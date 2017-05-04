Shopped Till They Dropped: The Data The Says The U.S. Consumer Is Dying

The safe bet (relatively speaking) is to own low-end consumer stocks in retail and food.

Is the canary dead?

Last month, I asked if the U.S. consumer is the proverbial canary in the coal mine, and the recent earnings report from Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) hints that just maybe she is. It's also a hint that Yellen & Co. might not have the rate-hike capacity that the Street currently thinks they do.

Synchrony told the Street earlier this week that loan losses are on the rise. Net charge offs are up more than 5% on an annualized basis. Loans at least 30 days past due increased more than 4%. And loan-loss provisions for the quarter were a massive $1.3 billion, up 45% from the same period a year earlier.

This is, to me, quite the significant peek at the state of the American consumer … and it's a troubling peek, at that.

See, Synchrony's business is providing private-label credit cards and promotional financing to companies including Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Sam's Club, JCPenny (NYSE:JCP), T.J. Maxx, Ashley Home Store, MattressFirm, HH Gregg (NYSE:HGG) and the like - businesses that cater to a consumer strata that generally lives from one payday to the next. So, the fact that Synchrony's loan data is moving in the wrong direction is indicative of an American consumer, writ-large, that is rapidly reaching "tap out."

Even before Synchrony released its dismal view, though, the consumer was looking increasingly haggardly. As I pointed out previously:

As a group, consumers now owe more than $1 trillion on their credit cards, back near historic, Great Recession highs … proof the American consumer is living on borrowed money. (And Synchrony's data added a bit of confirmation, as loan balances increased more than 11% to $70.6 billion.)

Freddie Mac's latest Cash-Out Refinance Report shows consumers are back to using their homes as an ATM to either live aspirational lifestyles or to make ends meet. Through the first three quarters of 2016, homeowners pulled more than $60 billion out of their houses through cash-out refinancing or second mortgages and home-equity lines-of-credit. At the run rate consumers tapped into their homes in those first three quarters, the full year, when Freddie Mac reports the data, will mark the highest level since 2009.

The average maturity of new-car loans is just shy of 67 months, the highest ever. Consumers without the income to afford the car they want are clearly stretching out their obligations to, again, live that aspirational life. And it's catching up to them because…

Subprime auto-loan and lease default rates are, says the New York Fed, at levels last seen just before the 2007-08 crisis. Meanwhile, wage growth, after having rebounded from the Great Recession, has flat-lined in the 3% range, despite all the glad-handing about full employment (never mind that the jobs market continues giving us a great abundance of low-wage jobs while continuing to disgorge higher-wage, middle class jobs).

That, in turn, is causing an increasing number of American workers to seek a second or even third job to make ends meet. Nearly eight million Americans now hold multiple jobs, says the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 5% of the workforce (and, obviously, a much larger-percent of the lower-income workforce). Some of those workers do so because they can't find full-time employment in a labor market that, while it's creating lots of jobs, is creating lots of menial, low-wage service-sector jobs.

And atop all of this, retail sales are weakening as are auto sales - quite possibly a very big hint that all that debt accumulation is finally taxing the consumer's spending capacity.

Synchrony's financial results simply solidify the perception that all is not so copasetic in consumer America, which will not be good for consumer stocks and the stock market as a whole.

Even Terminal Patients Smile

Right now, consumer sentiment is buoyant, which masks the pain underneath. I argue that sentiment is high only because consumers have access to credit (for now) and continue to spend beyond their means to maintain an aspirational lifestyle. It's like looking at a picture of a smiling, but terminal patient - the smile says nothing of the underlying illness that's ravaging the body from inside.

That's the American consumer today: Happy on the outside, dying inside.

Which is why I have a sneaking suspicion that the Federal Reserve will refrain from pushing rates up. Logically, how can they?

Interest-rate movements have real impacts beyond the insularity of Wall Street that sees life through million-dollar sunglasses and perceives any additions to the jobs market as a positive (again, never mind that we're trading great jobs for crap jobs).

Raise interest rates, and the average trader/Federal Reserve board member will still buy his new Porsche. But on Main Street, even a quarter point rate hike has real impacts on the American consumer's ability to consume beyond the basics. Across $1 trillion in credit card debt, a quarter-point hike is real money that comes out of consumer pockets and goes into increased debt servicing. We're likely to begin seeing increasing loan losses at credit-card companies and any banks that hold onto their own book of home-equity loans and lines of credit.

In real America, every rate hike implies a decline in consumer spending, which slows the consumer economy, and, thus, requires the Fed to cut rates to stimulate the economy. It's a perversely circular dilemma.

At this point, the Fed can only sit on its hands and pray to every known deity that Donald Trump really does have the playbook to grow the economy by more than 4% a year. That, ultimately, would increase wages and inflation, both of which would help the U.S. consumer reduce her debt load (or, more likely, take on even more debt … but that's a different matter).

I don't particularly believe Trump has that playbook. So, I'm more inclined to prepare for a slowing economy and what will likely be a Fed decision to hold off on another rate hike and, possibly, even cut rates if the economy does turn down.

Investment Strategy

So, I return to where we began: Is the canary dead?

If it's not, then it's certainly laying on its back on the floor of the bird cage hoping for a Phoenix-like miracle.

As a strategy in this environment, I'd be looking to exit mid-range retailers such as J C Penny (NYSE: JCP), Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), Applebees' parent DineEquity (NYSE: DIN) and Ruby Tuesday (NYSE: RT). Such companies will struggle as the consumer weakens - and particularly if the Fed raises rates. If you own such stocks and don't want to sell them immediately, at the very least put in place stop-loss orders that will preserve some of your gains when the market cracks for companies such as these and their shares begin to slide.

Conversely, I'd be a buyer of companies that serve the lowest end of the consumer spectrum - companies such as Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT), Dollar General (NYSE: DG), Papa John's (NASDAQ: PZZA), Sonic (NASDAQ: SONC) and McDonald's (NYSE: MCD). These stocks are not necessarily cheap, and I'd probably look to sell put options as my way into the shares at a lower cost basis. But the rationale for owning them is probably obvious: Consumers still need to buy certain necessities and they still need to eat. Thus, they:

Gravitate toward low-end retailers to stretch their money as far as possible when they're feeling financially stressed, and... Spend on low-end food options because so many are working multiple jobs and don't have time to cook, or because the American mentality is to treat ourselves even when life sucks … and that means spending on meals away from home, even if that's just a pizza or a Big Mac meal.

Synchrony isn't likely to prove just a blip. The American consumer struggles under immense financial pressure these days. Wage growth isn't strong; the jobs market is creating an abundance of low-wage jobs at the cost of middle-class jobs; inflation has eroded the value of those low-end wages over the last decade; and reliance on debt is clearly taking its toll, as the Synchrony numbers imply.

At some point, consumers must retreat because they can no longer afford the cost of debt to live beyond their means. And at that point, the economy rolls over.

Problem is, that moment is likely sooner than any of us think.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.