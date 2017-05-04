PetroQuest Energy's (PQ) CEO Charles Goodson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PetroQuest Energy Inc. (NYSE:PQ)

Q1 2017 Results Conference Call

May 04, 2017 09:30 AM ET

Executives

Matt Quantz - Manager, IR

Charles Goodson - President & CEO

Bond Clement - CFO

Art Mixon - EVP of Operations and Production

Analysts

Ron Mills - Johnson Rice

John Aschenbeck - Seaport Global

Operator

Good day and welcome to the PetroQuest Energy Incorporated First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I’d like to turn the conference over to Matt Quantz. Please go ahead, sir.

Matt Quantz

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. We would like to welcome you to our first quarter conference call and webcast. Participating with me today on the call are Charles Goodson, Chairman, CEO and President; Bond Clement, CFO; and Art Mixon, EVP of Operations and Production.

Before we get started, we would like to make our Safe Harbor statement, under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements made today regarding PetroQuest’s business which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Risk Factors in our annual and quarterly SEC filings and in forward-looking statements in our press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements.

Please also note that on today’s call, we will be referring to non-GAAP financial measures, including discretionary cash flow. Historical non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled from those directly comparable GAAP measures in our press release and included in our Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

With that, Charlie will get us started with an overview of the quarter.

Charles Goodson

Good morning. During the first quarter, we produced 5.2 Bcfe or approximately 58 million cubic feet of gas equivalent per day, a 58 million cubic feet equivalent per day was comprised approximately 39 million cubic feet of gas, 1,500 barrels of oil and 1,700 barrels of NGLs. Our first quarter production increased 13% from the fourth quarter of 2016, which confirmed our year-end comments at the fourth quarter would represents the low point in our production and we expect quarterly growth as we have now begin a long-term development program in our Cotton Valley assets supported by a very high margin Golf Coast production.

Looking out, we are forecasting the second quarter production to be approximately 62 million to 65 million cubic feet equivalent per day, and our third quarter production guidance to range between 80 million and 84 million cubic feet equivalent per day. Our second quarter forecasted production takes consideration the timing delay of the recompletion at our Ship Shoal 72 field. This production was originally scheduled for June and now is expected to current July due to reach scheduling. Due to the low level of activity in the Gulf of Mexico, we elected to only utilize equipment that has been continuously active as opposed to reactivating equipment that has been stacked.

This project is sorted between projects for other operators therefore subject to slight away. Also, our next Cotton Valley production is not scheduled to occur until early June when our three well pad for PQ #23-25 begins flowing back. When assuming the midpoints of second and third quarter guidance, we are forecasting sequential quarterly production growth in a third quarter of approximately 30% from second quarter. The midpoint of third quarter guidance also represents a 64% increase from the fourth quarter of 2016.

With three additional Cotton Valley wells, PQ #26-28 expected to come online in the fourth quarter. We continue to work towards our stated 2017 goal achieving a production rate approaching 100 million cubic feet equivalent per day during the fourth quarter, which would represent in approximately 100% production growth from the fourth quarter of 2016. This intensified production growth coupled with a significantly improved gas price versus 2016 should result in a consistently walk in cash flow profile throughout the year, which should translate into a significant relative deleveraging by yearend 2017.

We can now begin to see the early stages of our growing cash flow profile when comparing fourth quarter 2016 cash flow numbers to the first quarter of 2017. Over that period our cash flow increased 156% from $3.6 million to $9.2 million. Ultimately, this increasing cash flow will be appreciated by the market and we would expect that shareholder and value accretion should follow up. In addition, if you refer back to our conference call last quarter, we are also testing well density and spacing parameters, designing multi-bench pads and performing micro-seismic to establish frac efficiency while still achieving significant production growth within cash flow.

