Morguard: Canadian Real Estate Gem Continues To Impress

It has an impressive track record of increasing its book value over time, yet trades at a significant discount to book value.

Morguard Corporation (OTC:MRCBF) is an under-followed Canadian real estate holding company that has delivered strong long-term returns with the potential for further gains. Morguard trades well below book value, has an impressive track record of book value growth and high insider ownership. It is unfortunate that so few investors have ever heard of it.

Note: Morguard is highly illiquid in the United States. It trades somewhat more frequently on the TSX under the symbol MRC. All figures in this article are quoted in Canadian dollars.

Approximately two and a half year ago, I wrote my first (of nearly 200 and counting) article on Seeking Alpha. In it, I argued that Morguard was undervalued and should deliver impressive long-term performance. Two and a half year later, that thesis has played out as expected (the share price has gained over 30% during this time), but I believe the stock still has room to run.

To recap: Morguard has a market cap of over $2 billion. Its chairman and CEO (K. Rai Sahi) owns more than 50% of its outstanding shares. This leads to limited liquidity (and hardly any analyst coverage) but indicates that management is heavily aligned with shareholders.

Morguard's real estate portfolio consists of both Canadian and American properties. The company owns these assets both directly and through several majority positions in Canadian-listed real estate investment vehicles including Morguard REIT, Morguard North American Residential REIT and Temple Hotels. In total, the breakdown of real estate assets is as follows:

Residential (multi-suite): $3.6 billion

Retail: $2.5 billion

Office: $1.9 billion

Hotel: $700 million

Industrial: $110 million

Morguard also manages over $7 billion in real estate properties, as well as over $5 billion in equity and fixed income investments. This asset management business generated nearly $68 million in revenue in 2016. A complete breakdown of the assets managed by Morguard is as follows:

One of the reasons I have long been a fan of Morguard is its long-term track record of consistent growth. Whether you look at Funds From Operations, Revenue or Net Operating Income, Morguard's track record is impressive:

However, the above picture is incomplete. Many real estate firms (REITs especially), achieve faster growth than this. However, they achieve this growth by frequently raising capital and issuing new equity (diluting existing shareholders). Morguard takes a different approach:

Notice that the number of outstanding shares has decreased each year since 2012. Instead of paying a significant dividend (it is just $0.15 per quarter), Morguard uses profits to acquire and development properties and repurchase its shares. The result is that the firm has become exceptional at increasing its book value per share over time:

And the company's market share price has generally followed the book value higher over time:

In my previous article, I mentioned how Morguard was trading at a 25% discount to NAV (net asset value). Based upon its year-end book value of $240 per share and current share price ($189), that discount remains intact. One could argue that the reported book value actually understates the value of the company as a whole, since the asset management business should be worth several multiples of its book value.

Morguard's track record of shareholder valuation is certainly impressive. However, being a successful investor in this company requires patience. Trading volume is so limited that patience is necessary even to buy an initial position. At that point, investors must have the patience necessary to let Mr. Sahi and the rest of the management team continue to execute on their strategy of buying and developing properties and methodically repurchasing shares.

Do not anticipate returns of 30-40% a year. Morguard is not nearly that exciting an investment. However, it is entirely reasonable to expect Morguard to increase its book value by 10-15% per year. Even if the stock continues to trade at a significant discount to this metric, shareholders can expect low double digit annual returns moving forward. And if the market ever begins to appreciate Morguard and the price to book ratio approaches 1, positive future returns will be amplified.

I fully expect that two to three years from now, I will write another article about Morguard on this website. The company will likely still be underfollowed, but it will also likely have delivered consistent returns to those smart and patient enough to have invested in it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRCBF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.