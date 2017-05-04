Verizon Communications: An Attractive Dividend Yield With Strong Fundamentals

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is a nearly fairly valued stock based on discounted cash flow and residual income models; however, its dividend yield of approximately 5% is an extremely attractive source of income for an investor looking to capture income distribution rather than capital gains. This article will detail Verizon's current fundamentals supporting these models in addition to justifying why the company is capable of maintaining its dividend achiever status.

We issue a BUY on Verizon Communications with a price target of $49.38.

Verizon History & Origin

Verizon Communications (Verizon) is a holding company that offers telecom and entertainment services through its subsidiaries to consumers, businesses, and government agencies. Its current CEO and CFO are Lowell McAdam and Matthew Ellis, respectively. The company was incorporated as Bell Atlantic Corporation in 1983, serving primarily the telephone market in the eastern United States. Verizon Communications was formed in 2000 when the FCC approved Bell Atlantic's merger with GTE. This created the largest telephone company in the United States, serving 63 million landlines at the time. The company also had 25 million mobile phone subscribers. Verizon Wireless was created as a joint venture with Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) just before the merger was completed. Verizon Communications owned 55% of the venture, and Vodafone 45%. From 2005 to 2010, Verizon divested some of its Wireline operations in several states in order to focus on growth of its Wireless and FiOS business segments. In September 2013, Verizon purchased Vodafone's interest in Verizon Wireless for $130 billion.

Business Description

Verizon Communications through its subsidiaries provides telecommunications services to consumers, businesses and government agencies. It provides voice, video and data services through its two main segments, Verizon Wireless and Verizon Wireline.

Verizon Wireless provides wireless voice and data services along with the required equipment to consumers, businesses and government agencies. It is the largest wireless service provider when measured by retail connections and revenue. Verizon Communications acquired Vodafone's 45% interest in Verizon Wireless in 2014. Verizon maintains the largest 4G LTE network in the United States. The network is capable of covering 98% of the United States, or approximately 314 million people. The main competition for Verizon in its Wireless segment is AT&T (NYSE:T), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S). As firms continue to invest in their respective networks and further develop their technologies, competition steadily increases. Verizon intends to be the first wireless provider of a fifth generation (5G) network; management expects to start providing 5G service in 2018.

Verizon Wireline provides voice, data and communication services including broadband video, corporate networking, data center and cloud services, security & managed network services, and local & long distance voice services. These services include broadband video and data, corporate networking, data center and cloud services, security services, and local and long distance voice services. The main ways that VZ is able to differentiate itself from its competitors is through bandwidth and reliability, pricing, customer service, product differentiation, and innovation. In 2016, Wireline services accounted for approximately 25% of Verizon's revenues.

Industry Analysis

The US telecom industry is a heavily concentrated industry. The four main players are Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile, along with smaller, regional carriers. Verizon has established itself as one of the leading telecom providers in the United States, as it offers one of the fastest and most reliable networks for consumers, businesses, and government agencies. However, the threat of substitutes is very real, as all of the major carriers offer very similar services. They mainly differ on price, with T-Mobile and Sprint offering lower cost plans compared to Verizon and AT&T. In February 2017, Verizon announced it would bring back unlimited data plans when, previously, Sprint was the only network offering unlimited data. After the announcement, AT&T and T-Mobile also announced the release of unlimited data plans. This is a perfect example of the intense competition for the US wireless market, as firms must continue to refine their pricing structures in order to stay competitive. In addition to pricing, providers must also continue to evolve their networks. The emergence of fifth generation networks will be very important to watch for investors of telecom firms. Verizon's and AT&T's value proposition is by offering extensions to their main telecom business, including television service and cloud storage.

Macroeconomic Analysis

The telecom industry is minimally sensitive to the business cycle. This can be seen by Verizon revenues only falling one year of the entire Great Recession. Some of the factors that change according to the business cycle are consumer income, consumer confidence, unemployment, and interest rates. A mobile phone has become nearly a necessity in developed nations, and the United States is no different. If the United States were to enter a recessionary state, consumer demand for telecom services should not waiver. In fact, consumers may look to cheaper forms of entertainment, such as movie and television streaming, a positive sign for telecom providers. In addition, consumers are typically required to sign two-year contracts, which also reduces the volatility of telecom revenues.