Now, turning to operations, where in South Louisiana, our Thunder Bayou well continues to flow at approximately 61 million cubic feet equivalent per day. The daily production mix consists of approximately 39 million cubic feet of gas, 1,500 barrels of oil and 2,200 barrels of natural gas liquids. During the month of March which was the first four month of production, the well generated approximately $2.3 million of net fuel level cash flow. In total, our Thunder Bayou and La Cantera project produced over $3 million of net fuel level cash flow during March, annualizing that cash flow number equates to approximately $1.75 per share and a stock is currently trading below $3. We recognized natural gas currently is all under pressure. We just feel like this is worth pointing out.

Moving onto East Taxes, during the first quarter, we completed our PQ #22 well located on our 50% acreage. To date, the well has achieved a maximum 24 hour rate of approximately 11 million cubic feet equivalent per day were continued to produce to date. These wells average cost of lateral foot was approximately $800, which represents a new company record as efficiencies of running a full time program was starting show up in overall well cost. This particular location was selected because that established $4 production on two units that with risk of exploration from two late like vertical wells. The 7,100 foot lateral was drilled across both units can address this issue.

You may recall that the overwhelming majority of our acreage within Carthage field HBP from the existing legacy long wide vertical and growing horizontal production. So, this is in a usual occurrence. It's worth pointing out that this location required the initial seven stages of PQ 22's laterals that followed in 700 feet of an offsetting horizontal well that produced approximately 2.3 Bcfe. So, while we are pleased with the 11 million equivalents per day rate, we believe IP rate would have likely been even higher as we not had to effectively trained and offsetting producer along the feet of the well.

At the end of day, this well achieved multiple objectives including providing another positive data point from our Cotton Valley inventory and forming up long life production on two important units. Over the remainder of the year, we will have multiple new data points to consider in our valuation of optimum lateral length as our current three well pads has lateral lease of approximately 5,900 feet, 4,500 feet and 4,600 feet; and the two well we are going to next has lateral length of 6,600 feet and 6,700 feet. If the incremental cost of longer laterals economically support higher recoveries in addition to addressing acreage that could be strained annuity unit configuration, and we’ll certainly apply this time set where utilization allows.

We recently reached total debt on PQ #25 the final well in a two well pad on our joint venture. Completion operations are scheduled to commence in approximately one week and postproduction is expected in early June. The middle well PQ 24 will test the separate bench, the E-Sand while the offset, the two offset wells will be completed in [Indiscernible] E-Berry. The E-Sand does produce in multiple vertical wells on our acreage and horizontal wells drilled by other offset operators, but this will be the first time we completed a horizontal in this particular zone.

In addition, we’ll place micro-seismic equipment in the PQ 24 well bore during the completion of PQ 23 and PQ 25. We plan to frac our PQ 23 well with approximately 700 pounds per foot [Indiscernible] while PQ 25 would will be frac in 1,250 pounds per foot. The comparative performance of these two wells will give us important data really to optimizing our frac jobs as we can contrast compurgation heights and IP rates based on different company sizes. We use this technology in Woodford and we’re able to get the valuable information that significantly improved our performance.

By using this technology in Cotton Valley, we expect we're able to obtain similar valuable information about the effectiveness of our current frac design. All with this new data might lead to change in certain aspects of our completion design, which could ultimately increase reserved recoveries and/or lower completion cost in this type trend. Following this three well pads, we’ll move to PQ 26 and PQ 27, a two well pad and then to single well location PQ 28 all in our joint venture acreage. These three wells are expected to be online in the fourth quarter.

With that, I'll turn it over to Bond.

Bond Clement

Thank you, Charlie. Through the combination of production growth and higher pricing, revenues for the first quarter were up 28% from the fourth quarter. In fact revenues for the first quarter of 2017 were higher than any quarter last year and certainly might have been a much stronger pricing environment. When you consider the comparison to the year ago first quarter, first quarter production was 31% lower, but revenues were 20% higher. All in realization this quarter were 75% higher than the year ago period. Looking out at the strip holds and we execute our production growth plan gets possible, we can move revenues from 67 million last year to over a $100 million this year, quite amazing what a difference a year makes.

