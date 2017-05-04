Fairmount Santrol's (FMSA) CEO Jenniffer Deckard on Q1 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fairmount Santrol, Inc. (NYSE:FMSA)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 04, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Indrani Egleston - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Jenniffer Deckard - President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Biehl - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jim Wicklund - Credit Suisse

Marc Bianchi - Cowen

George O'Leary - TPH & Company

William Thompson - Barclays

Blake Hancock - Howard Weil

Brandon Dobell - William Blair

Brad Handler - Jefferies

John Daniel - Simmons and Company

Operator

I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's call, Indrani Egleston, Senior Director of Investor Relations and FP&A for Fairmount Santrol. Please go ahead, Indrani.

Indrani Egleston

Thank you, Carol. Good morning, and welcome to Fairmount Santrol's first quarter 2017 conference call. With us today are Jenniffer Deckard, our CEO and President; and Michael Biehl, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before turning the call over to Jenniffer and Michael, we would like to remind all participants that certain statements during this call may constitute forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. For a complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties, we encourage you to read the press release and our documents on file with the SEC.

We would also like to remind you that during this call, we will comment on non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA. These financial measures are used by management to monitor and evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and to allocate resources. You can find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the nearest comparable GAAP results as an attachment to our first quarter earnings release which we issued this morning.

Now to begin, here is our CEO and President, Jenniffer Deckard.

Jenniffer Deckard

Thanks Indrani, and good morning, everyone. In case you haven't yet had the pleasure to meet her, Indrani recently assumed the Fairmount Santrol IR leadership role from Sharon Van Zeeland. Michael and I would personally like to thank Sharon for the critical role she played enduring our Investor Relations function over the past several years.

Indrani's background is in finance and she's worked closely with the IR term throughout her time here at Fairmount. In addition to her investor relationship role, she'll retain her leadership responsibility for Fairmount Santrol SG&A function. We're confident that Indrani will do a great job in her new role and you will all appreciate working directly with both her and Matt Schlarb. With that thank you for joining us today and for your continued interest in Fairmount Santrol.

I'll begin this morning's call with a high level overview of our first quarter performance and some more color on demand within both of our two segments. And then Michael will cover the financials in greater detail. I'll conclude our prepared remarks with our outlook for the second quarter along with some perspective on market conditions and few other key focus areas for Fairmount Santrol. Following my comments, we'll be happy to answer your questions.

We're pleased with our overall performance in the first quarter. Total company volumes and sales were in line with the outlook that we shared in mid-March with profitability that was modestly higher than our outlook due mainly the strong sales of value added products in March.

Continued improvement in our Proppant Solutions segment coupled with continued solid results from our I&R segment led the company volumes at 2.7 tons or 10% sequential growth. This overall volume growth combined with stronger frac sand pricing and a higher percentage of sales within our value added product lines contributed revenues of $172.6 million or 23% sequential growth. Accordingly, our product facility improved during the quarter with adjusted EBITDA totaling $21.7 million has improved pricing and fixed leverage further contributed to improved profit levels.

Moving to our segment performance, let's begin with the results from our Proppant Solutions. Demand was up across our full product portfolio. Total Proppant Solutions volumes were 2.1 tons, up 12% over the prior quarter. Overall demand for frac sand remained strong with most grades of frac sand sold out during the first quarter. Frac sand volumes of 1.9 tons were up 10% sequentially driven largely by additional demand for coarser-grade as capacity constraints for finer -grades persistent and as inherent well designed help the field growth in our coarser-grade products.

Higher proppant production in our Menomonie facility along with limited production during the ramp up of our Brewer and Maiden Rock facilities also allowed us to increase our effective capacity during the first quarter and contributed modestly to our volume growth.

Value added proppants had a very strong quarter with volume totaling 161,000 tons, a 59% increase over fourth quarter volume of 101,000 tons with frac and both resin coated proppants and Propel SSP. Historically, our resin coated volumes have highly correlated to rig count changes often with a few months lag. Thus far this trend have held true, although we believe that some of the increased resin demand we saw in the first quarter was also covering a pent-up demand from the fourth quarter during which time our customers faced year-end budget constraint as well other seasonally factors.

We've seen particularly strong increase in demand for curable resin coated products. We attribute some of its growth to an increased interest and Proppant flow back in the well in order to keep completions equipment running more efficiently which is increasingly important as availability of equipment and crudes has become tighter.

Sequential SSP growth was also high. In addition to the inherent gains in well productivity when using Propel, both pumping time and water usage is typically reduced by 50% of that which is needed to place similar proppant volume within a slick water well design, again addressing equipment and crew efficiencies.

Pricing also improved as expected during the quarter, with raw frac sand prices increasing by over $4 per ton on average. We expect FOB mine volume to make up a slightly higher percentage of overall volumes in the coming quarters as we ramp up operations at our Brewer and Maiden Rock facilities which will likely have a higher mix of FOB mine based on customer preferences and commitment.

Turning to our I&R segment, total volumes were 595,000 tons, up 1% over both the prior quarter and the service quarter of 2016. Demand was solid across all product line with particular strength in our value added products. We're pleased that these relatively flat overall ton were leveraged by nice upward and profitability. We expect solid performance from our I&R segment to continue in the second quarter.

With that I'll turn it over to Michael to cover the financials in more detail.

