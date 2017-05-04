Rice Energy (RICE) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rice Energy, Inc. (NYSE:RICE)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 04, 2017 10:00 am ET

Executives

Julie E. Danvers - Rice Energy, Inc.

Daniel J. Rice IV - Rice Energy, Inc.

Toby Z. Rice - Rice Energy, Inc.

Grayson T. Lisenby - Rice Energy, Inc.

Robert R. Wingo - Rice Energy, Inc.

Analysts

Holly Barrett Stewart - Scotia Howard Weil

Karl J. Chalabala - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Kyle Rhodes - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Operator

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Julie Danvers, Director of Investor Relations, to cover a few housekeep items. Please go ahead.

Julie E. Danvers - Rice Energy, Inc.

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Rice Energy's first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. With me today are Daniel Rice, CEO; Toby Rice, President and COO; Gray Lisenby, Senior Vice President and CFO; Derek Rice, EVP of Exploration; and Rob Wingo, Senior Vice President of Midstream and Marketing.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our remarks including the answers to your questions contain forward-looking statements and we refer you to our earnings release for a detailed discussion of these forward-looking statements and the associated risks. In addition, during this call, we make references to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to applicable GAAP measures can also be found in our earnings release.

A couple administrative items to quickly cover. We have a new investor presentation available for download on our website, riceenergy.com. We will also file our 10-Q this afternoon, which will be accessible through our website or the SEC's EDGAR system. Third, as a reminder, the results for Rice Midstream Partners are consolidated in Rice's results. We will host RMP's earnings conference call at 11:00 AM Eastern today. To participate in the live webcast, please visit www.ricemidstream.com and a link will be available on the homepage.

I would now like to turn the call over to Daniel Rice, IV, CEO of Rice Energy.

Daniel J. Rice IV - Rice Energy, Inc.

Thanks, Julie. For the first quarter, we achieved record production and significantly improved local gas pricing. We turned 25 Marcellus and Utica net wells for sales on schedule and under budget. We gathered record volumes through our midstream systems. And we exited the quarter with nearly $1.9 billion of liquidity.

To us, the highlight of the quarter was higher than expected local Appalachian prices. As illustrated on slide 9, first month pricing averaged $0.49 of Henry Hub. Daily cash prices averaged even tighter at $0.31 of Henry Hub. In really tight days, our cash prices in the quarter within $0.08 of Henry Hub. These prices indicate to us that in a short supply market, like the one we expect to emerge in the next year or so, Appalachian prices can improve to within $0.20 to $0.30 of Henry Hub prices.

The basin is currently producing 22 Bcf per day and running 69 rigs. And as we've said before, around 50 rigs or so are needed to maintain current production, which means only 19 active rigs in the basin are actually growing production.

When playing this out, these numbers (3:10) are not enough to fill the approximately 18 Bcf per day of new pipelines coming online in the coming years. This means that these pipes will need to pull from local supply to fill any unused capacity, thereby creating a whole new demand source for local supply.

As a reminder, 60% of our targeted mid-point production in 2019 is earmarked for these local markets. So we think we're in prime position to benefit from these pipelines coming online and continued improvement in local prices above strip.

While many of our peers have expanded the geographical boundaries of their acreage positions, over the last few years, we have further concentrated ours within the highest quality regions of the Marcellus and Utica Shales, and today we have one of the largest most prolific undeveloped acreage positions in the dry gas core.

In the months following our successful integration of Vantage Energy, we have solidified the development layout for the combined acreage position. And in yesterday's earnings release, we shared our internal outlook for the next three years of this long-term Appalachia development plan.

Through 2019, we're targeting 27% to 33% compound annual production growth in Appalachia with estimated Appalachia production in the range of 1.6 Bcf to 1.7 Bcf per day in 2018 and 2.0 Bcf to 2.2 Bcf per day in 2019. For CapEx, we're targeting $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion in 2018 with 5 rigs running and $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion in 2019 with 5.5 rigs running.

Let's discuss for a moment how these targets came to be. It's important to stress that we don't let these targets drive our capital plans. These targets are simply the output of our strategy and that strategy as we've said many times before is to invest capital into high-return projects while protecting our solid balance sheet.