Following through from our revenue growth, we’ve posted a substantial increase in our cash while during the first quarter of 2017. Based on second quarter and third quarter production guidance, we’re expecting sequential cash flow growth which should result in significant deleveraging that Charlie alluded to earlier. As we execute our business plan, we believe that we could be in a position to reenter in the traditional RBL market sometime during 2018, which would help us capture a much lower cost of first line capital.

Quick discussion on some other recent accomplishments, at the end of the first quarter 2017, we grew 20 million under our term loan and paid off the remaining $23 million of the 2017 unsecured notes. At March, 31st, we eliminated the current liability which had been on our balance sheet since the third quarter of 2016. This was the last debt in our refinancing process that commenced over two years ago. Since the end of 2014, we’ve refinanced or repaid almost $425 million of debt, a tremendous achievement considering that the capital markets have been essentially closed from micro cap energy companies over this time.

Turning to expenses for the first quarter, our LOE totaled 7.1 million or a $1.35 per Mcfe, which was within our guidance range so reducing our second quarter LOE guidance to a $1.20 to a $1.30 to account for a higher forecast production volumes next quarter. G&A cost for the first quarter total about 3.2 million, G&A cost was slightly lower than our guidance range for the second quarter. We are guiding to a $3.5 million to a $4 million range consistent with first quarter guidance. Interest expense during the first quarter totaled 7.2 million which was just below our guidance range of 7.3 million to 7.5 million. For the second quarter, the guidance interest expense to remain in 7.3 million to 7.5 million range and we're forecasting approximately 7.5 million of non-cash pick interest.

Looking at CapEx for the first quarter, we invested approximately $11.5 million. The breakout of capital was approximately 10 million of direct CapEx and 1.6 million of capitalized overhead in interest. Our 2017 guidance range of $40 million to $48 million remain unchanged and at the current strip price hold, we achieve our anticipated production. We expect to spend slightly below our anticipated cash flows.

Lastly on the hedging front, we recently put in place another gap hedge to 5 million a day swap with the flow of 340 for first quarter 2018, we now have approximately 35 million per day of gas hedge for first quarter of next year at an average price of $3.24. We do believe fundamentals for gas are positive as we head into the summer, continued growth in demand from coal displays the power generation and exports to Mexico through LNG appear more than sufficient in our mind to counter any near term supply increases resulting from associated gas in West Texas, all the limited rigs working in the North East. As always, we will continue to look for opportunities to add our 2017 and 2018 hedge positions with an eye towards increase in our average floors.

With that, I’ll turn it back over to Charlie to wrap up.

Charles Goodson

This quarter illustrates an inflection point where we returned to grow in the Company. If you look back to previous calls, you will see that PetroQuest team working with stakeholders consistently delivered what we promise in preparation for the growth we are now delivering.

As we wrap up our comments, I would like you to assess several very important things. Number one, our very focused execution of our business plan as we move through the remainder of 2017 and beyond. Our outlook on production with volumes approaching a 1,400 million cubic feet equivalent per day by year end while prudently utilizing cash flow to grow our current margin prices certainly illustrates the quality of our assets. Reduced leverage ratios which will come with growth should overtime translate into share price appreciation for the stakeholders as a market focuses on these metrics.

Number two, I stated earlier, we are integrating a tremendous amount of signs and data gathering into our 2017 drilling program. So much to the result we achieved while developing the Woodford shale, this incremental data we are capturing and using will be key to our continued success in delivering tight curve results. The final comment, I ask you to widen your focus beyond PetroQuest to the overall [Indiscernible] Ark-La-Tex area focusing on the size and scope, the developer resources in plate within the Cotton Valley tight sand in the Bossier and Haynesville shale.

This area will continue to track more and more industry attention and capital and will be highlighting with multiple IPOs and significant M&A activity that hasn’t well occurred this year along. Wisdom to stakeholder appreciation and we along with others developed rate long wide liquid rich production reserves in one of the most strategically located basins in North America accessing the large and growing market essentially at our doorstep.

With that, I will turn it back to Matt and we will open up for questions.

Matt Quantz

Yes, operator we are ready to open up the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instruction] We will go first to Ron Mills with Johnson Rice.

