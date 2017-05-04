Yamana Gold: This Time $2.50 Might Not Hold

The company continues to point to improvements in the future, but the market demands positive catalysts now.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) has just reported its quarterly results, missing analysts' estimates on both earnings and revenue. The company's investors are already accustomed to constant earnings misses, so another one is hardly a big surprise:

Source: Yahoo Finance

This time, Yamana Gold reported a net loss of - $5.9 million or -$0.01 per share. All-in sustaining costs came at $936 per ounce, while total cost of sales was $1052 per ounce. Yamana Gold increased its annual production guidance to 940,000 ounces of gold, up from the previous guidance of 920,000 ounces. At the same time, the company reiterated its cost guidance for 2017:

Gold price has recently corrected from $1300 per ounce to $1230 per ounce at the moment of writing this article. Not surprisingly, this development had a negative effect on Yamana Gold stock which is down to $2.50 per share. In my previous article on Yamana Gold, I stated that the company's shares should find support at the $2.50 - $3.00 range.

This assumption was based on a wide range of potential EPS for 2017 ($0.08 - $0.16). Now the first-quarter numbers are out at negative $0.01, and the company's ability to execute against its plans is once again under question. Yamana Gold continues to trade at a discount to its peers, but this discount looks well-deserved given the company's performance.

In its report, Yamana Gold stated that it expects production increases in 2018 and 2019. According to the company's expectations, costs will decrease from 2017 levels, so cash flow should increase significantly. However, this will not be seen until 2018. Market participants have been disappointed by Yamana Gold many times before, so I don't think that they'll just take the company's words for granted.

The stock's chart looks really bad as the major downside trend continues and Yamana Gold shares look ready to break the key support level at $2.45. We can also notice the dangerous pattern of lower highs during rebound attempts. I was a bit disappointed with the company's stock performance after the previous quarterly report, as I expected that Yamana Gold's shares will rise more given the solid upside of gold prices. This did not happen, and the company's shares corrected swiftly together with gold prices.

I don't think that the stock market will give Yamana Gold's shares a pass this time. The company has a history of earnings' misses and I expect that market participants will get tired of these disappointments. I would also like to note that Yamana Gold is part of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), which is under pressure following lackluster results by Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX), Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) and Goldcorp (NYSE:GG). Sympathy selling should be expected for the whole sector unless a miner shows really good results.

In my view, Yamana Gold shares has all the chances to break to new yearly lows. The company's valuation is relatively attractive, but upside catalysts are clearly not there yet. Future projections might help support the company's shares in the future, but first they will have to stabilize at some lower point. I don't see a case for selling short here because the risk/reward will not be balanced favorably for the short seller, but at the same time I see little reason to rush in and buy Yamana Gold stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the abovementioned stocks.