We're confident in our ability to achieve these targets because of our track record of hitting our cost targets and delivering our prolific wells on time. Furthermore, 100% of the acreage contemplated to be developed through 2019 has been delineated. We know what each level will cost, how much gas it will produce and how economic it will be at strip pricing. No step out wells, no individual IP rates, no uncertainties on the well design side, just full-scale, long lateral manufacturing development mode.

In addition to our E&P outlook, the midstream value we expect to create along the way is additive and truly differentiating. As you can see on slide 13 of our investor deck, since IPO we have generated a 3x return on $475 million of invested midstream capital, by monetizing midstream assets for approximately $1.4 billion of cash in unit (5:49). These proceeds have been reinvested into attractive upstream projects, further enhancing the return to our shareholders. We intend to continue to explore the best ways to unlock the significant embedded value of our retained midstream assets, including our Ohio gas gathering compression assets and our ownership in GP Holdings, which we think are collectively worth over $3 billion.

We've been deliberate in determining when and how to structure a sale of ROM to achieve the best value for Rice and RMP. Given the significant growth of our ROM system, we are analyzing selling more than the previously guided one-third of the system to RMP in the second half of 2017.

In a similar vein, we're aware that the sponsors of a competitor of ours, priced its GP IPO last night, and it's encouraging to see that the IPO market has strengthened as they could represent a liquid investment vehicle through which we would be able to eliminate the embedded value of GP Holdings. We see this as a compelling source of low cost capital for Rice. And as a reminder, GP Holdings owns 100% of the incentive distribution rights in a 28% limited partner interest in RMP. Given where we stand today, however, we won't be commenting more on either the ROM sales or our plans with respect to our GP Holdings. And we'll provide further updates at the appropriate time.

So with that, I'll turn it over to Toby to cover our first quarter operational highlights.

Toby Z. Rice - Rice Energy, Inc.

Thanks, Danny. Our E&P business delivered another rock solid quarter with all projects completed safely, on time and under budget. In Appalachia, we operated four horizontal rigs, one top hope rig, and four frac spreads across our operated Marcellus and Utica development. In the Marcellus, as we have fully integrated the acquired Vantage assets into our planning, development and science programs and we are already beginning to realize the economies of scale from the larger and more contiguous footprint.

During the quarter, we turned to sales, 15 Marcellus net wells with an average lateral length of 6,000 feet. All of which were Vantage wells, drilled prior to acquisition. In addition, our average lateral length for Marcellus wells drilled and completed during the quarter was 8,200 feet and development cost averaged $825 per lateral foot. Our Marcellus development costs were 6% below budget, driven by improved operating efficiencies and lower-than-expected service cost inflation.

To highlight our improved operating efficiencies and increased scale, during the first quarter, we completed a 5-well pad in Washington County with an average of 11,100-foot laterals with an average completion cost 25% lower than the average completion cost of our 8,000-foot Marcellus type well.

More recently, we set a company record this past week by drilling over 7,000 feet of lateral in 24 hours, which we achieved while keeping 100% of the wellbore in zone. We're really pleased with the evolution of our Marcellus development plans; particularly the synergies we have achieved by acquiring the Vantage acreage and efficiency gains that have helped significantly reduce development costs.

In Belmont County, we turned to sales (8:55) 10 net operated Utica wells with an average lateral length of 8,400 feet. Our average lateral length for Utica wells drilled and completed during the quarter was 10,600 feet and development cost averaged $1,130 per foot.

Our Utica development costs were 9% below budget resulting from improved operating efficiencies and lower-than-expected service cost inflation. Of note, during the first quarter, we drilled a five-well pad with an average of 12,700 foot laterals at an average drilling cost 30% below budget.

We're incredibly proud of our team's accomplishments this quarter. We recently set the Utica industry's recorded by drilling 6,170 feet in a 24-hour period of time. The team continues to be technical leaders as evidenced by holding the industry record for drilling in the Utica.

Turn to oilfield service market for a second. One of the indirect benefits of our leading edge well design is the ability to be first to market to procure the critical service items for our well design before broader industry demand picks up. We did this recently with (10:01) which we have under contract through 2019.

In addition, as we highlighted on our last earnings call, we've locked in other critical services for 2017, including rigs, directional drilling tools and frac spreads. Believe it or not, one of the largest elements of our well cost is freshwater for completion operations, which we have locked in with RMP under a 15-year fee-based contract.

So between the external services like sand and rigs and internal services like freshwater, we're pretty confident we have the right services locked in to execute our plan through 2019.

