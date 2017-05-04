Potash Corp: Too Soon To Buy?

Navigating the fertilizer industry can be a tricky feat for investors, given that there aren't many liquid options and timing is everything. Investors in Potash Corp. (NYSE:POT) have been dealing with less than satisfactory returns and consistently negative fundamentals. The company did just report earnings and while they posted a beat, there is cause for real concern as the company seems to be on a different page than what the fundamentals dictate.

Earnings Highlights

It's been just over a week since the company reported Q1 2017 earnings and the market has had time to digest the report adequately. The stock, in response, has been trading down heavily since the report. Below are the key takeaways that investors should be aware of:

The ramp-up of Rocanville is underway

Lower average realized sales prices for both nitrogen and phosphate, but potash prices in North America actually helped to offset some of the lower realizations

Higher sales volumes for potash, but lower for nitrogen and phosphate

Agriculture fundamentals are apparently better

The merger with Agrium (NYSE:AGU) is still expected to close mid-2017

One positive takeaway from this Q1 2017 earnings report is that Rocanville is ramping up. By the second half of the year, we should expect to see a significant low-cost operation enter the market and benefit Potash Corp. materially. However, the only downside is that we don't know yet what effect this will have on the global market. The current global fertilizer market has the problems of too much supply and minimal cooperation, which consistently leads to this stock price being suppressed.

The problem is that the company makes it seem like everything in the realm of agriculture is performing quite well. For example, take a look at the slide below. The tag line is, "Supportive agriculture fundamentals in most key regions" and proceeds to show current futures prices of core crops against their three-year average. What this fails to show is the actual trend of these crops and explain that they're not receiving the three-year average each quarter and the more negative quarters impact this business the most and keep the stock suppressed. Three years ago, soybeans were trading at 1536 3/4, and are now just 961 3/4. Sure, prices for soybeans have improved YOY, but have trended down YTD. Corn follows quite the similar trend, trading three years ago at nearly 519 1/2, but now at just 362 3/4. Prices are lower YOY.

I'd say palm oil futures are the only exception. On a three-year time frame, it's up from $2,600 to now $2,730. Sugar futures are relatively flat on a three-year timeline, and there's been a strong downtrend in sugar prices since Q4 2016 began. Here's the thing: if agriculture fundamentals were better, we'd see it reflected in Potash Corp.'s stock price because we would see a higher demand for fertilizer, partially or fully offsetting the current oversupply.

Speaking of demand, it's important to mention potash shipments. Shipments are nearing record levels for nearly every geographic location, with the exception of India and North America. This means that Potash Corp. does see greater demand in Latin America and China than before, which certainly helps earnings. The company actually expects a supply/demand balance to occur sometime within the next two to three years and while I don't disagree that this could happen, we'd need to see shipments scale back, not just from this company, but from major producers worldwide. We've seen this from China already, considering their operating rates are well below their yearly averages, but the fear of new low-cost supply entering the market has investors on edge with names like Potash Corp.

With all of this in consideration, the company is still expecting hefty sales volumes this year and EPS in the range of $0.45-$0.65, so at least they are continuing to turn a profit. In fact, Q1 2017's net income was the best since Q4 2015. The uptick in sales was also welcomed, but estimates are lower for both Q2 and Q3 this year, which is a cause for concern. Perhaps once the merger closes we can start to see a consistently increasing bottom line and a higher sales figure.

Is It Too Early To Buy?

With the stock down nearly 10% YTD and a total return over the last twelve months of just 1.07%, this has been a tough name to hold on to. The dividend sits at 2.46%, so if not for the reinvestment of dividends, the total return would be negative over the LTM. Considering the reaction investors had to the report, it looks as though it is too soon to buy because the fundamentals just don't support a take off in this stock yet. I personally exited and am waiting for clear signs of supply reduction and increased demand before I step back in.

The problem is that the five-year risk/reward scenario is still immensely positive, but I've been looking at this chart for far too long. The stock has had the same value proposition for nearly a year and a half, as evident by how flat POT's chart is below. Across the street, analysts still rate this a majority hold, but have a very capped average price target at just $18.41, implying NTM return potential of 13%. Considering that price targets have been similar to this in the LTM and POT has underperformed, I wouldn't advise investors to buy because they think this stock will hit the analyst consensus price target. The fundamentals just aren't there, yet.

Since the start of 2016, investors have been waiting for the fundamentals to see a turnaround and it hasn't yet happened. Back in Q1 2016, this company cut their dividend and if they hadn't, shareholders would at least have a high yield to compensate for the wait time. Not that the company could afford to get back to that dividend in its current standing, but the yield now of 2.46% is just above the market average, so there's nothing special here.

Conclusion

If the company is right and expects a supply/demand balance to occur over the medium-term, then, as a shareholder, are you prepared to wait? More importantly, are you being compensated enough to wait? The dividend isn't anything praise, after experiencing two cuts between Q4 2015 and Q1 2016, and the trailing twelve month total return has shown clear underperformance. The uptick in North American potash prices is one of the few positives I'm taking away from this report.

