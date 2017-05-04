Foot Locker Still A Buy In Declining Retail Market

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) is the most recognizable retail store for athletic footwear and apparel across the globe since its incorporation in 1974. In a very troubling market for many retailers, why is Foot Locker still is considered a buy among professionals in the stock market and how does Foot Locker set itself apart from other apparel and footwear retailers such as J.C. Penny (NYSE:JCP) and Under Armor (NYSE:UAA) who have had recent struggles? There are many reasons for struggle across the market, one of the main reasons is e-commerce giants such as Amazon who are starting to revolutionize the market in a world where accessibility and convenience are held in higher regard than most other factors. Below is an outlook of a group of retail companies and their performance in 2016. (Table Source: CNN Money)

Company cap P/E Price Change % Change change Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) $4.5B 19.9 50.80 -0.04 -0.08% -4.29% DSW Inc (NYSE:DSW) $1.5B 13.5 20.59 -0.30 -1.44% -9.09% Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR) $698.2M 12.0 8.90 +0.01 +0.11% -17.29% Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) $630.5.M 18.4 15.59 -0.11 -0.70% -16.93% Foot Locker Inc (FL) $10.1B 15.6 76.80 +0.07 +0.09% +8.34% Nike (NYSE:NKE) $72.0B 22.7 54.45 -0.07 -0.14% +7.12% Under Armor (NYSE:UA) $4.1B 41.6 18.66 0.00 0.00% -25.84%

We see that out of these six companies Foot Locker is only one out of two companies along with Nike that had a positive YTD change. Foot locker is also the only company listed who saw a positive increase in all three categories (change, change % and YTD change). There are many factors which have benefited Foot Lockers performance in this declining sector. Even with the decline in direct customer business due to e-commerce, Foot Locker still does well and continues to improve in this market which many of its competitors struggle with, Foot Locker reached $1B in annual sales for the first time in the history of the company. This number has increased over the past years helping lead the way for a strong balance sheet. In 2016 Foot Locker reported 2.6B in current assets as well as 3.8B in total assets, this in comparison to a total of 1.2B total liabilities. Shareholder Equity which totaled 2.6B was much greater than Total Debt of 1.1M. Not having a lot of debt on their balance sheet makes operating much more flexible due to not having to worry about rises in interest rates or worrying about debts that become doubtful, that coupled with having great amounts of cash on hand due to consistent increasing sales makes Foot Locker financially sound.

(Image Source Below)

(Image Source)

The first graph above shows performances of Stocks from May 2016 to May 2017. Foot locker is compared against some of its competitors; DSW Inc., Nike and Under Armor. All three of the other companies have seen a negative percentage change in their stock price while Foot Locker has seen an increase of twenty percent. The second graph above shows the high and low forecast for Foot Locker over the next year. The future based on this outlook looks very promising, right now as writing this on 05/03/2017 the opening stock price is $76.83. The future twelve month outlook shows a high of $92.00 which is a 19.7% increase in the stock price, the low is $74.00 which is a 3.7% decrease in the stock price. The median of these high and lows being an increase of 10% in the stock price which would bring us to a price of $84.50. Based on this outlook from CNN Money. Foot Locker has increased sales and earnings per share every year over the past three years and has been consistent in improving its stock price even in a declining market, see graphs below (Source). When looking at Foot Lockers income statement we see that EPS has risen from $2.85 in 2014 to $3.56 in 2015 then again to 3.84 in 2016, this is important because shareholders want their money and will stay happy with a consistently improving Earnings Per Share. Foot Locker also reported a positive operating income in 2016 which is a good indicator of their ability to generate revenues from its activities. Since Foot Locker is a direct business to customer retailer their ability to generate profitability is of the utmost importance. A positive operating cash flow also indicates that Foot Locker is generating enough cash from its regular business operations to pay bills/overhead and reinvest into company.

(Image Source)

Conclusion:

Foot Lockers very strong direct business to customer business is still successful, matching that with a progressive e-commerce presence, there is no reason that Foot Locker should fail to improve year to year sales. Based on the outlook for 2017, if an individual was to buy at the opening stock price of $76.83, the reward would very much outweigh the risk if the outlook was to prove close to true. An individual could possibly see a 20.0% increase in its best case scenario while only experiencing a 4% loss in the worst case scenario. I would recommend Foot Locker as a strong buy currently even in a market with so much concern and ambiguity. Foot lockers strong market presence and consistency in addition to a positive future outlook should lead investors to invest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