Lastly, on the leasing front. We continue to have great success organically adding acreage to lengthened planned laterals. All the acreage we're adding today is drillable from any of our planned well sites. During the first quarter, our land team acquired 2,000 net Marcellus acres in Washington and Greene Counties and 2,000 net Utica acres in Belmont County, Ohio.

Our acreage total is now 252,000 net acres with 187,000 acres in Pennsylvania's Marcellus core and 65,000 acres in Ohio's Utica core.

I will now turn the call over to Gray to discuss the first quarter financial results.

Grayson T. Lisenby - Rice Energy, Inc.

Thanks, Toby. I will include our prepared – include our prepared remarks by first covering our first quarter E&P and midstream results, investor plans for our Barnett asset and additional details of our 3-year E&P outlook.

Starting with the quarter, we turned to sales 15 net Marcellus wells and 10 net operated Utica wells. Our net production averaged 1.27 Bcf per day, an 11% increase from fourth quarter 2016. Our strong first quarter production was driven by turning wells online early in the quarter and pulling some second quarter planned activity forward.

From a pricing standpoint, we saw a significant increase in Appalachian basis differentials and price realizations during the quarter. Our first quarter pre-hedged realized price was $3.11 per Mcf after deducting an average basis differential of minus $0.29. This marks a 52% improvement from fourth quarter 2016, driven by stagnant supply and new basin takeaway projects.

On the expense side, total operating costs were in line with estimates and G&A is trending below forecast. Our lease operating expenses increased primarily due to higher Barnett operating cost. Excluding Barnett, our Appalachian LOEs were $0.18 per Mcfe. We expect LOE to trend lower throughout the year and full year 2017 to be within our prior forecast of $0.16 to $0.18 per Mcfe.

We generated first quarter adjusted EBITDAX of $244 million. We did a 21% increase from fourth quarter 2016 with a strong adjusted EBITDAX margin of 52%. As a reminder, with that (12:46) midstream non-controlling interest related to Strike Force and RMP from an EBITDAX definition. And we invested $242 million of the E&P CapEx during the quarter, including $180 million of drilling completion capital and $62 million in land for ongoing organic leasing and Ohio lease extensions and renewals.

In addition, we invested $59 million (13:08) at Rice Midstream Holdings, primarily for continued Strike Force build out. Our disciplined capital allocation and prudent financing helps us maintain our strong balance sheet. We exited the quarter with $1.9 billion of E&P at RMH liquidity and low consolidated leverage of 1.3 times. Shifting to Rice Midstream Holdings, first quarter gathering throughput averaged 969,000 dekatherms per day, a 7% increase relative to fourth quarter 2016.

Third party volumes primarily go forward accounted for 52% of total throughput. Continuing with RMP, partnership generated $49 million of adjusted EBITDA with low 1.1 times leverage and $42 million of distributable cash flow, resulting in 1.52 times DCF coverage.

RMP recently announced the distribution increase to approximately $0.26 per unit, a 24% above the prior year quarter. In addition, RMP reaffirmed its 20% annual distribution growth target through 2023 and announced a three-year outlook targeting a minimum DCF coverage ratio of 1.4 times and a leverage less than 2.5 times through 2019.

Briefing on the Barnett asset. As a reminder, Vantage Energy transaction included approximately 36,000 Barnett acres, and first quarter production from the asset was around $90 million a day. This asset was likely a divestiture (14:30) candidate when we acquired Vantage, and we're moving forward with the sales process and expect to close in the second half of the year.

Building off (14:37) our momentum achieved during the first quarter, we expect to deliver another solid year performance. We're anticipating modest production growth in the second quarter with full year 2017 production turning towards the high end of guidance.

Looking ahead, Danny laid out our three year E&P outlook and described the strategic rationale and confidence around our operational executions. We have an equally solid financial outlook of low leverage, no capital market dependence, and a strong hedge book. We've derisked our balance sheet and are below 1.5 times currently, which we expect to maintain. We have substantially mitigated pricing risk and have 60% of target production hedged through 2019 at an average price of $3.06.

Additionally, our E&P cash flow neutrality target in 2019, which was based on fully funded D&C capital expenditures from internal E&P cash flows, does not assume any midstream monetizations which represent pure upside.

