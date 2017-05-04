Avon Products (AVP) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 04, 2017 9:00 am ET

Executives

Gina Grant - Avon Products, Inc.

Sherilyn S. McCoy - Avon Products, Inc.

Jamie Wilson - Avon Products, Inc.

Analysts

Lauren Rae Lieberman - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Wendy C. Nicholson - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Ali Dibadj - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Stephen R. Powers - UBS Securities LLC

Olivia Tong - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Mark Astrachan - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Operator

Good morning. My name is Kayla and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Avon's First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

I'll now turn the conference over to Gina Grant, Capital Markets Treasurer. Ms. Grant, you may begin your conference.

Gina Grant - Avon Products, Inc.

Thank you, Kayla. Good morning and thank you for joining us to review Avon's first quarter 2017 results. I'm here with Sheri McCoy, Avon's CEO; and Jamie Wilson, Executive Vice President and CFO. Sheri and Jamie will take you through the first quarter results and we will then have our usual Q&A session.

During our call today, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe to be useful to investors. Although they should not be considered superior to the measures presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures is included in our earnings release located on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Our call will also contain forward-looking statements that concern our business and financial strategies, including our transformation plan, cost actions and savings, as well as outlook, performance trends and the impact of foreign currency, tax and tax rates amongst others. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are detailed in the cautionary statement available on our Investor Relations website and in our SEC filings.

I will now hand the call over to Sheri.

Sherilyn S. McCoy - Avon Products, Inc.

Thank you, Gina. Good morning and thank you for joining Avon's first quarter 2017 earnings call. I'm joined today by Jamie Wilson, our CFO.

Today, I will provide a brief summary of our first quarter results and then pass to Jamie to give a more detailed analysis of the financials and full-year guidance. I will then share a business review including how we are performing in key markets and categories and with our transformation plan.

Let me start by sharing my perspective on our first quarter results which includes three key takeaways. First, during the quarter, we delivered performance broadly in line with our expectations. While total constant dollar revenue was down 1% and adjusted operating margin was down 130 basis points, we had anticipated that the issues we identified during the fourth quarter would take time to course correct and would impact the first quarter. We continue to make progress on the actions we put in place and expect to strengthen the business in the second half of the year.

Second, as you've heard from many other consumer companies, macro trends remain challenging with geopolitical and economic issues creating significant uncertainty in several markets around the world. In addition, there are few markets where competition has intensified.

Third, this quarter marked the beginning of the second year of our three-year transformation journey and our transformation plan remains on track. We continue to build upon the strength of the Avon brand to ongoing investment in our Beauty for a Purpose positioning. Our consumer reach remains high with leadership market share positions in beauty in a number of our key markets.

We completed the implementation of the well received new Representative-facing system in Brazil, our largest market. In addition, we invested in an exciting product innovation pipeline while continuing to work on broadening our capabilities to ensure we are improving profitable revenue growth management skills. We remain on track to deliver our cost savings target of $350 million over three years, consistent with our previously announced plan.

Lastly, we are providing full year guidance which Jamie will walk you through.

Before I go into more detail on the business revenue, let me pass the call over to Jamie to take you through the financial details of the quarter.

Jamie Wilson - Avon Products, Inc.

Thank you, Sheri. And thanks again to all of you for joining the call today. Please note that my comments will primarily focus on adjusted results for the first quarter. GAAP results along with the reconciliation tables are included in our press release issued earlier today and posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.

As Sheri said, our results were largely in line with our expectations. Let me now take you through the details.

First quarter reported total revenue grew 2% due to the positive impact of foreign currency but declined 1% in constant dollars. From reportable segments, total revenue grew 3% due to the positive impact of foreign currency but declined 1% in constant dollars.

Active Representatives declined 3% with more than half of the decline attributed to two markets – Russia and Malaysia. Average order grew by 2% and price mix was 5% as we continue to benefit from pricing.

Ending Representatives declined 1% primarily due to declines in Malaysia and Russia that were partially offset by growth in South Africa.

Adjusted operating profit was $39 million, a decrease of $16 million, which was as expected given the planned investments in advertising and higher supply chain costs. We continue to deliver our cost reduction program and saw a benefit from foreign currency. However, these benefits were offset primarily by bad debt attributed to continued lower collections in Brazil and an out-of-period adjustment to equity compensation associated with the first quarter of last year.

Adjusted operating margin declined 130 basis points to 2.9%, primarily driven by the factors noted above and the impact of higher transportation cost mainly in Russia.

The impact of higher bad debt was 140 basis points. These factors were partially offset by the favorable impact of price and mix and 60 basis points of foreign currency tailwinds.

Turning to our results by reportable segments starting with EMEA, reported revenue declined 2% and constant dollar revenue declined 4%, driven by declines in both Active Representatives and average order. Ending Representatives decreased slightly driven primarily by declines in Russia, partially offset by the increase in South Africa.

The EMEA segment margin was 14.7%, up 150 basis points primarily due to the favorable net impact of pricing and mix and lower supply-chain costs, as well as the positive impact of foreign currency transaction cost of an estimated 100 basis points. These items were partially offset by higher transportation cost primarily in Russia and revenue deleverage.

In Russia, local currency revenue declined 10%, driven by declines in Active Representatives and average order. Russia's performance was impacted by an aggressive, competitive environment in the quarter, with Avon's pricing increases coinciding with slowing inflation. We also experienced some service issues related to our delivery provider which are being resolved. We expect to see improved performance in the second half of 2017.