Michael Biehl

Thanks Jenniffer, and good morning, everyone. I'll focus on primarily on sequential comparisons over the fourth quarter of 2016 which we believe are more relevant given the current market dynamics and trends from one quarter to the next.

As Jenniffer mentioned, total company revenues [Technical Difficult] 172.6 million in line with our outlook we had provided and up 23% sequentially. Profit solutions revenue were 141 million for the first quarter of 2016, up 24% compared to fourth quarter. Improved pricing as Jenniffer noted and higher volumes between our coated proppants was main contributors to revenue growth, remained capacity constraint across most grades especially in the finer grades.

Industrial and Recreational revenue was 31.6 million for the first quarter 2017, up 17% compared to fourth quarter of 2016 and up 13% versus the first quarter of 2016. The increase in revenue was due in part for price increases instituted at the beginning of the year as well as an increase in our value added product sales particularly in our recreation and building product lines.

The company's consolidated gross profit was 40.8 million in the first quarter or 23.7% of sales up from 28.3 million or 20.1% of the sales in the fourth quarter.

Gross profit for the Proppant Solutions segment was 27.3 million in the first quarter, roughly $13 per ton compared with 17.1 million in the fourth quarter, or $9 per ton. This sequential gross profit improvement in Proppant Solutions business is largely attributed to volume growth both raw and coated proppants and pricing improvements offset somewhat by higher rail rates, normal seasonal factors due to colder weather and cost associated with restart of our Brewer and Maiden Rock facilities.

As Brewer and Maiden Rock increased our production, our average manufacturing cost per ton will increase modestly, however improved fixed cost leverage and lower excess rail car cost will help to offset this increase in production cost. So we expect cost for ton to remain relatively flat to up slightly in the second quarter. Our improved cost position from higher volumes and lower excess rail car cost will offset higher product cost from reactivated plans including startup cost at Maiden Rock and Brewer which will reoccur at about the same level as what was spent in the first quarter.

Rail cars and storage totaled approximately 1,300 at the end of the first quarter, down from 2.950 at the end of 2016. Excess rail car costs for the first quarter were 4.2 million or $2 per ton. As we previously stated, there is a onetime cost associated with pulling rail cars out of storage. With somewhat offset the benefits of having fewer cars in storage in the first quarter. However, excess rail car cost still decreased by 1.7 million or $1.15 per ton. We current have less than 800 cars in storage and we expect to have all our cars back in service by the end of the second quarter.

Since we expect that will be pulling so many cars out of stores in the second quarter will occur more onetime costs in the quarter but still expect excess rail car cost per ton to decrease. By the third quarter, we believe excess rail car cost will be zero.

As we look longer term, a feature of our 2016 renegotiations with our rail car suppliers is that we have the ability to pull forward some rail car deliveries if necessary that are currently scheduled for 2020 and 2021. We also expect to utilize customer cars to better maximize the efficiency of our fleet. Further improved use of our unit train capabilities allows us to turn cars faster within our rail car fleet.

Our I&R segments gross profit for the fourth quarter was 13.5 million, a 30% increase from comparable 2016 first quarter gross profit of 10.4 million, due mainly to the benefit from higher prices across the entire segment in greater volumes in recreation building product value added product lines coupled with cost per ton improvements from higher efficiencies and fixed cost leverage. Gross margin percentage for I&R increased to 42.7% in the first quarter versus 41.3% in the fourth quarter of 2016 and 37.2% in the first quarter of 2016.

SG&A for the quarter was 22.5 million, which includes 2.4 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. This compares to 18.6 million of SG&A in the fourth quarter 2016 which included 1.5 million of non-cash stock compensation expense and 1.2 million of profession fees for the fourth quarter equity offerings. The increase in comparison to prior year spending is currently driven by a higher investment in R&D and our technical sales forces, which added over a million in expense in the first and 1 million increase in short term variable compensation and benefit plan contribution on our improved performance.

For the second quarter, we expect that SG&A will range between 26 million and 27 million including non-cash compensation expense - non-cash stock compensation expense of approximately 3 million. We currently anticipate our SG&A run rate for the remainder of 2017 primarily due to the additional technical and R&D investments, SG&A also includes a higher variable compensation due to our expected increase in performance over the year included the expected contribution to our benefit plans that in an annual wage increase both of which were suspended last year.

Interest expense in the quarter was 12.5 million, an 18% decline from 15.3 million in the fourth quarter as a result of having the full effect of lower outstanding debt following the debt prepayments and repurchases in the fourth quarter.

Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense in the first quarter was 19.4 million versus 17.9 million in the fourth quarter 2016. The increase from the prior quarter is driven by amortization of our Propel SSP intangible asset as we now have fully begun commercial sales of Propel SSP in 2017.

In the first quarter, we recorded a tax benefit of 1.1 million and our effective tax rate was 9%. The decrease in the effective rate from prior periods is due a 2016 valuation allowance against tax assets which under our account rules do now allow us to record a current benefit for our losses.

For the full year, we expect our effective tax rate to be 4% due to the benefits noted above and due to the partial reversal of the valuation allowance.

We had a net loss in the first quarter of 11.6 million or $0.05 per share compared to the next loss of 19.9 million or $0.09 loss per share in the fourth quarter.

