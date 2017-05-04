How GDXJ And JNUG Breakdown Will Impact The Junior Gold Miners Sector

For me, this is a caution flag about the immediate prospects for the junior gold mining sector.

The half of GDXJ's assets that were based on JNUG, may not be coming back to the sector at all.

The 3x leveraged fund JNUG played a major role in GDXJ getting too big, and now it is playing a big role in GDXJ's decline.

In April GDXJ ran into the problem of getting too big relative to the size of the junior gold mining sector.

In April the news broke out that the very popular Van Eck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) had gotten too big for its own sector. Basically, the funds invested in GDXJ had become such a large proportion of the total market capitalization of the junior gold miners sector, that GDXJ was hitting the limit of owning 20% of the outstanding shares of many companies. This is a problem because an ETF does not want to exceed the 20% limit for regulatory reasons in Canada and tax reasons in the U.S.

This article on April 10 by Sumit Roy on ETF.com explained the situation in clear detail. Ian Bezek analyzed the problem in this Seeking Alpha article on April 16. Then Bram de Haas' article pointed to the Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) as a good alternative for investors, and John Rubino's article argued that multiple new and smaller junior gold miner ETFs will step in to fill the market gap left by GDXJ.

However, the very first comment on Rubino's article, by CelloMann, raised a very good question: "Where is JNUG in all of this?" And I haven't seen a good answer yet.

As Roy's article pointed out, the Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) played a huge role in GDXJ getting too big for its own good. JNUG is the popular 3x leveraged junior gold miners ETF. As Roy wrote:

The analysts [at Scotiabank] pointed out that according to the latest daily holdings report from JNUG, 'nearly 53% of GDXJ's shares outstanding could be held as hedges against swaps that underlie the 3x levered product.'

Indeed, at the time of Roy's article, GDXJ had $5.4 billion in Assets Under Management, and JNUG had over $1 billion in AUM. Since JNUG is 3x leveraged, it would indeed have required over $3 billion to control that amount of JNUG funds, which would have been over half of GDXJ's total funds.

The point is, even though Sprott's SGDJ and potential new ETFs suggested by Rubino may be good ideas for simple junior gold miner investments, they won't attract a leveraged fund such as JNUG around them any time soon. So the half of GDXJ's assets that were based on JNUG, may not be coming back to the sector at all.

See, funds like JNUG are very popular these days because they offer a combination of leverage and convenience that is attractive to a certain type of speculator who will tolerate higher risk in return for higher potential reward, as long as it's as easy as pushing buttons in their standard brokerage accounts. They're not going to bother to learn how to trade futures or even options. If JNUG isn't available, they will just move to different sectors that do still have the leveraged ETFs.

It reminds me a lot of online poker. When the U.S. government closed down the major online poker websites on "Black Friday" in April 2011, a lot of people just stopped playing poker altogether. Some people may have started going to casinos to play poker more often, but many did not. The online medium was an essential part of the experience that they were comfortable with. When that was taken away, poker itself wasn't enough to make them bother to find another way to play it.

Likewise, for many JNUG investors, the 3x leveraged ETF vehicle was an essential part of the process for them. If that is taken away, the junior gold miner sector in itself won't be enough to make them bother to find another way to speculate on it.

As of today, GDXJ's assets under management have declined to $2.87 billion, barely over half of the $5.4 billion in assets that were invested in it last month. And JNUG's AUM has plummeted all the way down to $365 million, only about a third of the over $1 billion that was invested in it last month. When the 3x leverage is accounted for, that means about $2 billion in JNUG funds left the sector in the past few weeks, which probably accounts for the majority of the funds that left GDXJ.

The upshot of all this is, we shouldn't expect the money that just flowed out of the junior gold mining sector to necessarily come flowing back in any time soon. For me, this is a caution flag about the immediate prospects for the sector. I am still long many individual junior gold miners and explorers, but I am cutting back some of my exposure right now. I consider this to be simply a prudent step to take.

In November I wrote about the Gold Junior/Senior Miner Ratio, and how at that time it was not breaking down, which was a good sign. Now, unfortunately, this ratio is breaking down, which is another cautionary sign. I will write about this development in more detail in a follow-up article.

