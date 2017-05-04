Windstream Holdings (WIN) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 04, 2017 8:30 am ET

Christie Grumbos - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Whitney Fletcher - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Batya Levi - UBS Securities LLC

David Barden - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Gregory Williams - Cowen & Co. LLC

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Windstream First Quarter Earnings Call.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Treasurer of Windstream, Ms. Christie Grumbos.

Christie Grumbos - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, James. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Windstream's first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Tony Thomas, our CEO; and Bob Gunderman, our CFO.

To accompany today's call, we have posted the presentation slide, earnings release and supplemental schedule on our Investor Relations website. Today's discussion includes statements about expected future events and financial results that are forward-looking and subject to risk and uncertainties. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in Windstream's filings with the SEC, which are available on our website.

With that, I will turn the call over to Tony Thomas.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Christie. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. Windstream's focused operational strategy and targeted network investments continue to drive improvements to our business and create value for our shareholders. Additionally, our recent strategic transactions with EarthLink and Broadview Networks will expand our capabilities to provide cutting-edge technology solutions to customers.

Starting on slide 4 with our 2017 priorities, the integration of our EarthLink merger is off to an excellent start and our synergy plans remain on track. We saw improved ILEC Consumer revenue and broadband trends during the first quarter. Enterprise contribution margin grew year-over-year and we continue to leverage next generation technologies such as SD-WAN to deliver secure and cost effective options to customers.

Slide 5 highlights our 2017 achievements to-date. First, we delivered a solid first quarter. We grew ILEC consumer revenue by $1 million sequentially, expanded Enterprise contribution margin by 110 basis points year-over-year and maintained steady margins across our business units through disciplined expense management.

Second, we continue to expand our network and its capabilities during the quarter. This included extending our metro fiber and fixed wireless footprints in key cities, building out our long-haul express fiber transport network throughout the Western U.S. and expanding the availability of premium broadband speeds.

As previously mentioned, the EarthLink integration is on schedule. It will generate $150 million in annualized synergies within three years. And we continue to return value to shareholders through our quarterly dividend.

Lastly, much like the EarthLink transaction, the Broadview acquisition announced in mid-April advances our product portfolio by providing a proprietary UCaaS product offering for the SMB and mid-market Enterprise customer base.

Turning to slide 6, the Broadview acquisition creates a stronger, more competitive company to serve our customers by providing enhanced high-margin and proprietary UCaaS product offering, a stable top-line and attractive customer base with low churn and expanding ARPU, a growing

OIBDA profile driven by migrating customers to cloud based services, significant annual synergies of at least $30 million within two years, an enhanced balance sheet by reducing leverage, and significant adjusted free cash flow accretion which will be used to reduce debt, support our continued network investment and provide greater coverage of the dividend.

UCaaS products are well suited for SMB and middle-market Enterprise customers, making it an ideal technology for Windstream. Unified communications platforms are also highly complementary to SD-WAN, providing a seamless product offering for our customers.

In addition, Broadview brings an experienced sales force in conjunction with a strong channel partner program, which we will leverage to drive UCaaS penetration across our SMB and mid-market Enterprise customer bases.

Slide 7 offers a quick pro forma snapshot of the combined company. Following the realization of our $30 million synergy target related to Broadview, we expect the acquisition to increase adjusted free cash flow by more than 20%, driven by Broadview's current free cash flow generation and expected synergies.

As shown on slide 8, the UCaaS market is poised for strong growth in the next several years. Broadview's UCaaS product offering has helped stabilize its consolidated revenue profile, while growing adjusted OIBDA as the company had aggressively migrated its legacy product base to its cloud based high-margin UCaaS offering.

SD-WAN is another next generation solution that represents a tremendous opportunity for Windstream. SD-WAN is typically used to enhance or replace legacy architectures such as MPLS and provides Enterprise grade network connectivity. EarthLink was one of the early adopters of this highly scalable technology that is rapidly becoming a managed service offering and Windstream is well positioned to take advantage of this transformational platform.

Given Windstream's focus on small and medium-sized businesses, we expect SD-WAN will be a lead product offering for SMB segments. A full 64% of U.S. based companies are planning to implement or are expanding implementation of the SD-WAN solution over the next year – that's from Forrester Research. We are focused on introducing our current and potential new customers to SD-WAN and highlighting the benefits of this powerful new product offering.

