Infinity Property and Casualty Corp's (IPCC) CEO James Gober on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Infinity Property and Casualty Corp (NASDAQ:IPCC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 04, 2017, 12:00 ET

Executives

Amy Jordan - VP and Controller

James Gober - Chairman, CEO and President

Robert Bateman - CFO, EVP and Treasurer

Analysts

Arash Soleimani - KBW

Operator

Welcome to the Infinity Property First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Amy Jordan. Please go ahead.

Amy Jordan

Good morning, and thank you you for joining us for Infinity's First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. The live event link on our website contains the slide presentation for this morning's call, if you'd like to follow along. We also have an Excel spreadsheet on our Investor Relations website on the Annual and Quarterly Reports page that provides more detailed quarterly financial data, and Page 10 of this report contains the definition and reconciliation of any non-GAAP items we discuss this morning.

As noted on Slide 2 of this morning's presentation, certain statements made during this call could be considered forward-looking statements, which anticipate results based on our estimates, assumptions and plans that are subject to uncertainty. For a discussion of the primary events or circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by such forward-looking statements, please refer to Infinity's filings with the SEC.

And now, let me turn the call over to Jim Gober, Chairman, President and CEO of Infinity.

James Gober

Good morning. Thanks for joining us on our conference call. This morning, I'm joined by Rob Bateman, our CFO, who's on the call as well. I want to start things off with a quick overview on Slide 3. Net earnings per diluted share were $0.96, up from $0.69 in the first quarter of 2016. Operating earnings per diluted share were $0.93 compared with $0.68 last year. Earnings were up due to an improvement in the accident year combined ratio. Our GAAP accident year combined ratio decreased to 98.4% from 99.4% last March. The improvement in the first quarter was primarily driven by lower commissions in bad debt and an increase in fee income. In addition, during the first quarter of 2017, we made a $3.8 million adjustment for premium to be refunded to California policyholders as a result of our review of certain renewal processes following a policyholder inquiry. Excluding the adjustment, the accident year combined ratio at March 31, 2017, was 97.4%. The impact of this adjustment on the combined ratio will moderate throughout the year.

Overall, our gross written premium was down 1.4% during the quarter, driven by a decline in new application counts in California and Florida. Our loss ratio remains elevated in these 2 states, and we continue to implement rate increases, modify class plans and make other changes to improve our results there. The lower app counts in California and Florida were partially offset by growth in Texas and Commercial Vehicle, where our returns are favorable. We expect both Texas and Commercial Vehicle to continue to grow in 2017.

So let's get into the additional details behind the highlights on Slide 4. In California, premiums declined 6.2% during the first quarter. Our new business applications and policy counts were down compared with the first quarter of last year as we continue to work on profitability. Our accident year combined ratio of 99.7% increased compared with the prior year, primarily due to the impact of the returned premium adjustment. Excluding this adjustment, the accident year combined ratio was relatively flat compared to 2016. Much like the industry, we continue to see higher-than-normal claims trends across most coverages. We currently have 2 rate and class plan filings pending approval with the Department of Insurance. We expect these filings will help offset the higher claim trends and improve profitability. We also hope to have them approved soon.

Moving on to Florida. The decline in new business applications as well as the shift to more 6-month policies resulted in a reduction in gross written premiums of 20.1% during the first quarter. The improvement in the 2017 accident year combined ratio was driven by higher fee income on new business as well as the reductions in commissions and bad debt. The loss ratio in Florida for the first quarter was higher than in 2016. That said, our overall loss cost changes were moderate through March of this year and within a point our average earned premium increases. We continue to take rate, implementing an increase with an overall impact of 7.1% in March of this year. This increase should continue to help offset the impact of declining trends.

Switching to Texas. Gross written premiums in this state grew 121.4% during the first 3 months of this year, primarily due to new business growth, higher average premiums and an increase in retention. The profitability of this business continues to be solid. Catastrophes in the first quarter were manageable, adding 1.9 points to the combined ratio. To ensure we stay ahead of trends, we plan to increase rates by another 6 points in the second quarter.

