorry. I was typing something. I didn't hear my name.

Terry Bassham

No worries. I don't think Carmen heard your voice. Go ahead.

Andrew Levi

Okay. That's alright. So, okay, so the first question I have is on the rehearing process. So you are asking for just to make sure I understand more time to talk, right.

Terry Bassham

There is a time period that is inherent in a motion free hearing in Kansas that the Commission has 30 days to rule. They don't have to take the full 30 days, but they have 30 days. We are asking them to leave open that period for ruling for 30 days to give us time to talk to Westar.

Andrew Levi

So, if they choose so, which they may or may not. They could just say no. We won't give you that extra 30 days, is that correct?

Terry Bassham

That is an option. We don't anticipate that, but that is an option.

Andrew Levi

Why don't you anticipate that?

Terry Bassham

Because I think that we've said in our motion clearly that we're not asking them to change their opinion on the deal as proposed. We're asking for time to talk to Westar to see if we can come up with a change to the agreement which would actually meet the standards that they've outlined.

Andrew Levi

And so, has that been communicated to you by the commission or you are just guessing?

Terry Bassham

That's what our filing this morning to them says.

Andrew Levi

Okay, says. Okay. And, I mean this merger has really nothing to do with the state of Kansas not wanting to lose Westar as an independent large corporation in the state, does it?

Terry Bassham

You know I'm not in a position to have an opinion about motivations. I think in the end, we're going to be able to present or not, but if we are, we're going to be able to present something that is – that will be good for Kansas customers, and I think we will feel good about our ability to show the Commission that or we won't move forward. Westar and we both agree on that.

Andrew Levi

Okay. And Steve Fleishman made some comments too. I'm just still trying to figure out how this deal is beneficial to shareholders with all the leverage and the price that you paid. So, I guess…

Terry Bassham

Well, as we've said Andy, the priced we propose and leverage associated with it is not the current discussion. We've got to address the issues of the commission and the Commission pointed to drop those as they were uncomfortable. So, we could agree to disagree or not on what the original proposal did, but obviously that will not be what we've talked about going forward.

Andrew Levi

Does this filing that you've made today both by you and by Westar meet the best efforts clause in the merger agreement?

Terry Bassham

You are asking me a technical legal question. I'm still operating this business moving forward. We and Westar in agreement, we think it's smart to take the time after all this work to talk about a possibility of moving forward and that's what we are doing.

Andrew Levi

And then just on the potential unwind. Could you talk just on a very high level, it's that, if we ended up going down that road on the equity portion of it kind of what your options are, whether it's a Dutch option, whether it's just the straight buyback, accelerated buyback or investment bank, we guess basically delivered the shares to and then buyback or nay other options that we made up thinking?

Terry Bassham

I think you are right Andy, I think the Dutch tender or an accelerated repurchase would two of the most likely options that we would look at in that regard.

Andrew Levi

And how long will the negotiations do you think take Terry between you and Westar to kind figure this out?

Terry Bassham

We don't want this to drag out. We come to an agreement or not, so I would expect that we will be able to do this within the 30 days. So we do not expect to run past the requested 30 days to come to an agreement between we and Westar.

Andrew Levi

And why haven't you not been able to come an agreement in the last two weeks?

Terry Bassham

Obviously, we wanted to make sure that we had time to work through some issues and we're currently talking. So, we're going to get this right. We're not going to do it. It will take what it will take. But we are confident it won't take more the next 30 days.

Andrew Levi

Okay. Thank you.

Terry Bassham

You bet.

Greg Gordon

Hi. Just a quick follow-up question, just to be clear. If it won't be possible to get staff for instance – staff of the KCC onboard before you announce the deal, I'm just wondering if one of the package here could be to announce a transaction that already has the endorsement of the KCC, or is it as I heard in your answers to prior questions that you'd have to put together a package you believe but are not certain meets the requirements sets out in the order and then hope that the staff of the KCC subsequently endorses it?

Terry Bassham

Yeah, I think our current thinking is that it's probably more likely that we'll have to move forward with a public announcement around something before we could actually talk to the staff about it, just given the SEC requirements around public disclosure. I wouldn't say it would be impossible to have some conversations, but it will be difficult not to announce what we're doing first.

Greg Gordon

Okay. Clear. Thank you.

Ali Agha

Thank you. Just one quick follow-up, Kevin or Terry, as you mentioned when you look at this transaction versus standalone, standalone profile was a 4% to 5% CAGR and this originally proposed was a 6% to 8% CAGR. But as you also point out that standalone no longer exits as well, because of the cost of the unwind. So, when you are looking at you know comparing it to standalone. Should we factor in the cost of the unwind as well to that original base case and then compare that to the combination? Is that the way we should think about this?

Terry Bassham

Of course. We are looking at long-term strategic growth for our shareholders. But certainly you have to look at the reality where we're at, which would be to unwind and finance those costs. That would be part of the analysis.

Ali Agha

Understood. Thank you.

Terry Bassham

Alright.

Andrew Levi

Just again back on the reconsideration process. So the Commission – the commissioners do have to grant this motion for more time, is that correct?

Terry Bassham

No. The way the process works is if they have 30 days to act. If they choose not to act until the end of the 30 days, they obviously would have given us the 30 days. So, we've asked them simply not to act and give us time. They are in the 30 day period to present something new. The have the ability to act unless 30 days, but if they simply didn't do anything until the end of that period, then they would have effectively given it to us and we've committed in our pleading to get back with them as soon as we've determined we do or we don't have a deal and we expect to be able to do that within the 30 day.

Andrew Levi

I understand. And then on this 30 days, just Generally how reconsideration works in Kansas? So – let say you actually had a plan and you applied that today, okay, whatever that was. They would have ruled on that reconsideration in the 30 days or they would have ruled that – they would consider it and then there would be hearing and things like that. How would have that process worked?

Terry Bassham

No. Our expectation is that we would be able to announce that we have a new agreement and then we would immediately work with the parties to discuss both what we filed and an opportunity to come out with a schedule and a time process to deal with it, the way motion for re-hearing works about statute. It says they can deny the petition, they can grant the petition or they can also grant the petition and set the matter for further proceedings. So the default right now is that if we came up with something, we would be able to talk to the other parties at that point likely. Again, I'm talking about what we might be able to do as per further proceedings to give us time to work now with the parties on the same issues.

Andrew Levi

Right. Okay. And then just one other question, I guess it has to do with potential lower pricing you mentioned as one of the things as an issue. So, lower price would mean basically you know whatever that dollar amount is, we'll just $5, you know so it's $700 million perhaps or something like that and cost. That $700 million I guess would be $700 million less debt, is that kind of the way to look at it I guess in this example?

Terry Bassham

You are into the process of not only how we would negotiate, but how we would finance and I'm really not prepared to be able to talk about that today. I think we've probably talked about what we do.

Andrew Levi

How much do you guys have in your hand kind of – what the Commission ruled on, how much less leverage, a better way to put it. So, forget about the price for a second.

Terry Bassham

Again, Andy, you are talking about issues that affect our ability to talk to Westar on a renegotiation and I really can't talk about that on this call.

Andrew Levi

Right. Okay.

Terry Bassham

Alright.

Andrew Levi

I got it. Thank you.

Terry Bassham

Thank you.

Terry Bassham

Thank you everybody for dialing in. I know it was as long call with lots of questions, but I also know that we've got lots going on here with regard to transactions. So thank you for being on the call. And as we said, we're going to be working with Westar going forward, and if and when we have more definitive information, we'll obviously back to you with our results. Thank you very much. And have good day.