Domestic Political Environment

President Trump has pledged to lower corporate taxes to as low as 15% while the marginal corporate tax rate today is approximately 35%. Verizon's effective tax rate over the past 20 years has averaged 26%. If this policy is enacted, Verizon's profits can be expected to increase with the lower tax liability. Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam has stated his hopes for Trump to lower corporate taxes as this policy would help the bottom line for most US businesses. In addition, Trump has taken an anti-regulatory stance towards business. For major telecom players like Verizon, this is a positive sign if management sees possible acquisition targets for the future, as well as the pending acquisition of Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO). However, while he was campaigning, Trump did state his intention to block AT&T's $85 billion merger with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX). Granted, this dwarfs Verizon's merger with Yahoo, but it does create uncertainty with where Trump will go with his policy on mergers. In addition to his tax policy, many analysts are focusing on what Trump's stance on mergers and acquisitions will be. The traditional republican stance is less regulation to allow for competition. Trump has been critical of AT&T's proposed merger with Time Warner, yet has also claimed he will reduce regulation. Verizon has been active in the M&A market, so investors must continue to monitor Trump's stance on such matters.

Individual Risk Analysis

Operational Risks

Operational Risk | Yahoo Integration (OR1)

Yahoo has shown it can generate significant ad revenue and has over 1 billion active users. Should Verizon not be able to properly utilize user data collected on Yahoo's platforms or realize the expected synergies, Verizon's management may not realize a positive return on investment.

Operational Risk | Network Breaches (OR2)

Verizon collects user data on millions of subscribers and is going to increase its active users by over 1 billion when its acquisition of Yahoo is completed. Yahoo has been the subject of significant data breaches over the past two years. If Verizon's systems are breached, the perception of the firm and level of consumer trust in the firm would be significantly damaged.

Operational Risk | 5G Network Roll-Out (OR3)

Consumers will continuously demand higher data speeds, and the number of connected devices on the market is growing rapidly. Verizon has already started the planning of its next generation 5G network in order to meet consumer demand for such speeds. The infrastructure for new networks requires significant capital expenditures. Complications of the roll-out could cause major damage to Verizon's bottom line and working capital.

Operational Risk | Significant Debt Levels (OR4)

Verizon currently holds a significant amount of debt on its balance sheet. It has been forced to issue debt to fund the acquisition of AOL and Vodafone's interest in Verizon Wireless. It will also be forced to raise capital for the acquisition of Yahoo, as it does not hold enough cash to fund the acquisition. High debt levels make it difficult to maintain dividends, make necessary capital expenditures, and service current interest obligations.

Operational Risk | Maintaining Dividend Increases (OR5)

Verizon must maintain annual increases to its dividend in order to keep its status as a dividend achiever (raise dividend 10 years straight). Because of this status, Verizon is held by several institutions in dividend appreciation funds that require this status be kept. If Verizon were to not increase its dividend for any reason, it would be at risk of being dropped from these funds. Due to its significant institutional ownership percentage, this would have an extremely detrimental effect on its share price after such a sell-off.

Credit Risks

Credit Risk | Credit Rating Downgrade (CR1)

Verizon currently holds a Baa1, BBB+, and A- rating from Moody's, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch, respectively. Each of these ratings is an investment-grade rating, and none of the rating agencies have Verizon on watch for a downgrade. A rating downgrade would cause higher borrowing costs and the possibility of being sold off from funds that require certain credit ratings.

Market Risks

Market Risk | Highly Competitive Industry (MR1)

The US telecom market is highly competitive and highly concentrated, with four firms holding the majority of the market. As firms evolve and develop their networks, the distinction between firms lessens, and companies must continue to develop new technologies if they are to remain in front of the competition; Verizon is no different. Verizon faces strong competition from AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint. Each of these firms offers a reliable network that consumers are becoming more and more willing to switch between.

Management Risks

Management Risk | Low Insider Ownership

Insider ownership of Verizon stands at 0.01% as of early March 2017. Insider ownership signals to investors the sentiment insiders feel towards the future of the firm. Investors have a reason to be concerned that because management holds such a small portion of the firm, investor interest may not always be the priority of management. In addition, in the past three months, there have been 17 insider sells and zero insider buys (not including options exercise) of Verizon's shares.

Macroeconomic Risks

Macroeconomic | Interest Rate Risk (ER5)

Verizon is subject to the risk that interest rates will rise and therefore will be unable to borrow capital at lower, more affordable rates. This risk is mitigated through Verizon's entering of interest rate swaps, forward interest rate swaps, and interest rate caps.

These contracts are entered into in order to achieve a targeted mix of fixed and variable rate interest payments.