Ron Mills

Question just on whether it's the 22 well even going to the 21 well. Can you give us any early indication and thoughts on well spacing, I think you've saw a little bit of interference, I think in both of those wells, as you drilled on tighter spacing. Just curious as to your thoughts on well spacing and where -- what's the spacing looks like on the upcoming 20 -- looks like a 23 to 25, three well pad and the 26 to 28 wells?

Charles Goodson

I’ll start off and say this is a tight sand versus a shale so it's not going to be totally consistent. We've seen places where we space under a 1,000 feet and no interference. And then in this kind of unusual situation where we had to drill well very close to -- and it was a heel to well, we saw small amount pressure reduction. And in the end it's pretty good, because it's showing if we can drill more area with less wells. But I would say in general, spacing is going to be somewhere between a 1,000 and 1,300 feet, I think we originally were talking 1,500 to 2,000 feet and then we drop that down to 1,500 and then we have actually drilled under a 1,000 feet. So, when we look at the individual sand fitness that we are drilling into whether its 20 feet or 40 feet and what other vertical wells have done. We have a lot of data to give us that indication. And I'd say that 700 feet clearly is probably in pretty much any basis is pretty close. And -- so somewhere the 1,000 feet to 1,300 feet, I would say would be the answer to your question on a general basis.

Ron Mills

And then in terms of, yes. Yes, Bond.

Bond Clement

On your follow-up on the three well pad, they were on the distance from the two offset, from offset well is about 2,000 feet. So, we’ve got pretty clearance there in the middle well as we’ve talked about we’re going to drill a separate bench that we haven't test to get. So, we’ll address any potential stations concerns by going to that secondary bench in the middle well. And it relates to the two well pad going up to north, we’ve got over 1,200 feet of space between those two wells. So, it should be an issue, but just reiterate what Charlie said, this PQ 22 wasn't a density test, it wasn’t a spacing test. The bottom location of this well was dictated based upon unit configuration and we wanted to hold those two units. So, that’s just where the well had to be located.

Ron Mills

Understood. And then in terms of cadence of the completions you provided good color on second quarter and third quarter. Just want to make sure the $100 million a day that Charlie reference is that a fourth quarter rate or an exit rate because it sounds like the next three wells will be coming on in December. So, and just I know you didn't provide fourth quarter guidance and probably because of the timing. But, I'm trying to get a sense as to, is the $100 million a day fourth quarter versus or is it a through December 31 rate?

Charles Goodson

The December 31st rate or December 15, we’ve just stated all along. Our goal is to be at 100 million a day at some point this year, but way it's going to line up looks like it's going to be sometime during the fourth quarter based upon the time and remaining three wells that will be brought on line at, but that quarter. But it's definitely not an average rate for the fourth quarter, we’ve never said that. We just said our goal is to some point double production this year, which obviously translate well in the 2018 in terms of bringing three new wells on in the fourth quarter. It's going to translate into continued sequential production growth as we move into 2018.

Ron Mills

And then lastly, Charlie, you mentioned the whole [Indiscernible] Ark-La-Tex region, any commentary at all in terms of what is the market look like in your area in terms of potential to continue to expand your Cotton Valley footprint? And any plans I know we’ve talked about Bossier going back several years now, but there is a lot more activity in both the Bossier and Haynesville in East Texas as well. So, curious if there is any commentary about what to look for in either acquisitions or deeper zones?

Charles Goodson

Let start off with the growth, we are constantly growing our acreage position as we speak and in and around our core 50,000 plus acres. Secondly, as we continue to come back and are active and people see the results that we are getting in the Cotton Valley. There, we are getting calls and are talking to others let say may have a 1,000 to 5,000 to more acreage in an around the Carthage area that is held by production by verticals well that would like to access our ability to bring an entire team to that. So, we will definitely see growth it in and in addition to the acreage we have and then as far as I think the second part of the question was?

Ron Mills

I was just asking about Bossier versus [Indiscernible] activities around then everywhere, right.

