Kindred Healthcare's (KND) CEO Ben Breier on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Executives

Eddie Jones - IR

Ben Breier - President and CEO

Stephen Farber - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Josh Raskin - Barclays

Sheryl Skolnick - Mizuho

Kevin Fischbeck - Bank of America

A.J. Rice - UBS

Gary Taylor - JPMorgan

Eddie Jones

I would like to read the cautionary statement. This conference call includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties.

Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which the Company and its management are unable to predict or control, that may cause the Company's actual results and performance to differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The Company cautions participants that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information.

The Company refers you to its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company's other reports filed periodically with the SEC, and its press release regarding the first quarter operating results, for a discussion of these forward-looking statements and other factors that could affect these forward-looking statements.

Many of these factors are beyond the control of the Company and its management. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the Company are not guarantees of future performance. The information being provided today is as of this date only, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to announce publicly the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

Certain references to core EBITDAR, core operating cash flows, and core diluted earnings per share, as well as other non-GAAP disclosures, have been reconciled to the Company's consolidated operating results and are available on the Company's website, www.kindredhealthcare.com.

It is now my pleasure to introduce the participants on today's call, Ben Breier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kindred; and Stephen Farber, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Breier.

Ben Breier

Thanks, Eddie, and good morning, everyone.

I'd like to start my comments by extending my deep appreciation to our more than 100,000 teammates across the country. Each day our partners at Kindred work hard to improve the lives of the more than 1 million patients we care for annually. We're proud of the excellent care and clinical outcomes we deliver which are direct result of their efforts.

Before I begin my remarks for the quarter, I would like to note that we recently completed our 2017 quality, innovation and social responsibility report which demonstrates another year of outperforming quality benchmarks and success in sending more patients home with better outcomes. We are very proud of this report and the impact these results have had on millions of people and we encourage all investors in Kindred to review the report on our website.

As we close the book on the first quarter and turn our attention to the rest of the year, we've made meaningful progress on a number of key enterprise initiatives for 2017 but I would like to update investors. First, our results for the quarter reflect encouraging metrics regarding LTAC criteria mitigation. I'll discuss our progress in more detail later in my prepared remarks. Second, while it's premature to get into the details of a specific transaction, we continue to make excellent progress on our initiative to divest our skilled nursing facilities business.

Third, we continue to move forward with our cost realignment efforts in conjunction with our restructuring initiatives. Fourth, our joint venture efforts continue to gain steam as reflected in a robust pipeline for IRF JVs in addition to broad-based post-acute JVs with large health system partners. And lastly as I'll discuss later in my remarks, our Kindred at Home Division returned to more normalized but still improving operating results as the strains of integration are now mostly behind us.

To that end, last night we reported revenues of $1.77 billion, core EBITDAR of $218 million and core diluted earnings per share of $0.04. As we noted in our earnings release, our earnings per share of $0.04 includes a negative impact of $0.03 from an accounting rule change which Stephen will discuss in a few minutes.

We also reaffirmed full-year outlook for 2017 and 2018 that we provided investors last quarter. Now let me address each of our business units starting with Kindred at Home for largest home health, hospice and community care platform in the nation.

Kindred at Home delivered another solid quarter with revenues up 3.9% over prior year period, adjusted for leap year home health same-store admissions grew robust 5.4%, for hospice same-store admissions grew 5.1%. Core EBITDAR margins for both home health and hospice showed significant sequential improvement over the fourth quarter as we made solid progress in managing through the nursing labor headwinds and integration challenges we discussed last quarter.

Home health direct labor costs per visit as an example declined 3.7% relative to the fourth quarter. We are particularly pleased with our hospice segment which delivered a 10.9% increase in core EBITDAR over the same period last year. We're also pleased to report that we've substantially completed the integration of our electronic medical record system and the standardization of labor practices that impacted the fourth quarter.

With a return to a more normalized labor profile, we have great momentum heading into the second quarter and are confident investors will see meaningful earnings growth in this segment in alignment with the powerful organic topline growth we are experiencing.

Our community care business is evolved from a stable contributor to a strong growth vehicle for Kindred with revenues for the first quarter growing 10% over the same quarter last year. We are confident that this business will continue to grow and expand its role as both a key element of the care continuum and a driver of growth for our enterprise. Our ability to execute on the key dual eligible population across the country will be driven by this unique home-based community service.

Moving now to the Hospital Division. First quarter of 2017 marked our second full quarter under the LTAC criteria reimbursement system. We continue to be encouraged by the progress our talented team is made in executing our multipronged LTAC mitigation strategy. On a year-over-year basis same hospital admissions for the quarter were down slightly 0.7% on a leap year adjusted basis. And we were pleased that our same hospital admissions increased 4.6% in the first quarter as compared to the fourth quarter including growth in non-government admits of 8.7%.

We are primarily using sequential comparisons as the fourth quarter of 2016 is the only historical quarter reflecting a full quarter of the LTAC criteria impact. As we discussed in the past, a key element of our multipronged criteria mitigation strategy is to grow managed-care and commercial post intensive care volumes.

For the quarter we saw same hospital managed-care and commercial admits grow 10.3% on a leap year adjusted basis compared to last year. The strong managed-care commercial volume we saw during the quarter helped to offset soft year-over-year Medicare volumes yielding roughly flat overall comps.