Macroeconomic | Domestic Political Environment (ER6)

Since President Trump was elected, the United States has seen an increase in volatility in White House policies. Trump has stated he will reduce regulation, yet has publicly stated his criticism of the AT&T and Time Warner merger. He has also claimed he will reduce corporate income taxes, which would be a positive to Verizon.

Revenue Breakdown

Revenues for Verizon have been steadily increasing over the past 10 years. As more and more of the world has access to mobile phones, telecom revenues will continue to increase. Today, Verizon operates mainly in the United States, which is approaching levels of market saturation for mobile phones. The growing number of connected devices requiring cellular networks is promising. If Verizon would like to maintain revenue growth, it may have to look into further expansion into Latin America. Doing so would require substantial capital expenditures to build out its infrastructure. Verizon's main segments, Wireless and Wireline, have very different revenue trends over the past 10 years. As shown in the graph above, Wireless revenues have increased by over two fold while Wireline revenues have fallen by over 20%. The main driver of Wireless revenue growth is mobile data service, the demand for which is rapidly increasing.

Sales Drivers

Factor Adjusted R 2 Personal Telecom Expenditures 0.4219 Mobile Phone Subscriptions 0.0753 US Real GDP Growth 0.3009

When determining the growth rate of future revenues, three macroeconomic factors were considered: mobile phone user growth, personal telecom expenditure, and real GDP growth. Regressions were performed between these three factors and revenue growth for Verizon. Results of each regression are shown above.

As shown, mobile phone user growth and telecom personal consumption expenditures are significant drivers of Verizon revenues while real GDP growth is not a significant factor. A regression of all three factors was also performed, which yielded a fairly high adjusted R 2. Verizon's main sources of revenue come from wireless service subscriptions. Telecom personal expenditures fall under this category, and mobile phone users are heavily correlated with this figure. For these reasons, these two factors are the biggest factors in Verizon's revenue growth. Both of these metrics should continue to rise as more consumers buy mobile phones and demand faster data speeds.

Sales Growth Forecast & Prospects

For 2017, 1% sales growth was plugged, as it was the guidance given by Verizon's management in the 2016 Q4 earnings call. For the following 10 years and terminal value, I predict sales to be in the low to mid 1%'s. For the terminal value, sales growth was capped at no larger than 3% for the simulation.

Verizon is expanding its capabilities in providing digital content for wireless users. As more and more consumers move to become "cable cutters," they will look to other content providers, and Verizon is poised to become one of the largest providers. A strong example is an agreement with the NFL that allows users to stream some NFL games on their mobile devices.

ThingSpace is Verizon's platform to help developers create and manage IoT environments within businesses. Verizon is focusing on businesses to help them manage manufacturing processes more efficiently. Verizon has completed several acquisitions in the Internet of Things space in order to gain market share and capture opportunity in this rapidly growing space.

FiOS is Verizon's fiber network for both Internet and television. It was launched in 2005 in Keller, TX, and connects to 20.5 million homes as of December 31, 2015, with many more to come. The ever increasing number of wireless devices and improvements in video quality will continuously require faster Internet speeds. Verizon introduced its "One Fiber" architecture to help boost the speeds of its already implemented 4G LTE network, accelerate the development of its 5G network, and assist in providing its FiOS services to consumers.

Network Expansion

The growing number of connected devices and consumers using data dependent mobile phones will continue to drive the demand for faster and more reliable networks. Verizon is currently in the process of revamping its network to a fiber optic infrastructure that will support both its Wireless and Wireline segments. This new infrastructure is expected to improve its already installed 4G LTE network, as well as the roll-out of its 5G (fifth generation) network. In addition, it will support both FiOS broadband and television services to customers.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Verizon agreed in July 2016 to purchase Yahoo, Inc. for $4.83 billion in cash. Yahoo's core operations will be purchased, the most notable of which to be its core Internet business. It is important to note that Yahoo's 25% stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) (valued at $62 billion as of February 2017) is NOT part of the transaction. On February 20, 2017, the deal was amended so that the purchase price was lowered to $4.48 billion in cash. The reason for the discount in price is due to Yahoo disclosing two major security breaches after the deal was first announced. Yahoo maintains over 1 billion monthly active users, which will provide Verizon a substantial source of customer data patterns. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017. Verizon completed its acquisition of AOL in June 2015 for $3.8 billion in cash, or $50 per share. Tim Armstrong was retained as the AOL CEO to continue to run the business as a subsidiary of Verizon. AOL provides Verizon with a platform for providing digital content, as well as a user base to extend its digital advertising increases as well, hurting the net profit margin.

