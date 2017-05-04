Commodity Seasonality: May Doesn't Look Good

Softs: Sugar has had a rough start to 2017, the lumber futures curve is now in backwardation, and June has historically been a positive month for cocoa.

Metals: Silver is in a seasonally weak period, palladium is the best performing precious metal YTD, and gold is outpacing all of its seasonal averages since 1997.

Grains: Contango is substantial in wheat futures. Rice erased all of its YTD gains in April. Oat futures typically have a strong June.

Financials: The S&P's YTD performance is in line with historical averages, EUR/USD momentum is negative, and the 30-year bond typically rallies in later summer.

Energies: April was an uncharacteristically bad month for WTI. Contango has increased in heating oil. Natural gas is in the middle of its historically best time of year.

Energies

April has historically been the best month of the year for WTI crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO).

Needless to say, last month was an exception to the norm. The seasonal outlook for WTI gets quite negative later in the year.

Natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) bounced off the lows but is still down ~15% YTD. March to June has historically been a positive period, but then it also weakens into late summer like WTI.

Contango increased a bit in heating oil (NYSEARCA:UHN) futures.

Financials

The S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) is right in line with its 5-year seasonal average.

EUR/USD (NYSEARCA:FXE) still has negative price momentum over the past twelve months.

The 30-year bond (NYSEARCA:TLT) is near the upper end of its seasonal range for this time of year. The strongest period for Treasury bonds is July through September, a period typically associated with equity weakness.

Grains

As I'm writing this, wheat (NYSEARCA:WEAT) just wrapped up a big one-day spike. One important thing to remember with commodities is how the shape of the futures curves impacts your total return.

Most people get exposure to wheat by buying the front month futures contract. This means the position has to be rolled each month to a further out contract. If further out contracts are priced higher, the futures curve is said to be in contango. Contango between wheat futures that expire in July 2017 (front month) and July 2018 is currently ~11%. Think of this as a drag on your returns. It's very similar to why VXX trends down over time, because the VIX futures curve spends most of its time in contango.

Rice staged quite the reversal in April, completely erasing all of its 2017 gains.

Over the past twenty years, June has historically been the best month of the year for oat futures.

Metals

Silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) has been notably weak since mid-April. Historically, the precious metal has performed poorly from now until the end of June.

Palladium (NYSEARCA:PALL) is the best performing precious metal this year. Here's a look at its average monthly performance since 1997.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) has outpaced all of its seasonal averages for this time of year. On average, it's typically chopped around during the summe months and rallied into the fall.

Seasonality in copper (NYSEARCA:JJC) futures is quite similar to gold. Copper has historically had a much stronger January - April period though.

Soft Commodities

Sugar (NYSEARCA:SGG) is one of the worst performing commodities in 2017.

Lumber flipped into backwardation last week after it became clear the U.S. was going to enforce tariffs against Canadian lumber imports.

Cocoa (NYSEARCA:NIB) still hasn't found a bottom. On the bright side, June has historically marked a positive turning point.

Conclusion

That wraps up the coverage of individual contracts. I'll close with my most important charts.

First, here are the average 20-year monthly performance numbers for May. The best performing contracts have been orange juice, RBOB gasoline (NYSEARCA:UGA), and soybean meal. The worst performers have historically been silver, cocoa, and cotton (NYSEARCA:BAL). On average, May has been a bad month for most commodities.

Here's a look at the current amount of contango or backwardation for each contract. As a reminder, I compare the contract with the highest open interest to the contract with the third highest open interest to generate the below numbers. RBOB gasoline, cotton, and OJ are in the highest degree of backwardation and corn (NYSEARCA:CORN), natural gas, and wheat exhibit the most contango.

I hope you've found this article to be useful. It's meant to cut down on your research time and save you some money.