Local currency revenue in the UK decreased 6%, with declines in both Active Representatives and average order. We're taking actions to strengthen our field fundamentals through additional training to drive activity and retention. Although we are making progress on Active Representatives versus a year ago, the team still has work to do to get this metric into positive territory. Over the past several quarters, growth in average order has offset the declines in Active Representatives. This quarter, UK had a challenging time lapping the success of Matte Lipstick in the prior year, leading to a reduction in average order.

Moving to South Latin America, reported revenues increased 17% and constant dollar revenue increased 2%. Constant dollar revenue benefited from higher average order, while Active Representatives declined. Ending Representatives increased slightly, primarily driven by Brazil. The South Latin America segment margin was 2.7%, down 270 basis points versus the prior year, driven by 350 basis points of higher bad debt, primarily in Brazil, which I'll speak to later.

Segment margin was also impacted by higher FX expenses and higher supply chain costs, both increases reflect inflationary pressures. These issues were partially offset by favorable impacts of price and mix and lowered field expenses. In Brazil, local currency revenue increased 2% driven by higher average order, partially offset by a slight decline in Active Representatives.

The Brazil team continues to execute well against our revenue growth management strategy, leading to an increase in average order, despite the continued competitive pressures. However, as we took actions to improve the health of our representative base, we saw a slight reduction in the Active Representatives as expected.

We have successfully completed the implementation of our new front-end system for both representatives and our sales team. And we expect the benefits from this implementation to progressively benefit our representatives drive their businesses.

In addition, at the end of last year we saw a rise from our normal level of bad debt which was typically between 2% to 3% of revenue, driven by relaxation of credit terms as part of recruitment (10:06) coupled with the general economic environment.

On the quarter four call, we said the bad issues were behind us. However, while we are seeing some improvement based on the actions we took to remediate the position including tightening credit terms which is taking longer than expected to return to normal level.

During the first quarter, the level of collections we experienced was lower than we had estimated at the year-end and inconsistent with our prior history. So, we've again seen a high level of bad debt provisioning in the quarter. We anticipate that an elevated level of bad debt may continue in quarter two and start to recover later in the year. Part of the remedial actions will result in a moderation of recruitment, but we do not expect to see this materially impacting on revenue generation.

Moving to North Latin America. Reported revenues declined 6% while our constant dollar revenue grew 2%, driven by higher average order. Active Representatives and Ending Representatives were both flat. And North Latin American segment margin was 10.9%, down 300 basis points, primarily due to higher supply-chain cost in markets where cost inflation outpaced revenue growth, partially offset by favorable price mix.

In Mexico, revenue grew at 1% in local currency, driven by higher average order which benefited primarily from pricing offset by a small decline in Active Representatives. Mexico saw growth in the beauty category led by Color and Skincare fueled by innovation, while Fashion & Home declined due to less new product flow.

Moving to Asia Pacific, reported revenue declined 8% and constant dollar revenue was down 5%. The segment Active Representatives declined, driven by Malaysia, partially offset by average order. The significant Active Representatives decline in Malaysia stems from the impact of changes to their model that we continue to work through. Ending Representatives decreased versus the prior year.

The Asia Pacific segment margin was 10.4%, down 60 basis points from last year due to higher supply chain costs and unfavorable impact of pricing and mix, partially offset by lower fixed expenses and an estimated 60 basis points favorable impact from foreign currency transaction costs.

In Philippines, local currency revenue grew 2% as higher average order was partially offset by a decline in Active Representatives. The market continues to benefit from pricing and is focusing on increasing Active Representatives through new recruiting program and training.

Moving to tax. The adjusted income tax provision of $31 million was roughly in line with the prior year. The effective rate from continuing operations was not meaningful. Once again, our effective rate was negatively impacted by the country mix of earnings and the inability to recognize additional deferred tax assets in various jurisdictions, including the impact caused by withholding taxes on the repatriation of cash to the U.S.

Related to cash flow, operating activities from continuing operations for the first three months of 2017 used $80 million compared to $191 million used in the first three months of 2016. The approximate $111 million of decrease to net cash used by continuing operation activities was primarily due to lower inventory levels, the 2016 contribution to the U.S. pension plan of $20 million, and industrial production tax payments made in Brazil in 2016 which did not recur in 2017.

Working capital improved 15 days operation when compared with the year ago, driven by continued focus on reducing inventory, timing of payments, and extending payment terms, partially offset by an increase in accounts receivable.

Adjusted EPS for the quarter was a loss of $0.07 per diluted share, flat to the prior year. Adjusted EPS was impacted by a number of factors. Foreign currency had an estimated $0.03 per share of favorable impact year-over-year. The impact of convertible preferred stock reduced adjusted EPS by approximately $0.01 per share.

The loss experienced by North America business for the quarter negatively impacted adjusted EPS by approximately $0.01 per share. As a reminder, while we own approximately 20% of North American business, and as such, we're sharing a proportion of any profit or losses of that business, we have no additional capital requirements.

As it relates to our Transformation Plan, we are on track to achieve our 2017 cost savings target of $230 million, which includes the run rate savings from our 2016 initiatives as well as in-year savings from 2017 initiatives. Consequently, we remain confident in delivering the $350 million in transformation plan savings over the three years.

As I've now had an opportunity to go through in assessments of the business, I'm confident in providing expectations for the full-year 2017.

