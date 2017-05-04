Dunkin' Brands Group (DNKN) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 04, 2017 8:00 am ET

Executives

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Kate Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Chris Fuqua - Dunkin' Donuts LLC

Richard J. Emmett - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Scott Hudler - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Analysts

John Glass - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Nicole Miller Regan - Piper Jaffray

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

David Palmer - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Karen Holthouse - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Gregory R. Francfort - Bank of America

William E. Slabaugh - Stephens Inc.

Jason West - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

Matthew DiFrisco - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Dennis Geiger - UBS Securities LLC

Andrew Strelzik - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Stephen Anderson - Maxim Group LLC

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thank you, Shannon, and good morning, everyone. Speaking on today's call will be Dunkin' Brands' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Nigel Travis; President of Dunkin' Donuts, U.S. and Canada, Dave Hoffmann; and Dunkin' Brands' Acting Chief Financial Officer, Kate Jaspon. We also have Chris Fuqua, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing, Global Consumer Insights & Product Innovation for Dunkin' Donuts, and Scott Hudler, Chief Digital Officer, both of whom will be also available for Q&A.

Today's call is being webcast live and recorded for replay. Before I turn the call over to Nigel, I'd like to remind everyone that the language on forward-looking statements included in our earnings release also applies to our comments made during this call. Our release can be found on our website, investor.dunkinbrands.com, along with any reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures mentioned on today's call with their corresponding GAAP measures.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Nigel.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Stacey, thank you very much, and thanks to everyone for joining today's call to discuss our first quarter 2017 results. In the first quarter of 2017, we achieved mid-single digit operating income growth and double-digit earnings per share growth. I believe these results demonstrate the beauty and consistency of our asset-light, 100-percent franchised business model.

Our first quarter results were delivered in an increasingly challenging environment for retail and restaurants. But despite this, our franchisees continued to invest in our brands. In fact, over the past two years, they have invested more than $1 billion into growing their Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins businesses.

As it is a small business week, I'd like to take a moment to thank our franchisees, many of whom are small business owners for their commitment to our brands. Their investment is also a testament to our ongoing focus on franchisee relationships and franchisee profitability.

Now back to our Q1 results. Yes, our flat Dunkin' Donuts U.S. comparable store sales were disappointing. Weather was about a 60 basis point headwind for us, as our core Northeast markets were hit hard in March. But that's not an excuse.

60 basis points of comp growth would have been disappointing as well. That said, we believe we have the right strategic plan in place for the future and our confidence is demonstrated by the fact that we are reconfirming our Dunkin' Donuts U.S. comparable store sales growth guidance.

You'll recall that our plan includes building our company culture, faster and improved product innovation, targeted value and smart pricing, being a leader in digital, improving the restaurant experience and driving consumer packaged goods and new channels.

We know our brand can deliver more growth, but as we've been saying all along, there will be quarterly ups and downs in our performance along the way.

Let me take a step back and address what's going on in the retail industry. The consumer is demanding higher-quality products more quickly and at lower prices, a phenomenon known as the Amazon effect. It's pushing grocery stores to lower food prices to compete and is resulting in a greater than three-point gap between food-at-home and food-away-from-home indices.

Additionally, while U.S. unemployment is extremely low, in fact less than 3% in some states, our wage growth is rising, inflation is rising more rapidly. Stronger inflation is translating into slightly lower real income, which means less disposable income and consumers are becoming more selective with how they spend those extra dollars. That means the brand differentiation is critical. A large part of this differentiation for Dunkin' will be using industry-leading digital technologies to deliver a more convenient experience for our guests.

The current marketplace also impacts us in another way. With low unemployment, it is harder to attract and retain quality labor, and the average labor turnover rate in our industry is greater than 150%. Yes, 150%. Long term, we believe that a low unemployment rate is good news for the economy. However, we are working closely with our franchisees to help strategically offset labor cost increases in the restaurants.

Here's how we do it. First, you'll recall that in February, we began a 300 store streamline menu test. We believe that streamlined menu is making Dunkin' an easier place to work and that we believe will reduce turnover in the long term. I've personally visited two of the test markets and in my conversations with restaurant managers, they shared their enthusiasm for the simplified menu saying it is making training the crew much easier, improved morale and creating a better sense of teamwork. Secondly, we held a People Summit in Florida this past month for our franchises. It was dedicated to discussing best practices for recruiting, hiring, managing, and motivating employees, as well as addressing the unique needs of a millennial crewmember. Nearly 800 franchisees and staff attended.

So, let's turn over. A happier crew, simplified restaurant operations and great conversations with our franchisees about management practices should lead to a better guest experience. That's how it works. And a better guest experience is a critical element in our plan to distinguish ourselves in a highly competitive environment.

I mentioned earlier about the importance of utilizing technology, a key element of our six-part plan as a way to differentiate ourselves. Based on my feature (6:56) industry experience, I recognized when I joined the company back in 2009 that we needed one-to-one marketing and a treasure trove of data that comes with it.

This kicked off a series of strategic, pre-planned events. Let me take you back. Firstly is the rollout of an unified POS system in 2011, the introduction of our app in 2012, the launch of the Perks loyalty program three years later, and then last year, the rollout of On-the-Go mobile ordering. I believe our industry-leading digital platforms will continue to bolster our top-line sales for years to come. Dave will go into this topic in more detail later on.

During Q1, we also celebrated and we certainly did celebrate the successful launch of Dunkin' Donuts' ready-to-drink bottled iced coffee, which is being manufactured, distributed and sold by the Coca-Cola Company along with its bottling partners, and it's in grocery chains, gas, drug, and convenience stores nationally and in Dunkin' Donuts restaurants. In fact, Dunkin' Donuts ready-to-drink bottled iced coffee was named the best new product in January as part of a reader survey by the Beverage Industry Magazine.

