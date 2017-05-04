Is Linn Energy Worth A Look?

Linn Energy (OTCQB:LNGG) has come out of bankruptcy with a new corporate strategy which is going to make it an interesting business. The reason behind its fall was the focus on paying cash to its shareholders as it was an MLP, and those cash distributions were coming from mature oilfields that could not generate cash once the oil price started to fall. In order to generate enough cash flows, relentless debt financing had been chosen and this ultimately proved the downfall of the business. It is understandable that previous shareholders or even some new investors might not want to trust the same management overseeing the change at the company. However, if we remove the emotional element and look at it objectively, there are clearly some merits to the new strategy being followed by the management.

First of all, the management is going out of the way to stress in filings that they do not intend to pay dividends. This might be an overkill but it looks like the management is trying to convey to the prospective shareholders that they do not intend to make the same mistakes again. It is also helpful to understand that they cannot pay dividends even if they wanted to, due to the covenants of the credit facility. So, investing in new Linn Energy will have to be completely motivated by the potential capital gains, at least in the short-medium term.

The second part of the strategy is to get rid of the non-core assets ( these are the assets identified as non-core) in order to enhance leverage and fund the capital program (which is not too big at the moment. Only around $395 million for the year). While the capital program is not too aggressive, liquidity was still weak and needed injection from the credit facility. As a result, Linn Energy had used its credit facility to its maximum by the end of the year and had$1.9 billion outstanding. These asset sales are mainly motivated by the need to reduce this burden and enhance the liquidity. There has been some success on this matter as Linn has sold its Wyoming assets to Jonah Energy for $581.5 million. The deal includes 27,500 net acres in the area with a PV-10 value of around $369 million. Total full year unlevered cash flow was estimated to be around $60 million for these properties. Cash flows multiple of 9.6x is quite impressive at the agreed upon price.

This sale will go a long way in reducing the leverage for Linn Energy and it will also strengthen its liquidity. There are still a number of properties left that will be sold. We can expect further reduction in leverage and growing liquidity. The challenge for the management will be the execution of these sales and finding the right buyer to extract the best value. If the execution risk is managed properly, then we might even see Linn Energy have some excess cash. However, even if the execution is not perfect, a few more sales will allow the company to bring its leverage to a manageable level.

Other than managing the balance sheet and the cash needs, growing production efficiently will be key. As the LOE (lease operating expense) and other operating expenses have been curtailed, the management is already on course to have a better/efficient cost structure. Reducing costs will ensure that the company is able to generate enough cash at current price levels to sustain its operations. However, as the prices start to rise, more production will be needed to take advantage of the strength in oil prices. Linn Energy is targeting 9% growth in production for the year. I believe oil prices will end the year at around $60, and if the company is able to grow production at 9%, then we will see a substantial rise in earnings as well as cash flows.

Linn's strategy to focus on liquids rich areas is smart. The focus has turned to STACK/SCOOP plays and the results coming out of these areas are prompting major players to increase drilling activity. Linn's own wells are giving good results.

Source: 8-K

These plays are extremely attractive due to their liquids-rich nature and low-cost production. In some areas, breakeven cost is as low as $35/barrel. However, the average breakeven cost is close to $45/barrel. Linn Energy has 185,000 in these plays and the management believes that at $50/barrel of oil and $3/MMbtu of natural gas, there is potential for 50% rate of return from this area. There are estimated to be 1,400 drilling locations in Merge acreage alone with 15 wells per section. Linn is targeting 25 new wells in the area during the year and exit production rate of 16,700BOE/d. Last year production for this area was 6,700 BOE/d. SCOOP/STACK are the most active areas behind Permian at the moment. The focus on being low-cost producer in order to tackle the downcycles of oil prices has pushed oil and gas companies towards these low-cost plays. Linn energy's management is wise in pursuing growth from this area.

Growing production successfully at low cost, managing the balance sheet through non-core asset sales, reducing operating expenses and managing cash through strict financial discipline, will be some of the key traits of new Linn Energy. If the management can show progress on these lines and continue to show commitment, then Linn Energy will emerge as a profitable business. The progress till now is encouraging and new Linn Energy is certainly worth a look, in my opinion.