Importantly, we're encouraged the payers in certain markets are beginning to embrace LTAC in a post criteria world utilizing these facilities to serve a chronic, complex and multiple comorbid population in a more cost-effective acute setting.

Looking ahead, we expect Medicare pick volumes to stabilize in the benefit of the managed-care and commercial pick volume growth to provide a meaningful offset to the Medicare rate impact of criteria. Our post intensive care percentage or pick percentage which was 89% in the fourth quarter was 86% in the first quarter.

Importantly though, our pick admits grew in the quarter from 8087 in the fourth quarter to 8401 in the first quarter of 2017. Growth in total pick admissions remains a critical statistic for us. To further illustrate, let me give you some regional context.

The slight pick percentage reduction we experienced in the quarter was driven largely by our lower occupancy LTAC's particularly those in Texas which account for half of the increase in complex medical admits from the previous quarter. The pick percentage in our Texas region fell from 77% to 74% as our LTACs in that region work to enhance occupancy.

For the rest of the nation and excluding Texas, our pick percentage was a little more than 90%. Investors should expect our compliance percentage to move up and down quarter-to-quarter but increase over time especially as we near the second phase of criteria at the end of 2018.

LTAC criteria mitigation remains the hospital-by-hospital, geography-by-geography strategy for Kindred. In California for example, which represents 25% of our LTAC revenues, our hospitals are performing quite well under criteria. California's pick percentage is 92% and occupancy is 86% with significant managed-care and commercial volumes that are reimbursed on a per diem basis. Our California facility has been able to leverage the elimination of the 25 day length of stay requirement to enhance their non-Medicare census.

Our California LTACs have become a model for our overall portfolio and demonstrated achievable path through criteria going forward. As I mentioned earlier, in addition to our efforts to drive volumes and control costs, we continue to make progress in the portfolio optimization component of our LTAC mitigation strategy as well. Over the course of 2017, we expect to further consolidate LTAC's in certain markets to reduce capacity and cost, while retaining high volumes in the remaining LTACs in the market.

For example, we recently announced the closing of one of our Houston LTACs which will remove 8% of our bed capacity in that market while consolidating pick volumes into our other Houston locations. In addition to eliminating the fixed cost of operating that facility, there will be a shift of volume from the closed LTAC to our other LTACs which will enhance their census and operating efficiency.

So we have made significant progress with criteria mitigation and portfolio optimization, our margin results still reflect that we continue to face operational challenges particularly as it relates to clinical labor cost headwinds that continued into the first quarter. Our operators though remain focused on reducing premium pay from contract labor and managing overtime costs aggressively.

With that let's turn to our Rehab Services Division. As a reminder, Kindred Rehab Services comprises our Kindred Hospital Rehab Service Segment or KHRS, as well as our rehab care contract therapy segment. Once again KHRS had an impressive quarter.

KHRS includes our 19 freestanding inpatient rehab hospitals, as well as the 101 acute rehab units that we manage on a contract basis inside community hospitals. KHRS delivered revenues and core EBITDAR that were each up approximately 7% on a year-over-year basis in the quarter.

KHRS is an exciting growth engine for Kindred. It's strong growth profile reflects both the maturation of recently opened inpatient rehab facilities and growth in same hospital discharges for our freestanding IRFs of 3.4% leap year adjusted compared to last year.

As I mentioned in my opening remarks, KHRS has a deep pipeline of new opportunities and the ability to develop additional IRFs and joint ventures with leading health systems across the nation. Our robust IRF pipeline will enable us to continue our aggressive growth strategy in this segment.

Rehab care had a solid quarter as well that reflected stabilization and a return to growth. On a sequential basis, first quarter revenues increased 4.5% and core EBITDAR nearly doubled. While the contract count was down 15 from year-end, this figure reflects continued pruning of unprofitable contracts. We will continue to add new contracts and remove or renegotiate existing contracts to improve our overall performance.

Rehab care is now repositioning itself as the nation's premier contract rehab provider that it has been for really more than three decades. 2016 was a difficult year transitioning through a tough regulatory environment but we expect investors will see continued growth and improvement in this segment in 2017.

Turning now to our nursing center division as you know for the last several months we've been focused on advancing our plan to divest our skilled nursing facility business. We are pleased with the progress we've made on this transformational initiative and expect to complete it by the end of 2017. We were pleased with the performance of this division in the quarter despite challenging industry conditions.

Our nursing center team is doing an outstanding job focusing on our patients, our quality and our star ratings. Admissions and revenues were essentially flat, a 2% increase in revenue per patient day offset, a one and half-day Medicare length of stay contraction contributing to a 5% increase in core EBITDAR.

And with that, I’ll turn it over to Stephen. Stephen?

Stephen Farber

Thanks Ben and good morning.

Our overall results this quarter were in line with expectation, so I'll keep my prepared remarks brief to leave more time for questions. First, I want to remind everyone my comments today we’ll use the same convention we used in our earnings release last night and on our last earnings call for we assume that our skilled nursing facilities business is included in the outlook for the second quarter and for the full year 2017, even though it will likely move to discontinued operations or be sold by the end of the year.