Our entry into the RTD category means more people are drinking Dunkin' Donuts coffee every day. In fact, we estimate we will sell through the various channels nearly 5 trillion cups of coffee globally this year.

With that, I'll hand it over to Dave, who will cover the Dunkin' Donuts U.S. performance. Dave?

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thanks, Nigel, and good morning, everyone. When I came to Dunkin' after 20-plus years in the industry, I undertook an immersive training experience, which involved there months of working in our restaurants. And through this, I developed a true understanding of how our restaurant operations and the needs of our franchisees, their employees, and of course, our guests. It's an experience that will guide the decisions that I make and help me better support our franchisees and the brand going forward.

So now, on to the first quarter. Our systemwide sales grew nearly 5% in the U.S., primarily through new store growth. Comparable store sales were flat, as ticket growth was offset by traffic declines. Ticket growth was approximately 3%. Inclusive in ticket growth was less discounting year-over-year and a slightly positive mix shift. Strategic price continue to be in the 200 basis point range.

From a category standpoint, breakfast sandwich sales were strong driven by value messaging. Iced coffee sales were also up riding on the Cold Brew platform.

Now looking forward, we are excited about our Fruited Iced Teas, which are available nationwide today, as well as our unique Dunkin' Energy Punch powered by Monster Energy, currently being offered across the Northeast and Miami.

Dunkin' Punch is an innovation that came directly from our franchisees and crew that we believe will especially appeal to our millennial customers. We're also thrilled about the launch of our new frozen coffee. It's the magic of our best-in-class iced coffee but now frozen. It's an amazing product.

So, to kick of the launch, we are hosting our first-ever national tasting event on Friday, May 19 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM where we'll be providing free samples of frozen Dunkin' coffee to all of our guests. And of course, we will always post a national value messaging throughout the year in both traditional and digital channels.

As Nigel mentioned, our efforts in the digital space are critical to differentiate ourselves from the competition. We now have 6.5 million Perks members, and during the first quarter, DD Perks represented greater than 10% of Dunkin' U.S. sales, while On-the-Go ordering grew to nearly 2% of transactions.

At the end of March, we announced the partnership with Waze, the real-time, crowd-sourced traffic and navigation app. Dunkin' became the first partner for Waze's new feature order ahead, which lets Wazers skip a line by submitting orders in advance through the Dunkin' mobile app.

We also participated in a highly successful T-Mobile Tuesdays promotion, designed to drive transactions and Perks enrollment where T-Mobile users were eligible to claim a free virtual Dunkin' card. These strategic partnerships along with our delivery and catering test with DoorDash demonstrate our continued focus on broadening our accessibility and convenience.

Now, let me move to restaurant development in Q1. In the first quarter, Dunkin' U.S. franchisees opened 56 net new restaurants versus 69 net new units last year. Our franchisees also completed 81 remodels during the quarter. Dunkin' has a unique combination in the retail and restaurant space of a strong heritage and tremendous long-term growth. We ended 2011, the year we went public, with just shy of 130 restaurants in the West region and very few territorial development agreements in place.

Today, we finished Q1 of this year with development agreements now in place in many key markets across the region and more than 450 locations. We believe that long-term, we can have 5,000 sites in the region and let me remind you that when we say West, we mean the entire region, West of the Mississippi. Obviously, the key to smart development is franchisee profitability. If our franchisees are profitable, they will build more restaurants, it's as simple as that and of course that fuels Dunkin' Brands' earnings growth.

Also critical to store development is a strong franchisor-franchisee relationship, built on trust and mutual respect. And I could tell you, during Nigel's eight-plus years at Dunkin', I know he's spent a significant amount of time building solid relationships with our franchisees. These relationships, along with responsible growth are top priorities for me as well.

Strategic partnerships are just as important as new growth in increasing our brand presence. So in April, we were proud to announce that Dunkin' hot coffee is now available on board Amtrak, Acela Express high-speed trains throughout the Northeast Corridor. With the new agreement, our hot coffee is now available to the 3.4 million customers, who ride Acela Express trains each year. Going forward, we are obviously excited to build on our new partnership with Amtrak.

Since coming on board I've been asked several times and by many folks, how hard can it possibly be to run a Dunkin' restaurant? And the answer is, well, pretty difficult. What makes us unique in our industry is that we literally customize and personalize every order. A great example of this is our core product hot coffee. There are literally thousands of different ways you can order it. Now it's imperative, especially in this highly competitive market that we serve our customers their coffee exactly as they ordered it. But if my time training in the restaurant showed me anything, it was how difficult it is to get the basics fast, accurate and friendly right with our complex menu.

As Nigel referenced earlier, the new streamlined menu is being well received by restaurant managers and crew and we will be rolling it out to the 800 additional restaurants later this year. Again, obviously, menu simplification does involve the elimination of some of our slower moving products. That's why we are taking our time to test the impact of this SKU rationalization, and we believe the benefits in the long run will help drive top-line sales and improve restaurant-level margin. This will continue to be a cultural mindset for our organization as menu simplification broadens into overall restaurant simplification.

Collectively as a system, we're on journey, a journey to continue to move up the consumer experiential curve and distance ourselves from the competitors that are commoditizing their offering. Our consumer research last summer showed that guests want to use Dunkin' as a place to take five minutes, not 50 minutes. And as we jokingly say around here, there are other coffee houses where you can go to write your screenplay. That's just not us. It's not who our customers want us to be. Our goal is to be the most beloved beverage-led to-go brand in the country.

It's about ensuring that the Dunkin' experience is not one that can be replicated elsewhere. We want to be a place of positive transition in peoples' lives, whether it's from home to the office, from dropping the kids at school to hitting the gym, there are endless transitions that people go through every day, and we want to be the brand that people turn to, to help set the tone for their day.