We expect constant dollar revenue growth to be low-single digits. Adjusted operating margin improvements to be in the range of 100 basis points to 140 basis points which includes modest tailwinds from currency.

Free cash flow slightly positive after the increased capital spending of approximately $65 million. And, lastly, these expectations are underpinned by Active Representatives growth of between 0% and 1% in the second half of the year.

While Q2 will remain a challenging quarter, we expect gradual performance improvement throughout the balance of the year with the second half being an improvement on the first half as the growth initiatives gain traction. This guidance is consistent with meeting our previously stated three-year transformation goals.

And now, I'll turn the call back to Sheri.

Sherilyn S. McCoy - Avon Products, Inc.

Thank you, Jamie. As I said at the start of the call, the quarter generally delivered on our expectations. We continue to make progress on the actions we've put in place and expect to strengthen the business by building on Avon's leading brands and executing our planned innovation pipeline and representative growth initiative. This has been reflected in the full-year outlook provided by Jamie.

What is particularly pleasing is that Avon's brand health is robust and our consumer awareness remains high. Our Beauty for a Purpose positioning has had a positive impact on consumers' view and their affinity for Avon. We have a leadership market share positions in beauty in many of our key markets. Avon's Beauty market share for the full-year 2016 was flat year-on-year as measured by Euromonitor, which includes direct selling, traditional, and online retail. We are the number one direct seller in 8 out of our 10 top markets and we hold leading market share positions in Color, Fragrance and Skin Care in six of our top 10 markets.

Moving into 2017, this gives us a good platform to build upon. Our top 15 markets outpaced the rest of the business.

Overall, of the 15 markets, roughly two-thirds grew in the quarter with notable performances from Argentina, South Africa and Brazil.

The fourth quarter issues we identified in Russia, Colombia and Turkey continued to effect short-term performance but are rigorously being addressed. In fact, I was just in Colombia a couple of weeks ago and I'm pleased with their plans and their recovery trends. In addition, Turkey will lap the market disruptions of last year in the third quarter.

Let me now comment on some key markets starting with Brazil, our largest market. In the first quarter, Brazil posted moderate growth, delivering 2% revenue growth in local currency driven by higher average order that was slightly offset by a reduction in Active Representatives.

While consumer confidence remains low, the economy in Brazil is showing signs of stabilization. We've been growing our business even with the backdrop of a tough economic, political and competitive environment. We continue to offer meaningful innovation that helps drive average order growth. We've grown market share over the past several quarters and once again grew market share this quarter. However, this quarter we faced significant competition, particularly in Color, and we are taking this into account as we execute our plans going forward.

Given the challenging economic environment, Active Representatives have declined slightly and we continue to see a higher than expected level of bad debt as noted by Jamie. We expect the amount of bad debt to decline in the second half of the year as a result of the actions we are taking, including enhanced collection processes and tighter recruiting terms.

As a key lever of the transformation plan, Brazil completed the rollout of the new digital platform to improve representative engagement and to make it easier for representatives to do business with Avon. This is a highly integrated digital platform which provides her with new capabilities including mobile responsiveness and integrated social network, training videos, credit management and an easy online returns and exchange process. Mobile usage has increased along with representative productivity and the implementation has gone smoothly. This is a great new solution for representatives and our field associates in Brazil, making it easier for them to run their businesses.

Turning to Mexico. In the first quarter, Mexico's performance was consistent with our expectations, delivering modest performance with 1% local currency revenue growth, primarily driven by average order. Pricing continues to be successfully implemented, in line with inflation and competition in key categories.

Mexico delivered solid growth in Beauty due to the momentum of the Avon True Color launch in fourth quarter of 2016, together with new shades of True Matte Lipstick and the skincare launch of Avon Care Milk. The Fashion & Home category performed below the level of previous year due to fewer new products and flowing excess inventory at lower price points. We are monitoring the macro conditions in Mexico as consumer confidence and spending is closely aligned.

First quarter performance in Russia declined, as we anticipated, given that the actions taken to remediate the issues identified in fourth quarter will require some time to take effect and flow through into results. The main impact on the business is coming from both average order and Active Representatives due to two key issues.

First, pricing. The Russian team had implemented significant pricing changes in 2016, which due to the strengthening of the ruble has put us out of sync with the market, principally in Fashion & Home. This will become more aligned as the year progresses.

Second, a significant portion of our representatives experienced service issues due to a change in delivery arrangements as a result of a new contract imposed by our Russian delivery provider. These issues began in fourth quarter and solutions have been largely implemented to improve the delivery experience. However, as a consequence, we have seen a drop in both Active and Ending Representatives. Efforts to reactivate representatives who left during this period will be ongoing through the balance of the year.

Briefly touching on a few other key leading markets. The UK saw a decline in revenue driven by decline in Active Representatives coupled with lower average order size when compared to the spike in average order first quarter last year based on the successful launch of Matte Lipstick. And the Philippines had modest revenue growth driven by average order growth that was marginally offset by a small decline in Active Representatives.

Additionally, we have completed an extensive review of our Avon China business. Given the size and the growth projections for the Chinese beauty market, our objective was to evaluate how to best maximize a long-term value of Avon's China business.

Our conclusion from this work is that China will remain in the Avon portfolio as we believe this puts us in a stronger position to realize long-term growth and return on investment. In the short-term, we will continue supplementing our beauty boutique operations in China with new channels including e-commerce.