So with that, let's start of the top of the income statement with revenue. For the first quarter consolidated revenue was $1.77 billion down about 3.8% or about $70 million from last year. This reduction was primarily due to the sale or closure of 15 LTAC hospitals in the second half of 2016 which had contributed 63 million of revenue in the first quarter last year and the impact of LTAC criteria offset in part by growth elsewhere in the business that Ben already addressed. On a sequential basis, revenue was up approximately 22 million which is a much more apples-to-apples number than year-over-year.

Moving now to core EBITDAR, as we announced yesterday core EBITDAR for the first quarter came in at 218 million down year-over-year but up sequentially. As we've discussed much of the decline was driven by the impact of LTAC criteria and hospital sales and closures. As Ben mentioned, a key element of our EBITDAR performance this quarter was the significant recovery of Kindred at Home which delivered performance slightly ahead of the first quarter last year and a very meaningful progress on a sequential basis relative to Q4.

Moving to rent, our core rents for the first quarter was about 96 million. This was in line with our 2017 estimate of approximately $385 million for the year.

Moving the DNA, our first quarter depreciation and amortization was approximately $35 million again on track with our 2017 DNA estimate of approximately $145 million at the midpoint for the year which includes approximately $17 million of amortization.

Moving to interest, our interest expense for the first quarter was $59 million. This is consistent with our plan and our estimate of approximately $240 million at the midpoint for the year. This estimate includes approximately 17 million of non-cash amortization of deferred financing fees.

Moving to taxes, our first quarter tax rate came in at 34.6% which is meaningfully higher than the core tax rate of roughly 30% that we expect for full-year 2017. This is due to an accounting rule change effective January 1, 2017 that requires book to tax differences associated with stock-based compensation to be adjusted through the P&L rather than directly to shareholders equity also known as Rule 2016-09.

Due to our stock-based schedule the majority of the impact of this change 2.3 million or $0.03 per share occurred in the first quarter. Now that the first quarter is behind us, we expect our tax rate to return to more normal range of roughly 26% to 28% for the balance of the year.

Now before we move on, I want to mention a few important reminders about how we think about tax that we've discussed in the past. First, please remember these rates reflect the book tax provision as a percent of pretax income before non-controlling interests for NCI. These rates will move around from quarter-to-quarter particularly after we finalize and file our 2016 tax returns in the fall.

Second, we ended the quarter with approximately $450 million of NOL and as a result we expect our cash taxes to be less than 10% of the book tax provision significantly supplementing our cash flow for some years going forward.

Now moving in non-controlling interests, NCI was approximately 15 million for the quarter up from 12.5 million in the prior year. This increase was driven by growth in our IRF JV business and we continue to expect NCI of approximately 60 million for 2017. Please remember that roughly 18 million of our full-year NCI for 2017 is related to our skilled nursing facility business and will disappear when that business is sold or moved to discontinued operations.

Moving to share count. We ended the quarter with approximately 87.7 million the core diluted shares. We expect approximately 88.5 million core diluted shares in the second quarter and approximately 88.5 million core diluted shares as well for the year on a weighted average basis.

Moving to earnings we announced last night that our core earnings per diluted share for the first quarter was $0.04 which was consistent with our expectations. As we noted in our earnings release last night, this included a $0.03 impact from the GAAP accounting change for tax that we just discussed.

Moving now to operating cash flow. Our core operating cash flow for the first quarter was negative 72 million which was consistent with our expectations and compares to essentially breakeven core operating cash flow in the first quarter last year. The largest item driving the difference was simply a difference in calendar. That was one more payroll this first quarter compared to 2016 which impacted cash flow by roughly 40 million.

The remaining 30 million or so of delta was driven primarily by the impact of LTAC criteria and other working capital and operating items. As a reminder for those new to following Kindred, along with the specific items I just mentioned, the first quarter of the year is always our softest cash quarter as we have significant outflows from annual incentive compensation payments across the enterprise, start of the year employment taxes, as well as being a high quarter for cash interest payments.

For those that would like to see more detail on the differences between GAAP and core operating cash flow, please take a look at the final table in our earnings release for the key items driving these differences are broken out in detail.

Moving now to free cash flow. Our first quarter free cash flow was negative 109 million compared to negative 33 million in the same period last year, a delta of 76 million. This primarily reflects the same items we just discussed that comprise the difference in core operating cash flow.

Moving now to the balance sheet. Our funded debt went up approximately 126 million since the end of 2016 driven again primarily by the same items driving our free cash flow, plus our final cash dividend in our common stock which was paid at the end of March.

Other than these items and normal fluctuations in working capital our balance sheet had very little change in the quarter. We finished the quarter with significant liquidity with $198 million of draw on our $900 million revolving line of credit.

Now let's move on to guidance for the second quarter. Last night we announced that for the second quarter we expect core EBITDAR of $225 million to $240 million and core diluted EPS of $0.10 to $0.20. We also affirmed our outlook for 2017 and 2018. This guidance reflects our expectation of continued strong growth in Kindred at Home our largest division, continued performance by our IRF business which has been terrific and the continued progress over the year by our hospital division to increasingly mitigate criteria.

And with that, I’ll turn it back to Ben.

Ben Breier

Thanks Stephen.

We are pleased with the financial results for the first quarter, came in right about online with what our expectations were. A reminder that our priority is squarely on taking care of our patients with the goal of delivering innovative post-acute solutions while building and deepening our relationships with payers, hospitals and health system partners.