Before I turn the call over to Bob, I also wanted to take a minute to discuss the Federal Communications Commission's recent decision to deregulate the market for business data services. We have consistently maintained that small and medium sized businesses will be unduly harmed by an unregulated marketplace in which very little or no competition exists in more than 90% of business locations across the country.

As for Windstream, the BDS order, as it is largely focused on legacy TDM wholesale products affirms we are pursuing the right strategy to stabilize and grow our business. We are expanding our broadband capacity throughout our network and migrating more of our traffic on-net, but also diversifying away from being solely a connectivity provider. Offering cloud based technologies, such as SD-WAN and UCaaS differentiates Windstream in the marketplace and enables us to control our own destiny.

The EarthLink and Broadview transactions have positioned us to be at the forefront of innovative (7:08) new telecom technologies that complement Windstream's customer base, competitive position, and network profile.

EarthLink's SD-WAN expertise and fiber assets and Broadview's best-of-breed UCaaS offering have Windstream poised in a leadership role as these two transformational technologies will continue to dynamically change the telecom landscape for years to come.

In addition, our network investments and disciplined operational approach continues to drive organic improvements in our legacy businesses and creates long-term value for our stakeholders.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Bob.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, Tony, and good morning everyone. Slide 9 shows our first quarter financial results, which were in line with our expectations. For the quarter, service revenue was $1.5 billion and adjusted OIBDAR was $498 million. We expect adjusted OIBDAR and margin trends to improve through 2017 as a result of continued access expense management and synergies ramping throughout the year.

As a reminder, the first quarter has seasonally higher expenses such as compensation taxes, advertising, and other items that will reset. It is important to note that during the first quarter of 2016 EarthLink recorded approximately $4 million in one-time adjusted OIBDAR items which benefited our historical pro forma financial results in that quarter and impacts year-over-year growth trends.

The ILEC Consumer and SMB segment delivered solid results. For the quarter, service revenue was $391 million, down slightly sequentially with ILEC Consumer revenue growing $1 million sequentially.

Contribution margin was $222 million or approximately 57%. And consumer ARPU increased for the ninth quarter in a row, up almost 2% sequentially and 7% year-over-year. The Wholesale business unit generated revenue of $178 million and contribution margin of $114 million or 64% for the quarter. The segment continues to experience revenue pressure from declines in legacy services, which we are offsetting in part with growth products such as Ethernet and Wave sales as well as with new – sales into new customer verticals.

In the Enterprise business unit, service revenue was $578 million and contribution margin was $89 million or approximately 15%, an increase of 110 basis points year-over-year. We continue to make progress towards achieving the segment's goal of 20% contribution margin by 2018. Our focus on reducing network access cost and migrating more of our sales to on-net is driving tangible margin improvements.

Additionally, we currently have a strong pipeline in our SD-WAN product offering, which we expect to monetize throughout the remainder of the year.

In the CLEC Consumer and SMB segment, service revenue was $198 million and contribution margin was $77 million or 38%. This is an increase of 10 basis points sequentially. We are focused on selling a simplified product lineup, while managing margins at the account level. Note that despite the declining year-over-year revenue trends in this segment, the unit generated stable OIBDAR margins.

The CLEC SMB business in particular will benefit from the pending acquisition of Broadview. UCaaS product offering will put the business unit on a path to improved trends as demonstrated by Broadview's OIBDAR growth and revenue performance.

The development and integration of applications such as SD-WAN and UCaaS in combination with our strong set of network assets, have Windstream well positioned to strengthen the company's growth profile and improve the customer experience.

Regulatory and other expense of 13.5% year-over-year decline largely due to a $9 million decline in federal USF passed through surcharges.

Turning to Slide 10, we continue to expand our network capabilities. The focus in our ILEC Consumer and SMB segment is now on transitioning more customers to higher speeds. The percentage of our consumer broadband customers with premium speeds of 25 megs or above increased from 11% to 14% during the quarter.

We anticipate making continued progress on premium speed adoption throughout the remainder of the year. The increased availability of premium broadband speeds enables our (11:36), we have a significant opportunity to migrate customers to faster speeds, which will reduce churn and improve the customer experience. This will position Windstream to take market share and grow revenue and contribution margin.