Touching briefly on Arizona. Gross written premiums grew 86.6% during the first quarter as a result of an increase in new business applications and the impact of

rate increases. The 2017 accident year combined ratio has improved, primarily due to a lower expense ratio as a result of the growth during the quarter. Our loss ratio in Arizona is flat with 2016 through 3 months in 2017.

As for our Commercial Vehicle product, gross written premium growth during the quarter was 21.4%, driven by renewal policy growth and higher average premiums. We have seen an improvement in our Commercial Vehicle accident year combined ratio, primarily due to lower bad debt as well as a larger premium base over which to spread fixed cost. We've also taken significant rate increases in Commercial Vehicle over the last 12 months to help offset loss cost trends, which are similar to those experienced in Personal Auto. Our Commercial Vehicle loss ratio through the first 3 months of 2017 is roughly flat with 2016.

I'll now turn the presentation over to Rob to review our financial performance for the first quarter.

Robert Bateman

Thank you, Jim, and good morning, everyone. Slide 5 provides a summary of Infinity's financial performance for the quarter. I'll cover this performance in further detail on Slide 6 through 8. So let's turn to Slide 6. Revenues were up 2% compared with the first quarter of 2016, driven by an increase in earned premiums. Operating earnings grew primarily from higher underwriting income as a result of the decrease in the accident year combined ratio, as Jim discussed earlier on the call.

Moving on to investment results on Slide 7. At the end of the first quarter, cash and invested assets were $1.6 billion with fixed income securities and cash representing 94% of the total. Roughly 91% of our fixed income securities were investment-grade and the average duration of the portfolio was 3.5 years. Our quarterly net investment income increased 7.8% or $0.6 million, driven by lower premium amortization on mortgage-backed securities. From a total return perspective, our investment portfolio, which has a AA- average credit quality, had a pretax total gain in the first quarter of 124 basis points with 56 basis points from current income and 68 basis points from investment gains. These returns are not annualized. Even though interest rates have risen some, lower fixed income and new money yields continue to impact the returns. It will take time for higher interest rates to have a meaningful impact on investment yields. At March, 2017, the book yield on the fixed income portfolio was 2.5%, flat compared with March 2016.

Turning to Slide 8. I'll make a few comments on our financial position. Our balance sheet liquidity remained strong. We ended the first quarter with $984 million in total capital and a debt-to-capital ratio of 27.9%. We have $156 million of cash and investments at the holding company, which provides us plenty of flexibility going forward. Our book value per share at March 31, 2017, was $64.16, a 2.5% increase from the prior year. Excluding unrealized gains, our book value per share has increased 3% since March of last year. Regarding capital actions during the quarter, we repurchased 8,756 shares for an average per share price, excluding commissions, of $89.58. As of the end of March, we had approximately $34.1 million of capacity left on the share repurchase program, which expires at the end of 2017. As a reminder, we increased our annual dividend by 11.5% in February.

Finally, regarding 2017, our priority remains improving our combined ratio. We continue to take rate and other actions, particularly in California and Florida, to help us achieve that goal. We still expect our GAAP accident year combined ratio for the full year to be between 96% and 98%, although results may vary by quarter.

This concludes our formal presentation. So at this time, I'd like to turn the call back over to Jim.

James Gober

Included in our earnings release this morning was the announcement of my retirement and the appointment of Glen Godwin to succeed me as CEO. I want to first say how proud I am of our company and the people who have worked hard to make Infinity so successful in our 14 years as a public company. The future is bright, given the near- and long-term opportunities. And under Glen's leadership, the company has an exciting and promising future. Finally, I want to thank our employees, our shareholders and our producers for all the support you've given me over the years. It's been an amazing journey for me, and I'm eternally grateful.

With that said, we'll open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from Arash Soleimani with KBW.

Arash Soleimani

Congratulations on the retirement. So can you repeat what you said about the California adjustment? I wasn't -- I didn't catch it right away. So I just want to make sure I understood what exactly was driving that.

