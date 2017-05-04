Why Are Corporate Insiders Selling Into The Trump Rally?

The message is clear: They do not see value in their own companies.

The Trump rally was sparked by investor expectations that less regulation, improved healthcare and lower taxes will be good for corporate America. Any improvement in these areas would be welcome. However, while the investing public has been aggressively buying stock, corporate insider selling has touched a seven-year high.

Corporate executives are obviously much more informed about the prospects of their own businesses compared to the general public. What do the insiders know that the public does not? This issue of LMTR explores why insiders are taking a contrary position.

Trim Tabs Investment Research recently reported that monthly insider selling has hit a seven-year high. Corporate executives are better informed than the public, and this is definitely a negative sign.

Ned Davis Research also tracks insider buying and selling. Their proprietary rating has just dropped below 15, which supports the Trim Tabs data.

Valuation could be an impetus for stock selling by company executives. Earnings multiples are certainly at the high end of the historic range. However, earnings can be manipulated very easily. Therefore, we prefer to look at sales, which are much more difficult to "massage." The current price-to-sales is at its second highest level, only outdone by the 2000 tech bubble.

A jump in inflation has coincided with the recent rise in interest rates. As a result, the S&P 500 real earnings yield has fallen to its lowest level in seven years. This suggests that the forward rate of return will be substantially diminished.

The IMF has warned that over 20% of U.S. corporations are at risk of default should rates rise. According to a report published by Zero Hedge, the portion of income devoted to debt servicing is currently at a 15-year high. The average interest coverage ratio has also fallen substantially. A rise in interest rates would leave many of these companies unable to meet their interest payments. Such firms will be placed in an incredibly vulnerable position should rates rise.

The NYSE says margin debt - money investors borrow to buy stocks - is at an all-time high. This is an alarming statistic!

The duration of this bull market is the second longest in 117 years. How much longer can it be sustained?

Conclusion

Corporate insiders aren't buying into the Trump rally. In fact, they are selling in droves. We have outlined some possible reasons, but their message is clear: They do not see value in their own companies! We remain 50% net short, and as always, real-time subscribers will receive intra-month notifications should our position change.

