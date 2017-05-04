General Electric & The Internet Of Things - An Awesome Match

General Electric (NYSE: GE) hands down has been, and continues to be, one of the best managed companies of the world. What's interesting is when most people hear 'GE', they think of Jack Welch, washing machines, and light bulbs. Mr. Welch retired in 2001 as Chairman and CEO of GE and many of his best performing businesses have been divested since. The business he built from the ground up, GE Plastics, was sold in 2007 to Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (TADAWUL:SABIC); GE's most profitable business, GE Capital, was divested in pieces during 2015 & 2106; and, the Appliance business was sold in 2016 to Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: HRELF). There are now rumors that the iconic Lighting business, dating back to Thomas Edison, is on the block.

However, GE is still making machines - very big machines - jet engines, oil & gas exploration, health care, turbines, etc. They will continue to sell these items and the related maintenance services and spare parts. However, the really exciting thing about GE is what they are doing on in technology - the connectivity of machines to the internet and intranets of the world. GE is remaking themselves into a data and software company. The Internet of Things (IoT) is the most exciting play and why I like GE as much as I do - connecting people, data and machines.

GE has an operating system installed in many of their machines called Predix; it very well could be the next big productivity leap in modern times.

As mentioned on their site, 'Predix, the platform for the Industrial Internet, is powering digital industrial businesses that drive the global economy. By connecting industrial equipment, analyzing data, and delivering real-time insights, Predix-based apps are unleashing new levels of performance of both GE and non-GE assets.'

Machines that collect data to prompt review of waste and drive performance in cutting fuel consumption, system inefficiencies, etc. - saving billions and billions of dollars makes this platform invaluable.

Think about this operating system being loaded on every machine that GE makes (as well as their supply chain partners), connecting them all via the internet, collecting massive amounts of data and being able to have the systems generate data analytics. GE is (may be) to machine connectivity as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is to the mobile phone / internet world.

General Electric's Chief Information Officer (CIO), Jim Fowler, has been leading the IoT transformation at GE. They are also transforming how IT interacts with the rest of the GE business. However, as Fowler mentions, 'The challenge lies in turning the Titanic - we need to shift our focus in several key areas and they won't be easy. But if we are thoughtful we can make the necessary changes to deliver on creating the new IT, connecting people, data and machines. Leveraging our industry domain expertise, technical talent and customer insights to solve real, global challenges in a way that no one else can.'

Culture Changes

With all of these exciting activities happening at GE, their stock has not really been performing all that well (down 4.57% in the last 52 weeks). The market does not appear to have priced this great IoT value into its stock. There is also the fact that GE is changing culturally from the hard charging Jack Welch style to a softer approach to attract Millennials to the workforce. For instance, they dropped their annual performance reviews that Welch drove so well and that made GE what it is today. Instead of drills on Six Sigma, executives can now take courses on mindfulness. The effectiveness of these 'touchy feely' approaches remain to be seen.

Some say it is time for the Jack Welch style to be reincarnated - probably the best person for that CEO role would be Jeffery Bornstein, the current CFO and a throwback to the performance-driven Welch era.

Analysis

Nothing very exciting on their Earnings Per Share (EPS), Price/Earnings (P/E) or dividend yield. GE's EPS (TTM) is $1.08 vs. $3.47 in the Industrial Conglomerate industry. The P/E is 26.84 while it dividend yield is 3.31%.

GE has been range bound technically for most of the year. Support is 28.80 while resistance is approximately 29.55.

Source: Fidelity Investments chart

When the market realizes the value of GE and its foundational role in the IoT, you should see top line growth, bigger margins, and a higher stock price. Let's just hope the social experiments happening within the company don't destroy the value of the phenomenal Predix technology and company.