I'm proud to share that our recently completed 2017 quality innovation and social responsibility report once again demonstrated our ability to send more patients home with better outcomes, reduce hospital readmissions, and increase overall patient satisfaction. The report also highlights how our clinical excellence, national reach, and innovative use of technology and data enable the development of new products that create value for our patients, their families, shareholders, payers and hospital systems that we serve.

One of the key drivers of these favorable outcomes is our growing ability to smooth transitions across care settings and ultimately get our patients home. Clinically integrating patients across our continuum which we call Continue the Care, is an operational priority for us. As part of our Continue the Care initiative in our key markets we closely track clinical integration offering patients the choice to stay within the Kindred Care continuum.

Today roughly 25% of available discharges stay within our network. In some markets like Las Vegas and Indianapolis, we have improved clinical integration rates to an access of 40%. Additionally Kindred's unique integrated platform benefits not only from downstream referrals to our Kindred at Home division but upstream to direct admits into our LTAC's, our IRFs and our sniffs.

Our Kindred contact center now posting more than 125 FTEs most of whom are RNs has become the air traffic control hub of our care management capabilities. Kindred now has the tools, systems and people to manage our patient journey from one central command and control center.

Our 866 Kindred offering provides 24/7 365 day of the year RN call support to hundreds of thousands of current and prospective patients and families nationwide. Our proprietary patient placement tool driven through our partnership with Inovalon now allows for objective patient placement upon discharge from a short term acute hospital.

Our care management and discharge planning navigation tools allow us to track and effectively manage the patients stay in our network of service offerings and our aftercare program is responsible for reaching more than 400,000 patients last year calling them at 15, 30, 60 and 90 days post discharge from our care.

These continued care products are the future enablers for Kindred allowing us to not only manage patients effectively within the Kindred System but deploying our suite of products to health systems and payers nationwide as we continue our transformation only as a provider of care but as a manager of post-acute benefits with high-performance virtual networks.

Thank you. And with that operator, we will open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Josh Raskin with Barclays.

Josh Raskin

Thanks. Good morning. First question just a quick one, just unmitigated impact of LTAC criteria in the quarter. Do you guys have a number for that?

Ben Breier

Well what we've said Josh is that, it's about $10 million a month, so let's call it $30 million for the quarter unmitigated and that's pretty consistent with how we've been describing it.

Josh Raskin

Okay. So same as 4Q?

Ben Breier

Yes.

Josh Raskin

Okay, perfect. Second question. On labor trends, it sounds like there has been sort of broad-based bounce back but certainly an improvement and I guess maybe just a little bit of color on what specifically has improved on the labor front and what gives you confidence that that's sustainable, that’s the new sort of run rate.

Ben Breier

Sure, its business-by-business but I would - I agree with sort of your construct, I do think we made a lot of progress. Let's just go segment by segment at least, generally speaking, first I think in Kindred at Home, a couple of the stats that we called out were - first of all on the home health side of that business, we had about 3.7% sequential decline in the direct labor costs per visit in that business and really that was driven Josh inasmuch by the number of activities we're doing which I'll come back to in a second on the personal side as it was by moving through as I talked about some of those integration issues and some of the - lack of productivity and efficiency that we had towards the end of Q3 and end of Q4 in that business.

You also saw that same sort of statistic comp on the hospice side of our business where essentially we were able to keep direct labor costs per visit kind of flat. The LTAC side is one that as we talked about in my prepared remarks, we're still actively working hard at. I think today in our LTAC business, we still have a number of open positions. We're still using probably more contract labor and more premium paid and what we’d like to have and that remains an ongoing sort of fight. Although I think we have peaked towards the end of Q3 last year, and into Q4. It still remains obviously. And you can see that in our results, something that we’re continuing to deal with over on the hospital side of the business.

Rehab, and on the therapy side, I think it's been a little bit more benign, and you could probably take some of that same nursing issues over on the nursing center side as well. Specifically, what we’re doing, obviously we’re working very hard to make sure that we’re paying people at an appropriate wage.

We’re working hard on our merit design and making sure that we're giving people a competitive market increase. We’ve worked hard at our benefit plans, reinstated our 401(k) match, working on a lots of different ways that we can make the employee experience here at Kindred, the teammate experience here at Kindred as best that it can be we.

We have made great progress I think in terms of measuring employee satisfaction and the various things we’re doing. We’re better and better every quarter at recruiting people into the company and keeping people longer.

Actually when you look at our turnover rates and our retention rates, we continue to really outperform even our own expectations. Our turnover remains at really kind of historical lows across our business settings and our retention rates remain at sort of historical high.

So we’re doing we think a lot of the right things, probably not all of the right things. But we are doing a lot of the right things. And I think that it still remains the contested labor market particularly for nurses in the acute setting. And that’s where kind of the real kind of hand to hand fight continues for us.

Josh Raskin

Maybe if could summarize. It sounds like a lot of this were Kindred specific issue where your target initiatives are really taking hold as oppose to a change necessarily in the environment. Is that fair to say?