In addition, the Enterprise segment has also seen significant network expansion during the quarter with five major metro fiber expansions completed and nine new fixed wireless markets launched.

Our fixed wireless product is now available in 31 markets across the country with plans to reach over 40 markets by yearend. Following our refinancing activities in February, the balance sheet remains healthy with no material maturities until 2020, as seen on slide 11.

Slide 12 shows the combined EarthLink and Broadview synergies which we anticipate to drive $155 million in annual OpEx savings by year end 2019 on a run rate basis, plus an additional $25 million in CapEx savings annually.

Related to the EarthLink transaction, we expect a run rate of $60 million in OpEx and $25 million in CapEx by year end 2017. The Broadview transaction should generate a run rate of $20 million in OpEx synergies within 12 months of closing, which we expect to occur in the third quarter.

Network access savings as well SG&A optimization will be the key drivers of the OpEx synergy levels of both transactions. Notably, the two transactions will combine to deliver $180 million in annual synergies which represent a net present value of approximately $1.3 billion.

On slide 13 we affirm our previously provided 2017 guidance for service revenue, adjusted OIBDAR, and CapEx. We also continue to expect to generate approximately $200 million in adjusted free cash flow this year. First quarter was in line with our expectations and we are making solid progress on achieving our 2017 goals.

Now, I will turn the call back over to Tony for a few closing comments.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Bob. 2017 is off to a productive start for Windstream. We are integrating one strategic acquisition and have announced another and are well positioned to take advantage of next generation telecom technologies. We are confident that we will continue to execute our strategy for stabilizing and growing adjusted OIBDAR, generating solid financial results by leveraging our strong set of strategic assets, and strengthening our balance sheet to return value to all our stakeholders.

We'll now take your questions. James, please review the instructions and open the call to questions.

Thank you, Mr. Thomas. Our first question comes from Simon Flannery with Morgan Stanley. Your question, please.

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thank you very much. Tony, maybe we can just come back to your comments on BDS. Can you talk a little bit about your exposure here and how much of the revenues are under long-term contracts and how you think about the potential if indeed the – some of the carriers start to raise prices here. And then thinking about the M&A, any opportunity for asset sales or other kind of optimization to help with the continued deleveraging? Thanks.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Certainly Simon, good morning. I'll get it started with BDS. As I alluded to, Windstream itself is well positioned. Our concern is around the impact on small and medium businesses. Those are the ones who are going to be most impacted by this unregulated marketplace and that's going to be across much of the country, so if the carriers do in fact pass along – pass price increases to Windstream, we will pass those along to the customers. So we have that ability in the vast majority of our contracts. Obviously that's a challenge for all SMB customers across the country if the (15:43) carriers elect to make those decisions.

Importantly, we have a lot of access options for our customers. In terms of Ethernet options as well as our own network increasingly, we talked about the expansion of our metro, fiber, and fixed wireless solutions. So our strategy is the right one. We are focused on the right things and we'll – as we migrate more of our traffic on-net, and we're also diversifying away from being a connectivity-only provider as we increasingly become a cloud based technology provider using technologies such as SD-WAN and UCaaS, that's going to continue to differentiate Windstream. We will have (16:18) customers, our customers an easy glide path away from legacy technologies such as TDM to next generation technologies such as SD-WAN and UCaaS.

And we look at M&A in terms of potential, the team will continue to look for opportunities to find assets that we don't consider core to the business and look to monetize those. Nothing specific there, but we're always looking at our asset profile and seeing how we can create value for stakeholders.

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

And just following up on that, I think we were a little bit surprised to see you do Broadview so quickly after closing EarthLink. How do you think about your bandwidth here to handle more M&A or is this the next – rest of the year is quite of an integration period?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Well, first, you are correct. We are very much focused on integrating both EarthLink and Broadview. We've already integrated all of the EarthLink corporate-related systems and have begun the network and IT integrations. And that's gone very well. So when we looked at Broadview, Broadview was a well-run company on a single IT OSS stack. So from an integration perspective, it's really poised to be a very seamless integration.

So we feel good about the ability to bring Broadview into Windstream. And while we'll be focused on EarthLink and Broadview, if we see opportunities akin to what we've seen with EarthLink and Broadview, I'm confident we have the capacity inside the company to do more M&A. We have a team that we've stood up to focus on integration and they are doing a fantastic job. And with the new talent we've gotten from EarthLink, the new talent we expect to get from Broadview, we'll have the resources to integrate these acquisitions and position the business better going forward.