In closing, we're excited to share the Rice story with you today. And we continue executing on our proven strategy. We think Rice offers a unique combination of risk-adjusted growth, low cost, strong returns, substantial inventory and a leading technical team that delivers consistent and repeatable results. Our compelling midstream value proposition is a differentiator among our peers.

Additionally, we have best positioned the company to benefit from improving low commodity pricing environment. Our team's extremely along (16:03) with shareholders, and we strive to have a company that shareholders, our Board, our employees and our communities are proud of.

Thank you for your continued support. And with that, we'll open the lines for your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

And our first question today comes from Holly Stewart from Scotia Howard Weil. Please go ahead with your question.

Holly Barrett Stewart - Scotia Howard Weil

Good morning, gentlemen, Julie.

Daniel J. Rice IV - Rice Energy, Inc.

Good morning.

Holly Barrett Stewart - Scotia Howard Weil

Good morning. Let me just, maybe, first start off with the spending levels. The first quarter looks like it tracked well below the full year D&C guidance. I think you guys had 15% service cost inflation in there, if I remember right. Recognizing the only completed 19 wells during the quarter, can we just kind of talk about what you're seeing versus the guide, well costs are obviously below in both areas and then kind of how we see this playing out over the next few quarters?

Grayson T. Lisenby - Rice Energy, Inc.

We would expect activity to increase as planned and as we go throughout the year. So would expect quarterly CapEx to increase as activity increases and also as the service price increases that we planned for – take place throughout the year. So we still feel very confident about executing on our budget. And we expect quarterly increases to increase as we go.

Holly Barrett Stewart - Scotia Howard Weil

Okay. And then maybe, hitting on the D&C for – guide for 2018; is there service cost inflation factored into that number as well?

Grayson T. Lisenby - Rice Energy, Inc.

Yep, we've assumed 5% inflation in 2018 and in 2019 above our current levels. And stepping way back, $1 billion D&C spend roughly in 2017 and adding a rig plus 5% inflation gets you to the sort of guided targeted levels in 2018.

Holly Barrett Stewart - Scotia Howard Weil

Okay, great. Do you have a – just a follow-up to that. Do you have a rig count split between Marcellus and Utica for 2018?

Grayson T. Lisenby - Rice Energy, Inc.

Yes, it'll be fairly equal with two rigs in the Marcellus, two in Ohio and that fifth rig that we will be adding in 2018, mostly in Ohio. So, somewhere between two and half in each state and three in Ohio and two in the Marcellus.

Holly Barrett Stewart - Scotia Howard Weil

Okay. Great. I'll jump back in queue. Thanks.

Grayson T. Lisenby - Rice Energy, Inc.

Thanks Holly.

Operator

Our next question comes from Karl Chalabala from Stifel. Please go ahead with your questions.

Karl J. Chalabala - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Good morning, everybody.

Daniel J. Rice IV - Rice Energy, Inc.

Hey, Karl.

Karl J. Chalabala - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

A question for you guys. When you think about your cash flow neutrality target in 2019 and given the volumes you sell locally, and what I believe to be a quite bullish scenario for basis. In terms of cash flow neutrality or production growth, should you base it on bullish strip outlook, how are you thinking about that and would you accelerate growth depending on basis improvement right now (19:31) and then also speak to sort of the hedge book implications on 2018 and 2019 on basis?

Grayson T. Lisenby - Rice Energy, Inc.

Yup, I'll take them one at a time and definitely rest of the team will jump in. The – I think first question is how we thought about pricing and the cash flow neutrality target. We're just assuming strip. To your point, strip basis is roughly in the $0.50 range-ish and the implied realized price in 19 (19:59) right now and strip is at backward again (20:01) to what we saw in Q1. So things, that cash neutrality target based on strip and that's (20:05) our pricing assumption that we feel very confident because of our macro outlook. As far as the next question, which was, I believe, how do we think about accelerating activity if pricing improved dramatically from strip? That's always an optionality for us.

We think we've got CapEx production numbers out there that were highly confident in and so that affords this optionality if pricing turns out to be better than strip. The way that plays in to our hedge book is, I think, we've got an incredibly strong NYMEX and basis hedge book on the basis side.

Specifically, we're very well hedged in 2017, where there is more uncertainty. Although, it started off for a year and have a lot more growing exposure in 2018 and 2019. So we'll be pretty patient in adding any additional basis hedging given the thesis that we have.