Ben Breier

Certainly, Josh, I’d say on the home health side at Kindred at Home. We think as we talked about, a lot of the productivity issues that we saw in Q4 we felt were self-inflicted. I mean, I think we've been pretty clear about that. That’s not to say that it’s not a tough labor market. We’re not working hard against our competitors to try and find that next nurse, but I do think a lot of that was self-inflicted.

On the other hand, I do think there is still a macro picture here that to your point has not quite abated. I mean, unemployment remains in historically low levels. I still think that there is a relative sense of nurse shortages, particularly in acute care settings, and I don’t think that that’s gone away altogether.

So I think to your question, a lot of it was internally driven in our Kindred at Home business and the macro condition still remain challenging in my view.

Josh Raskin

Okay. Thanks so much guys.

And we will take our next question from Sheryl Skolnick with Mizuho.

Sheryl Skolnick

Thank you, and thank you for all that explanation especially about the efforts you’re doing to drive value to the integration of your post-acute network. That's very helpful. So first question is, are you able yet to measure the incremental admission volume that you are getting from each of your businesses referring both upstream and downstream to the others?

Ben Breier

Yes. We track that every quarter.

Sheryl Skolnick

And that would represent how much, for example, of the home health group?

Ben Breier

Here's the thing. It’s a longer answer. I know you're looking for stat. But let me, if I may, just give you just a bit of a longer answer to that, Sheryl, if I could. We've been talking about continue to care and integrated markets in bringing people upstream and downstream at Kindred, I think you know for quite some time.

And as I talked about in my prepared remarks, we have markets where we're seeing as much as 80% of the potential home health discharges going into our Kindred at Home locations. Northern California is a great example of that Las Vegas, Indianapolis and some others.

And I talked about some of the more broad stats, sort of in general. We think that driving these volumes is a really important indicator for us, and we also like the idea to your question that not only are we driving referrals into our Kindred at Home division from the acuity scale on down, but we’re actually doing a lot from Kindred at Home back into our LTACs in terms of bringing people back up.

The problem that we have and it’s a good problem I would say to have, in terms of talking about how much of the growth in our Kindred at Home business is coming from this and the answer is, not a ton in terms of the total growth number, is that when you look at the size and scale and national extent of our Kindred at Home division, you’re talking about a $2.6 billion company doing business in almost every state that has some pretty good geographic overlap with our now only 80 hospitals or 82 hospitals and 90 nursing centers.

But when you think about what moves the dial on driving organic admissions, Wallace is a critically important initiative. And while we focus very detailed on it, it's just not enough for us to call out in terms of how much of the growth in that business is driven by our internal referrals.

It’s not to take away from the fact that we track it, we manage. It is critically important to us. But, Sheryl, we have a broader view I think at kindred around how we think about continue to care integrated care.

And that in all of the markets that we serve, particular where we have home health operations, where we don't necessarily have other Kindred assets, we have been developing great relationships. Whether it's with our friend at Genesis, the announcement we made there, or lots of other different providers of care in different aspects of business across the country on these high performance virtual networks.

And the care management sort of air traffic control that I described inside of our Kindred contact center now has, I would argue, unique capabilities to move patients from one setting to another to another. And so the fact that we don't naturally quote the organic growth percentage at Kindred at Home, certainly doesn't reflect our incredible diligence in the strategy and the importance we have. It's just a much broader sort of figure strategy for us I think across the board.

Sheryl Skolnick

Okay. I understand that. So in essence, what you're saying is the base is already big, and it’s getting bigger. But in terms of a percentage of the growth, it’s not quite as meaningful to report that because it's off of a very large base. So I get that, appreciate that, and that’s an excellent point. Thank you for reminding us of that.

I’m going to take a completely different tag on my next follow-up, so with apologies. The elephant in the room is whether or not in the course of your discussions with the potential buyers of your skilled nursing facility, there might have been interest in the company as a whole.

So in way that you can answer that question about how the company thinks about that opportunity versus continuing to work to further move the post-acute vision that you have forward as a combined entity or as a publicly traded company, would be greatly appreciated.

Ben Breier

Thank you, Sheryl. I think investors and analysts I’m sure will understand that that -- I'm not going to be able to comment on what may have been rumors or blogs or anonymous source reports or some of the things that like you and we read as well.

But I will say, if I may, a couple of overarching things about Kindred, and kind of your question, how we sort of think about it. First and as you said, we’ve stated publicly, I think very transparently that the work that we're doing to exit the skilled nursing business, and the involvement with bankers and lawyers and dealmakers and all kinds of people, there's a lot of noise out there certainly.

And some of what have been picked up by suspect has come from some of the work that we have clearly talked about that we’re doing. But on the broader company reports, I think what I would again say to investors is really kind of the same thing that I've been trying and we’ve been trying to communicate really for quite some time.

And that said there’s no doubt. We have some really incredible assets we think here at Kindred. If you think about upon completion of our of sniff portfolio exit, what we're going to be left with here at Kindred, we’re going have is we've now talked about, the biggest, I would argue, best run, I would argue most valuable home health hospice and community care business asset probably anywhere in the country.

We’ve talked and you'll see in our results that we have probably the fastest growing rehab business both on the inpatient rehab side and on the contract side that we think is going to allow for exceptional growth in that business into the future.

And we have an LTAC portfolio that continues to perform reasonably well, albeit levels pre criteria. But with a smaller footprint, a more efficient stable of hospitals, and as I talked about, with the ability to kind of meet the chronic and comorbid patient of the future.