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Matthew Niknam with Deutsche Bank. Your question, please.

Whitney Fletcher - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hi, this is actually Whitney on for Matt. First, just looking at your guidance for similar service revenue trend versus 2016, it would seem that you are kind of implying an improvement in trends over the course of the year. So I was just wondering, how should we think about the trajectory (18:27) for this year and what is driving those improvements.

And then secondly, could you just give us an update on Project Excel, how much is there left for 2Q? I know previously you said there'd be some spillover heading into next quarter. Thanks.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Hey, Whitney. This is Bob. Thanks for the questions. In terms of guidance, just we've continued to believe that we'll operate within the bounds of similar trends to 2016. As you look ahead, for the different segments, we continue to make progress within our Consumer segment, obviously made sequential progress in 1Q versus 4Q. We expect through the year to continue to push for growth that's there.

Our Enterprise and Wholesale segments, clearly we have expectations at least on the Enterprise side that we'll make progress on sales, although modest. I think the bigger opportunity for financial benefits for Enterprise are really on the contribution margin growth and we can talk about that in more detail.

Wholesale, I'd say has been a bit of a headwind in terms of the legacy services and the pressures. That's something that we expected. That's baked within our guidance for the year. And then as you think about CLEC SMB for the balance of the year, we do think there is some opportunities for improvements across and the leveraging of UCaaS into (19:43) more simplified product sets to drive some opportunities. So we are comfortable with the guidance ranges there.

In terms of Project Excel, we are substantially complete now with the operational benefits for the – for operational deployments and the benefits are starting to be achieved. We expect to see some of the cash flow impacts as the invoices get paid within second quarter to actually continue on there, but the actual operational deployments are largely now done.

Whitney Fletcher - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay, great. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Frank Louthan with Raymond James. Your question, please.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great, thank you. Can you walk us through some of the products that you get with Broadview and how easily can you sort of spread some of their products through your T1 base and maybe help with – those customers and save some of that revenue over time?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah, great question, Frank. When you look at Broadview, in fact they have done just this: they have migrated from legacy connectivity to next generation technologies such as UCaaS. And that can ride on broadband access or that can ride on legacy TDM or Ethernet. That's the beauty of their product set. And we look at its ability to scale and be very effective across our own SMB and mid-market Enterprise customers. We're confident it's a product that customers are going to see a lot of value in and it rides over the top, it's very easily integrated. And if you combine it with SD-WAN, you have the ability to provide a really high-quality solution to a lot of our customers. I think it's going to be very, very disruptive and it's easily scaled into our infrastructure.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great. And then just a follow-up on the fixed wireless launches. How meaningful can this be? You've been in this business for a while, have been using this technology, but how – is this – is something changed? And can you give us an idea of maybe what percentage of your customer base, your existing revenue base to be put on the access platform?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. It can impact – when you think about fixed wireless, one of the advantages of fixed wireless technologies versus metro fiber is, fixed wireless typically gives you 100 times to 300 times the coverage of fiber on a more cost effective base because the technology can go up to a mile at fairly fast speeds. So our ability to use the technology to transition customers from older technologies to newer technologies on fixed wireless is meaningful. And while it's not a substantial portion of our total revenues, it's an increasingly important portion of our total sales in a given month. Still not overly significant, but it is kind of right now starting to contribute in a meaningful way and it's often part of an overall solution for customers. They'll often use fixed wireless across the broadband solution to have a diverse connection. We actually launched the product – a solution really to customers involving fixed wireless on our fiber called Diverse Connect. Enables customers to have an end-to-end SLA. Very few of those actually exist in the telecommunications world. And we are able to do that because of our investments in fixed wireless.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. Do you think this is ultimately sort of a low single-digit or maybe low – or maybe could be as high as low double-digit kind of percentage of your connections or your customers that are utilizing this?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

I think it could be low double-digits over time. I think it's going to be closer to that, Frank, I think partly because as we migrate from TDM to Ethernet, I think a lot of customers are going to see this as an increasingly easy glide path to a technology and I think they are going to be surprised at the capabilities they can get with the new fixed wireless capability that exists in the marketplace today. A lot of customers – and frankly a lot of our own employees have the mindset associated with fixed wireless from a decade ago when fixed wireless was...

