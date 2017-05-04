DryShips: Destruction Of Shareholders' Value

DryShips CEO George Economou

Investment Thesis (NASDAQ:DRYS)

Following the announcement of voluntary reverse split 1 for 7 by the company, the stock fell 30%, from $1.06 to $0.74. The company's plan is to reduce the share count by the reverse split so that it can dump more shares on the general public through private financiers like Kalani. I consider this a destruction of shareholders' value. The reverse split 1 for 7 will take effect on May 11, 2017 at market open. With 5 more days to go, the share price will likely to drop close to zero again.

Voluntary Reverse Split #1 (1 for 8)

On January 19, 2017, the company announced that they are going to perform a reverse split of 1 for 8. Following the announcement, the stock fell from $50 to $10 (split adjusted price), which is an 80% drop. I don't see any valid reason (i.e. Nasdaq non-compliance) behind this reverse split.

Source: Tradingview

Voluntary Reverse Split #2 (1 for 4)

On April 06, 2017, the company announced that they are going to perform reverse split 1 for 4. Following that announcement, the stock fell from $5.50 to $2.50 (split adjusted price), which is a 55% drop. Again, I don't see any valid reason (i.e. Nasdaq non-compliance) behind this reverse split.

Source: Tradingview

Voluntary Reverse Split #3 (1 for 7)

On May 02, 2017, the company announced that they are going to perform reverse split 1 for 7. Following that announcement, the stock fell from $1.06 to $0.74 (within one trading session), which is a 30% drop. We have still 5 more days to go. We could see another 50% drop by May 11, 2017. Again, I don't see any valid reason (i.e. Nasdaq non-compliance) behind this reverse split.

Source: Tradingview

Conclusion

The company was at no risk of NASDAQ non-compliance in the last three occasions. The company's plan to reduce the share count by the voluntary ( unnecessary) reverse split and increase the share price accordingly so that it can sell shares to Kalani. Kalani will later dump the shares on the general public for profit. In all instances, the share fell close to 100%. The company has breached its fiduciary duty to shareholders and failed to work in their best interests. Instead, the company chooses to destroy the shareholders' value. The hope the law firms can speed up their process so that nightmare will come to end.

If there is an opportunity (a big spike in share price), my recommendation is that you can short DRYS.

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.