Our adjusted EBITDA was 21.7 million for the first quarter of 2017 compared with adjusted EBITDA of 11.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter excludes non-cash stock compensation expense of 2.4 million, but includes 900,000 of startup cost for our Brewer and Maiden Rock mines.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter excludes non-cash compensation expense of 1.5 million, an income of roughly 2.4 million which was a combination of multiple factors including the gain of the repurchase of our debt which was offset impart by asset impairment expenses.

The sequential increase in adjusted EBITDA was largely due to higher volumes, improved pricing and mix shift towards value added products in both our Proppant Solutions and Industrial & Recreational segments.

Cash flow from operations was 26 million through the six three months of 2017 as a result of improved operating results led by volume and pricing improvements along with the shift mix that I mention to value added products.

Including in operating cash inflows for the quarter was approximately 2 million of tax refunds received in the quarter. Thus far in the second quarter, we received 60 million in tax refunds due to prior year loss carry backs. For the remainder of the year, we expect to receive an additional 2 million in tax refunds from prior year benefits and we believe our excess free cash flow from operations will improve.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter 2017 totaled 7 million, primarily related to maintenance startup of our Brewer and Maiden Rock facilities. For the full year, we continue to believe our capital expenditures will be in a range of $47 million to $50 million.

The company's debt balance at the end of the first quarter was approximately 845 million and net debt was at 634 million. All major remained maturities are due in the third quarter of 2019 which provides us good flexibility, while we looked refinancing maturities during 2017 the period to beyond 2019. In addition to potentially further reducing our overall debt as our free cash flow continues to improve.

Also we're pleased with two recent upgrades to our credit ratings including Fitch's initial credit rating of B minus with a stable outlook and S&P's recent revision to B minus rating with stable outlook, a positive development from the prior B trading with a negative outlook. This reflects the progress we've made in improving our capital structure with the past year, which will continue to make further enhancement too.

As of March 31, 2017, Company had a cash of $211 million compared to $194 million in the December 31st, 2016. Total liquidity at the end of the quarter with roughly $226 million including $15.7 million of unused availability under revolving credit facility.

As a reminder, under the governance of our bank credit agreement, the amount available credit on this facility would increase up to $100 million less outstanding lines of credit as our EBITDA run rate improves and we achieve a leverage ratio of 4.75 times or less. Currently, our outstanding leverage of credit totaled $15.5 million.

Now I'll turn the call back to Jenniffer to provide some insight in the current market conditions as well as comments on our risky focus areas.

Jenniffer Deckard

Thanks, Michael. So far in the second quarter, demand for Proppant has continued to strengthened with demand for finer grades continuing to be on the heavier side. However, demand for coarser grade is also rising due to their greater availability and to inherent well overtime. This improvement demand for coarser sand helped us to drive efficiencies throughout our operation with better balance to our production mix, which both reduces the nominal cost of dumping ton, as well as increases our overall cost leverage. Given our consistently constrain capacity for finer grades, this increasing coarser grade product also allowed to grow our overall volumes in the first quarter and to increase our effective capacity utilization over 90%.

U.S. rig count has continued to rise in the second quarter and are currently around 20% about first quarter averages. This trend in rig count is a positive indicator for raw sand demand and also for our value added coated Proppant, for which demand has also continued to increase in the second quarter following a very strong first quarter gross. Proppant intensity per well continues to be a tailwind and we expect this to continue. The strengthening demand along with the recent realignment of our supply agreements also a lot of to improve our pricing on raw frac sand at the beginning of the second quarter.

We expect raw frac sand pricing will increase by an average of $7 to $9 per ton in the second quarter versus the first quarter. If market conditions continue to improve which we currently believe will be the case, we expect to implement further price increases in the third quarter. Given rig count and Proppant intensity trends, we estimate that annualized market demand is currently in the range of 70 million tons and will likely average around 75 million tons for 2017.

Based on further industry expectations that both rig counts and Proppant intensity per well will continue to rise, we estimate that market demand could surpass 100 million tons in 2018. Available sand supply is currently tight, particularly for finer grades and a forecast for 2018 demand become a reality the market will need to bring capacity online and it will need to do so in excess of demand, due to inherent grade imbalances as well as other operational considerations.

We believe the additional industry capacity that is coming online will be necessary to meet expected future demand. The capacity expansion announcements in the industry will increase production of both regional and Northern White sand. We believe both types of sand will play a meaningful role as the market continues to gain momentum. Regional sand does have cost advantages in the pacific basins and will likely serve an ongoing role in longer term industry supply particularly for those users who are more focused on shorter term completion costs.

Northern White sand plays a critical role in all basins including with local sand availability including the Permian. Its quality and productivity advantages are and will continue to be important to many producers. Additionally, regional sand production in West Texas is heavily skewed toward the finer grades, which means that even as local capacity is added, Northern White sand will be important in meeting the gap between demand for specific grades and local supply in all basins.

The demand in Northern White will continue to fill for all grades is even more pronounced it projections for increased Permian demand hopes true. Along the more near term lines of tight supply to meet growing market demand, we'd like to provide an update on Fairmount's current capacity and the restart of our Brewer and Maiden Rock facilities, which we announced on our last earnings call.

We're pleased to report that the ramp-up of production is progressing as planned and we expect full facilities to be at full production capacity by the middle of the second quarter. The combined daily capacities at these two facilities is 2.3 million tons, which will bring the company's total annual dated proppant capacity to 11.9 million tons.