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

There's some painful memories from that.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Those are R&Ds (23:49), Frank. It's a new technology. I like to say, the iPhone didn't exist 10 years ago either. Microprocessors, and there is a lot of great advancements in this technology and it's delivering a world-class customer experience today. And I think when you couple it with unified communications as a solution, when you couple it with broadband connectivity, you can build extraordinary resilient solutions for customers.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay, thank you. That's very helpful.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

You are welcome, Frank.

Our next question comes from Brett Feldman with Goldman Sachs. Your question, please.

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Thanks. There's a couple of questions. Just coming back to Enterprise contribution margins, I just want to maybe spend a little more time talking about the shape of those over the balance of the year. As you think about drivers of improvements, how much of that do you see coming from synergies and how much of it is a reflection of initiatives you already had underway?

And then just on the balance sheet, it looks like you used about $170 million or so under the revolver during the quarter. And I think you plan on using revolver as a key source of financing for the Broadview deal which I think would leave you with about $400 million remaining, give or take, when that's done. I'm just curious, your thoughts around maybe looking to refinance some of that in the market. And what's your view on a liquidity cushion you would hope to operate with once the transaction has been closed? Thanks.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Hey, Brett, it's Bob. On your question around Enterprise contribution margins, yes, we expect some pretty material impacts through the year from continued access improvement initiatives. That's been a big part of the contribution margin story even before the acquisition of EarthLink. So that will continue on and that's been a big contributor for our contribution margin progress.

In addition to that we will see synergy benefits throughout the year on top of those same sort of legacy access initiatives. And so, as you look to the year, we definitely expect to see some material improvements sequentially and year-over-year and we expect to see Enterprise contribution margin grow double-digits through 2017. And so, good progress expected from here.

In terms of the balance sheet, you are right. Coming into the quarter, we're about half drawn on the revolver. We had quite a bit of capacity. Our view on financing a Broadview still (26:02) rely upon that capacity. We are opportunistic with the balance sheet. As you know, we took some actions in first quarter to improve the balance sheet. But we have plenty of liquidity. Nothing material coming due until 2020 and so I think we've got a lot of flexibility there. Obviously we have a lot of secure capacity still remaining as well and so we feel very comfortable with where we are today with our balance sheet position and flexibility.

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Do you think you could still take advantage of revolver to maybe do some more tuck-ins as you were discussing earlier?

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

It's always something that's on our mind. We certainly will look to be opportunistic, and as we think about the balance there, you want to make sure that you maintain good liquidity, which we've always done and obviously look for ways to use the balance sheet to create opportunity for free cash flow, which we've also done as well.

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

You are welcome.

Our next question comes from Batya Levi with UBS. Your question, please.

Batya Levi - UBS Securities LLC

Thank you. Two questions: one, following up on the Enterprise contribution margins, it had been continuing to – improving over the last few quarters, but this quarter we saw it dip down. Can you talk about that sequential pressure that you saw in the quarter? And then longer term, can you talk about how you view CapEx as you focus on bringing traffic on-net? Do you think that there is an opportunity maybe to accelerate CapEx in the near-term to expedite the profitable growth of the business? Thank you.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Hey, Batya, thanks for the question. On Enterprise contribution margins sequentially, keep in mind first quarter is typically a seasonally higher cost quarter for us. If you look back to prior years, you'd always see this as well where we took a slight dip down in the contribution margin percentage for Enterprise even in 1Q of 2016.

Obviously, we still grew contribution margin year-over-year 3% and I think 110 basis points of the margin percentage as well. So, good progress there. What you see in the quarter, not just for Enterprise, really across the business, but Enterprise certainly gets a decent chunk of these expenses is seasonal advertising cost and then we have sort of the reset on your payroll taxes and a few other things.

In the aggregate for the business that was about $10 million in the quarter. Enterprise certainly had a portion of that. But going forward, we certainly do believe the opportunity to continue to march towards our goal of 20%, it's – we feel very comfortable with that goal. And as you look for the next few quarters of 2017, you'll see a continued progress towards that.

Batya Levi - UBS Securities LLC

Maybe can you remind us what the sequential step-down last year was?