And I say all that because I really feel that when you think about kind of our true north or where we’re going in terms of earnings and leverage and free cash flow, the best days for us are really ahead of us, not behind us. Notwithstanding some of the difficulties and some of the transition that we had.

We have a group of fast growing businesses led by Kindred at Home and by our rehab business that we know are going to begin to outpace the effects of LTAC criteria as that affect starts to flatten and it's going to drive incremental cash flow and it's going to drive earnings higher and the exiting of this skilled nursing business along with the sort of overhead and support center efficiency work that we're doing, is really a gating issue for our company that will allow we think once that's clear, investors to kind of look forward.

And so look I think investors in my view you know it's hard I know to not look here and now although the here and now we are performing reasonably well, in the near-term repositioning of our assets, the choppiness of LTAC criteria and some of those things that are noisy heavily weighed against these incredibly well positioned assets that I talked about and you know the fact that others may have a view of that and are thinking about some of these highly effective assets, you probably shouldn't be a surprise to any of us but our focus remains getting through our skilled nursing exit, on focusing on our overhead and efficiency rationalization, on getting through LTAC criteria and driving what we believe is really effective strategy for the future and all I'll leave it at that.

Sheryl Skolnick

Great. Thank you.

And we will take our next question from Kevin Fischbeck with Bank of America.

Kevin Fischbeck

Great, thanks. Just wanted to talk a little about the LTAC compliance in the quarter. So I guess what you’re saying about closing down some sites and that should help some of the lower occupancy areas. Is Texas would you say in generally a low occupancy stake. Would you expect other competitors to be closing sites and should that create an opportunity for you.

Ben Breier

Look I think when you think about LTAC criteria and general for Kindred, we are doing, we think really, really well in terms of our ability to kind of mitigate and work through criteria really virtually in almost every other part of the country. Texas remains a challenging state for us and you can see that in the staff and that's we called it out Kevin for you, the 73% or 74% compliant rate is 20 percentage points behind in some ways where were some of the other markets and there's really a pretty easy story I think to tell down there, and that is that in the five years prior to the LTAC moratorium being put in place, and particularly when physician owned hospitals were allowed to be built prior to being prohibited under HCA, you saw a significant promulgation in growth in LTACs on virtually every quarter corner of particularly the Dallas and Houston Metro geographies.

And it's over bedded and so occupancy is affected down on that state clearly and you know when you think about offset by there's really good growth but there's a younger healthier population in Texas, so a lot of ex-military, lot of people who are moving from the Rustbelt down into Texas for economic opportunities, there is lot of moving parts in Texas that create a more complicated environment for us in a way that we’re managing our hospitals down there.

We made a lot of progress if you think about the way that we - the 15 hospitals that we've sold and closed, the announcement we made, Kevin that you may seen on the Houston building that I talked about in my prepared remarks and we are in the process of really consolidating that market, we already have to a significant degree.

Specific to your question, when you think about some of our competitive LTAC companies, many of whom are our fine folks who are doing their best to take care of an acute care patient, there's a limited amount of patients that I think were all dividing down there, and I think that you know as we head into Phase 2 of criteria, remember a lot of our competitors enter into Phase 2 well before we do as we started much later than everybody else.

I think there is question of will there be a significant amount of capacity that's going to come out of that state. And one of the advantages we have here is having the next - I would say six quarters to kind of track and monitor and think about what the competitive landscape looks like both with our own internal operations and as we view our competitive sort of bed count down there and will as we have proven now I think over the last couple of years, we will be very aggressive in the way we manage our portfolio, working with our partners to make sure that we're doing the right things for everybody there.

And I think that the long end to your question is you should expect less beds in Texas two years from now than you have today.

Kevin Fischbeck

And then I guess when I look at LTAC business, it looks like, yes you gave the EBITDAR from acquisitions, so it looks to me like same-store EBITDAR down about $36 million, $37 million and $30 million of it sounds like the LTAC criteria. So it's still a $6 million or $7 million headwind, I guess it sounds like from labor pressures.

When do you think that ex-criteria that LTAC business will start to grow again. Is it Q3, it sound like you start the labor cost peak or how do we think about that?

Ben Breier

Well I think that for this year we'd just have to see how the labor cost come out. We expect sort of a consistent comp performance in Q2. I think with our LTAC business and that as you get – what's happening in our LTAC business is we're getting better and better at understanding how to manage criteria both in terms of managing length of stay of you know medically complex neutral patient, how to aggressively go after the commercial and nongovernment patients as you saw from some of our – year-over-year growth rates on that side, how to really drive rates and efficiency there.

And yes, to your point get labor - in some of the premium labor cost out. We've gone through some pretty significant cost-cutting initiatives in this business which we expect will begin to show form here in the second half of the year and we also expect that, if you think for instance Kevin, we didn't call it out on our staff but I think we’re going to try and do that next quarter.

Our medically complex site neutral Medicare rate on a PPD basis now approaches about $1100 a day, that’s up almost $200 on a PPD basis from when we started taking site neutral patients because we're learning how to manage lengths of stay, and how to get people know out of the hospitals with less avoidable delays and you know some of things that are clinically appropriate and important for those patients.