In addition to these plants startups, we've also made recent improvements at our Boca, Texas facilities. Boca has stated capacity of 1.5 million tons annually. However, the effective capacity has consistently been closer to 1 million tons, due mainly to processing constraints. We're making a small capital investment to increase the effective capacity by 200,000 tons to 300,000 tons per year, which we expect to narrow the gap between our stated and effective capacities. We expect that project to be completed sometime in the second quarter of 2017.

Outside of these effective capacity additions, we still have approximately 2 million tons of idle annual capacity from our Hager Bay, our Shakopee and our Westwood locations that could also be activated. Should we decide to bring additional capacity online, we opening these idle facilities would be our first priority, due to the lower capital investment required and the speed to market. All of these plants will be profitable at today's pricing levels.

However, before we initiate reactivation of any idle facility, we would secure solid customer volume commitments to help ensure the long term viability of these facilities. On the topic of commitments with our customers, we'd like to discuss our long health philosophy regarding the structure of our contracts.

In addition to securing additional supply agreement over the past three months, we've completed a restructuring of our legacy agreements. While the individual terms vary by agreement, annual volumes are generally fixed and collectively bring balance to our product mix and stability to our volumes. This approach has served the company very well throughout industry cycles. Pricing is generally a function of market pricing which can usually be updated quarterly depending on underlying market conditions. And due to the recently completed restructuring starting in the second quarter, the cadence of any pricing adjustments will be more uniform across our customer base with any adjustments now being made at the beginning of any applicable quarter. This change will be helpful to both Fairmount Santrol and to our customer base in managing our commitments.

It's our observation that the terms spot pricing and market pricing are sometimes used interchangeably, but there is an important distinction. Spot pricing while indicative of market direction is generally transactional and is applicable to non-committed and generally smaller overall volumes.

While market pricing is generally determined by more representative transactions or series of transactions for similarly situated product with similar product characteristics, our contract structure gives us flexibility to adjust prices depending on underlying supply and demand dynamics. They do allow us to read the market and pricing as we did with our announcement in the third quarter of 2016, as well as to follow pricing. So there will also be times that our pricing may temporarily lag spot pricing up or down. However, overtime market pricing tends to converge with spot pricing.

One other benefit of our long term contracts is that the combination of our contracts generally cover the breath of our product offerings. And so helps us to balance and to plan our production to more effectively meet market demand. Long term contracts also play an important role in helping us to plan for long term capacity.

We've recently expanded or added several customer contracts in order to be in line with our preference for maintaining volume commitments about 70% of affective capacities. These contract moves were completed in anticipation of reactivating both Brewer and Maiden Rock whose production has been substantially allocated to customers with long term contracts.

Moving to our logistics, unit trains continue to play an increasingly important role in our network and accounting for over 70% of our Northern White Wedron volume shipped in the first quarter. We also recently opened an additional unit train terminal bringing us to a total of 10 unit train distribution points. We expect another unit train terminal to go into service during the third quarter of 2017. A further benefit of unit trains is that we were able to reduce cycle times and get more turns from each railcar thus reducing the total number of cars that would otherwise be needed.

In addition to cost advantages, this will likely become a more meaningful advantage as the railcar supply demand cycle evolves to the oil and gas up cycle.

As industry demand forecast grow, we believe that our expansive logistics network will continue to be an important value add for us and for our customers. Another key value add and which I'd like to provide and update is Propel SSP. We saw good growth in demand in quarter one as you just were able to leverage Propel SSP to both gain productivity and operational efficiency which are valuable to both E&P and service companies.

The productivity enhancement that Propel SSP provides have been well demonstrated through many trial wells in different basins over the past two years. We've also spent the last several months documenting the operational efficiencies the Propel SSP can also provide including a proven 50% reduction in water usage and pumping time versus slick water for wells that are optimized for use of Propel SSP.

We believe these two areas will become a more important focus area for both operators and also service companies as production need increase and available completion equipment and water resources become tighter. We work closely with our partners to demonstrate Propel SSP's unique value proposition and remain upbeat on its prospects.

We now like to provide a little more color regarding expectations for the second quarter. We currently expect total company mines in the second quarter to be between 3.2 million tons and 3.5 million tons and to realize an average raw sand price increase of $7 to $9 per ton, over quarter one averages on a like basis.

Additionally, as Michael mentioned, we believe average cost per ton in our Proppant Solutions segment will remain fairly flat to slightly up in the second quarter as compared to the first quarter even with the startup of our Brewer and Maiden Rock mines. Demand for raw sand continues to rise, especially for fine grades and increasingly for coarser grades as well. And we expect to sell a large majority of the incremental production coming from the restart of Maiden Rock and Brewer.

We also expect volume growth in our value added products group in the second quarter. For I&R segment after a very strong first quarter, we expect modest year-over-year volume growth in the second quarter with solid underlying demand.

Now Carol, could you please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly. [Operator Instructions] And our first question this morning comes from [indiscernible] from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Hi, very good morning and congrats with very strong numbers and a good setup running into the second quarter.

Jenniffer Deckard

Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

I think it's clear head that the market is necessarily concerned about the ability to deliver the 100 million tons that you think the market could grow to next year, but instead getting concerned about the fact that capacity is not expanding from 75 million tons to 100 million tons assuming that most are sold out of time and kind of oil prices are taking a scary direction and setting us up potentially for a double dip in activity. So I wonder whether you could talk to the flexibility that you have with respect to the balance sheet that still has quite a lot of debt on it and like CapEx that you committed too relative to the ability to the de-risk by paying down debt, if you should sort of see a different trajectory, we can all understand the bull keys but can you talk just a little bit through how you're thinking about the other end of the risk curve?