Charles Goodson

We basically have drilled one Bossier well on the very southern end of our acreage. And I think came online, it was the early lateral 6 million a day fairly dry and then we’ve watched with a lot of interest company's just to the Southeast of us really increasing rates and stuff looked a lot like ours larger fracs. It is definitely something that we’re interested in and I think we’ve always said that we think at least 50% of our acreage looks very perspective for the Bossier because so far we’ve seen a very dry reservoir and one well and one penetration. It clearly is something that will be behind our Cotton Valley, but we’re going to start talking probably on our next conference call about 2018, both us and our partner are looking at budget for 2018 and overtime, hopefully we can start talking about Bossier when we could effectively drove back into the mix and start drilling that. So, hopefully that answers both your questions.

Operator

We will go next to John Aschenbeck with Seaport Global.

John Aschenbeck

First one here is just kind of a follow-up on Ron's question just in terms of acceleration. I appreciate the detail that you are still on track to hit that 2017 accelerated targets. So not to get too far ahead of myself, I know you have also contemplated the idea of adding an additional rig at yearend and I was wondering if that was still the case, and if so, what factor is playing into that decision specifically I am just trying to understand what commodity price assumptions will ultimately dictate that?

Charles Goodson

I think I'll just touch on that and I’ll maybe expand a little bit. We would contemplate the next rig being on cold acreage with Chevron and we meet with them quarterly and we just finished the meeting and they are looking at talking -- they are looking at being a 2018 budget item to start drilling out there and we are too. And we'll articulate that in our next conference call. We have a Board meeting coming up, but I [Indiscernible] we anticipate, we have so much acreage and so much I mean offset to our joint venture, that’s clearly where you can grow, easily a four rigs out there over the three years. So, that’s something we'll talk about next conference call, but clearly 2018 I would say would be a target to grow to a second rig.

John Aschenbeck

Got it, appreciate the detail. Apologies, if I miss that, but in terms of commodity prices, would that just be in a call a $3 flat per Mcf?

Bond Clement

Yes. Hi John, this is Bond. Certainly, thinking $3 and look at the economics of the Cotton Valley, we run that through a model and we need to make sure that second rig is fully funded. Certainly, $3 worked for us and obviously we will start hedging into the remainder of '18. As that April '18 contract starts to move up as we get closer, we will start layered in the back half of '18 and have some good gas price protection at the time we get there.

John Aschenbeck

Right, good deal, appreciate that. My follow-up is on the 22 well and I appreciate the opening remarks just kind of explain the wells performance, I think that was really helpful, so just actually more so -- kind of looking into upcoming tests particular with test in the East sand. I was wondering if you could walk us through any type of risk to that well performance, if any considering, it will be the first time you test the bench. And I am really just trying to get a feel for whenever the results are released for that test, should we be looking for an IP rate closer to what detailed on your type curve call it 2.5 million per thousand foot? Or should we be de-risking that a little bit?

Charles Goodson

I think we do a good job of articulating that. One, we have a 100 well bores that had in some former fraction produced out of that interval and we have also seen other offset operators that have tested it. And we feel comfortable that it should have a rate that is close to what we are seeing in the [Indiscernible] [E-Berry]. One thing, if we have done is we have within those intervals we have to really discern which intermit or whatever you want to call it section you land your later land and the consistency of that. We have a lot more information on the [Indiscernible] [E-Berry] and the E will be the next one and so. There is a risk to everything. I think we have currently an inventory. I think we have probably 29 [E-Berry] wells and 37 E-Sand wells and there basically those two sands are one on top of the other. So, it's a not in significant portion of our joint venture inventory and along with our inventory on the Chevron acreage. So, we feel very comfortable that, that was probably a very prudent thing to do widening the spacing on the E-Berry between those wells we drilled, move into the E-Sand and we’re very comfortable with that.

Operator

It appears there are no further questions at this time. Mr. Quantz, I’d like to turn the conference back to you for any additional or closing remarks.

Matt Quantz

Thank you. Thank you everybody for their time this morning and please call or email with any additional questions.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.