Margin Analysis

The graph above shows the trend of Verizon's margins (Gross, Operating, Net Profit). Over the past 10 years, margins have remained fairly consistent, as to be expected with a mature firm such as Verizon. With customers locked into multi-year contracts, revenues and operating expenses are relatively stable. Variability in profits comes mostly from financing activities, as Verizon has been forced to issue significant amounts of debt in recent years. With these large debt issuances, interest expense increases as well, hurting the net profit margin.

Ratio Analysis

One factor of slight concern is Verizon's Debt/Equity ratio. It increased slightly year over year from 2006 to 2013 to approximately 2.4; however, it jumped to over 9.0 in 2014. Verizon raised a significant amount of debt in 2014 in order to fund its purchase of Vodafone's interest in Verizon Wireless. As of December 31, 2016, Verizon held $2.9 billion in cash and marketable securities. In order to fund its acquisition of Yahoo, Verizon will have to raise new capital, further increasing its Debt/Equity ratio if it raises cash through debt. While debt is technically a liability for a company, it is relatively cheap to issue debt right now with interest rates near recent lows. With the Fed already stating it will raise interest rates three times this year, issuing debt rather than equity to raise capital may be in the best interest of firms.

Free Cash Flow Analysis

Due to Verizon's very volatile debt weighting in its capital structure, its free cash flow has also been quite volatile in recent years. With the impending acquisition of Yahoo and an insufficient balance sheet as of December 31, 2016, to fund the purchase, Verizon will have to raise funds to complete the purchase. This will add another element of variability in free cash flow. Verizon revenues are stable as customers sign multi-year contracts. In addition, operating expenses remain stable. The variability in free cash flow comes from financing activities, which is still uncertain heading into 2017.

Credit Profile

Verizon currently holds a BBB+ and A- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch, respectively, on its corporate debt. This rates Verizon as a medium investment grade firm for potential corporate fixed income investors. These ratings reflect the credit quality of Verizon's senior unsecured debt. The most recent change was in 2015 when Moody's downgraded VZ from a Baa2 to Baa1; it still remains an investment grade bond. Verizon's volatile debt/equity rating (shown above) is important to monitor along with its credit rating, as a prolonged increase in the debt/equity rating, along with other factors, could cause one or more of the major credit rating agencies to downgrade its debt. Some of the other factors that credit rating agencies observe when rating a firm's bonds are margin stability and the mix of assets held. Verizon has fairly stable margins even though they have slightly decreased over the past 10 years. In terms of its mix of assets, rating agencies want to see more liquid available assets available to service its debt. The cash and marketable securities have fallen in recent years in order to fund acquisitions. However, its receivables are very stable and increasing, as its customers are under contract for various periods of time. In addition, it holds an interest coverage ratio of 5.6, meaning it would be able to pay its interest expense 5.6 times with its earnings before interest and tax. For these reasons, I see little reason to be concerned over Verizon's ability to service its debt obligations in the near future.

Earnings Consistency

Earnings consistency is critical, as it is a major metric credit rating agencies consider, as well as prospective investors. Verizon's EPS has actually become more volatile in recent years in comparison to the early 2000s as shown to the right. One of the main reasons for this is the varying degree of debt Verizon holds on its balance sheet. Gross margins have increased over the past 10 years while net profit margins have fallen. This signals interest expense has varied significantly in recent years.

Interest Rate Hedging

In order to mitigate the risk presented by rising interest rates, Verizon enters into a variety of derivative contracts to protect against rising interest payments.

Rising interest rates pose the risk that management would be unable to borrow capital at a lower and more affordable rate. In order to hedge this risk, Verizon enters into interest rate swaps, forward interest rate swaps, and interest rate caps. Such derivatives are classified as hedging instruments rather than speculative. Verizon pays a variable rate and receives a fixed rate of interest in its swaps. These swaps also help Verizon maintain an ideal mix of fixed and variable interest rate payments. Forward interest rate swaps are used to protect against future interest rate changes rather than the interest rates the firm is already obligated to pay, as is the case with traditional swaps.

Share Repurchases and Dividend Payout Policy

On March 3, 2017, the Verizon Board of Directors announced a regular dividend of $0.5775 per share to be paid on May 1, 2017. The ex-dividend date is April 6, 2017. If the subsequent three quarterly dividends are of the same amount, Verizon's dividends will increase 1.8% from 2016 into 2017. In order to maintain its dividend achiever status, Verizon must continue to increase its dividend every year. If it were to not increase its dividend and lose its status, it would be at risk of being dropped from dividend achiever indexes and funds.