Daniel J. Rice IV - Rice Energy, Inc.

Yeah. And I think just add to that, Karl. I think when we have positioned the company for the thesis to pry out, this thesis isn't like a 12 or even a 24-month window where Appalachian prices are better than what the strip suggests. This is a 5 to 7-year window.

And so the best way that we can position the company to capitalize on this improvement and basis is to deepen our inventory of core Marcellus, core Utica dry gas drilling locations, which is what we've certainly done with the Vantage acquisition. So this really positions us to benefit from this improvement in gas prices, really in the 2019 to 2025 range.

Karl J. Chalabala - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Got it. Thank you for all that color. And then for one more, could you please speak to – I pulled some of this data for (21:47) it looks like these (21:49) wells are outperforming your type curve; can you speak to the lateral lengths on those, please?

Toby Z. Rice - Rice Energy, Inc.

Yeah, I believe those (21:56) wells were some of our longer laterals so.

Julie E. Danvers - Rice Energy, Inc.

(22:03)

Karl J. Chalabala - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Yeah.

Julie E. Danvers - Rice Energy, Inc.

Because (22:05).

Karl J. Chalabala - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

All right. Thanks guys. I'll hop back in the queue.

Operator

[Operating Instructions] Our next question comes from John Nelson from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead with your question.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Good morning. And thank you for taking my questions. I think Holly really hit on the $64,000 question. So I guess, just a follow-up on that. I think we've seen Rice historically move guidance higher kind of methodically over time.

As you think about the three-year plan and some of those 2018 and 2019 bulk production and capital targets, you think the same conservatism or buffers are kind of baked into with the layout overnight that could provide the same future tailwinds?

Daniel J. Rice IV - Rice Energy, Inc.

Yeah. I think – I'll probably – John, this is Danny; I'm going to answer it probably a little bit differently. I think in terms of looking at just our confidence and executing this plan rather than talking about how much we're going to need or beat balance we put out. I think we're really differening it (23:12) – what really differentiates our kind of 3-year guidance and we recognize, we're probably one of the last folks to put up longer-term guidance. So I imagine the Street is kind of jaded at this point by anybody that puts out longer term guidance.

But I think the thing that really differentiates kind of our, kind of growth targets for the next 3 years is really just our confidence and just the underlying risk profile of the development of the assets to get us there. And so I think when you look at just a confluence of the geology, the delineate acreage position, everything that we're drilling, for all intents and purposes is proved up at this point for us. So it's really just executing the plan in both the Marcellus and Utica along ways.

There's backwardation in the curve. Differentials in Appalachian don't reflect what we think is going to happen over the next couple of years. I think when you put all these things together; it gives us really good confidence and being able to execute this. Maybe, not necessarily with our hands behind their backs and their eyes closed, but pretty darn close to it.

When I think that's ultimately what we want to put out for the Street is, yes, we have the ability to become a top 5, top 6 producer of natural gas in the country on easy street, which is I think is a pretty compelling growth story, especially on a risk-adjustment basis. I think it can probably take some time for that to marinate with the Street some more. It's going to take more than just 24 hours of putting it out. But we think it's really great to be able to just calibrate expectations, not just on the growth side, but just on the underlying risk profile of what that growth looks like.

And it's probably going to take 6 months to 12 months for it to really soak in with everybody. But I think, once it does, I think people are really going to realize that the growth potential isn't just over this 3-year period, but it continues to extend well beyond them and that value really extends and matriculates up to the midstream story that we have brewing in the background.

So I think, when we put it all together, I think it's an absolutely fantastic story, there's just a lot more layers to it, that it's going to take some time for people to really appreciate what's going on. So I know that's probably a lot more than what you wanted to hear, but we think it's...

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co.

I think that's really interesting. I guess if I can follow-up on it. Are you saying – I think a lot of folks have brought into this cyclical basis tightening for Appalachia? It is part of this just you think that basis tightening could potentially stay tighter for a longer duration of time than maybe what the market currently is anticipating?

Daniel J. Rice IV - Rice Energy, Inc.

