Actua Corporation's (ACTA) CEO Walter Buckley on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Actua Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTA)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Karen Greene – Head-Investor Relations

Walter Buckley – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kirk Morgan – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Kurt Maddern – Evercore ISI

Jeff Van Rhee – Craig-Hallum

Operator

Karen Greene

On the call this morning, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on these non-GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the press release we put out this morning, including the attachment to this press release.

On the call this morning, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on these non-GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the press release we put out this morning, including the attachment to this press release. The press release is also available on our website, which again is actua.com. To access the press release on our site, go to our homepage and select the May 4, 2017 press release. The attachments to the release can be accessed by clicking on the PDF file contained within the release itself.

Before we begin, I'd like to briefly review our Safe Harbor language. The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, included but not limited to risks associated with our ability to compete successfully in highly competitive, rapidly developing markets; the valuation of public and private cloud-based businesses by analysts, investors and other market participants; our ability to retain key personnel; our ability to deploy capital effectively and on acceptable terms; the effect of economic conditions generally; capital spending by our customers; our ability to retain existing customer relationships and secure new ones; developments in the markets in which we operate and our ability to respond to those changes in a timely and affective manner; the availability, performance and security of our cloud-based technology, particularly in light of increased cyber security risks and concerns; our ability to successfully integrate any acquired business; the impact of any potential acquisitions, dispositions, share repurchases or other strategic transactions; our ability to have continued access to capital and to manage capital resources effectively, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Actua's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Those and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Walter Buckley, Actua's Chairman and CEO.

Walter Buckley

Thanks, Karen, and good morning. Today I will provide an overview of Actua's performance for the first quarter of 2017; and Kirk Morgan, our Chief Financial Officer, will follow with Actua's financial results for the quarter. 2017 is off to a good start. We are pleased with a strong revenue growth we saw in the quarter as a direct result of bookings we saw in the second half of last year. Additionally, year-to-date we have repurchased over 1.2 million shares of Actua’s stock for approximately $17 million.

Now turning to the businesses starting with Slight 6. BOLT’s revenue growth in Q1 was 25%. Total bookings for the quarter were nearly $700,000 with ARR bookings of $200,000. While the company was not cash flow positive in the quarter, it showed significant improvement in its cash loss in Q1 versus prior year period. We should expect to see continued improvement in operating leverage as the year progresses. And overall, the company was ahead of plan on revenue, EBITDA and operating cash flow for the quarter.

As you mentioned last quarter, BOLT introduced a mid-market product called BOLT Premier and we launched it in late March with our first customer we signed earlier in the quarter. Now, we finished the quarter with over 80,000 users on the platform, up from almost 56,000 a year ago. Additionally, annualized opportunities of qualified risk going through the platform grew to $3.5 million at quarter end compared to $2.5 million in Q1 2016. This resulted in 1.4 billion of premiums on the platform.

During the quarter, we saw faster than expected growth with our existing customers. A large top five carrier, which has been growing quickly more than doubled its rate of premium growth from Q4 to Q1, which is well ahead of our plan, another top ten carrier out of fifty seat licenses during the quarter with plans to add additional seats in Q2. In addition, they launched a direct consumer offering through the BOLT platform in March, which is a significant long-term opportunity for BOLT. Finally, care connections were up to almost 5,800 from 5,200 in Q1 2016. Now as reflected on Slide 7, FolioDynamix, Q1 revenues increased almost 23% compared to Q1 2016.

ARR bookings for the quarter were approximately 1.6 million. Now Folio has signed 10 deals in Q1, eight of which were new customers and two of which were significant customer expansions. These two customers went from using our technology platform exclusively to utilizing our full advisory suite as well. And the pipeline of new deals is strong and growing. The majority of the opportunities are small to mid-sized six figure deals, but the big deal is not going away. We're negotiating a number of them. I would expect several of them to close this year. Finally, the regulatory assets under management at the end of Q1 were $7.2 billion compared to $4.9 billion at the end of Q1 2016.

Now turning to VelocityEH&S on Slide 8. The company achieved revenue growth of 17% in Q1 compared to Q1 2016, while SAS revenue grew 18% during that period. Velocity added 490 new customers in the quarter, bringing the total customer count to approximately 12,800 up from 11,900 a year ago. Bookings grew by 16% in Q1 compared to the prior year period with software bookings growing 18%.

In Q1, the company closed 74 platform deals, where deals were more than one module was sold, which is a record number and significantly higher than last quarter in which we had 54. These deals, which have higher ASP are a great indication of the leverage of our platform as importantly as well the leverage we are seeing experiencing with our sales. Additionally, the company reported a 125 upsells during the quarter representing expanding relationships with existing customers, who are buying more seats of our core chemical management offering.

As Velocity continue to see strong traction in the pipeline for all of its products and expect this to continue to Q2 and the second half of the year from a bookings perspective. And finally during Q1, VelocityEH&S expanded its regulatory consulting services announced partnerships with two of the largest label manufacturers in North America to expand hazardous chemical labeling options for its customers.

