Thoughts On A Handful Of mREITs And The State Of The Industry (Week 68)

The relatively weak yield curve is problematic, especially for adjustable rate mortgages and mortgage servicing rights.

That doesn’t mean they shouldn’t have sold, it means they shouldn’t have bought in originally. Due diligence should be done before initiating a position.

Investors were flooding into the mortgage REIT sector, though they recently began to panic. Perhaps because they have no idea what a mortgage REIT does.

DX’s management addressed the issue of new investors in the sector on the earnings call.

The yield curve remains at about the same angle it held in the middle of April, which means pretty flat.

There are several problems facing the mortgage REITs.

Let's run through the list and then we'll get deeper into the analysis:

The mREITs (and two ETFs)

The table is demonstrated below:

Spreads

7 to 1 10 to 2 2 to 1 10 to 7 Q4 2014 1.72 1.50 Q4 2014 0.42 0.20 Q1 2015 1.45 1.38 Q1 2015 0.30 0.23 Q2 2015 1.79 1.71 Q2 2015 0.36 0.28 Q3 2015 1.42 1.42 Q3 2015 0.31 0.31 Q4 2015 1.44 1.21 Q4 2015 0.41 0.18 4/1/2016 0.94 1.03 4/1/2016 0.14 0.23 7/1/2016 0.82 0.87 7/1/2016 0.14 0.19 9/30/2016 0.83 0.83 9/30/2016 0.18 0.18 10/28/2016 0.97 1.00 10/28/2016 0.20 0.23 11/29/2016 1.34 1.21 11/29/2016 0.31 0.18 12/16/2016 1.50 1.32 12/16/2016 0.37 0.19 12/23/2016 1.48 1.33 12/23/2016 0.35 0.20 12/30/2016 1.40 1.25 12/30/2016 0.35 0.20 1/6/2017 1.38 1.20 1/6/2017 0.37 0.19 1/13/2017 1.38 1.19 1/13/2017 0.39 0.20 1/20/2017 1.46 1.28 1/20/2017 0.38 0.20 1/27/2017 1.46 1.27 1/27/2017 0.40 0.21 2/3/2017 1.45 1.28 2/3/2017 0.39 0.22 2/10/2017 1.41 1.21 2/10/2017 0.39 0.19 2/17/2017 1.41 1.21 2/17/2017 0.39 0.19 2/24/2017 1.32 1.19 2/24/2017 0.32 0.19 3/3/2017 1.34 1.17 3/3/2017 0.34 0.17 3/10/2017 1.37 1.22 3/10/2017 0.33 0.18 3/17/2017 1.31 1.17 3/17/2017 0.33 0.19 3/22/2017 1.23 1.13 3/22/2017 0.28 0.18 3/28/2017 1.22 1.12 3/28/2017 0.27 0.17 4/7/2017 1.12 1.09 4/7/2017 0.21 0.18 4/13/2017 1.02 1.03 4/13/2017 0.18 0.19 4/21/2017 1.06 1.04 4/21/2017 0.21 0.19 4/28/2017 1.03 1.01 4/28/2017 0.21 0.19 5/3/2017 1.04 1.03 5/3/2017 0.20 0.19 Source: Data from Treasury Website

What is Management Saying?

On the Dynex Capital earnings call management stated:

"Thank you very much, Alison. Good morning, I will be talking from our quarter slides desk, so please follow along. Some of my comments today will be familiar to some of you, however, we're recognizing a shift in mortgage reached stock ownership across the entire industry, so we want to ensure that those who're listing to Dynex conference call for the first time will get a clear idea of the principals that guide our decision making on a daily basis and how we continue to allocate capital on a very disciplined manner."

Leave it to their management to address the fundamental issue that most executives might want to sweep under the rug. There is a substantial shift in "stock ownership across the entire industry" and because of that he knows there may be many people on the call for the first time.

He is far too polite and too intelligent to open up:

"There are a bunch of suckers flooding into the market."

The most ironic thing is that Dynex Capital got their share price hammered after their earnings release and after the call. Well, sometimes that is the cost of being open and honest.

Book Values

Book values are ending the quarter higher for most mortgage REITs. Want a very simple way to predict if BV will be up? Were they holding credit sensitive assets? If yes, BV is up. If not, proceed to agency ARMs (adjustable rate mortgages). Were they holding a huge position in ARMs? If yes, BV is probably up. If they were doing neither, BV may be down slightly.

I'm all concerned that ARMs are being valued so highly given the exposure for a movement higher in prepayments to result in much lower realized yields. With a flat yield curve the ARMs can be exposed to some nasty prepayments.

Ratings

I'll go with a sell rating for New Residential Investment Corporation. I don't usually cover them but I'm concerned a move higher in prepayments could weigh against their MSR and excess MSR assets in future periods.

Positions

My current positions (all long) are:

BMNM, RSO, WPG, ANH-C, CYS-B

I may initiate or close any positions in the near future.

