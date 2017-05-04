5 Attractively Priced Dividend Aristocrats For Long Term Investors

Much of the time, these stocks trade a premium, but I believe there are some aristocrats that are attractively valued for long term investment consideration.

Overview

Dividend Aristocrats are S&P 500 stocks that have 25 years or more of consecutive dividend increases. Historically, this group of stocks has performed significantly better than the S&P 500 index. I believe that one of the keys in ensuring positive long term returns is buying stocks at the right time. With the market near its all time high, finding stocks at an attractive price can be difficult, especially when looking at high quality companies such as these aristocrat stocks.

For example, Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is a strong company with an excellent track record when it comes to price performance.

CLX data by YCharts

However, Clorox is trading at a premium right now with a trailing PE ratio of 26.13x, which is significantly higher than its historical average.

CLX PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Buying stocks at premiums like this can adversely affect long term results. I do believe that there are quite a few dividend aristocrats that are still trading at attractive values even as the market has increased significantly in the past few years. These stocks include:

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

AT&T (NYSE:T)

Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman currently has a trailing PE ratio of 18.04x. Five years ago the stock had a trailing PE ratio of 24.54x. In the company's latest earnings report, it forecasted full year sales growth of 3% to 4% with operating income growth in the 5% to 7% range. With strong brands such as Jack Daniels, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, I believe that the company's long term prospects remain strong and feel that its current valuation is a strong entry point for long term investors.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble currently has a trailing PE ratio of 15.83x. This appears to be an attractive valuation based on historical perspective.

PG PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The company has had a difficult time with revenue growth, but its earnings has continued to increase. With a safe and reliable dividend that yields over 3%, I believe that Procter & Gamble is still a great long term investment as it sells a wide variety of products used by millions of people.

Stanley Black & Decker

The company currently has a trailing PE ratio of 17.45x. Its PE ratio has been falling fairly steadily since the beginning of 2014. During this time, the company's revenue has increased by around 5%, while its earnings has grown by over 110%. With strong organic growth, good margins, and a diversified portfolio of products, I believe this company is an excellent long term investment option with a dividend that has grown by nearly 10% a year (93.33% over the past 10 years).

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price currently has a trailing PE ratio of 14.15x. The stock's PE ratio has dropped significantly over the past five years.

TROW PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

During the same time period, the company's revenue and earnings have increased at a respectable rate.

TROW Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

During its latest earnings call, the company reported that assets under management increased by $50.8 billion in the first quarter of 2017. This leads me to believe that the company's long term future continues to look bright.

AT&T

AT&T offers the highest yield of all the aristocrats at just over 5%. The stock currently has a trailing PE ratio of 18.68x. Looking at the chart below, you can see this is in line with historical averages and appears to be a solid entry point for long term investors.

T PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

AT&T is not a growth stock, but it does have growth opportunities as evidenced by its revenue and earnings growth over the past five years. AT&T operates in a very competitive market, but the company continues to perform well. I believe the DirecTv and possible Time Warner acquisitions will continue to help AT&T deliver strong returns for its investors.

Conclusion

While buying a stock at an attractive valuation does not guarantee positive future results, I do believe it is a big factor in terms of long term investment success. I believe buying at the right time is even more important when you are looking at solid, blue chip stocks like the dividend aristocrats. I feel that each of the stocks reviewed above are attractively valued at the moment and represent a great buying opportunity for long term dividend growth investors. In addition, I feel that each of these companies have strong future potential due to their strong brands, diversified products, impressive assets, and effective management. As always, I suggest individual investors perform their own research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.