Robert Bateman

Sure. I'll just give you a brief overview. In an internal self-audit of many of our California underwriting rules, we discovered the renewable premiums on a small percentage of policy renewals over the past several years were not calculated in accordance with our rules. So we have offered the affected policyholders premium refunds, which we estimate to be about $3.8 million, so we booked that $3.8 million in the first quarter.

Arash Soleimani

Okay. I must've -- and so it's correct to assume, basically, just looking at the slide, if you back that out, then the actual combined ratio in accident year basis improved a little bit in California. Is that the right way to look at it?

Robert Bateman

Yes.

James Gober

Yes, it is.

Arash Soleimani

Okay. And does the guidance exclude this adjustment? Or it doesn't formally...

Robert Bateman

The guidance does not exclude the adjustment. If you look at the impact of this adjustment on a combined ratio over the course of the the year, it becomes almost meaningless at the end of the year. It becomes like a 10th or 2 on the combined ratio.

Arash Soleimani

Okay. But -- so the entire adjustment happened in 1Q.

Robert Bateman

Correct.

James Gober

Yes.

Arash Soleimani

And I know you said that book yields are 2.5 points. What is the new money yields?

Robert Bateman

Hold up for one second. We'll get it for you.

Arash Soleimani

Sure, sure.

Amy Jordan

2.3%.

Robert Bateman

2.3%.

Arash Soleimani

Okay, 2.3%. Right. And then the other question I had, I guess I was a little bit -- because the growth looks like, last quarter, maybe it wasn't as impacted by the rate increases. I was just wondering what kind of changed quarter-over-quarter that may have, I guess, impacted the trajectory of the premium growth?

James Gober

Yes. Well, I think we had a number of rate increases that were late 2016 implementations that had an effect in the first quarter. In California, too, a little bit of a drop in terms of quotes that we received on our system. It dropped a little bit. That had some impact as well. A little bit of a delay in terms of refunds, in terms of tax refunds, I'm talking about, that came through also a little bit later than usual. I think that impacted the premium as well. So kind of a number things in work there that impacted it. We have seen it pick up. We'll talk about that in the next quarter, but things are picking up. The market, certainly in California and Florida, is hard, and we're seeing companies continue to take rates up. Texas, by the way, Arash, is also firming up pretty nicely as well. So we're seeing things kind of come our way. We talked about that, and it's happening. And we are seeing that, Florida and California and Texas, in particular, which are our 3 biggest state.

Arash Soleimani

Yes. I guess because that was -- part of why I was wondering, because every other company I talked to also says that they're raising rates quite significantly. So I was wondering when you raise rates and people leave, like where are they going? I was surprised that the rate increases had the impact they did. Let me -- so is it fair to think that kind of going forward, the impact of the rate increases really should be a lot more minimal since everyone is raising rates at this point? It's not like it's just Infinity and everyone else is flat.

James Gober

Well, I think that's why I made -- just made the statement I did. Let me give you for -- an example. For instance, in Florida, just the filings of this year, this is through March, the overall rate increase is 7.5%. The PIP going up 9.3%, and PDP going up 9.6%. So those are competitors of ours that we're seeing that kind of rate action early on in the year. And if you look at their indications, by the way, it's still pretty darn short of what their indicated need is. So yes, we do think that things are coming back our way as well. If you take a look at Texas and what's happening there in terms of the rate activity, a lot of competitor rate activity, 118 filings with an average of a double-digit increase through March of this year because somewhat -- so many of those increases are through the accounting mutual structure. It's really hard for us to extract, really, precise details. You've got to dig through each filing one-on-one. But we're seeing positive signs in Texas. The pure premium for the industry was up 21%. By the way, if you -- a lot of that was comp. If you extract comp out of it, I think your premium loss cost for the industry is up almost 7%. If you take a look at our trends, excluding comp, if you want to apples-to-apples comparison, we're minus 15%. So we're pushing growth where we're really comfortable with our rate adequacy and where we see competitors still aggressively raising rates, like I said, in Texas, 118 filings, double-digit increases. And we're taking advantage of that. If you look at that state -- and Commercial Vehicle as well, we're seeing much the same there in terms of companies still catching up. So if I sounded enthusiastic and positive about how the remainder of the year is going to turn out, I am. And it's primarily because we are finally reaping the benefit of some of our early actions in terms of it coming back to us by way of premium revenue.

