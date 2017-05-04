Neurotrope: Lessons Learned

The rallying cry of biotech investors to follow the science is one that should either be mildly embraced or kept at a safe distance. Alzheimer's disease is a confounding disease. Enzyme activity that is high during one stage of the disease is low at another stage of the disease. Compounds that increase the risk for the disease or accelerate its early progression can be useful in treating it later on. Drugs that work on mice engineered to have an Alzheimer's-like disease rarely work in human beings.

In many regards, Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) fell into this trap. Its drug candidate bryostatin-1 activates protein kinase C epsilon and alpha. This seemed like a logical choice. After all, different isoforms of protein kinase C (via the phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase/Akt pathway) promote neuronal and synaptic regeneration. As Alzheimer's disease, progresses protein kinase C activity decreases. And in mice protein kinase C activation, leads to lower level of amyloid beta.

But then the complexity of the disease swamps the analysis. Protein kinase C activity declines in Alzheimer's disease due to nitro-oxidative stress. In humans who have more oxidative stress than "Alzheimer's mice", protein kinase C activation increases amyloid beta levels (study). Nitro-oxidative stress inhibits the phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase Akt pathway impairing both neurogenesis and synaptogenesis. And perhaps most importantly, protein kinase C over-activation leads to the death of neurons, mitochondrial failure, synaptic dysfunction, and impaired levels of neurotransmitters and neurotransmission via the formation of peroxynitrite (ON00-) and caspase-3 activity (diagram). Indeed one of the early targets for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease may be to down-regulating protein kinase C activity (but not so much that it impairs learning and memory via the phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase/Akt pathway).

Malinow's team found that when mice are missing the PKC alpha gene, neurons functioned normally, even whey amyloid beta was present. Then when they restored PKC alpha, amyloid beta again impaired neuronal function. In other words, amyloid beta doesn't inhibit brain function unless PKC alpha is active (research).

In humans, though, many factors besides amyloid beta increase protein kinase C activity via various receptors (especially g protein-coupled receptors and receptor tyrosine kinases). Some of these receptor agonists such as eugenol and vanillin also act as antioxidants and may be helpful in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease especially as protein kinase C activity declines. In the case of bryostatin-1, however, its beneficial hinges upon counteracting its role in increasing excitotoxicity with either NMDA receptor antagonists (bryostatin and memantine) or antioxidants (bryostatin and antioxidants), including certain antibiotics (antibiotic response in late Alzheimer's disease).

Indeed, once protein kinase C activity declines, Alzheimer's disease progresses in part because peroxynitrite inhibits the transport and removal of glutamate leading to the perpetual activation of NMDA receptors which leads to more peroxynitrite formation. This is where pharmaceutical companies should be focusing their efforts.

We suggest that oxidative stress mediated through NMDAR and their interaction with other molecules might be a driving force for tau hyperphosphorylation and synapse dysfunction. Thus, understanding the oxidative stress mechanism and degenerating synapses is crucial for the development of therapeutic strategies designed to prevent AD pathogenesis (study).

The authors of this recommendation go on to note the failure of NMDA receptor antagonists (such as Namenda/memantine) and various antioxidants to effectively treat Alzheimer's disease and wonder if it is time to inhibit intermediate molecules or to develop a combination therapy. Perhaps some combination of a more effective NMDA antagonist (nitro-memantine?), a neuronal nitric oxide synthase inhibitor (Anavex 2-73: AVXL) and effective peroxynitrite scavengers (such as contained in panax ginseng, medicinal marijuana, and various essential oils through direct inhalation aromatherapy) would at least partially reverse Alzheimer's disease.

Kudos to those companies trying to target the causes of Alzheimer's disease (synaptic dysfunction, mitochondrial failure, impaired neurogenesis and synaptogenesis, energy deprivation, and neuronal cell death) rather than what initially contributes to these causes (amyloid beta, for instance) or a feature of the disease (tau hyperphosphorylation). While it is little concession to stockholders, those companies whose "alternative" trials fall short of the mark have provided critical information that will one day make the treatment of Alzheimer's disease possible.

However, by failing to disclose higher dose responses and the effects of the drug on activities of daily living, Neurotrope created suspicions that it was holding back negative data, data needed to assess both the effectiveness of the drug and the causes of Alzheimer's disease. The withholding of data along with less than significant severe impairment battery scores sent the stock tumbling recently. Until further trials are run, this stock is likely to trade within a relatively narrow range. While there may be relatively little risk hanging on to it in the short-term, one might seriously consider selling it before future trial results are released.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.