Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For May 4, 2017

If you're used to this series, jump to Table 1.

If you have any challenges reading the charts in this article, check out the first article on quick and dirty discounts to book value for mortgage REITs. This piece is designed to be short and to emphasize providing easy charts that help investors identify opportunities for further inspection.

The mREITs

I put most of the mREITs, one corporation, and one ETF into the table because I wanted to get a more complete estimation.

(NASDAQ:AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp (NYSE:AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Not a REIT (NYSE:ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CYS) CYS Investments (NYSE:DX) Dynex Capital (NYSE:EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:MFA) MFA Financial (NASDAQ:MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NYSE:NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NASDAQ:NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (NYSE:ORC) Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:RSO) Resource Capital Corporation (NYSE:TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (BATS:SLD) Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:OAKS) Five Oaks (NYSE:MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSEARCA:REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

It is also worth emphasizing that I opted to use the GAAP book value for each mREIT. Most of the time this was available from the earnings release.

Table 1

If you're primarily using this article for the quick discounts to book value, use the column with the red heading in this table.

Relative to a week ago the average price to trailing book value is down by about 4%. So what is driving that sudden fierce sell off?

Is it terrible performance by the mortgage REITs on earnings announcements? No, plenty of them have done very well with quite a few earnings beats. I see AGNC Investment Corp. with one of the biggest declines. What happened there? AGNC announced they were looking to raise capital.

The comments are telling because it shows an abundance of newer investors are coming into the sector and don't understand the fundamentals. There is a misperception that this secondary would hurt AGNC's dividend sustainability. The secondary isn't the issue. The only challenge for AGNC is that spreads are fairly thin. If they are able to raise new capital at book value, it would actually be a net positive for existing shareholders because AGNC is internally managed now and it would spread their operating expenses across more shares. New equity would most likely to be leveraged up to be invested in a manner very similar to the rest of the portfolio.

Don't get me wrong, I'm forecasting quite a few dividend cuts throughout the sector over the rest of the year. However, raising capital above book value is anything but a bad sign. For AGNC, they really only need to be raising that capital above tangible book value. Their intangible asset (goodwill from buying the external manager) scales very effectively. The "intangible book value per share" could be diluted, but it wouldn't hurt earnings at all.

Table 2

This table helps us assess the changes for each reporting period.

Changes since Q4 are still generally up and if we treat the last four months and a few days as being one quarter, then it was the largest increase in the ratio we've seen for a "single quarter" since this series began. Yeah, I know, there is a bit of a fundamental flaw in measuring four months as a quarter, but the point stands. Ratios have been moving higher.

Table 3

Here is the history of book value changes, same as last week since I'm not incorporating BVs for the earlier reporters. In a nutshell, BV fell throughout 2016. In my estimation, book values on average will be up mildly for the first quarter of 2016. Until the Q1 2017 values come out, table 3 will be the same each week.

Table 4

I like this next table simply for the final column.

Even after getting clobbered the last week, price gains since the start of the year are substantial. In some cases the mREITs gained book value, in others it was fairly flat to down by 1% or 2%. I don't think there were any cases where it was up by more than 10%, but you wouldn't know that from looking at the prices.

Buy Ratings

Bimini Capital Management (OTCQB:BMNM) is not really a mortgage REIT, but related to the sector. I give it yet another buy rating. Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) isn't a mortgage REIT at all, but I want another buy rating there and may not have a public piece on them today to do it in.

Sell Ratings

I'll give one sell to ARMOUR Residential REIT. They posted a big earnings beat and saw their price climb nicely. I don't believe it lasts. I'll take a sell on Five Oaks as well. Dividend unsustainable and I'm looking for them to hit the "raise capital" button.

Open Orders

I'm hunting for some preferred shares.

My Positions

Long RSO, BMNM, ANH-C, CYS-B and WPG. I may buy or sell anything in the near future.

Want SMS alerts when I find an actionable opportunity? They are a free service for subscribers to The Mortgage REIT Forum. This is your opportunity to lock in prices at $320 per year before the next price increase on June 1 st, 2017. Rates are going up because of the high cost of providing such detailed analysis. By signing up today, your price is locked in against future increases. I put together a guide showing my strategy for generating returns. If you want to learn more about investing in high yield instruments, specifically mortgage REITs and their preferred shares, check out the reviews from my subscribers.