Michael Biehl

Sure. Happy to do that. As we've indicated in all opportunities we do in September 19, so we do feel we have some time and flexibilities evaluate the actions that we have. And again our current target continues to be $500 million of net debt by the end of 2018 as we've previously stated. And we continue to build our cash balance and expect to generate significant free cash flow remainder of this year that could be used to further pay down our debt. So we are on course to hit that $500 million I think the ability to do it. We continue to evaluate refinancing our debt, the different opportunities that we have as are our operations improve over the year and once better faster company's operations and also add value for shareholders.

Our CapEx range of 47 to 50 that includes maintenance CapEx between 10 million and 15 million. So if we had to scale it back, we could do that pretty rapidly and if there were certain mines that we're in the process reopening that. There was a concern we could sales scale that back or we not open them but we believe that going to happen. We think the market's going to continue to be strong.

Jenniffer Deckard

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

That's helpful. I just started to understand the flexibility around that, the second third quarter you've already direct on a cash regardless, this is willing to holding some to elaborate the robust around that relative to your refinancing requirements later in the year and clearly a significantly improved year-over-year position.

Jenniffer Deckard

Well, I would also add to that, in the event you mentioned the double dip. I think that Fairmount did an excellent job of demonstrating also our flexibility operationally in both scaling down and scaling up. It was painful but I think that we execute on that as well. But we also I think have flexibility on the operational side as well.

Unidentified Analyst

My second question is, this trend towards some experimentation with very fine mesh and how would that impact your business within that typically really kind of product that you today sell in your industrial product lines?

Jenniffer Deckard

We're aware of the discussion around micro proppants and potential benefits that they may provide. At this point, we do believe that's still experimental and we're having conversations with the customer and watching that closely. We do not currently sell what was formally reach ground silica into the iron ore market, we actually used to do that but in the 1980s we discontinued follow operations from our view of the elevated risks tighter rest of our silica and which of course is the leading cause of silica. So we went away from that with the new technology and focus on safety. Should that trend occur? We could produce micro proppants with a small investment at our plants but we just need to further that discussion to justifying investment before we would make that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks for that. I'll will hand it back.

Jenniffer Deckard

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jim Wicklund from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Jim Wicklund

Well, I guess is a little bit of follow-up on before question, Jenniffer much better quarter than last quarter, thank you. What will it take in your opinion for investors to understand or believe that we are going to according one I think you are recently, we're going so expand capacity that pricing is going to go to zero and obviously value, the correction companies is going to quite go. What has happened, we think investors need to see the before they're convinced that that's not going to be the case, is it just time?

Jenniffer Deckard

I think the most important thing for investors to see is a path to continued growth on the demand side to meet the projected in growth in supply. And I think that all of the indicators thus far on proppant intensity has continued to hold. I think that's a positive tailwind as well. And oil prices, we can't predict them, we can only follow what the industry experts are saying and as well as rig count. But most of those things are continuing to increase.

But we do think given the estimates for rig count that just over between a 1,000 and 1,100 with that type of a rig count is where we think the industry would go to follow 100 million per ton. So it's all dependent on rig counts and proppant intensity.

Jim Wicklund

Okay. Okay and then my follow-up if I could, you are reopening your two mines, reactivating you two mines that will increase you capacity, but as you noted, demand could to be relentless as growth and so I would expect that in 2018 Fairmount would have to either expand existing capacity or develop new mines. And of course you had welcome to sell, resourcing that every time someone opens the Texas mine, some point you would be value Wisconsin talk about what task the additions you think you're going to need through 2018 and where might they did you have a strategic preference in terms of your next new mine location?

Michael Biehl

Jim, we currently have three item of rack facilities at Shakopee A or B in Wexford, which would add around two million tons and we can bring those on mine in three to six months with a minimal investment. Shakopee is located on the UP and been skewed toward the course a grade Hager Bay unit train capable located plant located on the BNSF and Wexford is a more regional sand location in Michigan. We continue to be disciplined when it comes to deploying capital and we continue to evaluate the options that really provide a complimentary fit beyond our existing facilities, and provide a strong return on invested capital for our shareholders.

Given the ever changing market dynamics valuation is focused on both short and long term demand as well as options that are adjacent to our current product offerings, obviously whether there is an option for expansion. We have existing primitive reserves that is a known asset for us however given recent trends towards the regional local sands and the changing market dynamics we're evaluating the best option for us longer term to be customer demands and market needs we commented in the past we have done an extensive search in the Permian Basin and continue to do so and we'll continue to evaluate what we believe is best for our long term and for our shareholders in terms of making investments where we expect the market to go over the next several years.

Jim Wicklund

Okay, that's helpful. Thank you very much. I appreciate that.

Operator

Our next question comes from Marc Bianchi from Cowen. Please go ahead.

Marc Bianchi

Thank you. First question, on Brewer, and Maiden Rock I guess I'm a little bit surprised on the ramp time there, I'm curious if you could talk about maybe some of the challenges that you have and perhaps are challenges for the industry in general trying to bring on capacity that might have been idled?

