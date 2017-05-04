Amazon's Alexa Leaving Apple's Siri In The Dust

The voice assistant battle may already be over before Apple even gets going.

Leaving all the hype aside, the market for voice assistants is going to be a huge one, and at this time Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has soared to the market lead, as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) continues to flounder about to offer a quality product, while still not having an Echo-like speaker to offer consumers.

Since voice assistants are related to the Internet of Things, the potential size of the market is mind-boggling. To not be going all-in with this on the part of Apple is a huge mistake.

For Amazon, I see it as being the next big revenue stream it produces, with the strong possibility it could surpass its e-commerce business to become the dominant revenue stream of the company.

Amazon is starting to have Alexa embedded in all sorts products, and it will be extremely difficult to dislodge it in the years ahead. Apple or other competitors would first have to design an alternative as good as Alexa, and from there convince potential customers there's reason to make a change.

By the time that happens, I think Alexa will be the dominant force in the voice assistant market, and will be almost impossible to make inroads of any magnitude against it.

Gartner says the market for the wireless speaker alone will soar to $2.1 billion by 2020; almost 6 times above the $360 million generated in 2015. It also estimated that about 3.3 percent of all global households will have a VPA-enabled wireless speaker in their homes.

This will benefit Alexa of course, but it's not limited to the home, it can be embedded almost anywhere. Speakers will be a good business, but that's not the main growth market I'm looking at. Alexa itself is where the enormous potential lies. Integration isn't necessarily limited to Echo speakers, is the point.

Alexa's soaring growth

Alexa is being added to products and services so quickly it's already impossible to keep up with its expansion. Usage in the home via an Echo speaker is an obvious growth market, but it is quickly moving beyond that to being placed in cars, businesses and other devices used in everyday life.

Among some of the recent integrations with products is GE's Alexa lamp, various thermostats, smart light switches, TP-Link Smart Plug and the Samsung POWERbot R7040 Robot Vacuum, among numerous others.

Some of these only use Alexa, and others offer the option of another voice assistant. Because of the high quality of Alexa, the vast majority of consumers and businesses choose to use Alexa.

The more ubiquitous Alexa becomes, the more of a self-fulfilling prophecy it engenders in regard to being adopted by more consumers and businesses. All of this while Apple still has no speaker of its own in place for the much weaker Siri.

Apple and Siri

Rumors have abounded recently concerning Apple working on a speaker that will work with Siri. It will allegedly be released at the Worldwide Developer Conference in June. It will reportedly be positioned as a premium alternative to Amazon Echo.

While Apple and the media are working hard to promote the new speaker release, it doesn't dawn on a lot of people how far behind Amazon Apple is. Suggestions of a high-end, premium speaker, give cover for the fact Siri hasn't been as high quality as Alexa. I think it tries to position Apple as taking its time in order to provide an allegedly higher quality speaker.

All of this is being reported as fact, when we really have no idea if the speaker will be ready by June or not, or even if there will be an announcement. It appears there will be, but that could only be for the purpose of Apple using it as a marketing tool to keep consumers thinking Apple as a legitimate competitor to Alexa and Echo.

In the meantime, Amazon's Alexa is rapidly taking market share and is considered the voice assistant of choice to most users.

Making a high end speaker does align with the tech culture of Apple, but is it something a lot of people really want to pay that much for; assuming it is superior to Echo's audio? If it does go the high-cost route, it will limit the number of people adopting it, and even there it'll have to be demonstrably superior to Echo and other competitors if it wants to win significant market share.

It reminds me of the improvement in the quality of TV screens. After a certain level, the human eye really can't make a differentiation unless the TVs are placed side-by-side. If consumers and other users aren't able to make a difference in sound quality, they will definitely question the need to pay a high price for the new speakers.

My immediate thought is Apple isn't considering the voice assistant market as one that has the potential Amazon does. If it did, I think we would have seen a lot more focus on it and a far better competitive offering.

Amazon taking more aggressive steps to grow market share

In 2015 Amazon outmaneuvered its competitors by allowing developers the chance to add new capabilities to Alexa, via its Alexa Skills Kit. This was probably the biggest reason for it quickly outdistancing its competitors in the early stages of the market.

As of February, that strategy has resulted in Alexa having 10,000 skills. To give an idea of how quickly the skills of Alexa have grown, there were only about 1,000 in June 2016.

The latest move by Amazon has been to open up parts of "Alexa's ears, her 7-Mic Voice Processing Technology, to third party hardware makers who want to build the digital brain into their devices. The new development kit also includes access to Amazon's proprietary software for wake word recognition, beamforming, noise reduction, and echo cancellation as well as reference client software for local device control and communication with the Alexa Voice Service."

What this will do is empower designers to move more rapidly and with less costs to embed Alexa into their various products. That in turn means more sales and increasing market share. The company also entered into a partnership with Conexant to "help device-makers integrate Alexa into their products."

Conclusion

My thought is Amazon looks at the voice assistant market much differently than Apple does, which is why it is so much further along in the category, and why it continues to grow its lead while Apple still works to develop its own speaker.

I think Apple considers more of an ancillary revenue stream that be in line with many of its other smaller market segments. Its lack of action and lack of a sense of urgency is why I draw that conclusion.

While that is happening, Alexa is being integrated into a wide variety of products, even as it continues to have an enormous amount of skills added to it on a daily basis.

This market has enormous revenue and earnings potential, and I think Amazon is right in aggressively going after it. I think it will become the third major revenue stream for the company over the next several years, and ultimately, it could have the potential to surpass the size of its e-commerce and cloud business.

By identifying and embracing the potential of the voice assistant market earlier than its competitors, combined with its aggressive pursuit of it, Amazon has taken a huge lead over its competitors, forcing them to play catch-up.

All of this potential is in reference to a standalone business. What it may do for Amazon's e-commerce business in particular isn't even part of the discussion yet. It will be in the near future.

