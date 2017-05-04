General Electric: Electric Power Segment Has Been Lights Out

Massive increases in power revenues are due in large part to the types of deals the company has been executing on such as the one they recently struck with SCE.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been in the power generation game for so many years that it accounts for nearly 22% of the company's revenue streams with revenues of nearly $6.1B in the most recent quarter. The $6.1B in revenues this last quarter is a 17% increase from the same time last year. Massive increases in revenues are due in large part to the types of deals the company has been executing on such as the one they recently struck with Southern California Edison (NYSE:EIX).

Edison recently completed one of its major projects which includes a battery storage and natural gas powered systems which will help the Los Angeles area from experiencing shortages in power. Because this is a one of a kind solution General Electric now has the experience under its belt to be able to replicate the solution with other clients across the country.

The consortium installed 10MW lithium-ion batteries at a couple of its gas generation units which only really power up during peak demands in the region. Given that summer is just around the corner this project will give citizens a bit of relief knowing they can power up their AC units without worrying that it will get cut out for brownouts or any other reasons. The batteries are intended to provide power immediately when they turn on and allow the much more powerful gas turbines to slowly ramp up to provide the extra juice required. The intent of using the batteries is to help reduce the fuel costs that Edison takes on while reducing their carbon footprint.

With the experience of providing additional reliability, reducing emissions, and operating costs General Electric now has a sample from which other projects can be built upon. This is a much needed facility for the Los Angeles region as its power infrastructure has been decimated of late with a leak at one of the region's largest natural gas storage facilities. The leak was a cause for concern not only because of the health and environmental impacts but also because of the potential shortfall in natural gas to power the power generation facilities.

The battery portion of the project also helps meet some of the initiatives that the state of California is trying to implement whereby half of the power generated in the state is to come from renewable energy sources. Because wind and solar power are unpredictable, battery power is seen as an alternate source of renewable energy by the state. This facility can definitely become a blueprint for General Electric to increase the power segment revenues by teaming up with other utility companies throughout the country to produce cleaner energy going forward.

After an initial foray into GE that netted me a 25.8% return I actually initiated my second position in GE in late November and have been pretty unhappy about the purchase thus far. I will only purchase shares if GE stays below $30, because I believe that is where it offers additional value. I've selected $30 because it is the middle of the stock's 52-week range and my cost basis.

I swapped out of Delta (NYSE: DAL) in favor of GE during the 2016 fourth-quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (0.2%, or 0.6% annualized) and wanted to lock in those profits. So far I have lost some money on the swap.

At the end of the day, it only matters what a stock has done for one's portfolio. For me, GE is one of my larger positions and has done poorly, as I'm down 3.6% on the name, while it occupies roughly 9.5% of my portfolio. I continue to believe in the name as a speculative stock because any sort of wheeling and dealing can cause the stock to jump. I own the stock for the speculation portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now.

I am up 17% since the inception of my portfolio, while the S&P 500 is up 14.8%. For 2017 my portfolio is up 6.5% while the market is up 6.7%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position therein is performing. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 22.8% 10.5% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) 14.1% 4.2% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 14.0% 4.2% 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) 5.9% 3.9% PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) 1.1% 3.7% SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) -0.6% 7.3% General Electric Company -3.6% 9.5% Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) -6.2% 3.4% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) -6.9% 5.7% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) -11.6% 9.8% Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) -16.0% 19.1% VFC MAY 19 2017 52.50 PUT (NYSE:VFC) -61.7% 0.2% Cash $ 18.6%