Michael Biehl

You know as we stay previously it takes roughly three to six months to open up these facilities the longer timing is wise we do acquire new resources particularly capital equipment and employees to stay at the plant. We've been lucky that for Brewer and Maiden Rock plant we've had a high return of employees that exit in the company in the downturn. There is a lag time to acquire capital equipment primarily mobile equipment which has little bit longer in lead time, but we think we've got that pretty much in place and ready to go, and we're making good progress on both of these facilities to have the full capacity. And as I think we mentioned, we did sell some capacity from those plants in the first quarter, but they are not at full capacity you have to expect them to be a full capacity this month.

Jenniffer Deckard

Thanks, I would add to that Michel that kudos to our operational team, our logistics team, our sales team, because as you mentioned I think we hit the low side of that three to six months to full capacity and I think we were shipping within six weeks. So it has to ramp up in a good deal of that we've got to bring a lot of labor and people on board and we do that prudently and carefully and I think the operations team did a fantastic job.

Marc Bianchi

Thanks for that. I guess along the same lines you've restarted Brewer and Maiden Rock slightly higher costs than veteran [ph] and then we've Shakopee, Hager Bay [ph], Wexford kind of next in line. As you look at your supply footprint and the cost curve that exists, how does that compare to what the rest of the industry has and do you have any thoughts on what the cost curve looks like for the industry and as things restart you mention the $79 of a price improvement are there thresholds where you think there's a lot more supply that comes on, and could you talk to that maybe more broadly for the industry.

Jenniffer Deckard

So I'll talk about thermal sand flow in that cost curve and maybe first of all I think that that last quartile of the cost curve that is likely active and depending on where supply something in the market may well we remain in active. We believe that Fairmount is on the first quartile less side of that cost curve, and the rest of our plant somewhere in the second and third quartile want to continuum.

So believe that that will be the dynamics. The cost curve I think at the far right it's really hard to talk about the cost curve at the mine, because the important is derivative in the basin. And I think that's where you gain in the importance of unit train being located on the rail, and I think that's really what pushes many of our locations to the left is the effective cost of getting in the basin.

Marc Bianchi

And Jennifer what would you say are - is not commenting on the absolute numbers because of all the variety of variables that you mentioned, but if you think about the relative is it a $10 difference between the low cost and the medium cost or is it something larger and then between the medium cost and high cost, just curious if you could help put some numbers around that for us?

Jenniffer Deckard

So I would say low to medium a $10 range is probably a good proxy, and I think it can get to $20 plus in the fourth quarter –in the far right.

Marc Bianchi

Okay. Last one from me, on the coated or the value added you made a comment and I might have missed misinterpreted that there were shipments in March that really picked up, was that did I read that correctly that there was an acceleration at the end of the quarter or are we just commenting on the March quarter overall with that statement?

Jenniffer Deckard

Really there wasn't a significant ramp up at the end of the - in March, however March was probably a little bit higher than January and February. So there was a slight ramp in March, but it was not material.

Marc Bianchi

Okay, thanks very much, I will turn in back.

Jenniffer Deckard

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from George O'Leary from TPH & Company. Please go ahead.

George O'Leary

Good morning guys.

Michael Biehl

Good morning George.

Jenniffer Deckard

Good morning George.

George O'Leary

Just a quick question I thought it was really helpful to you guys provided connect you to volume color the 3.2 million to 3.5 million tons not try to drilled on too much, but just if you could bifurcate that between the province side versus the industrial and recreational side maybe even if you could just provide color on whether or not you see a material increase on the INR side that would help us gauge kind of the split between those two?

Michael Biehl

No it won't be material increase on the INR side, it's pretty consistent with probably with the increase we saw in the first quarter, sort of flattish to slightly up so you can back that off and gauge where the prop and side is going.

George O'Leary

Okay, that's helpful. And then Q2 thinking about pricing just across grades it's a point in time today or middle of the second quarter, which you guys are expecting to sell, can you talk a little bit about pricing levels for say 40, 70, 100 mesh in 20-40 and then maybe also talk a little bit about resin pricing the volumes have taken a nice increase be just look at the other some lumpiness there, be just the last three quarters the quarterly increases if averaged debt have been quite attractive, any movement on pricing on the resin side, or is just the volume game at this point?

Jenniffer Deckard

Resin, I would I would expect we consistently guide as like-for-like there's a significant mix differentials within our resin but like-for-like we always look at pricing still relatively flat. And the interesting thing is that we really are seeing price improvement across all the grades, a little bit heavier on the finer matches, but not dramatically and I think that speaks to the balance of our commitment.

George O'Leary

That's all from me, if I can sneak in on more continually here and seeing some of the data that the doc [ph] out is growing continue to hear that folks are having some challenges getting frac crews back to work and completions is lagging drill and I'm just curious what you guys are seeing and if there's maybe any pent up demand that you guys can sense from the services companies or DNPs that you sell to that are there are looking to kind of close that gap between completions in drilling.

Jenniffer Deckard

I think our estimates are that will continue in the second quarter to see a slight increase in doc and then perhaps in the third and fourth maybe start to see some decline. We think that is more a function of completion equipment in crudes verses the availability or capability of getting sand.

George O'Leary

Thanks very much, guys. Good quarter.

Jenniffer Deckard

Thank you.

Michael Biehl

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from William Thompson from Barclays. Please go ahead.

