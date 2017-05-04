Texas Roadhouse: Outlook Is Medium-Well

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) differentiates itself in terms of its ability to offer a quality meal and dining experience while achieving an above-average operating margin. While it has seen tremendous growth over the years, this past year's increased price volatility and slight industry decline have put some investors on edge. With Texas Roadhouse's positive Q1 earnings release, its stock is currently back in positive YTD territory. This article will detail analysis used to determine a base case price of $54.21 along with a bull case of $65.51. As of today, the stock looks close to fairly priced, but expansion and other general economic factors could easily push the stock up closer to the bull scenario.

Comparable Companies

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), BJ's (NASDAQ:BJRI), and Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) were used as three competitors in order to estimate Texas Roadhouse's cost of capital. Larger companies such as Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) were excluded due to each owing several large restaurant chains that offer different cuisines, experiences, and price points that would make valuation and comparisons less useful. Financial leverage and operating leverages were all fairly similar between the comps.

Forecast

First, a historical revenue per store amount was calculated for the past three years. We assumed the revenue per store amount would continue to increase roughly by the same rate as inflation. This decline in revenue compared to previous years is, because in 2016, there was a significant decrease in growth from 5.95% to 2.53%, and in 2016, there were already signs of lower guest traffic counts. Next, we looked at the number of net new store openings per year and forecasted growth slowing down and eventually ceasing in nine years. The net new store amount for 2017 is projected by management to be 30, so we decided this number was reliable to use in our model for this year. We think that Texas Roadhouse's market will be saturated enough in nine years to the point that the number of store openings and closings will net out. Texas Roadhouse focuses on mid-size markets outside of major cities in part due to the cheaper real-estate costs, but expansion can only continue for so long. The picture below should provide further insight into our revenue forecasts:

(Source: TXRH 10-K for blue values)

Cost of Capital - 6.01%

The methodology we used to calculate the equity beta for each comparable company first involved estimating a period over which each firm had a stable capital structure to prevent the effects of major financing decisions on the beta. For Buffalo Wild Wings, we used an estimation period from 9/23/11 to 6/25/15 for estimating beta. During this time period, Buffalo Wild Wings had no debt, so the leverage effect on beta would not have been present. For the quarter ending September 27th, 2015, Buffalo Wild Wings recorded a balance in long-term debt of $74,856. We assumed that Buffalo Wild Wings obtained the debt at the beginning of Q3 2015. For the remainder of 2015, and 2016, Buffalo Wild Wings continued to maintain a balance in long-term debt, which is the reason for our exclusion of this time period from our data.

For BJ's, we used the estimation period of 10/3/14 to 12/30/16 for estimating beta. BJ's introduced debt into its capital structure on in the third quarter of 2014, which is why we used the corresponding estimation period. We were able to use a longer estimation period from 9/23/11 to 12/30/16 for Cheesecake Factory because the firm has not had any debt in its capital structure during that time. The next step involved obtaining each firm's historical stock price over the estimation period. We then calculated the stock returns over the estimation period. We also obtained the historical performance of the S&P 500 index over the same estimation period.

The final step involved the use of the "Data Analysis" tool in Excel that provided the equity beta. The data analysis tool performed a regression of the respective firm stock return performance over the S&P 500 index return performance to find the beta. We used the slope from the linear regression analysis output for our equity beta. We did not see any reason to adjust the equity betas, because we were able to obtain a large amount of return data within the constraints needed to find a useable beta.

It is important to capitalize operating leases when calculating the unlevered beta as the exclusion of the operating leases would cause an inaccurate unlevering of the beta. All three of Texas Roadhouse comparable companies have operating leases. The Cheesecake Factory did not have any capital leases on its 12/31/2016 balance sheet; therefore, we used the interest rate on the BBB secured debt as the discount rate to calculate the PV of Minimum Lease Payments. The discount factor was 3.80%. The PV of Minimum Lease Payments was $809 million. BJ's Restaurant & Brewery did not have capitalized leases as well; therefore, we also used the interest rate on the BBB secured debt of 3.80% to discount the operating leases. The PV of Minimum Lease Payments as of 12/31/2016 was $451.6 million.

Buffalo Wild Wings did have capital leases included in its 2016 financials, and so we calculated the implied interest rate on capital leases as the discount factor to value the PV of Minimum Lease Payments. This value equated to $459.1 million. Texas Roadhouse reported an outstanding installment loan on its 2016 10-K with a fixed interest rate of 10.46% that we used to discount the operating lease payments. We obtained a PV of Min. Lease Payments in the amount of $331.7M.