We are using the consumer insights we gained last year from our deep-dive study with thousands of customers and the starting point for our new restaurant design, including the drive-thru. More than half of our restaurants included drive-thru, and with our customers need for a fast transaction, improving our drive-thrus with new designs and technologies offers us a significant competitive advantage and a real opportunity to optimize how we will serve not only today's guests, but future guests as well.

So, in closing, look, we know that we need to get transactions moving in the right direction. That's why we are executing against our six-part plan. We believe it gives us the right balance of driving traffic through beverages and ticket through food attachment. Menu simplification will continue to play a key role in unlocking improved operations, a better customer experience and increased franchisee profitability, giving Dunkin' Brands and our franchisees the ability to continue to invest back into the business around menu innovation, digital technologies and convenience.

So, let me stop there, and I'll turn it back over to Nigel to take your through our Baskin-Robbins U.S. and international results. Nigel?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thanks, Dave. Baskin-Robbins U.S. comparable store sales were negative during the first quarter, driven by decline in traffic offset by increased average ticket. As I mentioned earlier, the Dunkin' Donuts U.S., we are undertaking digital technology initiatives with Baskin U.S., including rolling out a new mobile app, which has had more than 500,000 downloads since it launched last year and testing delivery. We look forward now to rolling out our home delivery test to more markets in the near term.

Moving on to international; there is tremendous instability in many parts of the world right now, and it continues to weigh on both of our brands overseas. We know international needs to perform better, and the team is highly engaged in making that happen. We have a plan to stabilize the business with focus on our top-priority markets. We're driving initiatives to improve the customer experience, expand convenience, and increase transactions. A good example is Saudi Arabia, where Baskin-Robbins expanded its delivery program and now includes more than 30 delivery hubs.

On the mobile side, the Dunkin' Donuts app in Germany has had nearly 100,000 downloads since it launched just shy of a year ago. And during the quarter, we opened Dunkin' Donuts in the Netherlands. That's a great experience if you go there.

Before I hand it over to Kate to cover our financials, I'd like to say that I'm proud of and energized by how the organization has handled our recent leadership changes. It's a credit to our succession planning process, which I believe is one of our core organizational strengths.

So, over to Kate.

Kate Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thanks, Nigel. The growth in revenue for the first quarter was primarily due to increased royalty income, resulting from our systemwide sales growth. Rental income also contributed to revenue growth, and the sale of our company-owned restaurants resulted in us having approximately 30 more leases in our real estate portfolio, which we now collect rent on. These increases were offset by no longer having sales from company-owned restaurants.

In Q1 2016, we owned 41 points of distribution, which contributed $5.7 million in revenue. Operating income and adjusted operating income growth was driven by the increase in royalty income, as G&A expenses remained flat year-over-year. Q1 last year was also unfavorably impacted by the net operating results of the company-owned restaurants.

The increase in net income and adjusted net income for the first quarter was primarily the net result of the increase in operating income, as well as a decrease in income tax expense. The decrease in tax expense was driven by $6.1 million of excess tax benefits from share-based compensation, which are now included in our P&L and our effective tax rate as a result of the required adoption of a new accounting standard.

Our effective tax rate for the quarter was 29.1%, including approximately 900 basis points of impact from this new standard. Diluted earnings per share and diluted adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter increased by 27.5% to $0.51 and 22.7% to $0.54 respectively.

The increase in our shares outstanding was due to the exercise of stock options and the new accounting standard, offset by the repurchase of shares since the first quarter of 2016. Excluding the impact of excess tax benefits, earnings per share would have been $0.06 lower. At the end of the first quarter, we had a debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.6:1.

During the quarter, we generated approximately $36.2 million in free cash flow. We ended the quarter with close to $400 million in cash and short-term restricted cash on the balance sheet. Of that, $130 million represents cash associated with our gift card programs and our marketing fund balances. We used $30 million in cash during the quarter to pay our Q1 cash dividend to shareholders.

As you may have noticed, we increased our full-year earnings per share guidance to reflect the approximately $0.06 tax benefit we recognized during the first quarter due to the new accounting standard. We've also revised our full-year effective tax rate to 36.5% to include the impacts of the excess tax benefit recognized in Q1. This benefit reduced our full-year effective tax rate by approximately 200 basis points.

Our guidance excludes any potential future material impact as a result of the new accounting standards. We are proud to have returned nearly $1.8 billion to our shareholders through share repurchases and our quarterly dividend programs since going public in July of 2011. I'd like to take this opportunity to address our share repurchase philosophy.

We tend to think about repurchases holistically for the year rather than on a quarter-to-quarter basis. Several factors go into our decision on share repurchases, so while we ended Q1 with a sizeable cash balance available to us, especially given our asset-light model. It does not signal any change in our commitment to returning value to our shareholders.

And with that, I'll turn the call back over to Stacey to begin the Q&A session.

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thanks, Kate. Shannon, we're ready for the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question comes from John Glass with Morgan Stanley. You may begin.

John Glass - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thanks very much. Kate, can I ask maybe just couple of questions on your role of value. You talked about the consumer being more value-sensitive. So, as you've gotten into the brand and looked at it and come from a major competitor, that's obviously focused historically on value, how do you see changes necessary on the value side of the business?

And when you look at your first quarter results, is there a way to see – are you losing your most value-sensitive customers, for example, smaller coffees, for example. Is there a way to parse results to indicate that in fact that's what's happening? Or is it a broader based decline in traffic across all price points, let's say?

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks, John. Hey, look, Chris and I will tag team on this one. But value is going to continue to be core to who we are as a brand. Coming out of Q1, learnings are – value is going to take on more prominence going forward and as I mentioned, you're going to see us pulse in national offers at a greater rate throughout the year. But in addition to that, digital is going to continue to evolve as a key platform for us on everyday value, in addition to being a recruiting tool as well.

