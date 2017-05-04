Facebook Snaps Market Share With Instagram

Facebook reported strong Q1 2017 net income of $3.06 billion per share of ad revenue of $7.9 billion which was up 51%.

Facebook is developing the infrastructure to enable its new camera product to have augmented reality capabilities.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) are both leading competitors in the social media space. Each company provides apps for sharing messages, photos, and video online. It's hard to find someone that is not using Snapchat or one of Facebook's suite of applications. Facebook still controls the lion's share of social media users, but Snap has a sizeable niche market but is feeling pressure from Facebook as Instagram becomes more like Snapchat.

Facebook reported Q1 2017 net income of $3.06 billion on revenue of $7.9 billion up 51% year over year. This is a strong bullish indicator for growth in the social media advertising space. While Facebook doesn't break out specifics on Instagram revenue contribution, the app seemed to be at center stage during the Q1 earnings call.

Facebook offers a suite of social media products including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, outlined a very innovative quarter and addressed new features that seem to aggressively directed at Snapchat's market share. Zuckerberg discussed that Facebook's new concern is focusing its business around the camera, which echoes a similar strategy Snapchat has of reinventing the camera.

Facebook broke out some details with respect to Instagram. Instagram now offers a feature, Instagram Stories that has become identical to Snapchat Stories, which deletes content after an elapsed time period.

Facebook also offers content in the new space of augmented reality. Instead of viewing experiences in traditional 2D formant, a user will be able to feel fully integrated in a video. Augmented reality seems perfectly suited for the short duration of videos of socializing which won't last long enough to cause motion sickness.

Snapchat also allows for users to share videos and photos, known as snaps, which are deleted by default after an elapsed amount of time. At the time of Snap's registration, prior to its IPO, a total of 158 million people used Snapchat daily. Any indication for Snap may be from Instagram's user growth.

Research from App Annie reports that Snapchat and Facebook users do not have a huge overlap. App Annie research states that 46% of Snapchat's daily users can't be reached by Instagram. Also 35% of Snapchat can't be reached by Facebook. This means Snapchat offers market exclusivity with its user base.

Snap makes its profit from the bulk of its revenue by delivering innovative advertising products to enterprise partners. Snap has taken an active role with respect to the quality of advertisements. Advertisers create Snap-like content, which are played as Snap Ads in Snapchat Stories' feature to provide an organic experience. The Company then gathers data about its users for its advertisers that meet certain criteria for a target audience.

Snap does boast some impressive numbers. Snap reported $404.5 million in revenue for year-end 2016, up from $48.7 million in 2015. Snap's advertising has been able to deliver 2x the average norm for mobile advertising.

Snapchat seems to have reached saturation levels internationally but continues to show growth in North America. Global daily users peaked during the last two quarters of 2016. Its 2016 growth rate stalled at 39%. eMarketer research found most of Snapchat's growth came from demographics aged 45-54. eMarketer forecasted users 24 and younger are decreasing.

Snap reports its first quarter as a public company on May 10th 2017. Snap is expected to report a loss for the quarter. Snap does have a chance to show how it can maintain market share and a bright spot would be continued exclusivity of said market share. If it doesn't show acceptable growth or is unable to adequately address competition from Facebook and Instagram, shareholders should expect to see shares tumble. Facebook's shares traded down ~2.5% after hours.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.