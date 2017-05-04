Halozyme Banks On Pancreatic Cancer Treatment, Study Progresses Strongly

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) is making progress on the lead candidate PEGPH20. The treatment is being tested in combination with different drugs for treating a variety of cancers. In its latest announcement, the company reported that the drug has been found to be effective in increasing the number of cancer-fighting white blood cells accumulating in the tumor and the effectiveness of immunotherapies. Among various combinations, the most prominent one for the company is the trial involving PEGPH20 in combination with ABRAXANE (nab-paclitaxel) and gemcitabine for treating pancreatic cancer.

Halozyme recently announced a detailed report about PEGPH20. Earlier this year, Halozyme had announced that its combo with ABRAXANE and gemcitabine showed a statistically significant benefit in helping patients with high levels of hyaluronan (HA) live longer without their cancer worsening. According to the company, this was the first time that HA patients showed a meaningfully greater response when PEGPH20 was added to their treatment. It had further added that till date, about 35 to 40 percent of pancreatic cancer patients have elevated HA levels.

Halozyme and other companies are conducting further investigations to determine the potential of combining PEGPH20 with adoptive T cell and other immunotherapies. Pancreatic cancer is considered to be one of the most aggressive forms of cancer. The one-year survival rate of patients with unresectable pancreatic cancer is 29%. It is also generally not detectable in the early stages, which reduces the chances of managing the disease with surgery. It is estimated that 53,670 new cases of pancreatic cancer will be diagnosed in 2017 in the US. This type of cancer accounts for 3 percent of total cancer patients in the country. However, its fatality rate is higher as it accounted for 7 percent of total cancer deaths. Pancreatic cancer is expected to become the second leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States around 2020.

Currently, pancreatic cancer is managed through a variety of interventions, including surgery, chemotherapy, and targeted therapies. However, there has been increased interest in developing immunotherapy for treating pancreatic cancer. Halozyme is concentrating its efforts to boost its position in immunotherapy market. The company is currently in Phase 3 for evaluating the use of PEGPH20 in treating pancreatic cancer. The latest data is encouraging as it raises the likelihood of the treatment eventually making it to the market.

Once approved, Halozyme's drug will be competing against the likes of Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Gemzar, Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) ABRAXANE and Genentech's Tarceva. The global pancreatic cancer market is projected to be worth over $4.3 billion by 2025, thus forming a huge potential for Halozyme, which recently reported its latest annual revenue at $146.7 million. Its net loss for the period stood at $103 million. The company is expected to reverse such losses once it gets its lead drug candidate PEGPH20 in the market. Based on competition and the growth in market, the company may look forward to grab as high as 5 percent share in pancreatic cancer market upon its introduction. It was also granted orphan drug designation while the trials with gemcitabine and ABRAXANE were given fast track designation.

However, there are certain red flags as well. Despite its promising results, PEGPH20 is expected to face stiff competitions from the likes of Gemzar and Tarceva, which have been in the market for quite some time and so have loyal customer base, which may be hard for a new drug to crack. At the same time, high rate of new diagnoses of pancreatic cancer will allow plenty of market for Halozyme to grow into. The pancreatic cancer market also sees paucity of new drugs, which is a good sign for PEGPH20. In 2013, Celgene's ABRAXANE was the first drug to be approved for pancreatic cancer treatment in almost a decade.

Another issue to look out for is the past performance of PEGPH20 trials. The company had started the enrollment for Phase 2 in 2013, aiming for 124 patients. However, in April 2014, the process was interrupted as the treatment arm was found to have a higher incidence of thromboembolic events. The hold was withdrawn two months later, and the study restarted. Since then, Halozyme has reported encouraging results. However, doubts will linger until the drug is safely through Phase 3.

Halozyme stock has performed well in the past 12 months, giving over 38 percent returns. Since the announcement of results earlier this year, the stock price looks stronger than ever, as the stock reported 43 percent gain on year-to-date basis. However, despite the increase, the stock is still nearly 7 percent below its 52 weeks high of $15.20. Thus, there's considerable upside. However, the short to mid-term strategy with this stock should be to ride the momentum. The company is scheduled to report its first quarter revenue on May 9, which may prove to be a catalytic event for booking some very short-term profit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.