Arash Soleimani

No, okay, great. That was a thorough answer. I appreciate it. My next question is just on the expense ratio. And I'm just wondering what's kind of a normal run rate for the expense ratio? Because I mean -- with the exception of last quarter, where you had the, I guess, additional week of premiums, the rest of the year was kind of in the mid-18% range. So was there anything unusual this quarter with the 17.3% expense ratio? And if that -- if there is nothing unusual, then what's driving it down from that level?

Robert Bateman

Yes. There's nothing unusual in this quarter, particularly. If you look at our cost structure, it's -- there's -- our cost structure is predominantly variable cost. We have very low fixed cost base. So it's commissions, underwriting reports and fee income that can flex with the premium. So when our premium goes up or down, we're -- it's following -- those items are following the path of the premium. In this -- for us, for -- on run rate, I'd say the low 18s is a good number to sort of use in your model.

James Gober

One thing too Arash, is that, again, if we can get premium, if we can get the top line growing and spread those fixed cost more effectively, it's going to help as well. A big part of the expense structure is variable. Rob's right. But again, we'll see. I mean, I'm proud to say that we're still focused on that. And our first quarter expense ratio, I think it was the lowest in our history as a company in terms of that quarterly result. So we're not sitting on our hands and patting ourselves on the back and saying, "Hey, we can improve." We're staying focused on that.

Arash Soleimani

Which is -- so what drove the -- because it was about 150 basis point year-over-year improvement in this quarter. So what -- I guess what was the driver of that?

Robert Bateman

Really, 2 things, bad debt that's lower than usual and our fee income was higher than it usually is.

James Gober

Part of that bad debt improvement is based on processes that we've implemented to help improve that particular result. So when I say that we're not happy -- we're not unhappy, but we're not -- we're never satisfied. We're paranoid around here. We always think we can get better. I mean, the minute you think you got this stuff figured out is when you're in trouble. So we're going to continue staying focused on that and do everything we can, not -- to not just maintain it, but see if we can improve it as well.

Arash Soleimani

Okay. And then for the company as a whole, if I look at the core loss ratio, I think it was -- excluding both cats and development, it was up about 40 basis points. Is that really just because of the California adjustment?

James Gober

Yes, California affected it, certainly. There's no doubt. If you think about those rate actions that we've taken in 2016 -- and I mentioned this last quarter and I checked for this quarter as well. Just given all the actions that we've taken, we still have about almost a 3-point gap between written and earned. We still have more rate earned in, in 2017. So -- and that would be impacting the loss ratio. So we're pretty confident that's going to help. The trends vary from state to state, depends on which state you're looking at. But we feel pretty good in terms of more rate and still earning in and the fact, I think, we've got 6 more points of rate scheduled for implementation in the second quarter. That's our own -- the schedule that I get anyway. So we're, again, not satisfied with where we're at, and we'll continue to take rate in the future.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Jim Gober for any closing remarks.

James Gober

Well, thanks, everyone, for listening in and participating, and I just want to thank everyone. Again, I'm looking forward to retirement. I can tell you I wouldn't be retiring if the company were not in great shape, I mean, the opportunities in terms of our Texas and our Commercial Vehicle, those growth opportunities and I mentioned our expenses. And we're still focused on BI settlements, trying to do those early settlements to help out. And I don't know if consumer operation is picking up steam. I'm very proud of that, at what's been accomplished.

And I know we did just a thorough in-depth review of our strategic direction over the next 5 years with our board on Monday, and I know we haven't shared the details of any of that with analysts and investors. I think you'll be seeing some of that over the next to 12 to 24 months. But I can just let you in a little bit on the fact that customers -- our customers and technology are going to be the 2 centerpieces of this company going forward. And again, I would not be retiring were not to these 2, certainly, at the center of where this company is headed and how we intend to tap into those opportunities. So just as lot of exciting things coming ahead.

Thank you all again.

Operator

This conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.