120%. Yes, I mean, the only thing that causes basis to widen back out is these pipelines get filled. And so it really just becomes a matter of when do you think Appalachia gets to 38 to 40 Bcf a day of production. Do you think it happens by 2020, do you think it happens by 2025? It's to be determined, but we just know its 60 or 70 rigs, it'll take you two decades to get there. So obviously, rigs will come back. It's just there is going to be this window that extends way beyond 2018, 2019, where you're going to see tighter differentials than what the strip suggests in our opinion.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co.

That's really helpful. And if I could sneak in a second one. On the GP kind of illuminating that value, I think you guys have previously talked about that level of cash flow, maybe being a potential event in 2018. Is that still kind of seem like it could be the potential target or are things going faster that monetization if you did decide to choose to go down that path, it could be a 2017 event?

Grayson T. Lisenby - Rice Energy, Inc.

Yep, better (26:44) pricing last night, it was certainly encouraging to see the markets there, and the strength of those markets. So it's something we're evaluating. We'll provide updates as we go forward.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co.

And use of proceeds will just be a (26:57) in the short-term?

Grayson T. Lisenby - Rice Energy, Inc.

Yeah, I would say it differently. I would say we have cash on the balance sheet to fund all of our plans through 2017, and frankly, 2018 today. And we've got $3 billion, not just the GP topic that you just mentioned, but also our plans to accelerate drop timing. We've got $3 billion of midstream value that we're highly confident in, and all those provide additional optionalities for us to do accretive upstream projects. So, all sorts of options that we don't need today, and now that's factored into our three-year outlook or funding plan or gas flows. And like Danny said, that's just one more thing that gets us very excited about the plans that we've laid out.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Great. Congrats on the quarter. I'll let somebody else hop on.

Daniel J. Rice IV - Rice Energy, Inc.

Thanks, John.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kyle Rhodes from RBC. Please go ahead with your question.

Kyle Rhodes - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hi. Morning, guys. Maybe, just kind of following on that last point. As we – as you head down the path of cash flow neutrality in 2019, how do you think about the use of proceeds for getting longer-term midstream dropdowns or monetizations? Historically, those have been used to plug against the out spends (28:16). Just, how are you guys thinking about acquisition versus acceleration opportunities right now?

Grayson T. Lisenby - Rice Energy, Inc.

Yeah, sort of depends on the environment at the time. I think we have a unique team on the operational side that has both the skill set of accelerating activity and executing the field, and also, both Vantage growing from 90,000 acres to 250,000 acres today. Also, the skill set of doing great acquisitions for the benefit of our shareholders. So – and all of the above answer, I think, our team is uniquely positioned to evaluate both of them. It depends on what the opportunities are at that time, returns drilling (28:56) company. So whatever makes the best risk-adjusted return on an IRR and dividend basis, will do.

Kyle Rhodes - RBC Capital Markets LLC

All right, guys. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question is a follow-up from Holly Stewart from Scotia Howard Weil. Please go ahead with your question.

Holly Barrett Stewart - Scotia Howard Weil

Sorry, guys. Just maybe one more switching to the midstream side. Just trying to think through the proceeds, I mean, you talked about the Barnett. Now you're talking about a bigger drop in the second half of the year. So maybe, just trying to figure out how our image grows this system and how big this system could be. Could you maybe give us the rig count split (29:36) today between what's kind of running in on the ROM system and then the Strike Force system?

Robert R. Wingo - Rice Energy, Inc.

Yes. Sure, Holly. This is Rob. So this year, going forward, they're running six total rigs. Two of those are on our Strike Force East and one on our Strike Force South. So three total on Strike Force. And then for our legacy Ohio system, they have one rig. And then, CNX also has a rig. So we're looking at around five rigs total on acreage in Ohio dedicated to rise from third parties.

Holly Barrett Stewart - Scotia Howard Weil

Okay. And then just remind us of the capacity of those two systems?

Robert R. Wingo - Rice Energy, Inc.

Sure. So Strike Force will be sized for around 1.8 to 2 Bcf a day, and our legacy system is sized around 2.5 Bcf a day. So plenty of surplus capacity. And as the takeaway problem gets solved and basis improves, that number could go up just given where our – some of our interconnects of the system are.

Holly Barrett Stewart - Scotia Howard Weil

Okay. Perfect. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, at this time, I'm showing no additional question. I would like to turn the conference call back over to Daniel Rice for any closing remarks.

Daniel J. Rice IV - Rice Energy, Inc.

Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. And we look forward to speaking with you all soon.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, the conference has now concluded. We do thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