In summary, Q1 results were in line with our expectations and we're pleased about the bookings and pipeline growth we experienced during the quarter. With a focus on profitable growth, we are well positioned to continue to driving long-term shareholder value. With respect to capital allocation and Kirk will provide more color on the details, but we will continue to repurchase our stock opportunistically as we have done over the last several years. We believe owning more of Actua, yields a higher return for all of our shareholders.

With that I will turn this over to Kirk and I look forward to reporting to you on our progress next quarter.

Kirk Morgan

Thanks, Buck. Slides 10 through 12 summarize our consolidated results. Revenue for the quarter was $30.5 million up from $25.2 million in the 2016 quarter. GAAP net loss was approximately $9.7 million compared to a net loss of $40.3 million in 2016 quarter. Adjusted net loss for the first quarter was $0.06 per share compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.09 per share for the 2016 quarter. Cash flow from operations was a use of $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2017, an improvement of $800,000 from the 2016 quarter, demonstrating some really good operating leverage on all the bottom line measures.

Focusing on the quarterly metrics, gross margin of 74% is up from 73% in 2016 quarter. Sales and marketing and G&A decreased as a percentage of revenue while our research and development increased on both the dollar and percentage of revenue basis as we invested in our technology platforms across our businesses. Now a little more color our quarterly adjusted net loss in operating cash flow results. From an annual trend standpoint, historically our first quarter results have been the largest net loss in operating cash outflow and then these have improved for the rest of the year.

This is a result of compliance costs getting in the first quarter and the payment of our annual bonuses across our businesses in the first quarter. I expect 2017 to rollout similarly. Slide 13 to 15 provides the details of our quarterly revenue, A&I and operating cash flow. Slide 16 summarizes our share repurchases.At the ended the quarter with almost $81 million of cash on our balance sheet after repurchasing 895,000 in the first quarter deploying approximately $12 million of cash. As Buck discussed, we have repurchased another 355,000 shares so far in the second quarter and expect to continue to repurchase shares opportunistically. Let me provide some additional color on the businesses. All three businesses had solid top line revenue growth. VelocityEHS and FolioDynamix had positive ANI, EBITDA and operating cash flow quarters within improvements from the prior year period.

As we expected, BOLT reported net loss and negative operating cash flow for the quarter, but results with respect to BOLT metrics, were significant improvements from the prior year. Now, turning to 2017 guidance on slide 17 through 19. We continue to expect 2017 annual GAAP revenue in the range of between 125 million and 130 million representing annual growth in the range of between 14% and 19%

As I discussed on our year end call and is evidenced by our first quarter results, we expect revenue growth will be somewhat stronger in the first half of 2017 compared to the second half. Turning to operating cash flow, we e expect annul gap, cash flow from operations to be in the range of between negative $2 million and a positive $2 million. We expect annual non-GAAP net income loss per share to be in the range of a loss of between $0.10 to $0.15 per diluted share based on an assumed full year diluted shares outstanding of 31.5 million.

In summary, we had a good start to 2017. And with that I would like to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Kurt Maddern from Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

Kurt Maddern

Okay, thanks very much. I guess Kirk or Buck, I was wondering if you could just talk about the swing factors that that allowed you to either get to the high-end or keep you at the low-end of revenue guidance range for this year obviously I know you guys have a lot of visibility into revenue. So I'm wondering just what causes that big of – I guess a guidance range for you all in terms of what – I guess what has to happen to get you to sort of the 19%? Or what would happen, I guess, keep you at the lower end of the range conversely?

Kirk Morgan

Yeah, Kurt, I mean I feel high level – growing 25% in Q1. It’s a great start to the year. And so you know our goal is to meet and beat our guidance. And so, I would say that 75% to 85% of the revenues booked for the year, but there's some bookings that need to occur in later Q3 and Q4. So I think we’re being conservative and prudent.

Kurt Maddern

And then just a question around bookings in the first quarter. It sounded like bookings were pretty much in line with your expectations. Could you just clarify that? I’m just trying to get a sense on the year-over-year kind of how things are ebbing and flowing especially BOLT’s a little bit difficult.

Walter Buckley

Sure, BOLTs are lumpiest, but BOLT really has the revenue baked for the year. And so, bookings we’re generating now are really our 2018 revenue from our standpoint. Folio had a great bookings quarter frankly and well ahead of where they were a year ago. And I think when you add that to what we saw in Q4 and Q3, I think the effect of the election and DOL sort of going on hold, it bring people up to focus on their businesses and I think Folio is benefiting from that and we think this sets them up well for 2017.

And from a Velocity standpoint, our view is that we should see – the pipeline growth was very strong in Q1 and coupled with the leverage we're seeing in the sales force and our platform sales. Now we think that the bookings growth especially as we get out into late 2017 and into 2018 to really begin to pick back up into the 2020 or – or low 2020 area.

Kurt Maddern

Okay. And then last one for Kirk. Just Kirk on cash flow seasonality, should we expect cash flow again to be – I assume just based on your guidance you’re assuming cash flow is almost going to be – have to be positive for the back half of the year. Is that kind of way to think about it and sort of…

Walter Buckley

Yes, certainly, yes.