But just taking a step back on your point about what we're seeing on hot coffee. I mean for us, we wouldn't differentiate ourselves from coffee commodity players and our value equation is also about our great quality, from the bean to grind fresh, brew fresh every time. That's the campaign that we're driving out there as well. So, we know we have to – it's a competitive environment, we're going to continue to dial-up the value as we go forward. That was one of the key learnings coming out of Q1. But we're bullish on what we've got for the remainder of the year.

Chris Fuqua - Dunkin' Donuts LLC

Yeah. And thanks for the question, John. We think about this, we think about the price value experience equation. We think we have pricing in a much better place with some proprietary tools we put in place. We're talking with our franchisees on pricing on a much more regular basis. I think we have a value strategy that is locked in, sold in and ready to go for the balance of the year. We've learned a lot in Q1. And our six-point plan, one of the key components, is focusing on that restaurant experience. So that when guest comes into our restaurant, they experience the best of all three parts of the equation.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

So, let me just add a little bit there. I mean, obviously, we've added a few changes in the last few quarters, but one thing that Dave's really added to our organization is (26:02). And I think he's come with a credibility of what happened to his previous employer. And I think it helps us communicate much more effectively with our franchisees the benefit of value marketing. So, I think that's true added value from what we had previously.

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thanks, John.

John Glass - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thank you.

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Operator, next question.

Our next question comes from John Ivankoe with JPMorgan. You may begin.

John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hi. Thank you. Not to put words in your mouth, but listening to what you're talking about today, still, expansion of the simplified menu, 300 stores adding an additional 800 stores by year-end, labor cost, labor availability, which is very clearly tightening, listening to your prepared remarks, Nigel, and negative same-store traffic and perhaps an increased need for value.

All those things together, again, just looking from the outside looking in suggest that franchisees might slow down their development. In other words, 2017 might not have been the down year of development that we may have some more to go with some of the underpinnings of the brand and underpinnings of profitability get worked out. So, I just wanted to use this format and venue to just give us your sense of what that very important piece to the business model is in terms of future franchising and development in the U.S.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

So, John, yeah, a complicated question and I think I've got it. So, let me comment on that. I mean, there is no doubt the environment is more competitive, as you pointed out and I pointed out earlier, in terms of, let's say, the pressure on the marketplace on the consumer being more selective. So, that's one.

Secondly is the fact that labor is tighter. If you ask all our franchisees what their number one issue is they will say it's finding good labor. But it isn't just our sector. There was recently a Boston Global article that talked about the lack of cooks in Boston. So, it's affecting the whole industry. It's affecting also industries like the construction industry.

So, one of the things that I think needs to be tackled and this is really an administration issue is how to increase the labor pool. There's all kinds of ways of doing it. There's all kinds of proposals on how to go through it today, but we need to increase the labor pool because it is getting tight out there and I think it's going to have an impact not only on us but others because people just can't get labor. I think we're being incredibly proactive.

And besides helping our franchisees find a way of retaining people, which is the best way of tackling labor turnover, we're also finding ways to reduce their cost. We've got a very proactive approach working through cost reductions, DCP, (29:09) energy savings, and the streamlined menu test. We'll also, I think, find ways of taking some labor out through things like having less time spent on things like inventory.

So, coming back to how all that fits together. I think our franchisees are very confident. As we said, they have invested in these both brands over $1 billion over the last couple of years. I think they've got great confidence in what Dave is doing. I think development – we continue to be a development machine. I haven't gotten all the numbers at hand, but when I compare our development for the first quarter against everyone else's, apart from Starbucks, I would suggest that we may have opened more stores in the first quarter than just about anyone else over the whole year. So, again, we remain a development machine. Obviously, it's a top logistical exercise to manage all this development, but we're on top of it. But the core is unit economics, the core is getting the right labor, and we're totally focused on tackling those issues.

John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Securities LLC

And of all the factors that we've discussed, Nigel, I'll ask the question in a slightly different way. Doesn't it make sense that the rate of development in the U.S. slowed down from where we are? In other words, should you be growing as quickly as you are given some of the external and internal challenges that your business are facing?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

We'll, we've guided 385. We've retained that guidance. I know, John, you have (30:48) we've discussed many times, and I always love your challenges because they always lead to great animated debates, but we feel that we've got the right plan to deliver our goals. We continue to stay focus on that. And I suspect you'd love us to come down to about 320 and feel comfortable with it, but we've got to stretch all the development we can get.

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thanks, John.

John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Operator, (31:18).

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jeffrey Bernstein with Barclays. You may begin.

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Great. Thank you very much. Maybe just two-part question on comps and the components within it. One, I'm just wondering if you can talk a little bit about the trends you saw in the first quarter and how that relates to your full year guidance which, again, does assume an uptick but yet the compares are relatively stable. So, the first question is just, whether you're assuming a macro uptick for the rest of the year or maybe you have some internal product or initiative that you think are going to accelerate trends?

And then the second related part was just on the pricing. I think Dave you mentioned that pricing is currently running in that 2% range. I was wondering whether there's any color from franchisees or what's your learning in those discussions in terms of whether there's intent to ease pricing further in 2017 and whether perhaps that happens naturally through the more aggressive value that you're talking about? Thanks.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Jeff. Thanks a lot. I'm going to pass that straight over to Dave and Chris.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yes. Thanks, Jeff. In terms of Q1 learnings in the calendar year (32:23), of course, it's the competitive environment. As you've heard from us, we're not coming off guidance of low-single-digit growth for the year. The thing I'd say to you is we're obviously more than a one quarter company. We're executing against our plan to transition as a beverage-led, On-the-Go brand but very much as you've heard me talk about value, very much steeped in value, convenience, and accessibility. And I'll let Chris elaborate on this a little bit more.

But just to your point on pricing, again, the contribution was 200 basis points for the quarter. Again, we're working with our franchisees with pricing workshops out there using our proprietary pricing tool that we developed with APT. Of course, we triangulate this always with CPI, food-away-from-home, food-at-home, et cetera. But, it's going to be a lever for us but it's not our only lever as we look at productivity improvements up and down the P&L. So, there's many there but this is a lever, but it's not our only one that we're pulling.

