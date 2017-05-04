Kinder Morgan: The Russians Aren't Coming

It is logical for KMI to use a source for the pipes for TMEP that will produce them in Canada with Canadian workers.

Pipes for TMEP are going to be produced in Canada, the drama over a Russian company getting the work is overdone.

Recent news that Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will use a Russian company to make the pipes for its Trans Mount Expansion project is not a reason to change the assessment of whether or not KMI is a good investment. At $20 a share, it is significantly below my buy price of $23.

What news has people up in arms recently?

Over the years, certainly since Kinder Morgan announced its plans to merge all of its MLP companies into the general partner KMI, any news from Kinder Morgan has generated a lot of drama. Often this drama has been in excess of the actual significance of the news. The latest news to generate drama has been the announcement that the supplier of pipes for the Trans-Mountain expansion project will be a Russian company.

Why setting your hair on fire over this news is unwarranted

I don't see the news that KMI is going to use a "Russian" company as its pipe supplier as a big deal. First, while technically Russian, the entity that KMI has contracted to supply the pipes is a subsidiary of EVRAZ Plc. (OTC:EVRZF) called EVRAZ North America which has multiple locations in the US and Canada. The agreement ensures that at least 75% of the pipes will be made at an EVRAZ plant in Regina Saskatchewan, using recycled materials produced in EVRAZ plants in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. The workers will be Canadians and most will be members of the United Steel Workers. KMI has repeatedly said that it wants Canada and Canadians to benefit from TMEP and this is just one more way that it is ensuring that.

Some have pointed to President Trump's position that US pipelines should use US made steel. But this is not a US pipeline; it's a Canadian pipeline being built by a Canadian subsidiary of Kinder Morgan. And it's going to be using pipes made in Canada, made from materials produced in Canada by mostly Canadians. It's also worth noting what EVRAZ said about the Trump policy,

As the North American leader in large diameter pipe production with assets in the United States and Canada, we look forward to working with our customers and the Administration to make these projects a reality."

It's also worth noting how the EVRAZ North America describes itself,

The Company is a leading North American producer of engineered steel products for rail, energy and industrial end markets. The Company has six production sites located in the USA (Portland, Oregon; Pueblo, Colorado) and Canada (Regina, Saskatchewan; Calgary, Camrose and Red Deer, Alberta)."

I think this is a perfectly reasonable decision by Kinder Morgan and see no reason why this should have a negative impact in one's assessment of the company. Sure, if you didn't see KMI as a good investment, this news won't change your mind, but neither should it change your mind if you thought KMI was a good investment. In fact, I think this is an astute move by management. This gives 4 Canadian provinces additional reasons to support TMEP as well as enlisting a powerful union. Given the political battles left before the construction on the project can begin, this helps KMI.

Is there anything else new of interest?

Kinder Morgan recently put in the paper work to hold an IPO for some of its Canadian operations. This does not indicate that a decision on financing for TMEP has been made, but rather this is just preparatory work in case the decision is to go the IPO route instead of the JV route. I think it's interesting to note that at this time Kinder Morgan has no intention of selling these shares in the US. From what I see in this filing, it looks like the IPO route will just turn Kinder Morgan Canada into what is effectively a JV rather than creating a new entity to be the JV. But again, Kinder Morgan management has not made any decision between an IPO and a JV.

There was good news on the Gold Coast Express pipeline with more bids received than there is capacity. This increases the chances that this project will go forward. While this is a small project compared to TMEP, it will still generate revenues for KMI. This shows me that KMI is continuing to execute on projects at the rate I expected.

Even the latest earnings announcement was more of the same. I still await news on how TMEP will actually be financed and what will happen with the dividend in 2018.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Nothing at KMI has really changed since I calculated a price in this article. I still think there is a 95% chance that the dividend will be raised to $0.75 a year or higher starting in 2018, so I still think KMI is a buy at a price below $23. With KMI currently changing hands for near $20 a share, I think it's a buy at this point.

Can options help?

Given that my buy price is so much above the current market price, I don't see any call contracts that look attractive. For the monthly expiration date in June, however, I do see a good put contract.

For holding the contract for just over 1 month, the $20 strike price put will pay a premium that is nearly as large as the dividend for the entire year. That contract, based on the Delta value, offers a 43% chance of getting the shares, but even if KMI doesn't drop below $20 a share, the premium is more than enough to wait for that price.

What to watch for going forward?

What I want to see going forward from KMI is continued execution on smaller expansion projects, progress on TMEP approval, news on how TMEP will be financed (either IPO or JV) and what will happen with the dividend in 2018. So far, I haven't seen any news that will change what I think about KMI.

Conclusion

I know that any news about KMI generates a lot of emotion. Plenty of people had significant impacts on their investments because of the MLP roll-up and the dividend cut. However, most of the time calm rational assessment of news about KMI will show that nothing much has changed. I think, with the current price and the chance of a substantial increase in the dividend to be paid next year, that KMI is worth taking a chance on. Make no mistake, it's a gamble, but I think the odds are in the investor's favor.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.