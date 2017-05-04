IPG Photonics Already Seeing A Strong Recovery

Mid-teens FCF growth supports a high-single-digit total return at this point, but IPG is offering strong growth and recovery leverage in a market that's willing to pay up.

Buying good companies when they are beaten up a bit by disappointed growth-oriented investors continues to be a sound strategy, provided that the underlying market drivers are only going through a temporary patch of trouble. So it has been with IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP). I thought the slowdown in the metalworking markets, and the pressure it was creating on IPG's valuation, were an opportunity back in the summer of 2016, and the shares have moved up about 60% since then. To be fair, investors would have done even better in rival laser company Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR), or turnaround metalworking play Kennametal (NYSE:KMT), but IPG's performance stacks up pretty well with other metalworking stories like Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) and Colfax (NYSE:CFX).

IPG Photonics continues to do a commendable job of moving the goal posts out in terms of what can be accomplished with its high-power lasers. That is creating new opportunities to take share away from non-laser systems as well as to replace old non-fiber laser installations. Looking ahead, there are still attractive opportunities in areas like cutting and welding, as well as drilling, not to mention newer applications like theater projection, OLED production, and 3D manufacturing. IPG also continues to move forward with new(er) technologies like UV and ultrafast lasers that can still add more hundreds of millions of dollars to the long-term addressable market.

With a strong recovery in revenue and strong recent growth in machine tool orders in China, I'm not surprised that investors have come back to this name. I still believe in the prospects for high-single-digit revenue growth and mid-teens FCF growth, but the high-single-digit implied total return isn't as compelling relative to the prospects a year ago.

Tool Demand Is Coming Back

Machine tool order reports always lag, but the data have been positive and getting better. The Japanese Machine Tool Builders Association reported that March orders were up 23% with nearly 100% growth in Asia and over 170% growth in China. That represents a pretty meaningful acceleration from the 4% yoy growth in January and the 9% growth in February even as U.S. tool order growth is more sedate (in the low single digits).

Adding a little more color, IPG's customer (and potentially a greater rival in the future), Han's Laser, reported 25% growth in the first quarter, and guided to significant growth on the way as Chinese manufacturers tool up for another smartphone cycle and manufacturing activity recovers. Now, Han's Laser isn't a perfect proxy by any means, but I will argue that its reports (in conjunction with the machine tool industry reports) support the general notion that IPG Photonics' markets are getting better.

Better still, IPG's own recent first-quarter report backs that thesis rather nicely.

Revenue rose 38% in the quarter, coming in more than 10% better than the sell-side had expected (and the sell-side is pretty solidly bullish on this stock). Sales in China rose almost 90% and have risen to more than 40% of IPG's sales mix. U.S. sales growth couldn't match China, but 20% growth is still quite strong and ahead of the mid-single-digit revenue growth other metalworking companies have reported from the U.S. in the first quarter.

High-power lasers continue to drive the business (up 42%, making up almost 60% of revenue) while the QCW business had a very strong quarter, and sales of "other" products like components and systems rose more than 50%.

Margins were not nearly as strong relative to expectations. Gross margin was a little better than expected (and down 20bp), but the operating margin was more or less in line with expectations. This isn't a red flag to me, but it does highlight that future margin leverage may be more challenging. IPG is seeing meaningful pricing pressure in the low-power and medium-power segments (which are small parts of the business), and it looks as though the cost savings from its laser diode production efforts are leveling off. I'm not really looking for meaningful operating margin leverage in the future (and I wasn't before this article), though, so this is more thesis-confirming than thesis-changing to me.

New Opportunities Await, And Old Opportunities Can Still Deliver

One of the reasons I keep mentioning companies like Kennametal and Lincoln Electric alongside IPG is because metal processing (cutting, welding, drilling, etc.) is still the single largest market - around a quarter or so of the total addressable market opportunity.

IPG continues to upgrade the capabilities of its systems, and that's important. Fiber laser penetration has grown to around 45% of the cutting and welding segments on the back of significantly faster cutting speeds (50-150% faster than CO2 lasers depending upon the metal and the thickness), greater efficiency, and lower cost of ownership. But fiber lasers (and lasers in general) are still limited by the thicknesses they can effectively cut/weld - as IPG rolls out more powerful lasers that are more capable, the addressable market grows. What's more, IPG is still well ahead of the likes of Coherent and Trumpf in high-power, so expanding at the high-end is also good for margins.

IPG also continues to deliver on its market expansion opportunities. Menara has given the company a credible platform in telecom, and the company just recorded its first sales in projection. As highlighted by management, red/green fiber lasers offer meaningful performance edges over xenon bulbs in terms of image quality. While there's still work to do to improve reliability (and total cost of ownership), just the "ultra premium" market, which is likely less sensitive to total cost of ownership, could be worth over $200 million to IPG (versus 2016 revenue of about $1B).

Beyond this, there remain exciting opportunities for UV lasers in marking, ultrafast lasers in glass cutting and ultra-precise machining. IPG is also continuing to develop systems to address opportunities in brazing and 3D printing, and I'd note that companies like GE (NYSE:GE) are increasingly embracing 3D metal fabrication (which is increasingly using higher power lasers). I would also mention again that OLED fabrication is a meaningful long-term opportunity if and when IPG can coax the manufacturers to transition away from Coherent's excimer lasers.

The Opportunity

I continue to see underlying market growth potential in the high single digit to low double digits, and I expect that IPG will do well against that backdrop. Increased competition from Chinese fiber laser companies is a reality, and I expect Coherent to execute better than Rofin-Sinar (NASDAQ:RSTI) did on its own. Still, even with steady price erosion in low/medium-power lasers and more credible competition, I believe IPG's strong position in high-power lasers will serve it well and allow it to generate good growth and attractive margins. Said differently, IPG's strength in IP, know-how, and market share is allowing it to expand its addressable market opportunities at a time when its rivals are still really playing catch up.

I'm still looking for long-term revenue growth in the high single digits with stronger growth over the next three to five years. As metalworking machinery demand recovers, I think IPG should do well over the next few years. As I said, I don't see a large amount of operating leverage from here, but I do think there will be incremental improvements as well as greater efficiencies in working capital management and capex reinvestment needs. With that, I like the outlook for mid-teens FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

IPG trades above my cash flow-based fair value, but the implied return in the high single digits isn't so bad for a company that is likely to deliver strong near-term growth (which the Street usually loves and pays up to get). I'd also note that the shares trade at a modest EV/EBITDA discount relative to my expected EBITDA growth rate over the next three to five years. While I think the "easy money" is gone with IPG right now, the company is certainly seeing a market recovery in its financials, and it seems like a comparatively reasonably valued way to get more growth in this industrial recovery scenario.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.