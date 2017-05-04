Fitbit: Still Worth A Gamble

The results were dismal compared to the prior period, but the stock is rallying due to a turnaround in progress.

After a better-than-expected Q1, Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) is up over 10%. My previous investment thesis that the fitness tracking stock was worth a gamble is paying off so far.

At roughly $6.50, Fitbit still trades near the all-time lows following the successful IPO back in 2015. The question remains whether the fitness wearable category leader should trade at a valuation of only $1.5 billion.

Quarterly results were dismal when reviewing prior year numbers. Revenues declined 41%, and the company produced a rather large $34.4 million net loss after generating a profit last year. Neither a good indicator that Fitbit has much of a future.

The stock, though, was priced for a never ending decline in business. My previous article highlighted how a vast difference existed between the stable revenue base of partial competitor Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) and Fitbit. The ability to meet Q1 targets and maybe guidance was a big part of the equation. The company had missed revenue estimates the last two quarters despite guiding down numbers.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings page

The key to the story is that Q1 is the traditionally weakest quarter, and the company has made strong progress on reducing operating expenses to the targeted annual rate of $850 million. The best part of the targeted $200 million cut in expenses is that R&D spending was actually up last quarter.

The purchase of assets from Pebble, Vector Watch, and Coin helps remove competition from the system and improves the product produced by Fitbit. The smart watch product becomes a catalyst for expanding the total addressable market but not necessarily a requirement for a stable stock price.

While all good signs, Fitbit needs to make considerable progress to actually return to a profitable company. The guidance remains for 2017 midpoint numbers of $1.6 billion in revenue and a $0.33 EPS loss.

Good progress with the online community, FitStar subscription service, and fitbit.com all set Fitbit up for a promising future, but the company still needs to release new products, including the smart watch without any further hiccups.

The key investor takeaway is that Fitbit is bouncing over 10% today due to a valuation going into the report suggestive of a company going out of business. From these levels, the downside risk still appears limited, though the upside remains a big question mark with the catalysts for reaching profitability still unproven.