Chris Fuqua - Dunkin' Donuts LLC

Yeah. And then, Dave, I would add, I think if you look at, at what we're trying to do over the long-term, we're in the second inning of implementing a new strategy. We think about our six-part strategy, it's something that's going to drive long-term comp growth, long-term revenue growth. If we look at the quarter, our two-year stack was a little bit better than Q4. We're reiterating our low-single-digit guidance on comps for the balance of the year.

And then on pricing, this pricing optimization tool helps us do a few things. It helps us look at a store-by-store basis. There are stores that shouldn't touch price at all because of certain components. There are others that have opportunities in some categories, but not others. And I would say, we're getting much more granular on the discussion around pricing with our franchisees than we have in the past. And like Dave said, it's a lever, but it's not the only lever.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

So, Chris, let me just ask you a question, follow up on that. So, how receptive are the franchisees in your mind to this new pricing tool?

Chris Fuqua - Dunkin' Donuts LLC

They're asking for meetings, they're asking for more engagement on a regular basis. So, we've had a pretty good relationship in this area in the past, we have an even better one today. We're adding resources on pricing. We have people out in the markets talking about this, but a number of other things on a regular basis.

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays Capital, Inc.

And any color on the sequential trend through the quarter? Or those in the quarter?

Chris Fuqua - Dunkin' Donuts LLC

I think in keeping with our historic practices, we're not going to give sequential trends.

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thanks, Jeff.

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Nicole Miller with Piper Jaffray. You may begin.

Nicole Miller Regan - Piper Jaffray

Thanks. Good morning.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Hi.

Nicole Miller Regan - Piper Jaffray

Looking back at the meeting you talked about with 800 franchise and staff members, what did you hear from them? What did they like or not like? And what kind of suggestions did they make? Thanks.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Sorry (35:16), you came out with (35:19). You talked about the 800...?

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

The People Summit.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Oh, the People Summit.

Nicole Miller Regan - Piper Jaffray

Yes. Yes.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Okay, all right. So, well, firstly, I wasn't there for the whole time. So, Rich Emmett, who's sitting in the room, was, so I'll ask him to comment in a second. But the first message, Nicole, was, as I've said, everyone is concerned about labor. I mean, that's why we have 800 people turn up. I mean, they are concerned about finding the right people. They're concerned about how to pay the people. They're concerned about what kind of culture. And I think it is something – this might not sound spectacular to some of you on the phone who work for big companies, but we have, as I've said in my remarks, lots of small businesspeople. And words like culture are kind of a new thing. And culture isn't something you just pull off the wall and stick it in. It's something you have to build. And one of the benefits of being in a 100% franchise system is that you actually have a bunch of different cultures, and that gives, in my view, the unique characteristics of Dunkin' is that it has a personalization at every store. And I'm always amazed when I go and talk to journalists. They always talk about their individual experience at different stores. So, they have to build the culture to keep people in their organization.

So, I think they focus very much on what kind of compensation strategies they need, what kinds of payment structures, how they recruit people. But, Rich, you were there the whole time.

Richard J. Emmett - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Okay. Hi, Nicole. Yeah. Nigel, you covered most of it. Various franchisees have various needs. Some need to start with recruiting, how do we recruit the type of employee that we want to come in, in the door? There are others that have recruiting figured out. They want to learn more about how to onboard those that they've recruited. There are others that listen to other franchisees through best practice seminars in terms of what are best practices in terms of pay in terms of retention which is very, very important. If you had a good employee, you certainly want to keep him. It's a lot easier to keep a good employee than to hire a new one. And that plays right into one of the main themes of what Nigel just talked about and that is developing a culture within your respective franchise organization because it's the culture that plays a very key role, certainly, pay is important, everything else is important. But if you can develop the untenable thing known as culture, you will be the employer of choice and be the – that company or franchisee that people want to come to and that people want to continue to work for us (38:04).

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. I just want to talk about one thing because your question brings this to mind. We talked about 150%. That is an industry number. That is not our number. And we have some franchisees down there who have created such a great culture because they have no turnover. I mean, I'm often shocked (38:21) everyone is being there for like 10, 12 years.

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thanks, Nicole.

Nicole Miller Regan - Piper Jaffray

Thank you.

Our next question comes from David Tarantino with Baird. You may begin.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Hi. Good morning. Dave, my question's for you about this simplification initiative. First, if you could maybe comment on what you're seeing so far in terms of sales and margins? And then maybe a broader follow-up to that would be, can you talk about what your vision is in terms of margin improvement related to simplification? Is it tens of basis points, hundreds of basis points?

And then maybe on a related question about the ROIC for franchisees, is there any opportunity to also improve the development cost side of the equation?

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

David, yeah, thanks for the question, and you're going to be underfed on the answer unfortunately, I'm not going to – we're not going to get into it but you can interpret that everything is very much in line with expectations with the idea that we're going to take this to another 800 locations going forward. We want to be very fiduciary in our thinking and making sure that we really understand going from the current 270 to 800, we understand the impact, but – look, it's obvious, de-cluttering the restaurant, taking out slow moving SKUs makes it easier for the crew, it makes it better for the customer. And we're seeing a lot of improvements on the P&L. There is great velocity on the P&L up and down, but it's still early. But the other part of this is simplification is also all about creating room for growth, so that we can invest in new innovations in menu and digital as well as investments in value going forward as well. So, again, let us get a few more markets on the board before we telegraph a lot of that, but you can certainly interpret the expansion as everything is in line with expectations.

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thanks, David.

Our next question comes from David Palmer with RBC Capital Markets. You may begin.