Kurt Maddern

1Q 2Q sort of similar…

Walter Buckley

I think Q2 will improve over Q1 and then you’ll – we should see a continued improvement as the year progresses.

Kurt Maddern

Okay, great. Those are my question. I’ll hop back in queue. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jeff Van Rhee from Craig-Hallum. Please go ahead.

Jeff Van Rhee

Great, thanks guys. Nice quarter. So a couple of questions for me, BOLT, obviously is really picking up here. Could you just talk maybe Buck a bit more about the used cases? You sounds like you’ve got some heavyweights in there that are doing some very interesting things. I know there is always seems to be some confusion because the breadth of how it can be applied? How are they using it?

Walter Buckley

Well, Jeff, it’s a good question. I mean they’re basically using it through bundle other carriers’ insurance products to meet the needs of their customers as much as the insurance needs as they possible can. And our customer – both customers are strong in the auto area and our use of BOLT platform to allow them to sell other front of insurance, most typically homeowners and things like pet insurance and you can imagine the gamete, but the value proposition is very compelling.

You know the example we’d like to give is that average length of a customer that buys just auto is two years. From a customer like perspective and you add a second insurance product in the mix and that goes to 10 plus years and so not only as we’re getting more revenue per customer, but you’re getting a much longer and probably happier customer. I think that’s proving out with – with a number of our current customers. And the growth we’re seeing actually from our two largest customers or almost three of them is beyond our plan. And so obviously that’s good thing. I think it validates the value proposition and BOLT platform.

Jeff Van Rhee

Great. And then on the Velocity side, it is just a machine for years, years and then I know you have the harmonization of the standards, which grows some access to services and kind of created some lumpiness in there. But if you cut out that and you get down to the subscription, it looks like it decelerated modestly and I think you just commented if you’re looking for it to back up to 20. You've added platform capabilities a lot broader product set. I mean you bolted a bunch of things on there. Can you just talked about the puts and takes there kind of what are the headwinds and challenges that have left it to or let it to decelerate a bit and then kind of where the upside sits from these new products?

Walter Buckley

Sure, it’s a good question. I mean we saw after the GHS standard came and went in June 30, 2016 that [indiscernible] wall in the market. We saw that from a pipeline standpoint and we saw that really from a bookings standpoint. I think the good news is we saw really Q1, we saw the market pick back up from a pipeline perspective. And I think that’s a really good indicator that we’re sort of coming back to – to sort of where we were before. And I think that the highlight of the quarter from our perspective is really the leverage are beginning to see in this platform. So in Q3 2016, we sold I think roughly 35 platform customers, meaning selling one – more than one module to a customer.

In Q4, we have 54; Q1, we have 74. And that number gets into 100s. It’s going to have a material impact on our growth rate because you're selling our average ASP to a customer is sort of 3800, 3900, but when you’re selling a couple of modules it's closer to 8,000 to 12,000 and all of a sudden you get leverage without adding additional sales resources. And so we think the combination of the pipeline growth we’re seeing now and the leverage of the platform, you know, from a suite perspective. Really the combination I guess back into a [indiscernible] growth rate. And frankly we always have believed and this is across industry, there is suite wins and we think – I think it's just playing out that we really have the best suite in the industry.

Jeff Van Rhee

Great. And then I guess just two last for me if you would. With respect of folio and the addition of Summit, I think you laid out some initial expectation in back in November 16, when you bought it. How has performed relative to your expectations?

Walter Buckley

I think it's pretty much right on plan. It allows us to enter a market, the lower end of RIA space that we weren’t in before, anywhere from 7,000 to 10,000 sort of customers in that sector and buy and large they’re not automated. And so it allows us to penetrate a large on automated space and bring sort of the power of the Folio platform, which is sort of oriented to the large Fortune 1000 to this market. And I think that probably 50% of the new customer wins in Q1 were from that acquisition.

Jeff Van Rhee

Okay, great. And then last I guess for me then. Kirk with respect to the model, if I look at the R&D line you commented there is some aggressive R&D I know in the past? We’ve seen some cycles like these words, spiked on various new initiatives that you're pushing despite gets bigger than anything I see in a long time. What was the particular emphasis here in terms of development dollars?

Walter Buckley

Yeah, it was really across – a little bit across all three platforms that we just increased our R&D spend to further bolster the platforms. So there is nothing in particular – Jeff just really add across the platform...

Kirk Morgan

And Jeff, I think we see if we look into 2018 that number will be kind of come down and more in line with what we see in a traditional SaaS company. But there are some things we wanted to rollout for Velocity 9.0 is a big version and we want to rollout late this year and then Folio there is a couple we think key modules around Robo and account automation that we want to get out. And then I think buy and large as we think about 2018 most of that should be behind us.

Jeff Van Rhee

Okay that's helpful. And then with respect to the – so with respect to both the R&D lines and the G&A lines as they sit here, this is a good baseline to build sequentially as we work our way through the year?

Kirk Morgan

Yes.

Jeff Van Rhee

Okay, great. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. I'll now turn the call back over to Walter Buckley for closing comments.

Walter Buckley

I would like to thank all of you for joining us this morning and we look forward to reporting Q2 in early August. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you and thank you ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