Now turning to category performance for total reportable segments. Beauty declined 1% overall in constant dollars with 1% growth in Skincare, flat performance in Fragrance and a 6% decline in Color. The decline in Color was driven by Brazil, Russia and UK due to the cycling of exceptionally strong performance of our innovative Matte Lipstick in first quarter last year coupled with heightened competitive activity this quarter.

We're working with individual markets to ensure improvement in the Color category by driving innovation and increasing marketing and promotional activities through the balance of the year. This is particularly important as we know Color category is the door opener for new representatives and is a key driver behind Representative activity. In addition, Fashion & Home declined 2% in constant dollars.

Lastly, let me provide an update on a few of our 2017 transformation priorities. We remain on track with the three-year plan. And as Jamie outlined, in the first quarter we continue to build on the good work delivered in the first year of our Transformation Plan, in which we improved financial resilience while driving out costs to exceed the targets we set for ourselves.

As we moved into 2017, we've been able to place more emphasis on our investing in growth pillar. To remind you, we outlined an investment of $350 million in growth over three years, including $150 million in media and social selling and $200 million primarily in capital expense to improve representative experience to service model evolution and information technology.

Let me touch on some of the areas where we've made progress in the first quarter. First, investment in our iconic Avon brand is a key driver for our growth plan. During first quarter, we continued to make progress and strengthen the Avon brand affinity to the global implementation of our Beauty for a Purpose positioning.

Already in our top 10 markets, one-third of the population in our target group of women are aware of Beauty for a Purpose and 70% of those who are aware said it made them feel more positive about the brand. In 8 out of our top 10 markets, we occupy the number one position in top-of-mind awareness, and this is a key driver of future brand consideration.

Additionally, Avon's word-of-mouth is also number one in the beauty category, reflecting the strength of Avon's reach and market penetration. We are increasing our efforts to increase our word-of-mouth online with exciting and engaging content.

In terms of social media, we have seen a 20% growth in our social media reach over the last six months. We remain the number three beauty brand on Facebook with over 21 million fans, and we've more than doubled our growth on Instagram.

Secondly, we continued investing behind our strong innovation pipeline with our top 40 brand focus outpacing our overall Beauty performance. We started to invest more in advertising behind these brands in our key markets.

In Color Cosmetics, we began executing the segmentation of our Color category to better meet consumer needs across price tiers with three distinctive brands: MARK for color enthusiasts, Avon True for loyalists and Color Trend for price-sensitive consumers.

In Skincare, we grew our base business through line extensions and delivered growth in the body segment with our Avon Care line and ANEW Solar Sun in LatAm.

Lastly, in the highly competitive Fragrance category, we successfully grew our premium brands with the launch of Viva La Vita in EMEA as well as continuing to promote Avon Life designed by Kenzo Takada.

Moving forward, we expect our new innovation pipeline based on strong consumer insights to be a key pillar of growth for our Transformation Plan.

Third, improving representative engagement is critical to our growth plans. We measure and track representative satisfaction in each of our top 10 markets. In first quarter, representative satisfaction score increased significantly year-on-year including improvements in likely to recommend being a representative. However, we still have work to do on some of our order processes touching the representative.

Across our Avon markets, we are able to attract many new representatives of all ages and demographics with approximately half of new representatives being millennials. Our opportunity is to do a better job of keeping them engaged. This requires improving their experience and the amount they earn for the time they invest into their business. The more active they area, the more money they make and the more likely they are to stay.

Our new digital front-end platform in Brazil is a good example of how we are making it easier for representatives to run their businesses. And we are piloting new technologies throughout Avon, with digital applications to make it easier to recruit, place orders and transact. The digital enhancement of our business, with the relentless focus on the representatives and her customer, is of highest priority and we're investing resources behind this work.

So in summary, quarter one delivered broadly in line with our expectations. We anticipated that the issues we identified during the fourth quarter would take time to course correct and would impact the first quarter. We continue to make progress on the actions we've put in place and expect to strengthen the business in the second half of the year. We have provided an outlook for the full year, indicating our confidence in the year as a whole.

In year two of our three-year transformation plan, we remain on track as we build on Avon's leading brand and broad reach, drive strong innovation and improve representative engagement. We are well-poised to deliver the three-year goals set out at the start of the journey in 2016. Mid single-digit constant dollar revenue growth, 1% to 2% Active Representative growth and low-double-digit adjusted operating margin.

Thank you again for joining us. And Jamie and I are now ready to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Please note, you will be limited to one question and a related follow-up question until all callers in the queue have posed their questions. Please note, once you have asked your related follow-up question, your line will be muted once again. Your first question comes from Lauren Lieberman. Please state your affiliation, then pose your question.

Lauren Rae Lieberman - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thanks. Good morning. It's Barclays. I was just curious, first off, Jamie and Sheri on the decisions to offer guidance for the balance of this year. I mean I'm glad, Jamie, you were very specific in your language that you've now had time to kind of go through the business. But if anything, I would think that there's so much volatility and so much unknown in the Avon business model and so much is kind of building back. What was it that gave you the confidence to kind of layout what's effectively a pretty dramatic acceleration in both profitability and top-line performance through the balance of the year? Thanks.

Jamie Wilson - Avon Products, Inc.