David Palmer - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thanks. Good morning. Just a follow-up to David's question. Could you just give specifics about perhaps what you're trying to solve with the menu rationalization, is it largely around speed and throughput, and is it about the margins that are going to offset to labor pressures. And then perhaps, relatedly, beverage focus makes a lot of sense, but how are you rethinking the role of future – in the future of food, and what role can that be in your growth and how much is that perhaps gone too far in one direction that's maybe hurt you lately? Thanks.

Chris Fuqua - Dunkin' Donuts LLC

David, thanks for the question. This is Chris. So, our research last year showed us that we weren't really known as a food or a beverage player. So, the whole idea behind our strategy is to be the most-loved On-the-Go beverages brand. We want to drive speed and throughput with menu simplification with a focus on really getting those best-in-class beverages out there. We want to drive profits for our franchisees. We want to address some of the labor challenges that Nigel has talked about, reducing turnover because Dunkin' will be a better place to work.

We think it cleans up the restaurants. We think it leads to improved margins on food cost. We think it leads to fewer throwaways, better waste management. It leads to easier unloading of trucks in the stores as an example. There are a lot of benefits that will show up in various parts of the P&L. And we think this is one of the major unlocks to getting this strategy that we've talked about recently, really going in the right direction.

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thanks, David.

David Palmer - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Karen Holthouse with Goldman Sachs. You may begin.

Karen Holthouse - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Hi. Just a quick modeling question. I was a little bit surprised to see other revenue down year-over-year in the quarter. You still – looks like you've been seeing retail sales growth on the packaged coffee side, on the K-Cups side, would have expected to start to see a benefit from ready-to-drink. Maybe just help us out with whatever moving pieces could be heading that line?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Okay. So, let me just kick off and then I'm going to get Kate to do the more detailed answer. This is always an interesting area for us. And clearly, all of you have different assumptions. I think one thing I will say, because I think it's important for me to say, is, as I've said in my prepared comments, we're delighted with the start of RTD, but it's not like instantly on. If we go into a restaurant with a new product, it's instantly on. If you launch into with RTD, it takes time to go through the system, because each brand has its own reset of its organization on where the products go. So, you're facing may not be the reality that we see. And because we're a relatively new company to consumer products, clearly some of that is new to us as well.

So, with that said, we're delighted with RTD. We're delighted with what we're doing on K-Cups, and Kate will take you through the detail.

Kate Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Great. Thanks, Nigel. I think the other thing I wanted to remind you, everybody on, is the other revenue line item. While it does include all of the packaged cup, the K-Cups, and RTD, it also includes other items and we are rolling over a sizable transfer that was included in the first quarter of 2016.

So, excluding this, to Nigel's point, RTD, which we rolled out with Coke, rolled out mid-February of this quarter, so just about half of the quarter and, to Nigel's point, is gaining in distribution but we're happy with that. And K-Cups volume has gone up. So, I think if you factor all three of those together, that gives us the bridge between the consensus number and what we've reported.

Karen Holthouse - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Great. Thank you.

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thanks, Karen.

Our next question comes from Gregory Francfort with Bank of America. You may begin.

Gregory R. Francfort - Bank of America

Hey, guys. Can I go back to John's question on store development? I think the last cash-on-cash return number you've given us for West and Emerging was just over 19%. Is that the right metric that we should be thinking about or is it – maybe provide us with an update on that number?

Kate Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

So, we typically provide the update on the third quarter of our fiscal year, so we're not ready yet to update that because of the results coming in on a lag (45:00). But the information we gave is still.

Gregory R. Francfort - Bank of America

Right. So – and we expect the 2015 cohort to be in that 18% to 20% range. And to Kate's earlier point, we'll discuss that later in the year.

Gregory R. Francfort - Bank of America

Got it. Thanks. And then just, Scott, can you talk about franchisee operations? And maybe what's changed operationally with mobile ordering? And do franchisees add labor, do they reduce labor, do they rearrange labor? And how was adoption looked in some urban markets versus suburban markets?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Okay. So, just make sure – we often have Scott Murphy on this call and he's not here, but it's Scott Hudler today who's going to talk about the operational side and digital to Kellogg's (45:40).

Scott Hudler - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yeah. So, thanks for the question. I think we're seeing a lot of really positive energy coming from franchisees around On-the-Go ordering. What they're seeing is they're – at this point, they're deploying labor in a different way and making and delivering a better guest experience for people that are coming in because they don't have to stand in line. And we know that roughly 30% to 40% of the transaction time, it's just the ordering, the back and forth with the crew person running the register, so we've eliminated that part of the transaction, we get people in and out faster and we can help to drive more throughput.

To your suburban, urban question, we're definitely seeing this as a strong driver in some of our more urban locations, so think Manhattan, Downtown Boston, some of our bigger markets, that we're definitely seeing strong results from those. But also from suburban locations that are near an entry point to a major highway, so think Long Island. We're seeing some of our best results from those locations.

Gregory R. Francfort - Bank of America

Awesome. Thanks, guys.

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thanks. Greg.

Our next question comes from Will Slabaugh with Stephens Inc. You may begin.

William E. Slabaugh - Stephens Inc.

Yeah. Thank you. Wonder if you could talk a little bit more about your first focal point you mentioned at the beginning of your talk where you re (46:56)-highlighted the building a coffee culture. Can you talk about where you think you are today versus where you want to be from a standpoint of offerings and then also perception about a consumer? And also on the back of that, is it fair to think about this coffee evolution as you sort of going through as the most important point in driving more consistently positive comps, or am I downplaying something else there?

Chris Fuqua - Dunkin' Donuts LLC

So, that's a great question, and I think there's a reason that it's the first component of our six-part strategy. Building our coffee culture really gets at the core of what we want this brand to be like going forward. We look at everything from revised advertising with campaigns, like, This is Coffee, which gets people to really understand that we're grinding fresh, we're brewing fresh, we're doing something different than anybody else in the industry.