William Thompson

Hey, good morning, Jenniffer. I just wanted to get a clarification maybe on what you said to Mark the $10 spread between sort of the low end of the cost cut, is that delivered cost basis or just kind of mine production cost?

Jenniffer Deckard

That's a great question, William. And as I said that speaking to the plant cost operationally and the point is that that's not the whole story nor that even the majority of the story. But to talk about the cost curve otherwise it would have to be specific not only into each bases but actually include each terminal and into each kind of cluster of well activity.

William Thompson

But if we think about Northern White into certain basin, it would much steeper than that given the delivery cost curve?

Jenniffer Deckard

I think as you compare Northern White and Northern White, I think the next thing in addition to the plant cost curve would be rail. And most - the two component are one are you sitting on the rail but you have a transport to get from your plant to transport which can be $5 to $10 and then do you have unit train capability which can be $6 to $10 and what is your rate versus tariff on the rail. So those are the three larger increases relative to getting into the basin and then how close is either your, in-basin mine or your terminal to the well side because that last mile those short miles become very expensive both in relative to how far they are from the well and also how high is the trucking, because this trucking gets tighter, those rates will increase.

But I would say those are the five things that focus on if you thinking about competitive cost comparison.

William Thompson

Okay. That's very helpful. Thank you. And then Jennifer or Michael just the moving parts around contribution margins that the $7 and $9 you mention restructuring your pricing agreement so said pricing early in the quarter. So is that already been rolled out that $7 to $9 price increase and then now that our supplies going to over $20 a contribution margin, next quarter you have the unabsorbed railcars, obviously there's - that could be offset with the toe in the rails out of storage but I mean that obviously sets a pretty strong growth in third quarter just trying to understand which part there? Thank you.

Jenniffer Deckard

So what am I thinking is you actually just outlined them all exactly correctly and I would say that $7 to $9 is based on what has already been implemented as of April 1.

William Thompson

Okay. Thank you.

Jenniffer Deckard

And that is - I just want to mention which we talked about rather resin are being flat, so that is on raw fraction across the board.

William Thompson

And if I sneak one more and just addressing some pictures around tempered and curable and maybe you mentioned the curable for flow back issues, is that pertaining to the Permian Basin, you just maybe talk about on a geological basis, how we should think about where that curable demand is and then is there any resurgence in tempered given activity increasing some of these non-Permian Basins?

Jenniffer Deckard

That's the great question. I think that we did see some increase for the first time in our tempered products, particularly in the fourth quarter and the acceleration in the first quarter was more related to curable. And the tempered you'll see those products used in deeper well with higher closure stress, because you need that added strength and tempered provides that. The curable are going to be used across all basins where flow back is experienced and that is not only in every basins but it's also within different place. So for example in the Permian in those stacks played some you experience flow back in some and not in others.

William Thompson

And is curable used and used with other raw sands, you are just thinking about is it complimentary to some, sorry.

Jenniffer Deckard

Yeah. That's a great question it. Tempered is generally used with raw frac sand or if you have a curable to flow backs for temp can be used with tempered sand, but it's typically at the tail end so you frac the first part of the stage with raw frac sand or ceramics or tempered resin and then you tail in with a curable to create that lock for the proppant, so cost 5% to 15%.

William Thompson

It's helpful. Thank you.

Jenniffer Deckard

Welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from Blake Hancock from Howard Weil. Please go ahead.

Blake Hancock

Thanks, good morning, guys. Jenniffer, I want to talk I hate harp on pricing, but I want to go back to kind of a comments you made, the $7 to $9 in 2Q. Can you maybe talk about what we're seeing actually in the spot market and I believe you said 3Q could possibly be up more than what we saw in 2Q. Can you just clarify that to make sure we understand what we're seeing in the spot versus your market pricing in the ASP and then how that might, if we continue on this progression, does 2Q stand to be greater, show a greater increase than what we saw in 2Q?

Jenniffer Deckard

So third quarter, I would say we don't have a comment on the magnitude of the price increases that will be working through that here in the next four weeks. We certainly are seeing on the high end operating that can be upwards in the low to mid-40's and remember that we have the large majority of our products are sold to contract the customers that has been long our focus. And so we will tend to move towards - the market will move towards spot pricing and we will converge to market pricing.

Blake Hancock

Okay. That's great. And then I guess as we think about the three mines left to reactivate. Can you just kind of - if we think about full capacity with the two reactivated today versus kind of full capacity reactivating the next three, can you help us kind of think about what the impact would be on a normalized kind of cost per ton basis just so we have an idea if you bring the 2 million along with what that could do to your average cost?

Jenniffer Deckard

Remember when we have talked about that we don't necessarily bring plants online relative to their total costs. But I would say relative to our existing footprint, which includes of course Wedron and Maiden Rock, Boca, the average cost of the plants that we bring been online will be higher than our cost is today that will also be spread across now 12 million tons to 14 million tons. So the impact it will be up from our average but probably minimally.

Blake Hancock

Okay. That's great. I appreciate guys. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brandon Dobell from William Blair. Please go ahead.

Brandon Dobell

Thanks. When we take the transportation side of it for a second, if you think about what the right I don't know sustainable or normalized level of FOB mine versus in-basin deliveries should look relative to do what's your capacity is going to be. Was this quarter decent proxy or should we see that drift down handful more percentage point as you bring these other mines online?