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

It was a similar step-down on the margin percentage is what we saw from 4Q of this year. And then frankly, we saw a nice recovery from 1Q to 2Q in 2016 as well. And that's a similar outcome that we expect this year.

Batya Levi - UBS Securities LLC

Okay.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

And on CapEx, I think with the emphasis we have in going on-net over the last couple years, one of that is embedded in our (28:59), so we feel comfortable that our 13% to 15% CapEx range is appropriate. We are not placing any constraints on our sales force if they bring us good margin opportunities for metro fiber expansion or metro fiber opportunities to lateral off (29:16) existing fiber. We're doing those every single day we get them. So we're comfortable that we're making those investments and right now, we're very comfortable we can operate within the 13% to 15% range.

Batya Levi - UBS Securities LLC

Would you expect to be at the high end in the near-term?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

I – there is a lot of variables within that range. While we'll talk about metro fiber expansion, there is also broadband improvements. There is ongoing maintenance capital where the team has continued to make good progress running a more cost effective network. So there is various puts and takes. I think for now I think it's probably premature to kind of say we're at the high end. I think we're still comfortable with our 2017 guidance and looking forward beyond 2017 I think 13% to 15% is still the appropriate range to think about our business.

Batya Levi - UBS Securities LLC

Okay, thank you.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

You are welcome.

Our next question comes from David Barden with Bank of America. Your question, please.

David Barden - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hey guys, thanks for taking the questions. I guess just two – couple housekeeping items (30:15) on the Broadview deal. So I guess Bob just confirmed, Broadview is not in the guidance, we'll get an update when that's closed. And – just to confirm that. And second, if you could kind of outline any cash integration expenses that we might have to consider for the year or even next year as we kind of close that deal.

Second, if you could just maybe size right now your SD-WAN revenue today and kind of the growth rate you're expecting? We can see kind of the UCOM (30:49) business in the Broadview slides, but if you could kind of give us a picture as to what to expect from SD-WAN and whether it's really a material contributor?

And then the last thing is on the supplemental. There's a new slide, it looks like slide 6 where you kind of map out all the customer trends. And I was wondering if you could kind of give us a kind of a roadmap. As we look at those trends, it doesn't really seem like we're seeing a lot of movement in customer trends, but I think the expectation is that within the remaining customer base you can sell more products. But it would be helpful to kind of get a picture as to how you see the underlying base of customers in these various segments moving over the course of the year. Thanks.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, David. You're correct. Broadview is not presently in our guidance. Once we get closer to the – to the close there, we'll be able to give you all a better sense of the impacts there. Obviously, we've provided some high-level representation of the OIBDAR and free cash flow benefits of the transaction within the presentation, and so as we get closer we will (31:51) find out for you all.

In terms of integration expenses for Broadview, I would tell you that think about that as being similar to prior acquisitions for us like EarthLink where you are roughly one-time synergy there and probably spend over a couple years period as we realize those synergies. And so I think there is a good chance that we'll come inside of that number, but I think it's a good guiding number for you at this point that we are comfortable with putting out there.

And then I will take the customer trends and then maybe kick (32:23) to Tony about the SD-WAN opportunity more broadly for Windstream. As you look at the disclosures of our customer trends, obviously by segment we continue to be disciplined around Enterprise, looking for the right types of customers. It's true that we are seeing a little bit of pressure on customer churn on a year-over-year basis, but you're seeing good progress on the gross margins that we're getting and from the customers we do have and the ability to grow those customer relationships. We think that's going to be very important and we think that's really paid off in terms of the contribution margin trends for Enterprise.

As it relates to Consumer, clearly we made some progress sequentially there on net losses for high speed Internet and we continue to push very hard to continue that progress through the year. Obviously the speed availability is important for being able to do that and improve our competitive position.

And as you think about – SMB CLEC has been a pain point for us in terms of customer losses call it in the mid- to high-teens and I really think the Broadview acquisition will be a nice catalyst for us if you look at what Broadview has been able to do with their UCaaS product. The churn rates on the OfficeSuite UCaaS product are excellent and the customers really love the product. And I do think we'll be able to utilize that product set and UCaaS more broadly across our business to really drive some improved customer and revenue transfer for SMB, and quite frankly on lower-end Enterprise as well.