Thank you. I guess what we've been doing is we set out on a Transformation Plan last year, we're effectively 15 months into that Transformation Plan. And as we look through the actions we're taking to strengthen the business and laid out for (30:20) that plan and it makes us confident that actually this guidance could be provided to the market and actually allow you to get some view as to how we see this year as part of the second year on a three-year journey to meet the targets that we'd already announced. So, I guess what we're doing was taking the targets at the end of last year – that we set out last year for the three years and then saying, well, we can now give you some guidance for the second year and obviously continue that guidance out into next year.

Yes the business has ups and downs. In a portfolio businesses such as ours across many geographies, there will always be positive and negatives to be experienced and managed. But that's part of the joy of running a portfolio business. So, I think we're going to – we're not saying that we won't have surprises along the way, but we feel that we are confident that within that we can now provide a little bit more stability in terms of the gains that we can give to the market.

Lauren Rae Lieberman - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay.

Sherilyn S. McCoy - Avon Products, Inc.

And I will just build – I think, I will just build on that...

Lauren Rae Lieberman - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Yeah. I'm sorry.

Sherilyn S. McCoy - Avon Products, Inc.

That's all right. I will just build on that. In terms of as we look at our cost savings initiatives, we've had a very strong performance in the first year. We continue to see that flowing through. And we see that obviously as Jamie said, we have some ups and downs, but I think we've identified the markets where we do have concerns that we're working aggressively with. And as we look at the pipeline that we have planned for the year and the investment behind that, we feel more comfortable, so just to give additional perspective on that.

Lauren Rae Lieberman - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Because just – sort of specifically even the notion of the bad debt expense piece, that's pretty painful chunk. Now, at the same time, when I look at the margin buildup that you guys offered today in the Q that was filed, it also looks like the cost savings, in particular this quarter which is going to be something controllable, would not really a big part of the math.

But the bad debt expense is a sort of big one, and we're not – I think, Natura has been fairly more – in line with what you said on the operating environment in Brazil, we're not hearing that from a lot of other companies. So, that seems like a pretty big piece of the equation for things to hit those margin targets for the balance of the year.

Do you have contingency plans for – if that doesn't materialize, how you can still come through on those goals?

Jamie Wilson - Avon Products, Inc.

I think the answer is we always work with the business and look for ways to improve it. We believe that we are taking actions on the bad debt. We did explain last year that some of that was due to our relaxation of credit terms which we have now tightened again. So, that part of the equation has gone away, but it will take time to work through. We have improved all of the procedures around that, and we are doing that. So, we do expect to see an improvement as we get to the back end of the year in bad debt. But as with any business, you're constantly looking how you can improve each part of it.

Operator

Your next question comes from Wendy Nicholson Please state your affiliation and pose your question.

Wendy C. Nicholson - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi. From Citigroup. My question goes back to the guidance a little bit as well. I love the fact that you're giving us some directional guidance. That's great and I endorse that, but I also feel like it's important to make that guidance achievable. And I'm a little bit nervous about the target for a low-single-digit organic sales growth or local currency sales growth this year, just given where you've started with the minus 1% in the first quarter with the tough comp in both of June and September, and some of your comments that Russia is going to take time to turn around.

Brazil makes me a little bit nervous given what's going on with the bad debt expense. I don't know how much visibility there is. You talked about more competition. So, can you maybe qualitatively give us a sense of what's giving you confidence in the acceleration of that organic sales growth, maybe by market? Is it Brazil that you're expecting great things from in the next couple of quarters or, specifically, what's driving that guidance? Thank you.

Jamie Wilson - Avon Products, Inc.

Yes. I mean, what we were looking at is a quarter where we said we were going to come into with a less momentum than we would have liked coming off the back of quarter four. And we expected to build that through the year, and that's the plan that we had in place, which is why despite quarter one being below the guidance we're giving that we will – we felt confident we could give the guidance for the end of the year.

It's not specifically one market. It's across a number of markets. It's about the work we're doing with Active Representatives. It's the work that Sheri talked about in terms of our innovation pipeline coming to parts and (35:05) markets, and that's the work we're doing with improving the Representative experience. So, if you put all of those together, we believe that across a number of our top markets we expect to see growth in revenue as – build as we go through the year. And we've always said that this year would be more weighted towards the second half than the first half. And that's why we feel confident in the guidance despite quarter one, which, although you say is below that guidance, and it is, it's pretty much in line with where we expected it to be.

Wendy C. Nicholson - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. But the other question though, getting to that, I mean, you've seen so much pricing and I know some of that is strategic pricing and benefit of mix. But does the current FX environment make it harder for you to realize pricing in some of the developing markets? So, does it put more pressure on units to improve – to certainly – forget about the minus 7%, but even the minus 4% we saw last year, the minus 2% we saw the year before, is that the right run rate you think that we should forecast for units for this year?

Jamie Wilson - Avon Products, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, I don't look at ForEx as pricing in terms of pricing because pricing is the local currency and local markets. So, our ability is to deal with the inflationary environment in the market, the competition in the market and how we are positioning our products. Within that, we're seeing quite strong performance from the innovation pipeline where we take pricing on innovation and that flows through very effectively. We're seeing that growth coming into our revenue generation. And clearly that depend on economic conditions, you have to be more careful of the value-end of the portfolio because that becomes a little bit more price-sensitive.

So, I don't see the ForEx environment impacting (36:51) pricing. But I do think that it's still possible to get that because a number of our markets have still got inflation running in there. We are taking inflationary placing in line with that.

Sherilyn S. McCoy - Avon Products, Inc.

