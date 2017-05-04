MasterCard: Why I Complain

MasterCard (NYSE:MA) is a name that I have told you I wish I bought five years ago. I was seriously considering it, but never got in. I recently discussed my remorse over failing to buy this one, and felt that way again and again over the months. I can however only own so many names without becoming my own mutual fund, as I always say.

Right now, the stock is just off a 52-week high. MasterCard is up about 30% from where I recommended it at $90 a share even if it pulls back today in this difficult market. Thus, I wanted to check in on the name to see if this is a rare buying opportunity, or if there are legitimate performance concerns that would impact this name going forward.

Well, the company just announced its Q1 earnings. The results indicate that the company will continue its slow but reliable growth. As such, share prices reacted in kind, rising on the news. Net revenue for the quarter came in at $2.73 billion, an 11.4% increase over Q1 2016. This was primarily due to a 8% jump in gross dollar volume and an 17% increase in transactions to approximately 14.7 billion. This growth is pretty sizable growth for a long-standing company like MasterCard. So revenues were up nicely and managed to beat expectations very slightly by $70 million. That is a win for those holding the name.

But what about earnings? Well these are driven by revenues and expenses as we all know. That said, expenses grew year over year versus last year by 12%, or 11% on an adjusted basis. While I hate to see rising expenses, given that revenues were up almost 12%, it's a wash. That is, we can absorb the rise in expenses and still see a bump in earnings. However, we really have to consider currency changes. When we adjust for changes in currency, we see operating expenses were still up 11%.

Total operating expenses were $1.2 billion for several reasons, and when we adjust for special items were just under $1.2 billion on a constant dollar basis. The increase was primarily spending related to strategic initiatives, as well as higher promotional spending. All of this led to operating income increasing 12% as reported. Operating margins were a strong 55.6%, up from last year's 55.1% and up dramatically from the 49% in the sequential quarter.

Factoring in the growth in revenues and the expenses of the company, it reported net income of $1.1 billion, an increase of 13% as reported. Once again, adjusting to a constant currency basis, net income actually was up 14% year over year. This translated to earnings per share of $1.01, up from $0.86 last year. Further this beat estimates by a strong $0.06. All in all, it was a strong quarter and the only issues with the quarter was that rise in expenses in my estimation, which really didn't weigh.

Revenues were up nicely year over year and beat estimates. Earnings delivered a beat thanks to fiscal discipline and a strong increase in the top line. Further, the company continues to be shareholder-friendly. During Q1 2017, MasterCard bought back 9 million shares for approximately $1.0 billion. Here in the present Q1 2017, the company has bought back another 2.4 million shares at a cost of approximately $272 million (through 4/27/17).

There is still another $3.8 billion remaining under the current repurchase program authorization. Finally, if I have to complain about something I will reiterate that my only problem with the company is its weak dividend. The company did make a move to raise its dividend, and now pays an $0.88 annual dividend, $0.22 quarterly. This only translates to a 0.75% yield. While a dividend is shareholder-friendly, I expect this dividend to grow in the coming years. I remain bullish.