And then finally, as you think about the Consumer – the off-net Consumer business that we assimilated from the EarthLink business. You do see some pressures there on the legacy Internet and dial-up customers. Obviously that's been a bit of a cash cow business which has – been a very predictable kind of decline there. But the opportunity to grow customers on resale broadband is – I think is good and we feel encouraged about our opportunity to continue to push for increased customer share there through our partnerships.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

In terms of the SD-WAN existing revenues, I'd tell you, they are fairly negligible today, David, but when we look at our sales pipeline today and the deals we closed in the first quarter, they are a significant portion of the transaction – the deals we are winning in the marketplace and the deals in our funnel.

So, as we look forward we see SD-WAN being a – growing and becoming a much more significant part of our business very quickly. And you think about UCaaS – you are right, you can see the UCaaS revenues within Broadview pretty clearly, the cloud based products. But Windstream's also had deep relationships with other providers up-market. Think about, these are I think kind of the higher-end Enterprise customers with Avaya and Mitel. So we have an existing UCaaS customer base that has been growing and been very profitable for us as those customers migrate from premise-based solutions to cloud based solutions. So this migration to cloud based solutions is taking place with SD-WAN and UCaaS, and I think the Broadview and EarthLink transactions have positioned us much better there and we're trying to capitalize on it.

David Barden - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. Thanks, guys.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, David.

Our next question comes from Greg Williams with Cowen and Company. Your question, please.

Gregory Williams - Cowen & Co. LLC

Great, thanks. A couple if I may. One, just talk about the EarthLink integration. You are two months in now. Any early learnings – risks or opportunities as I look at maybe sales force friction as I see Enterprise is running (35:50) a bit, although you've already messaged that it would. Second question just around consumer ARPU growth. Obviously, a good new story with Project Excel, adoption of high-speed internet. So how much runway in trajectory can we see there? A little help would be great.

And just last, really quickly, on the fixed wireless play, does the change in control of Straight Path, perhaps one of your competitors for that 39 gigahertz spectrum affect that in any way? Thanks.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Good morning, Greg. I'll get us started with the EarthLink integration. It's off to a great start the first two months in. We continue to be really pleased with how the integration has gone. We've not had any IT or network operational issues. We continue to find best-of-breed opportunities between EarthLink and Windstream. When you think about EarthLink's storefront capabilities from a vertical marketing perspective, the solutions we can bring those types of customers, large retail customers, we continue to be very impressed with the talent that we've inherited from the EarthLink team. When you think about the SD-WAN portal capabilities, we (37:04) EarthLink and we'll also get from Broadview. They are world-class, so we are definitely seeing the opportunities to leverage the talent across the broader Windstream to enable us to achieve our goals much more quicker, but thus far in terms of the sales force integration that's gone very well and we've had good retention of all of our key sales executives and sales folks and no challenges there.

On Consumer ARPU, I just want to take a minute (37:33) talk about our Consumer trends. You alluded to the fact that we've had nine consecutive quarters of growth on ARPU. Bob alluded to it earlier. We just wrapped up Project Excel (37:44) a few days ago. We still have a lot of opportunity on Project Excel.

We want to move hundreds of thousands of customers to speeds – to higher speeds and we have a significant opportunity to do that. Many of those we'll be able to monetize, some we won't. But when we think about where our existing customer base sits in terms of number of customers at less than 25 meg, we have a substantial amount of runway to grow ARPU and concurrently I think improve the underlying broadband unit trends by giving customers a better experience from the faster speeds.

So feel very good about how we positioned our network and glad to have Project Excel kind of in the rear view mirror from an operational perspective and I'm confident we're going to be able to capitalize on it. On the fixed route wireless, on the Straight Path, because of the potential challenges to Straight Path we have been reluctant to put customers on to that spectrum. And we had only a handful of pilot customers which we'll be able to seamlessly migrate on to other spectrum, so not a concern there.

Gregory Williams - Cowen & Co. LLC

Great, thank you.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

You are welcome.

I show no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Thomas for closing remarks.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, James. Thanks everyone for the questions today. We're excited about our plans for 2017 and we are steadfast in our commitment to creating value for our shareholders. Thank you for joining us this morning and have a great day. I should also mention that we're joined this morning with Chris King who joined us to lead our Investor Relations team. We're happy to have Chris in our team and he will be on the call this morning. Talk to you soon.

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's conference. Thank you very much for your participation.