And consumers, when they really dive into that, realized that it's different and we think it's better. We have focused operationally; think about that one of the other components of our strategy is to improve restaurant operations. We had our entire ops team visit all 8,500 plus locations in the month of March to go out and look at every single component of what goes into making a great cup of coffee, working with our crew, working with our franchisees on really delivering best-in-class products.

So, if you think about all the things we're doing on hot coffee, that's one component of building the coffee culture. Then, you move into specialty coffee, iced coffee, cold brew, the expansion of RTD, what we're doing in the CPG, on K-Cups, and packaged coffee. This is all about becoming a major player in the coffee industry in an even bigger way that we are today. And we look at product innovation. We look at some of the value offerings. We look at the underlying components of the loyalty program, everything focused on driving against the coffee culture and building growth going forward. That's the thesis.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

And, Will, it's Dave. The other piece for me coming in after spending 20-plus years in the industry, and the soul of Dunkin' is just that great quality cup of coffee. And I think it was surprising to me when I got here, the quality of the bean that we used grind fresh, brew fresh, every pod, 18-minute hold time, these are industry-leading that I don't think can be matched. So, we probably haven't shouted that enough. And as Chris mentioned, they put a brilliant campaign together called This Is Coffee, and it's out there running right now that really speaks to our attributes and separates us from a quality cup of coffee versus the commodity players that are out there.

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thanks, Will.

Our next question comes from Jason West with Credit Suisse. You may begin.

Jason West - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Yeah. Thanks. A couple – one quick one and another question. So, are you guys providing the store counts openings by region anymore? And then secondly, looking at that net discounting which is adding another 200 basis points or so to the pricing; is that going to start rolling off? I think we're lapping the change in the combos from early last year. I don't know if that's affecting that still or as you're trying to become more focused on value in this competitive environment, it seems a bit counter-intuitive to have such a big increase in your net discounting. Thanks.

Kate Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yes, so, I'll take the first piece, Jason. We aren't on a quarterly basis anymore. We're going to do that more on a full year basis. So, you can expect towards the end of the year, we'll give you. It's just noise on the quarter. So, we prefer to wait till the end of the year to give it to you on a full year basis.

Chris Fuqua - Dunkin' Donuts LLC

Yes. And then the question on net discounting, as it applies, I think you'd take it back to a couple of questions ago where we were talking about the value, price and experience equation. We look at more national price points on value with one of the things that Dave's brought for certain is focusing the entire system on offers instead of having desperate offers by market. So, that's number one.

Number two, the continued expansion of the purchase (51:00) program, that's really our value program in the future. We'd like to migrate towards that. And number three, driving traffic with beverages and ticket with food. So, I think you'll see the offerings that we put out there will be aligned with that strategy, and we're very confident in the way our franchisees are going to execute it.

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thanks, Jason.

Our next question comes from Matthew DiFrisco with Guggenheim. You may begin.

Matthew DiFrisco - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Thank you. Just a couple of quick bookkeeping ones. So, I just wanted to hear that, did you say that 10% of sales were done or are associated with the Perks members? And then also, would it be correct to assume in the less discounting world that the margins, why wouldn't those margins of the cohorts, why won't that go up more, that 18% to 20% or so? Shouldn't that get stronger?

And then last question, same-store sales, any correlation with RTD being introduced? Did that cannibalize any of your store-level sales throughout the quarter? Thanks.

Scott Hudler - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Okay. Hey, this is Scott Hudler. I'll take the first one. Yes, 10% of sales in the quarter were through Perks transactions. And of course, (52:13) sitting here listening to all the questions, we probably didn't say what a good quarter we felt we had on Perks. And that's the trend that we intend to continue going forward. Major part of the strategy as Chris just said.

Moving on to your second question about cash-on-cash returns. And the margins we continue to focus on improving the margins. I think we're getting better in understanding by city, by DMA, particularly in newer markets and everyone's all over that. You guys should probably take some credit for making (52:49) this. So focused on that.

And finally, on RTD, we feel good about what's happened with RTD. We've never believed it will be cannibalistic at all. We believe it's additive and actually a major part of our coffee strategy. And, Chris, you're going to say something about...

Chris Fuqua - Dunkin' Donuts LLC

Yes. So, then I look at the growth of Cold Brew and the growth of iced coffee in our restaurants and it's one of the real highlights for what we look at. So, I think it's a complementary strategy and we're excited about it.

David L. Hoffmann - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yes, and, Matthew, just coming back to the cash-on-cash equation, again, any good operator and franchisor continues to look at the denominator side as well. So that coming in here fresh, we see opportunities on the cost side, they're taking cost – cost avoidance, things in the (53:37) the size of the footprint. There's a lot of great opportunities in there as well. So, it's multifaceted, but rich opportunities in that area as well.

Matthew DiFrisco - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Thank you.

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thanks, Matt.

Our next question comes from Dennis Geiger with UBS. You may begin.

Dennis Geiger - UBS Securities LLC

Great. Thank you. Just following up on the DD Perks question and the commentary there, so outperformance (54:00) during the quarter, but just wondering if you could talk a bit more about the opportunities to grow that both by increasing members and then increasing the spend. Maybe if you could just first talk about continuing to bring customers into that ecosystem, and then maybe what inning we're in as it relates to the direct marketing, the suggestive selling and how much more you think you could get out of the Perks numbers? Thank you.

Scott Hudler - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yes, Dennis, this is Scott. So, I think we're (54:25) really encouraged about what we saw in Q1. This is the ability to reach out to our customers on a one-to-one basis, it's becoming increasingly more important as we see traditional kind of analog media, the effect in this – those channels starts to decline, so to be able to reach out to 6.5 million customers directly, it's a huge benefit for us. Also, as we think about targeted and value discounting, and Chris mentioned that we want Perks to evolve to the way we discount through the brand and that doesn't become from a more traditional kind of shotgun approach where we have necessarily offers that are open to everyone, but they were being very surgical with offers that each individual consumer gets an offer that will drive increased visitation and spend to them versus just being part of a demo or a – even drilling down more, we want them to be a very individualized offer.

