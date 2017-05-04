Is CenturyLink's Whopping 8.51% Dividend Yield Safe?

With a forward P/E of 12.16, CenturyLink trades at a discount to peers, but this is warranted given near-term growth concerns.

With an 8.51% annual yield, CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) has one of the largest dividend yields on the S&P 500. A yield that high is normally a red flag to me. Many companies with high yields have trouble producing enough free cash flow and must tap cash reserves or use debt to fund payments (Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is an example). This is a big red flag to me. Surprisingly, this isn't the case with CenturyLink, and I'll prove why in just a bit. First, let's take a look at CenturyLink's historical performance.

CenturyLink Financial Snapshot

Unless otherwise stated, data in the tables throughout this post were provided from CenturyLink's annual reports.

CenturyLink acquired both Savvis and Qwest in 2011, which resulted in revenue and shares outstanding increasing in 2012.

Revenue has deteriorated the last three fiscal years as a result of weakness in CenturyLink's Access Line business (see table below).

CenturyLink's Dividend - 8.51% annual yield

CenturyLink's dividend yield has always been on the high end of the spectrum, but this has been exacerbated by a significant drop in the price of the stock. Three years ago, CenturyLink traded as high as $41.48, but the stock has since dropped 39% to $25.42. This drop in price has been a result of softness in their revenue stream and a negative reaction to the Level 3 Communications (NASDAQ:LVLT) acquisition. Some investors believe CenturyLink is overpaying for Level 3, and others believe the deal won't be approved by U.S. regulators.

CTL data by YCharts

The most important factor I look at in analyzing a dividend stock is their payout ratio, which tells me if the dividend payment is sustainable and if there's room to grow. CenturyLink's payout ratio has been below 100% every year for the last 6, which tells me their current yield is sustainable.

The drop in free cash flow during 2016 was mostly a result of lower net income (result of access line sales deterioration) and unfavorable balance sheet movements.

However, the Level 3 acquisition needs to be factored in, since this will shape CenturyLink's payout ratio going forward. When the acquisition closes, CenturyLink will issue approximately 516 million shares as part of the transaction. This will effectively double their annual dividend payment. Based on Level 3's 2016 fiscal year, CenturyLink will also gain $1 billion in free cash flow. Given those figures, CenturyLink's payout ratio would have been approximately 85% in 2016, but this is rather simple math that doesn't include any synergies. The actual payout ratio should be far lower based on comments from CenturyLink's CEO on the deal:

The improved free cash flow will enhance the combined company's financial flexibility and significantly lower its payout ratio. CenturyLink expects to maintain its annual dividend of $2.16 per share." The combined company will benefit from Level 3's nearly $10 billion of net operating losses "NOLs". These NOLs will substantially reduce the combined company's net cash tax expense over the next several years, positioning it to generate substantial free cash flow." CenturyLink expects the transaction to be accretive to free cash flow in the first full year following the close of the transaction and significantly accretive on an annual run-rate basis thereafter."

Based on this information, it looks like CenturyLink's huge dividend will continue being supported by free cash flow and is safe for the future. This looks to be true whether the Level 3 deal closes or not.

It's also helpful to understand what Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T's (NYSE:T) payout ratios look like for comparison. Over the last 3 years, AT&T's payout ratio has averaged 74% and Verizon's has averaged 64%. CenturyLink's has been 59% over the same period even with a yield that is substantially higher.

Market Comparables Valuation

As noted in the table below, CenturyLink trades at a discount relative to peers. This is reasonable given CenturyLink's long-term growth rate of 0%, so I consider the stock to be fairly valued right now.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, EV/EBITDA, Price/Sales, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

I calculated EV/Free Cash Flow by using Enterprise Value from Yahoo Finance and calculating Free Cash Flow from each company's annual reports for the last fiscal year.

Debt/Capital and LT Growth Rate provided by Reuters.

For 'Average' and 'CenturyLink Upside' green highlights, I eliminated the largest outlier in the calculation.

Conclusion

There are a few concerning factors about CenturyLink. The legacy access line business will continue to decline and the Level 3 Communications acquisition isn't guaranteed to close. With that being said, CenturyLink's high dividend yield is appealing, and I believe it's safe both with our without the Level 3 acquisition. CenturyLink's valuation is also reasonable. Their stock trades at a discount relative to peers given short-term growth concerns. In my opinion, CenturyLink is a good buy for income-oriented investors. I also believe that the yield will provide a price floor for the stock and there is potential for upside if the Level 3 acquisition closes and operational synergies exceed expectations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.