The Board of Directors authorized in March 2014 a share repurchase agreement to repurchase 100 million shares of Verizon stock. As of December 31, 2015, the remaining number of shares that could be repurchased was 97.1 million. The Board authorized an accelerated repurchase plan in February 2015 of $5 billion. The repurchase program was settled on June 5, 2015, with 101.6 million shares being delivered at an average price of $49.21.

Insider Ownership

Insider ownership, along with insider buying and selling, is a powerful tool for potential investors to examine. Insider buying signals that management believes shares may be currently undervalued while insider selling signals shares may be overvalued. Insiders currently hold only 0.01% of outstanding Verizon shares. It is a cause for concern that management holds such a low fraction of outstanding shares for Verizon. One is forced to question the intentions of management if it has such little interest in the equity of the firm. In the past 12 months, there have been 28 events of insiders selling shares, with only one instance of open market purchases (this does not include execution of options held by insiders). 14 of the open market sell orders have come in the last three months, a very concerning sign from management.

Institutional Ownership

As of February 2017, Verizon has an approximate institutional ownership of 65.1%. We see this as a positive sign, as institutions such as pension and mutual funds see Verizon as a safe enough investment for their beneficiaries. The top owners include Vanguard, State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), Capital Research Global Investors and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). In order to maintain institutional ownership, Verizon must maintain its annual dividend increases as well as its credit rating.

Minority Interest

Verizon's minority interest as a percentage of after-tax income has substantially fallen since 2014. This is due to management's decision to acquire Vodafone's interest in Verizon Wireless, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of Verizon Communications. Management has signaled it is willing to acquire minority interests of other firms in Verizon, which is why the modeled terminal value of minority interest as a percentage of after tax income falls to such low levels.

We issue a BUY recommendation on Verizon Communications with a target price of$49.38.

Valuation Model Summary

In order to accurately determine the intrinsic value of Verizon Communications, three valuation models were built: discounted cash flow, residual income, and dividend discount. Note that there are two versions of the dividend discount model, as two different discount rates were used in order to discount future Verizon dividends. In addition, a comparables section was created in order to examine if Verizon currently trades at a premium or discount to its peers according to various metrics such as Price/Earnings, Price/ Book, and Price/Sales.

Cost of Equity

In order to calculate the cost of equity, three methods were used: the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM), the Three-Factor Fama French Model, and the Five-Factor Fama French Model. For each model, five years of data was used to regress the monthly returns of Verizon against each factor. The CAPM uses Beta, a measure of market sensitivity, the expected return on the broad stock market, and the four-week US Treasury secondary rate to calculate VZ's cost of equity. The fund's benchmark, VIG, is used to regress returns of VZ against those of the market to obtain a Beta value. The second method to calculate VZ's discount rate is the Three-Factor Fama French Model, which adds sensitivity factors to account for size, measured by market cap, and value, measured by price/book ratio. The last model used is the Five-Factor Fama French Model, which adds factors to measure sensitivity to profitability and investment. Operating margin and total asset growth are used respectively to measure these factors. Adjusted R 2 values must be used to compare these models as they use a different number of factors to estimate VZ's cost of equity. According to the adjusted R 2 values for each model, the CAPM is the most appropriate model to calculate VZ's discount rate. Results from each cost of equity models are shown above. The CAPM has the highest adjusted R 2, indicating that this model is able to best explain the historical returns of Verizon.

Cost of Debt

Verizon's cost of debt was calculated using an effective interest rate method. For each year, annual net interest expense was divided by the average of Verizon's beginning and ending total debt values for the year. An average was taken for all 30 years of data to calculate the estimated cost of debt. The final value was calculated as 6.14%. While it is not the norm to use one percentage as the cost of debt for the entire model, this value is an average of 20 years of data. These 20 years reflect various Fed policies and interest rate levels. For this reason, 6.14% is an appropriate measure to reflect Verizon's cost of debt.

Cost of Minority Interest

Cost of minority interest represents the claim VZ shareholders have on non-wholly-owned subsidiaries of Verizon Communications. Verizon Wireless was a non-wholly-owned subsidiary until 2013, when Verizon purchased Vodafone's interest in Verizon Wireless. Minority interest is seen as less risky than T-Bills riskier than VZ's cost of equity. Because it is difficult to forecast whether or not Verizon will acquire a minority interest in another firm or subsidiary, Minority interest levels are forecasted to be constant into the future.