We had to consider the effect of warrants in the capital structure to prevent an overpriced valuation due to the dilution effect. As warrants are similar to options, when a company issues new shares for the exercise, the stock price goes down, especially if the exercise is unexpected. We consulted the comp's annual reports to determine whether the employee stock options should be valued as warrants or plain options. Since there was no explicit mention of possible dilution effects in the annual reports, and the number of outstanding warrants was less than 10% of the total outstanding shares for all comps, we used the normal Black-Scholes equation. This provided us with a value of the option price per share, and we multiplied this amount by the total outstanding number of options. Once this amount was obtained, we could discover the total cost of the options, which was greater than the equity cost of capital.

In order to obtain the debt betas and warrant betas, we used the Capital Asset Pricing Model. We used Damodaran's values found on his website as reliable measures in the CAPM. These values were 4.5% for the equity market risk premium, and 2.45% (10-Year Treasury Yield as of 12/31/16) as the risk free rate. We used the Continuous Refinancing unlevering formula to unlever the beta for each comparable company as we did not believe the firms would maintain a constant debt value with no growth in perpetuity, and the cost of debt was not high enough to justify the annual refinancing formula. For the equity values, we used market capitalizations based off of Bloomberg, and for long-term debt values, we used the book values of the debts listed on the annual reports. We assumed that the market values of the debts for the different comps would be very similar to the book value because each comp with debt has variable rate notes. We added the values of the capitalized leases along with the newly-capitalized leases to the long-term debt values to arrive at the total debt value for each firm. The total values of the warrants were already calculated using the Black-Scholes model. The combination of these three values provided us with a total firm value, from which we were able to use in conjunction with the betas to calculate the unlevered beta.

We used the precision-weighted average formula to calculate the unlevered beta of Texas Roadhouse. This first involved finding the Standard Error of the Unlevered Beta, which we found by multiplying the Standard Error of the Equity Beta by the Debt-to-Firm value. We obtained the Standard Error of the Equity Beta per the linear regression model of equity beta over the S&P 500 index returns mentioned above. The next step was to find the "1/Standard Error of UA" and the sum of the respective unlevered beta multiplied by "1/Standard Error of UA." We divided the first term by the second term to obtain the precision weighted average beta which equaled the unlevered beta for Texas Roadhouse. Following the calculation of the precision-weighted average beta, we calculated the unlevered cost of capital using CAPM. We then had to partially relever this cost of capital in order to compensate for the capitalization of operating leases. Since TXRH had operating leases as a part of operating expenses, the leverage factor needed to be reversed. As shown in the picture below, our final cost of capital that we ended up using was 6.01%:

(Source: Damodaran for blue values)

DCF (APV)

We used the APV method to discount the forecasted cash flows, as Texas Roadhouse's debt level remained constant throughout the discounted period. When the debt level remains constant, the capital structure will not be constant. The WACC method is only viable when the firm maintains a constant capital structure.

For our upside scenario, we estimated an increase in new restaurant sales until year 7, which would then slow down afterwards to avoid cannibalism. If Bubba's does better than anticipated, this could be a more realistic scenario. Per store sales could also increase as consumer spending may go up due to favorable economy. Low unemployment and an increase in two-income households in the future could play a large part in same-store sales. Additionally, franchise revenue increases due to well-received franchise ownership, and diverse customer interest could have a positive impact. Texas Roadhouse does not owe a lot of revenue to franchises, but if franchises perform well, then the company will as well due to the increased royalties and brand recognition. Cost of sales was decreased slightly due to possible sharp decreases in food prices (especially beef). Many analysts already believe that beef prices may go down, so in the upside scenario we allowed for an even greater decline in these prices. We also assumed interest rates would be kept at a relatively low level, which aids in steady income and cash flow, since Texas Roadhouse's interest rates are variable. The market cap in our base case was $3.8 billion. The market cap in our upside case was $4.6 billion. The share price in the base case was $54.21 while the share price in the upside case was $65.51.

Conclusion

Overall, we believe our model is fairly reasonable. While our base case shows there is still some upside potential, the quick price adjustment after the Q1 earnings release has brought Texas Roadhouse to a fairer price level. Some things to look out for that could allow Texas Roadhouse to make the jump to our upside scenario are Bubba's and Texas Roadhouse openings, labor costs, and same-store sales growth higher than inflation, and other general economic factors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.