And we see – we took pricing last year that we see flow through into this year. So, I mean, we have...

Jamie Wilson - Avon Products, Inc.

Exactly. We're not reversing any of the pricing from last year, it is flowing into this year. But obviously we are pacing the pricing this year, based on the flow from last year and inflation in some of our markets.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ali Dibadj. Please state your affiliation and then pose your question.

Ali Dibadj - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Hey, guys. I'm from Bernstein. I wanted to ask about the Active Reps. Clearly that's not a new phenomenon that that is shrinking, but I really want to understand if you could please, articulation of why they're leaving? Are they leaving to competitors? Are they leaving direct selling? Are there other reasons? Is there any element of kind of weeding out that you're doing, perhaps just recently on bad debt, but just broadly that you're doing actually proactively or is it just kind of a flow out? Because it's been quite some time that it's negative and we hear the things are going to improve, but we don't. And in some sense, the improvements that you're making and you're going to say making it easier for the reps, I get it but I don't know what that really means necessarily. There's got to be some cost associated to it. I'm trying to understand how much it would cost to get to the hope for this year being positive on the Active Rep growth metric.

Sherilyn S. McCoy - Avon Products, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks, Ali. As Jamie said, when we looked at Active Reps this quarter, there were two key markets driving the Active Representatives decline. One was Russia, the other was Malaysia. In the case of Russia, it was really around service issue. We had close to 50% of our representatives impacted by a change in delivery that our provider implemented which made it more difficult. So, we did lose representatives in that and we're back trying to recruit them back and really gain their trust. So, that was one specific issue.

Malaysia was due to a change in model. And the other area that we talk about was Brazil, which is really around something that we put in place because we're trying to balance and get the help of the business so that we are not running credit risk. So, actually did that (39:17). If I look at the drivers of the performance on Active Reps, it's really those three markets and one other in Peru where we had floods and lost 20% of our business, but that's neither hindered and – but that was really the driver.

When it comes to – when we do this Representatives satisfaction survey, and it's really important because we study by market what's critical and what's impacting them. And in some cases, particularly as we bring new people in, we have the opportunity to invest in digital, which we said we're investing over the period of the plan about $200 million to actually put new systems in so that she can track her orders, she can see when it comes. She can actually do credit checks for her people to see past performance. She can upsell. She has mobile app. So, we do see that, because the great news is the representatives love our products. The customers love our products.

Our opportunity is to really make us more digitally savvy in today's world, and so the investments that we're making in these markets is critically important, because she wants it to be seamless. She wants product as quickly as she can get it, et cetera. And so that's where the investment is in. And we are making investments this year, and we have lot more to come in 2018 as we're rolling out some of the platforms in our key markets.

Now, Jamie, if you want to add any additional thing on to that.

Jamie Wilson - Avon Products, Inc.

Oh, I agree with that, because it's not about marketing the products. It's about making the engagements with the representatives easier. And therefore, that's why we've specified that a lot of this money is going into capital to improve the systems. So, I agree with you.

Ali Dibadj - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

And so, just related to that, clearly operating margin at least to – our numbers and it sounds like consensus as well, a little bit disappointing. On the quarter, SG&A up. Understand that they're kind of the costs that are going to be dissipating over time, but some costs are going up. I would expect that currencies to help a lot more going forward, and then the multiplier that you get typically should help out there. But what – why should we feel confident that margins actually continue to do go up given all these investments you have to make, whether it be from a capital perspective, whether it be from raising commission levels which it sounds like you've done in a couple of your markets, whether it be from tightening on the finance terms. I mean, how do you know again this offset of investment versus return lets you drive margin to expand?

And if I could just throw in one quick housekeeping, I guess, for lack of a better word, question on Argentina, can you just talk about the price mix there given inflation effect that has continued to rampant in there? Thanks. Sorry about those two (41:45).

Jamie Wilson - Avon Products, Inc.

That's about six questions in one. It's quite impressive.

Ali Dibadj - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Well, I look forward to the answers.

Jamie Wilson - Avon Products, Inc.

Yeah. That works on the basis (41:55) I remember all six questions, but I'm sure you'll remind me. Yeah. There is tradeoffs in all these things as you invest going forward. I mean the investments in systems are capital investments. And yet, they do come in to the profit and loss account, but they do come in to profit and loss account over multiple years, not in one year because, obviously, there, you're investing a system that has the ability to generate results for the business over many years. So, you're effectively getting depreciation adjustment for those systems rather than actually cash at the door.

So, more than, well, $200 million to the $350 million we are investing back goes into that. So, we can see the planned uplift on those depreciation charges coming through the P&L, but certainly in 2017 and 2018, you only see some of that coming through, not the full amount of that.

The flip side of that, obviously, and in quarter one had some of it was increased marketing expenditure which we up again (42:51) behind the brands that we did increase marketing expenditure a little in quarter one. And that was part of the planned investment behind the brand and hence the plan for being slightly lower quarter in terms of operating margin. I mean, quarter one is typically our low operating margin anyway. And therefore, it's not surprising that it would be below the quarter four rate that you saw. But we then build back to a full-year rate that is – where we'd like it to be.

Operator

Your next question – my apologies, sir.

Jamie Wilson - Avon Products, Inc.

No, no, it's okay. I said, I'm sure I may have missed parts of your question. But I'm sure you'll come back to it later on if we have time.

Operator

Your next question comes from Faiza Alwy. Please state your affiliation, then pose your question.

Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Yes. Hi. It's Deutsche Bank. So, I just wanted to talk about the new products that you're launching. Sheri, I don't know if you can explain or tell us, sort of, some of the metrics that you're seeing in terms of whether you've tested the products? Sort of, what gives you confidence that these products are going to be successful, especially in a market like Brazil, for example, where you're seeing increased competition?

Sherilyn S. McCoy - Avon Products, Inc.

Sure. So, one of the processes that we undertake before we launch any new products is we do consumer testing both blind and aided, where we give branding and price points in our top markets. So, Brazil being a top market, we always test our new innovation in Brazil to make sure that we understand how it's going to stack up relative to the competitive landscape. What we are doing – and we continue to do that. What we are doing is also we are brainstorming around what competition might do in terms of promotion and activity. So, it's not just the product, the product themselves stack up well, it's how we position it, how we market it and the promotion and the 360-degree support that we put around it.

One of the things that we know in Brazil is with 1.6 million women, selling our product is getting them excited about the product, showing them the product, having a strong claim so that she can go out and talk about this product, this Hero product is really important. And so, as we look at what we believe the competition is doing in Color and Fragrance in particular, we have different strategies to deploy, which obviously for competitive reasons, I'm not going to share it with you. But we deploy relative to the competitive set.

So, that – as I look at the strength of Avon, I would say the brand and the product piece is the strongest part. Our opportunity is to modernize our business relative to the digital experience that both Jamie and I have been speaking to today.

Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. Thanks. And then just on Russia. So, I think we've seen historically that it's – it can be very difficult to gain the trust of the reps once you've lost it. So, can you talk about once these delivery issues were resolved, sort of what you're seeing in terms of activity there and how confident you are in seeing reps increase next quarter and beyond?

Jamie Wilson - Avon Products, Inc.

I mean, I think the Russian business isn't very good at engaging representatives and bringing them on board in the business. And so I think that we – not think, we – I know that for the quarter we did have issues that had to be resolved. We feel confident that most of them have been resolved, and now the business will go back to driving the recruitment back into the business. And that will start with reengaging with the reps that lapsed during that period.

Well, I mean, while I accept your point that people want to be confident in the delivery system, I mean, it's very clear that in Russia they like our products. And therefore, if we can prove to them that we can actually deliver and the issues that they saw, which meant it made it very difficult for them to honor the commitments that they made to their customers are behind this, then I believe that the team will be very effective in bringing on board the representatives again because that's the strength of that business in engaging and driving representative engagement. So, I don't have any concerns that they'll be able to build back the representatives. The issue was that to start that, they had to fix of the problems first.

Operator

Your next question comes from Stephen Powers. Please state your affiliation then pose your question.

Stephen R. Powers - UBS Securities LLC

Yes. Can you hear me?

Jamie Wilson - Avon Products, Inc.

Yes.

Sherilyn S. McCoy - Avon Products, Inc.

Yes. Yes.

Stephen R. Powers - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. Great. Sorry. I was getting feedback. Look, thanks. A question I have – I'll ask both of them at once, if I could. It goes to the guidance again from the perspective of margins that we've been talking about. I mean, the margin improvement that you're guiding to is pretty stark as everyone's noted. And I guess in the context of the top-line efforts that you're trying to drive and given that this was set up as an investment year, I guess my question really is why not elect to invest a little bit more of that (47:55) upside as the year progresses to really try to reinforce the top line and give you a better foundation off of which to build as you look at – think about 2018 and beyond? So, that's kind of question number one is why not invest more if you have the opportunity to flow through the margins that you've described?

And the second one is related to free cash flow, because while you've guided to top line improvement and margin improvement throughout the year, the cash conversion of the income that you're guiding to is quite low, even acknowledging the increased CapEx. So, I'm wondering why there's just not more free cash flow conversion. And at what point in this transformation do we see that free cash flow start to more dramatically flourish relative to the income you anticipate? Thanks.

Jamie Wilson - Avon Products, Inc.

Okay. Well, let me try and answer those. The point of investment – I mean, we've had this question a number of times. I mean, I think what Sheri expressed was the awareness of our brand and the perception of our brand is higher in our top markets. So, it's not that we're trying to invest to drive people to Avon. People already know about Avon already there (49:11). The unaided awareness, the aided awareness and the purchase intent are quite clear from the service that we do and the information that Sheri shared with you.

So really, the issue is more about how we actually make it easier for her to build her business. A lot of that is not just throwing money at it, it's also about training, tools, the digital stuff we're doing, which is the capital expenditure we're doing and we're not holding back on that piece of it at all. But as I said earlier, that hasn't have a direct impact on the P&L and – or it has an impact, but only over time.

And so, it's really looking at the issues that we think are going to drive the business, the way we want it to be driven. And we feel we're investing the right amount behind each element in that. If we'd felt that investing more would've driven a different result, then clearly we'd have taken that choice. But we don't believe that that – we needed to do this. We think it's making sure that we're moving all aspects of the engagement, the representative forward at the same pace so that actually we continue to improve our engagement with Avon and actually the retention of those representatives within Avon. So, I understand the point, but we believe we've invested the right amount and that's what's built into our planning for this year.