So, to do that, we want to drive more people into the top of the funnel, and we think doing that with some of the things we've done recently with showing consumers that there is an opportunity to save some money through the Perks program with some of the price promotions we've run exclusive to Perks members in the first quarter of the year, as well as things like Dave mentioned T-Mobile Tuesdays, which is an opportunity to partner with someone else, a large partner like T-Mobile, to come in and drive incremental numbers (55:49) to the Perks program.

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Thanks, Dennis.

Dennis Geiger - UBS Securities LLC

Okay.

Stacey Caravella - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Operator, we're going to take two more questions, because we're getting close to the top of the hour.

Our next question is from Andrew Strelzik with BMO. You may begin.

Andrew Strelzik - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Hey. Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. I had two things that I wanted to ask. Number one, understanding that you look at share repurchases more holistically, not on a quarterly basis, it has been five or six quarters now since we've seen really any meaningful buyback. So, I'm just wondering, within the context of that holistic view, how you're thinking about or kind of what the hesitancy to buy back stock has been?

And number two, when 2% of orders On-the-Go, not a huge percentage but a large absolute number, just wondering what you see from behavioral perspective when someone gets into the program starts doing the On-the-Go ordering from a frequency or check perspective, any type of behavioral commentary will be helpful. Thank you.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Okay. So, then, in reverse order, as Scott was just talking, I'll let him finish off talking about On-the-Go. And then we'll go to share repurchases.

Scott Hudler - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Yes. So, yes, 2%, obviously we want that number to continue to grow. We're pleased with what we see on a weekly basis, from a growth perspective, that we've had a number of things to get people to knock down the barriers, so whether that's in Philly, a $0.50 hot or iced coffee, when you use On-the-Go to get people to try out. Once we get people to try out, we see incredibly high retrial (57:13) rates of people coming back and using it. And we're continuing to see that repeat visit and we think as Dave talked about value and convenience, having someone order through On-the-Go and to be able to see past the line in store, it's a huge convenient play.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

So, it's interesting. When I was in one of the test markets, the store manager told me that they have a couple of customers, who come in three or four times a day and the reason they can is On-the-Go ordering because they order the same thing for, I don't know what it was, let's say, a big iced coffee which is what Scott drinks. I don't know, you have iced tea, right?

Scott Hudler - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Iced tea.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Iced tea. And he's sitting here right now. So, he orders it or they order it, and for them to come in, not have to line up and just pick it up is the ultimate in convenience for him (58:00). It saves so much time. So, we are really excited about what's happening with this.

Kate, share repurchases.

Kate Jaspon - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Sure. Yes, thanks for the question, Andrew. So as I mentioned on the call, we think about share repurchases holistically. I don't think that you should take the fact that whether we're in the market or not in the market during a given quarter as a signal to anything. Several factors that go into our decision around whether we repurchase stock and all those you include price is not the only factor we consider. So, we're always thinking about taking all the potential cash needs for the business, timing and our trading windows, just as an example.

So, as I mentioned, even though we ended the quarter with a sizable cash balance and didn't repurchase during the quarter, that doesn't mean that we are running away from our current commitment to returning value to our shareholders.

Andrew Strelzik - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Great. Thank you very much.

Thank you. Our last question is from Steve Anderson with Maxim Group. You may begin.

Stephen Anderson - Maxim Group LLC

Yes. Good morning. I'm calling to ask about your unit growth strategy and specifically in your partnerships with sort of retails including that BJ's. And so I just wanted to see how that relationship has been ongoing? Have you seen any cannibalization with any other stores nearby?

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

So, I'll take that. So, I think if you look forward, as Dave mentioned in his remarks, you're going to see us expanding our brand in a sensible way across the country. I think the Amtrak deal is a good example. Another one that we did years ago but I think it's a good example of what we're trying to do in terms of building the brand is JetBlue which we're very pleased with particularly as they keep growing very quickly.

BJ's was a relationship that we are very happy with. It's actually our franchisees that run the stores. It's franchisee growth. It's not if you like direct cannibalization of the new franchisee on them. So, we feel good about that. And I think the opportunity for April growth is staggering. I mean here's a specific that came from one of our original quote.

In Texas, there are 900 colleges and universities. We're in one. I mean that tells you the opportunity. Look at the airports around the country and I can't remember the actual number, but I think it's – we're in sort of 120 airports. Don't take that as the right number. It's something like that but there's a lot more airports we can go in and I look at the success of places by LAX Airport where we're doing staggering numbers. I look at workplaces. We went into the (60:36) in Detroit and that's been off the charts in terms of success even though it's got three of the Starbucks around it. So, I feel we've got a wonderful opportunity to expand the brand. BJ's is just one of many examples.

Stephen Anderson - Maxim Group LLC

All right. Thank you.

Thank you. I'd now like to turn the call back over to Nigel Travis for closing remarks.

Nigel Travis - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Okay. Well, firstly thank you, everyone, for coming on today. I recognize that this is probably getting towards the end of your earnings season. And because there was an important meeting that we had to attend in Washington, we moved our earnings call. But I'd like to leave you with five takeaways.

One, we remain very focused on our six-part strategy. We are extremely confident we have the right plan, and that will deliver future growth. Secondly, major part of that plan is maintaining our digital leadership. I think that's the major advantage for both Dunkin' and Baskin, and really does help us differentiate.

Thirdly, we're very focused on the people issues that our franchisees are concerned about. And, hopefully, I think that when I look at our relationships with our franchisees and our focus on unit economics, the fact that they've invested so heavily is a major demonstration and confidence that they have in our brands. And, finally, we're very committed to shareholder value. So, I think Kate answered that very succinctly. So, hopefully, everyone gets the message that we're looking at every level we have to build our business forward.

So, with that, thank you very much. And have a good day.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. Thanks for your participation. Have a wonderful day.