Jenniffer Deckard

Our guidance, our former guidance in the script was that we would expect a little bit higher FOB mine as we look forward to the next couple of quarters, because of the Maiden Rock and Brewer have a little bit higher percentage of FOB mine based on our commitments.

Brandon Dobell

Okay.

Jenniffer Deckard

So - and considering that those plants were not fully ramped-up that would indicate that we'll probably have a little bit higher FOB mine going forward.

Brandon Dobell

Okay. And Jenniffer, any updated comments on I guess your last mile solutions and what your cost or conversations are like around getting sand from them various trends of facility to that to the well have these days?

Jenniffer Deckard

We do not have a significant amount of dialogue with our customers relative to last mile other than as we explore on a daily basis. We don't manage them last mile, our service company partners manage last mile. We do of course we've evaluated last mile over the last three years, we certainly see the value, the need for last mile service of course but also see the value the recent innovation that has been done in the last mile as it relates to efficiency, mitigation and so forth. However, we still do not see that as a top priority investment for us in the short run for both strategic and investment priorities.

Brandon Dobell

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Brad Handler from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Brad Handler

Thanks. Good morning. I may have missed this so forgive me if I did, but can you speak a little more to your value added product outlook for 2Q or would you expect volume increase, maybe I heard the pricing was not increasing but would you expect volume increase?

Jenniffer Deckard

Yeah. Pricing we would expect to be flat on a like-for-like basis, but we definitely expect continued growth in our value added proppants.

Brad Handler

Okay. Is that…

Jenniffer Deckard

I wouldn't guide to that but 59% growth. As I mentioned, they typically our resin coated volumes correlate quite closely over time with additions in rig counts with a couple of months lag. We did outpace that in Q1 which we think which had a few factors including some pent up demand from Q4. And so with those factors in mine, we would expect it to see an increase relative to kind of leading rig count changes.

Brad Handler

Okay. That's helpful. Can you put SSP comments into the mix year, we obviously saw some nice uptake based on your commentary. Do you have visibility on that continuing to move forward through the course of 2017?

Jenniffer Deckard

We definitely do we see activity or Propel SSP and I think what will be important to think about is that we are still in commercialization load. So we will have customers in what we view as three phases, one is with trial phase, confirmation phase and then commercial phase. So all of those of course have different pricing levels as we entice people to try it for themselves and so they can believe what they're hearing and see with their own wells, we entice them what with pricing. So the mix between commercial and price and five wells will impact the net pricing but we do see continued up risk are going forward on volume.

Brad Handler

Okay, okay. Let me switch gears please this is an unrelated follow-up and maybe I am forgetting this from a prior call. But can you break down the $50 million in CapEx, Michael, I think you mentioned $10 million going into maintenance, but can you put that into some other buckets for us and we understand the spend?

Michael Biehl

The $10 million to $15 million is due to maintenance overall in that, that include are maintenance for our new startups but we also have in there, capital cost in there for example new lease cost for - and not only lease cost but CapEx cost for our plan startups or equipment that we have to put in place. It also includes stripping of about $11 million, there are some - there is a maybe 5% others is track expansion, 5% or 10% track expansion and logistics. And then there's also some allocated to reserve expansion and also additionally unit train investments for terminals.

Brad Handler

Okay, okay. The startup expenditure just to be clear that's buried in that 10 million to 15 million of maintenance, the reactivation?

Michael Biehl

That's 10 to 15 million is overall maintenance and what include maintenance of the new plants. There is a separate CapEx for equipment related to the two points that we're starting up.

Brad Handler

Okay. And that's - by the way that's because those - that equipment was relocated when you deactivated the plants that or the things were out?

Michael Biehl

Combination of both, correct.

Brad Handler

Okay. Thanks. I will turn it back.

Operator

Our next question comes from John Daniel from Simmons and Company. Please go ahead.

John Daniel

Hey, thanks for getting me in call. If I missed this, but can you just characterize what percentage the quarter-over-quarter volume growth Q2 versus Q1 is likely to be the course great chance?

Jenniffer Deckard

I would say based on the capacities that we are adding, it would be a 50-50 probably.

John Daniel

Okay.

Jenniffer Deckard

So probably be a very similar product mix.

John Daniel

Got it. Okay. And then no mistake, I believe you noted and intent to move pricing higher and Q3, something I heard that correctly and assuming demand trends persist as they are today. Would you expect that Q3 increase to be somewhat to $7 to $9 you mentioned for Q2, just directionally it's the same or higher would be helpful?

Jenniffer Deckard

Sorry. It's probably too early for us to give that kind of guidance.

John Daniel

Okay, fair enough. Are you having this discussion with customers today about the Q3 increases or is that something you do later this quarter?

Jenniffer Deckard

It will be starting now, so we want to give them probably 30 days' notice, so that will be in - those discussions will be happening in May.

John Daniel

Awesome. Thanks, guys.

Jenniffer Deckard

Thank you.

Operator

And this time, I'd now like to turn the call back over to Jenniffer for closing remarks.

Jenniffer Deckard

Thanks, Carol. And thank you all for joining us today. We are super optimistic that the strength we've seen thus far in 2017, we'll continue in the short term. And we believe that our Fairmount Santrol has well positioned us to take continued advantage of this both in the short run and the long run. So as always, we appreciate your continued interest in Fairmount Santrol. Have a great day.