On the free cash flow, yeah. So, we are investing more. So, we are consuming more cash than we were last year into CapEx. Our cash conversion is low, it will obviously take time to build that back out. There's a number of issues in the way that we have to deal with tax, the way we have to deal with a number of the areas around our business that means structurally our tax rates are very, very high and that is a complication that feeds into cash. We also have been working with improvements in this quarter, deal with inventory and there's more work we have to do on accounts receivable to try and improve the cash conversion into a higher level. But at least we are making some improvement on it because we can absorb the additional CapEx and still mean that we've actually generated more cash for the year, and then we are choosing in this case to spend that to build out the systems.

Operator

Your next question comes from Olivia Tong. Please state your affiliation, then pose your question.

Olivia Tong - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Good morning. It's Bank of America Merrill Lynch. First question, and I'll ask both of them at the same time. On Beauty, specifically on makeup, do you guys think you have sort of the right tiering in your portfolio and the right products with the three-price tiers, et cetera, because, well, you talked about tough comps category overall continues to grow quite nicely. So, what are your thoughts in terms of the progression specifically on makeup as the year progress?

And the just second, is there any visibility that you can offer on the tax rate as it continues to move around, I mean, by a triple-digit percentage now? So, thanks. Appreciate that.

Sherilyn S. McCoy - Avon Products, Inc.

Sure. So, on Beauty, it is important for us to have three different price points. So, we have – we are positioned as a mass brand. We have value-oriented. We have mass and then we have upper mass. Our goal is to get more into upper mass but that takes time because in terms of purchasing power from our consumers it varies around the world. What we see and what we've been able to do very successfully is with our new innovations, particularly when we have competitive data and competitive claims, we are able to take price. So, we actually see growth in units as it relates to upper mass. The challenges that we don't have is many in that upper mass and it is going to take time for us to build on that category. But we see that as the opportunity for Avon. Our brand is well positioned. And as we're introducing now MARK, Avon True and Color Trend, and we actually are having new products that will go against each of those that will help us continue to build those price tiers and those – address those key-consumer needs. But I do think it's a very attractive category. And we're building out our capabilities and brands on all three price tiers.

Jamie Wilson - Avon Products, Inc.

And I guess I'll have to answer the question on tax rate. The tax rate is very high in terms of percentage, and that's why we tend to say it's not meaningful. It's driven by a couple of key thing. One is the fact that we do repatriate money into the U.S. to settle costs and interest in the U.S., and because we don't have any profitable or taxable income in the U.S., we are not actually able to offset withholding taxes are paid on that cash as its repatriated. So, that's a structural reason why the tax rate is higher.

The second one is that clearly is a mix of our markets, and we do have some markets where they are making pre-tax losses, and we're not, therefore, able to offset those losses against other parts of the business, so we can take no relief against on the tax rate. So, if you put a lot together, it means we end up with a very high percentage tax rate which doesn't make really any sense. We've always said that you got to look at the tax provision as being a more sensible way to look at it, and I think we said that in the last call, that you should anticipate the 2017 provision to be of a similar size to the 2016 provision and that is an easier way for us to look at the – or to help you come to a number that makes a bit more sense.

Operator

Your final question comes from Mark Astrachan. Please state your affiliation, then pose your question.

Mark Astrachan - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Yeah. Thanks, it's Stifel. I wanted to go back to your comments on the China review. I guess, I'm a bit surprised at the outcome. Could you talk through why keeping the business open isn't a drain on management, time and resources, given what seemed to be pretty entrenched competitors (55:24) the overall slowing of the direct selling market in that country?

Sherilyn S. McCoy - Avon Products, Inc.

Sure. We spent a lot time looking at various options, as well as spending time with our local management team going through what the different scenarios are to retain the business.

Just to give you a perspective on the business, it's not in our top 15. So it's a smaller business. We can operate it at a breakeven level. In China, we actually have a different structural model. We have a beauty boutique. So it's like a franchise where women actually run the store and it's an Avon store we have under – about 2,000 of them.

We also have – we've just in the second half of last year started introducing the e-commerce platform for Avon. And we're seeing positive results there. So while we don't see it going all the way to growth and we don't plan on putting a lot of money behind it, we do think we can operate it in the short term in a successful way.

And then, as we watch the market both on the direct selling side and e-commerce, we will be in a better position because we have a strong brand name. We have great products. And so this allows us to invest for the future. And so, as a result of that, that's why we made the decision to keep the business.

Mark Astrachan - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Got it. Okay. And then just a follow up to previous questions on cash generation. Jamie, curious, from your standpoint, as you look out at maturities of debt in 2019 and 2020, how do you think about the ability to make those payments or views of potentially creating more flexibility within the structure to allow for potential increased investments that folks seem to be talking about over the next few years or?

Jamie Wilson - Avon Products, Inc.

Well, the second part, if I take that first, the intention is that we are taking cost out of the business, and that is what's generating the money to reinvest. So, the $200 million – we're talking about putting into (57:23) additional CapEx is coming from the fact that we're actually reducing the cost in our business by more than that and generating that so the saving in cash that will (57:31) just to be invested. So, it's not – we're not having to go out, say, to raise the money for that.

In terms of our ability to handle that debt profile, I mean, you would see from last year, we did a lot of work in our balance sheet and we paid down debt by about $260 million in the year and with the maturities (57:51). So, their balance sheet is strong enough to handle the debt profile that's on there. And we don't feel that we have any concerns in meeting the repayments that are due when they come up. And so, it's not a case of having to re-profile. We will meet the repayments, but we will always look at options to optimize the debt as we see fit in the marketplace.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.