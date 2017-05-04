Optical Networking Stocks: Death By A Thousand Cuts

The optical networking stocks rallied last year, mostly driven by hyperscale build-out in the US and China. Then the rally stalled and reversed as there were signals out of China that orders were delayed. And this scenario has been playing out multiple times this spring.

Every time a rumor, or some analyst checking channels in China came out with bad news, the optical networking stocks plunged yet again, no matter how booming their other business might be. Things have overshot their usefulness, in our view.

Let's see the carnage.

This slowdown in China now seems real, so it becomes interesting to see which stocks are most affected; here is Investor Business Daily:

According to a UBS report, NeoPhotonics has the highest exposure to China at 60% of revenue, followed by Oclaro at 40%, Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) at 40%, Lumentum at 30%, and Finisar at 20%.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) was the latest company to warn about China, or perhaps more specifically about Huawei. Here is Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold (from Barron's):

Oclaro attributed the bulk of its weaker than anticipated guidance to a slowdown in Chinese demand, citing an inventory correction associated with a major OEM, which we think is Huawei. Although an inventory buildup remains a possibility, we think that the implementation of Vendor Managed Inventory [VMI] coupled with limited product availability reduces this risk. Instead, we believe that Huawei's new cloud ambitions could be triggering the need to slim inventory in order to reduce sources of cash outflows. Oclaro sounded skeptical on a surmised June recovery, pushing positive expectations to the September or December quarters. We think these comments bode negatively for Lumentum (17% exposure to Huawei in CY17), Finisar (12%) and NeoPhotonics (50%).

And of course, on Thursday morning it was Lumentum's (NASDAQ:LITE) turn (company PR):

"During the third quarter we made solid progress on our strategic goals in each of our markets," said Alan Lowe, president and CEO. "Our revenue from 100G QSFP28 transceivers targeting hyperscale datacenter applications picked up materially, we shipped record levels of next generation TrueFlex® ROADMs, our commercial lasers business returned to growth, and we made substantial progress on 3D sensing for mobile devices applications." "Late in the third quarter we saw demand from China slow significantly, and this softness persisted through April. Despite this near-term softness, we remain optimistic about our longer-term outlook. Demand continues to grow for bandwidth across the world's datacenters and communications networks. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting advanced laser-based techniques. And, leaders in next generation consumer electronics, as well as the automotive industry, are looking to 3D sensing to enable new applications," concluded Mr. Lowe.

The stock actually rallied on what were below par earnings and outlook news; the rally most likely caused by the positive statements about 3D sensing.

Here are a few pointers for investors

Down from 52-week high, in descending dependence on the Chinese market (in brackets):

NPTN: -61% [60%]

OCLR: -28% [40%]

ACIA: -65% [40%]

LITE: -13% [30%]

FNSR: -37% [20%]

AAOI: -23% [0%]

There seems to be scant relation by a company's dependence on China (and/or Huawei) and its stock performance. It's true that NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is down 61% from its 52-week high, but that was set back in September last year, before any China slowdown started to emerge.

Some more observations

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) sold off despite having no dependence on China and beating Q1 guidance by a mile.

OCLR and LITE seem to have escaped the worst, despite a significant dependence (40% and 30%) on China.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) seems to be unduly punished; it's not that dependent on China. In part, this stems from the technical issues they had with Huawei, but management argued that these were temporary and their dependence on Huawei is 13%.

Lumentum produced really quite tepid results. Their revenue missed expectations (by $2.67M, just over 1%) and EPS came in inline with expectations ($0.49).

Its guidance is also well below what the market expected, with EPS at $0.35, rather than the $0.55 the market is expecting. Revenue is guided as between $220M-$235M, also short of expectations ($275M).

Nevertheless, the shares rocked higher 10%+ (at the moment of writing, earlier Thursday, they were up almost 20%) on speculation its laser diodes might be in Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) upcoming iPhones (or one of them with 3D sensing capabilities).

It's curious that all the other optical networking stocks sell off on a slowdown in China, which by most accounts is temporary (they will build out their networks at some stage), while Lumentum is rallying on the mere possibility of 3D sensing.

Both developments (3D sensing and renewed China demand) are positive future catalysts for optical networking stocks (although 3D sensing is mostly limited to Lumentum, Finisar and II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)) with a fair degree as to timing and impact.

Comparing Lumentum to Finisar, there are a few odd developments to add:

Finisar has even less exposure to China (20% compared to 30% for Lumentum).

Finisar is just as well placed for the 3D sensing business.

The substantial valuation gap, which we noted in a previous article has only widened.

Lumentum's market cap is $2.6B, with revenues at $995M last year. Finisar's market cap is lower at $2.5B whilst its sales are substantially higher at $1.4B. Lumentum trades at a P/S value of 2.68 compared to Finisar's 1.78.

We don't see reasons for such a valuation gap. In fact, if anything, it should be the other way around; Finisar has better margins:

Conclusion

After each new installment of a Chinese slowdown, optical network stocks sold off more but the sell-off often doesn't reflect the company's dependence on China. For instance, we don't see any reason at all why Applied Optoelectronics should sell-off at all, especially since they handily beat Q1 numbers.

Another anomaly is the differential developments of the shares of the two market leaders. Lumentum is spared the worst, despite being more dependent on China, enjoying a substantial valuation premium whilst actually delivering lower margins compared to market leader Finisar. Both stocks have ample opportunities in 3D sensing.

One way to play this is being long Finisar and Applied Opto. If you have a dim view of a Chinese resurgence, one could short Lumentum.