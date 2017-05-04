2U To Acquire GetSmarter For Digital Education Expansion

Acquisition terms aren't cheap and will use up most of 2U's cash will in spends to integrate GetSmarter and forge ahead with international expansion.

The deal appears to be complementary, combining GetSmarter's short courses for working professionals with 2U's degree-oriented programs.

Digital education firm 2U has agreed to acquire South Africa-based GetSmarter for up to $123 million plus equity awards.

Quick Take

Digital education company 2U (TWOU) has agreed to acquire GetSmarter for up to $123 million in up front and contingent consideration, plus the award of $9.4 million in RSUs.

GetSmarter has developed strengths in short course digital education for working professionals, which promises to be complementary to 2U’s focus on degree programs.

While complementary, the deal requires a lot of 2U cash and has inherent risks of managing international operations and expansion.

Target Company

Cape Town, South Africa-based GetSmarter was founded in 2008 by Sam and Rob Paddock to provide online short course education technologies and content to higher education institutions seeking to offer continuing education to working professionals.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Sam Paddock, who will continue to run independent operations as a subsidiary of 2U.

Below is a brief demo video about GetSmarter:

(Source: GetSmarter)

The company has partnered with such institutions as Harvard College, University of Cambridge, The University of Chicago and the University of London.

Investments in the company were not disclosed.

Acquisition Terms

According to 2U’s 8-K filing, it will pay $103 million in cash, with a potential $20 million earnout, ‘subject to the achievement of certain financial milestones in calendar years 2017 and 2018.’

In addition, 2U will provide $9.4 million in 2U restricted stock units to certain members of GetSmarter’s senior management team. These RSU’s will ‘vest over either a two or four year period following closing of the Acquisition.’

GetSmarter’s 2016 revenue was $17 million, so 2U is paying a 7.7x Price/Sales multiple, which is not unreasonable given 2U’s belief in an acceleration of the business opportunity.

2U expects the deal to be dilutive to net income per share in 2017, but did not say by how much.

As of December 31, 2016, 2U reported cash and equivalents of $169 million, total liabilities of $49 million and generated $5.2 million in cash flow from operations, so appears to have enough cash on hand and ongoing cash flow to support the acquisition in the immediate term.

Of some concern in 2016’s results is increased ‘Capitalized technology and content development cost expenditures’ of $16.7 million along with increased ‘Purchases of property and equipment’ of $7.7 million.

These two uses of cash from investing activities resulted in a significant net decrease in cash for 2016, which when combined with the $103 million use of cash from the acquisition, will dramatically reduce cash on hand.

Management did not indicate in its 8-K filing whether it would tap sources of cash from the issuance of debt or equity, although I suspect it will need to do so.

Rationale and Commentary

2U’s existing digital education offerings are primarily focused on U.S. domestic institutions providing courses as part of degree programs.

As the company stated in its deal announcement,

The acquisition is expected to strengthen 2U's position in the approximately $1.9 trillion global higher education market which is expected to grow approximately 8% in 2017, while accelerating two of the company's key strategic growth initiatives – expanding internationally and into non-degree alternatives.

So, this deal is about expansion – geographic expansion and service offering expansion into non-degree learning for working professionals.

2U is hoping to expand internationally, which can be costly and risky, requiring local managers who have the ability to drive new business while headquarters keeps a close watch on operational quality.

The price to be paid isn’t cheap and 2U is using significant cash to do so, another risk of the deal.

While the prospect of service offering and geographic expansion is tantalizing, this appears to be a risky deal for 2U.