So I do think you’re going to continue to see sequential improvement in our hospital business both because of the cost initiatives that we've unfolded and because we're getting much better at managing this. That's why I think Q4 will be really good quarter for the hospital division because you'll have your first really year-over-year comp, criteria to criteria and a full year end, our guys we should be really good and really efficient at managing this business and we expect that we will be.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay. Great, thanks.

And we will take our next question from A.J. Rice with UBS.

A.J. Rice

Hi everybody. Maybe first just on the development and to the extent if there is any acquisition pipeline, I know mainly the progress is on just, feeling with the nursing homes and so for, but I just wondered on the development side if there is any update or commentary you can give us?

Ben Breier

Well we continue to look very hard at places where we can be opportunistic. Not surprisingly, I mean if you think about where we would consider M&A growth, it's in our fast growing businesses. We obviously like home health and hospice. We like the community care side of the business a lot and we're looking for opportunities there.

We have a number of inpatient rehab facility projects A.J. that's not exactly to your M&A question, but its development CapEx that we expect to sign, we've got a number of letters of intent already singed, and a budget definitive agreements.

We want to bring three to five new inpatient rehab facilities out of the ground every year starting next year and beyond and we think we have a really good pipeline there. So you know we're looking but I mean if you look at our history, and you consider what we did last year, I think we round up deploying close to $80 million plus or minus of total cash that we used to buy businesses and we did it in what we thought was really smart way.

Remember we bought the business from the state of Arkansas on the home, health, and personal care side and we did the same thing in South Carolina. We like the idea of buying branches and provider numbers in COM protected states, even if they're not doing a ton of business. And we look at opportunities there. I'm sure we'll deploy a number of dollars there throughout the year.

So look I don’t think that investors as we're going through, it exited the skilled nursing business moving through LTAC criteria should expect to see anything in the significant major acquisition realm from us this year but we will continue to deploy capital where it's appropriate and find good opportunities particularly in our home health and hospice and community care businesses.

A.J. Rice

Okay. And then maybe as a follow-up, I know you said that the rate update for next year looks within expectations but talking about long-term changes, the skilled nursing, reimbursement structure under Medicare. And we also still that's going to past - it sounds like at least the house today; I don’t know where it's going to go on definite.

But any commentary on either the long term discussion about sniff reimbursement, I guess that’s probably - does that affect the sales in any way, is that made a difference in your thinking there and in anything about the ACH legislation that's - is either positive or a challenge potentially in rest of your business?

Ben Breier

Sure, let me take the second one first. Just on the ACA repeal replace fix whatever it is that’s being discussed we understand like most that the House will probably pass that today I think it’s going to be a lot harder in the Senate I don't expect anything to move particularly quickly over on the Senate side although I think that the Republican majority over there is going to try and work with the President and with the House and they’ll probably come up with their own version of a bill and their meeting committee and it will be interesting to see in conference what they can come up with.

The only broad statement A.J. that I would make on ACA or AHCA whatever we’re talking about is that while it's hard to kind of figure out all the moving parts and really for anyone to kind of predict what the outcome is, is kind of ultimately going to be this year we do know this that there is going to be continued movement into the home and nobody is better prepared for that than we are.

We know that integrated care is going to continue to win the day that is a half to have as we go forward. We know that lowering readmissions need to happen and ultimately being focused on the patient and having patient centered care what whatever the pieces of ACA repeal of the place are those are the things that we think as a post-acute company are going to affect us. And as we talked about kind of everything we’ve been doing around here is designed to kind of meet that.

So we’ll see what happens with ACA and how it affects us and ultimately our short-term acute care providers if Medicaid expansion is reduced and some of those other things. It’s not a necessarily direct reflection to us but obviously we hope for and want a healthy healthcare ecosystem. And so we’re watching that stuff carefully.

On the sniff proposal that you talked about – I will spend a couple of minutes on that because it’s something that we’ve done a lot of work on and given a lot of thought to you first A.J. just to answer your question very specifically we don't think that the proposed rule and the pre-rule in the proposed rule should have anything to do and will have anything to do with our skill nursing sale.

That as I said in my earlier comments remains on track this proposal were to be enacted is not something that is going to come for a number of years and let me just make a couple of comments in terms of how we read what was in the sniff rate obviously everybody knows that the updates the 1% update is the maximum market basket based on macro and relates to the doc fix.

But what CMS did was they released as you may know a separate note in the form of advance notice of this proposed rulemaking or this pre-rule if you will on potential revisions to the sniff payment system. And the way that is described to me is that this pre-rule would move the sniff industry from a RUGs kind of calculated based on services delivered to a system that’s based on resident characteristic and care needs and those kind of things.

It also though I think talks a lot about a reduction of the regulatory burden and a lot of the associated costs on the regulatory burden side of the world. And so look I mean from where we sit A.J. we think that any system that ultimately pays a provider for focusing on the patient that that ultimately is a good one and it’s very premature in our view to try and figure out how to model or think about what – it's not even a proposal it’s a pre-rule to a proposal of a payment system that is going to have to be shaped and formed and managed where all of our constituencies are going to play in and where – in a best case scenario this probably rolls out and cost for your 2019 and the way things I think work I would argue probably even a little bit further out from.

