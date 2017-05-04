Welcome to the weekly natural gas storage report edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a +67 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 2.256 Tcf. This compares to the +68 Bcf change last year and +63 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this report, a Reuters survey of 21 traders and analysts pegged the average at +61 Bcf, with a range between +50 Bcf and +70 Bcf. We expected 59 Bcf and were lower than the consensus. We were off by 8 Bcf on this storage report.

Since we reset our track record, we are currently 26 Bcf below EIA's reported 2.256 Tcf storage figure while consensus is off by 15 Bcf. Our estimates have now come in well below the EIA storage figures four weeks in a row. We revised higher our natural gas production assumption last week, so the miss likely came from overestimating residential/commercial demand. With April being the warmest April since 1950, the demand side saw overestimation from the crowd and ourselves.

Looking at our current injection forecasts, the next two weeks have repeatedly been modeled lower over the past week as we forecast a much tighter balance. US gas production continues to disappoint to start May, and traders are starting to wonder whether or not new production would be able to offset legacy production. So far, production remains much lower than where we ended 2016.

Fundamentals currently support a price level of $3.10/MMBtu, which is expected to move up materially if US gas production disappoints in May.