Weighted Average Cost of Capital

The WACC is used to discount the future cash flows produced by Verizon's operations. It is calculated as a weighted average of the cost of equity, cost of debt, cost of preferred stock, and cost of minority interest. Verizon does not offer any preferred stock, so its WACC is calculated from equity, debt, and minority interest. Verizon's WACC is calculated by balancing the equity values on the sheet Valuation Parameters.

R WACC = r e(W e) + r MI(W MI) + r d(W d)(1-Tax Rate)

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

The discounted cash flow model uses the present value of Verizon's free cash flows to calculate its intrinsic value. The after tax weighted average cost of capital is used to discount future cash flows to a present value. As stated in the previous section, this is a weighted average of the firm's capital structure to calculate the cost of capital.

Residual Income Valuation

Residual income is calculated as Net Income after accounting for the Cost of Capital. Interest Expense (Cost of Debt) is accounted for in Net Income while the Cost of Equity is not yet accounted for. For this reason, the product of beginning Common Equity and the Cost of Equity is subtracted from Net Income for the year to obtain Residual Income. Rather than using the WACC to calculate the present value of Residual Income, the Cost of Equity is used.

Dividend Discount Model

In addition to discounted cash flow and residual income models, a dividend discount model was built in order to value Verizon based on its future dividend income. Being a dividend achiever, it is fair to assume Verizon will continue to raise its annual dividend in order to maintain this status. According to a three-stage dividend growth model, the intrinsic value of Verizon is $103.71. This model uses the maximum growth rate of historical annual dividend growth for Verizon for the first five years post-2016, average growth for the next five, and minimum growth for the final five years of the model. As stated previously, this yields an intrinsic value of $103.71 when using the discount rate calculated from the Capital Asset Pricing Model. However, if the implied discount rate is used from a basic one-stage dividend discount model, the intrinsic value per share is $58.00.

Multiples Comparison

As shown in the table below, Verizon trades at a discount in comparison to peers (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile) according to both its trailing and forward Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio. This can either signal it is an undervalued stock or the expectations for future earnings are lower than its peers relative to respective prices. However, when comparing Price/Book (P/B) values, Verizon trades at a significant premium compared to its peers. A higher P/B ratio displays a lower market value per dollar of common equity in a stock. Its Price/Cash Flow ratio is right in line with the rest of the major players in the industry. Comparing Price/Cash Flow is helpful as each company has different capital requirements and capital structures. Verizon's annual dividend is nearly the same as that of AT&T's. A higher dividend yield attracts investors looking for a stream of income in addition to possible capital gains. Verizon is required to continue to raise its annual dividend to maintain its dividend achiever status.

Multiples Comparison Price / Earnings Price / Book Price / Sales Price / Cash Flow Verizon 15.4 8.0 1.5 11.1 AT&T 18.5 1.9 1.5 6.1 Sprint -23.70 1.9 1.1 8.6 T-Mobile 34.7 2.9 1.5 8.2

Simulation

An Excel add-in called XLSim was used to simulate the terminal growth rates for each forecasting assumption. Simulation will allow for certain values to be simulated within a certain range and, in turn, obtain a breakdown of how probable a set of prices is for Verizon. This allowed for a full simulation of the model to predict the intrinsic value of Verizon. A triangular simulation was used in order to predict values between a minimum and maximum, with the average being the most likely value (historical 10-year average). The simulation on our discounted cash flow model yielded results with the most likely intrinsic values per share falling between $30 and $60 and the mean simulated intrinsic value coming in at $49.38.

Conclusion

In summary, we issue a BUY on Verizon Communications. After assessing the results of each valuation model, we conclude VZ is a fairly valued stock at its current market price. The stock currently trades just below $46 (market close 5/1/17). Our models show minimal room for growth according to current fundamentals with a price target of $49.38. However, VZ currently yields 5.03% on its dividend, which would be a terrific source of income for any investor. Verizon has displayed its ability to consistently provide steady earnings even in times of high debt loads. In order to maintain its dividend achiever status, Verizon must continue to increase its dividend every year. We believe the threat of a dramatic drop in stock price if Verizon is dropped from dividend income funds in the event it loses dividend achiever status is great enough for Verizon's board to continue to raise its dividend. In conclusion, the room for capital gains is minimal, but the attractive dividend yield may be enough for some investors to purchase shares of VZ looking past its fundamentals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.