So we’re watching it we’re going to participate with the industry on probably trying to help shape this regulation in whatever form it is we are all for not having improper utilization, driving payment towards the patient where it should go and we’ll participate in this, but ultimately I mean this we don't view this pre-rule or this proposed discussion of changing from a RUG system to something more focused on the patient as a negative. I think it can be quite positive for the nursing center industry if we get the regulation and the policy right and I think they’ll be a lot of constituents that will weigh on that and ultimately that's why I don’t think we’ll have any effect on our sales process.

A.J. Rice

Okay, great. Thanks a lot.

And we would take our next question from Gary Taylor with JPMorgan.

Gary Taylor

Hi, good morning guys a couple of questions going back to Kindred at home and the view that you through some of the integration issued and so forth. And the recovery there as we look at the rest of the year you talked about returning to your view of growth given that the decent same-store performance. Are you expecting margin improvement as well so if you got for example this quarter 4% same-store growth at Kindred at Home. As we move through the year are you saying you we’re back to kind of mid-single-digit EBITDA growth or yet a level now where you can actually get better than that?

Stephen Farber

Well I still think that mid single-digit EBITDA growth Gary is a good number and I think kind of directionally I’m not going to step out further on eliminating that until – I want to see where Q2 kind of finalizes and obvious were only a month into the year, but I will say that directionally the tailwinds around the integration costs around the direct labor costs per visit many of the statistics that we called out would lead you to sort of argue that you could potentially start to see some margin expansion towards the back half of the year if that business continues to stay on the kind of topline organic growth rates that you see.

But at a core kind of base rate in my view getting back to that kind of mid-single-digit EBITDA growth rate that’s a kind of good first step for us I think if we could do mid-single-digit EBITDA growth rate in Q2 on that business. Again that we'll be another very healthy sign that getting back to flat growth rates on EBITDA in Q1 getting to mid single-digit growth rates in Q2 we’ll talk more I guess after that about what we see for Q3 and Q4 but hopefully we’ll have a continuation of the tailwinds of the things that we’re talking about and that we’ll see margin improvement. Maybe too soon to call that right now, but I definitely think mid-single-digit margin growth on EBITDA in Q2 is possible.

Gary Taylor

Okay. And then my second question given the large sequential jump in the comps I think $107 million most of that is seasonality and you’re expecting just a role right over that seasonality.

Stephen Farber

Yes.

Gary Taylor

Two other quick ones, Stephen on cash from ops am I correct I don’t think we have a 2017 guide I think we have a normalized 2018 guidepost sniff divestiture is what we have in hand. Is there anything else you're willing to say about 2017 cash from operations either in total or cadence at this point?

Stephen Farber

Sure Gary. We’ve not given a specific guide for 2017 but at the same time we don't really think there's been any dramatic change in the fundamental cash generating capacity of our asset base it's just that there is a lot of moving pieces between the sniff divestiture there is an open issue of whether the working capital will get sold with that or if we retain it then bleed if off.

There is a lot of restructuring going on so there's severance cost and retention costs and all those other things that we’re shutting some hospitals all these things we've been talking about it’s not that there is any fundamental change in the earnings part of our business it’s just there is a whole lot of noise, a whole lot of work capital movements and it just in practical to guide and that's really why we focused on 2018 with the assumptions that 2018 is a pretty clean year. And so that's really the only reason behind it.

Gary Taylor

Got it, it’s helpful. And that's understood. I want to make sure I heard right on LTAC for 2Q you said similar sequentially. So we out to be in this 90ish million kind of thought process on EBITDA and LTAC for 2Q correct?

Stephen Farber

I think you directionally in the right place we typically don't guide to our individual business segment on quarter-by-quarter basis and I probably got it too much but since I did you directionally in the right area yes.

Gary Taylor

Well we got the two largest segments now so we’re getting close. Last question I want to go back to the comments so I want to make sure I understand it. On the LTAC business the EBITDA is now $45 million year-over-year $30 million year-over-year you said was patient criteria related and I know that was divestiture impact which I didn't think was real material given the performance of those I might be wrong. Can help us bridge the $30 million to $45 million how much might be the divestiture and how much is just from a labor cost pressure in that business cost was out?

Stephen Farber

Sure, probably not a bad way of thinking about it Gary. I’m pretty sure the differences $44 million and about $8 million of that was the divestitures. So well - while those divestitures didn’t contribute a whole lot more than that over the whole year, it actually had a fairly decent Q1 last year free criteria.

So I would take 8 out for the divestures from the 44, so it leaves you with $36 million delta and criteria is about 10 million a month, so about 30 million but we've also made some progress mitigating that, that you should assume you know someone less than 30 and really the amount in between whatever number you come up with, 10 million, 12 million bucks, is to some extent the final LTAC rule, to some extent the labor cost pressure, and there is probably a couple other small things mixed in with there.

Gary Taylor

Perfect. Thank you.

And it appears there are no further questions at this time. Mr. Breier, I like to turn the conference back to you for any additional or closing remarks sir.

Ben Breier

Okay, thank you. We hit the hour right on the mark. Appreciate everybody's interest and attention in the Kindred organization. And we'll look forward to talking to you guys all again after the end of Q2. Happy Derby Week. Thank you, everybody.

And ladies and gentlemen that does conclude today's conference. We like to thank everyone for their participation.

