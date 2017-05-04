The Williams Companies'. (WMB) CEO Alan Armstrong on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 04, 2017 09:30 AM ET

Executives

John Porter - IR

Alan Armstrong - CEO.

Donald Chappel - CFO.

Michael Dunn - COO

Analysts

Jeremy Tonet - JP Morgan

Christine Cho - Barclays

Theodore Durbin - Goldman Sachs

Faisel Khan - Citigroup

Becca Followill - U.S. Capital Advisors

Christopher Sighinolfi - Jefferies

Shneur Gershuni - UBS

Brandon Blossman - Tudor Pickering Holt and Company

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to The Williams and Williams Partners First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. John Porter, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

John Porter

Thanks, Amy. Good morning and thank you for your interest in Williams and Williams Partners. Yesterday afternoon, we released our financial results and posted several important items on our website. These items include press releases and related investor materials, including the slide deck that our President and CEO, Alan Armstrong, will speak to momentarily.

Joining is today is our CFO, Don Chappel and Chief Operating Officer Michael Dunn, we also have the leaders of our operating areas on as well.

In our presentation materials, you will find an important disclaimer related to forward-looking statements. This disclaimer is important and integral to all of our remarks and you should review it. Also included in our presentation materials are various non-GAAP measures that we reconciled with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. These reconciliation schedules appear at the back of the presentation materials.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Alan Armstrong.

Alan Armstrong

Great. Thank you, John, and good morning, everyone. We're glad you could join us today and I want to keep my remarks pretty brief today to allow as much time as possible for your individual clients and also recognize Can we have an Analyst Day coming up next week on May 11 to New York City the first quarter 2017 demonstrate the resilience of our business as we continue to show meaningful growth and stay on track for our 2017 guidance despite the impact of some significant third party outages production praecox in the Rockies our natural gas focus strategy continues to be on the markets.

We differentiate ourselves by delivering consistent and sustainable growth on the back of low cost natural gas demand. Overall I'm pleased with this quarter progress so let's get started on site and take a look here first quarter starting with WPEC gaffer's also we saw a sharp increase in net income due to income from the Permian for Marcellus transaction that we completed in the first quarter.

Apart from the increase due to this transaction our ongoing business performed very well generating an increase in operating income of $141 million compared to the first quarter of 2016.

Moving now to adjusted [indiscernible] compared to the first quarter of 2016. This marks 14 consecutive that we generated year over year growth in this measure. We delivered seven hundred fifty two million in DCF for the quarter which also was up over the first quarter of 2016 and provided a strong coverage ratio of Williams partners of 1.3 3.

Now let's take a look at out each of the segments did versus last year. First of all the Atlantic golf delivered another solid quarter adjusted EBITDA die increase by 48 million. We're almost 12 %. First quarter of 2016 now reaching out to $453 dollars for the quarter. There were a couple of third party incentives on adjacent pipeline near Louisiana Corpus Christi Texas that it did impact our results although there was no direct damage to our facilities from these incidents.

That of Texas volumes on our discovery and marketing systems respect Atlantic Gulf, despite that Atlantic golf increased the base revenues by about $43 million for the quarter and this increase was primarily driven by new projects that we brought in line in 2016 and our Gulf trace project that was put into service during the first quarter of 2017.

Another great quarter here for Atlantic Gaule Let's move on to the west which now includes a predictable Northwest pipeline systems and existing Rocky SCMP at that which we've now added to Conway and overland path pipeline as well as large scale gathering systems previously located within our central operating area. The broad based portfolio underpinning the West along with a sharp focus on cost control delivered stable first quarter just at $7 versus 2016.

Overall the well-adjusted Eberstadt came in within 3 % of the first quarter 2016. We did see lower P-Bass revenues mainly as a result of contract changes and 21 % lower volumes in the Barnett area. The Barnett field was impacted by silly little to no spending on the production over the last year by our previous customers.

They're still we're excited to see the impact that a new operator in the area million dollar plus annual investment will have in the restoration of this auction. And they really are just now getting started on figuring out exactly the best places to place those dollars and still really excited to work with increasing production there despite a mild winter throughout most of the U.S.. So let's experience some extreme weather in January that caused widespread production freeze offs in the Rockies.

We have seen a pretty good rebound in volume as things bought in several rigs have returned to the area. In fact already our overall volumes in the West are attracting 2.4 % higher than the average during the first quarter of 2017. On the other side of the coin we experience record truth strong northwest pipeline as a result of the cold weather in the West. To summarize stable performance continues in the West with Arnette [ph] stabilization recovery in the Rockies and some growth in areas like the Haynesville equalisers fiber and potentially even on Satterfield book for two as we get into '17 and '18.

Now let's move on to the northeast GNP for a year over year operating gathering volumes were up nearly 5 %. And a few just for the sale with a couple of lights related gathering systems last year they gathered about 90 million a day.

Volume growth would have been closer to six and a half % on that same comparison. So overall northeast GAAP adjusted the DOD increased $2000000 compared to the same period last year 200. So $227 as increases in the Radford just behind the Ohio river systems were largely offset by decreases in the Utica and shoulder all our mix of revenue shifted a bit where to dry gas where our total revenue for DMC is a little bit lower than it is.

Rich gas areas we think our Utica production is currently in is watching point to where we'll see growth in the line going core. We're also seeing a pickup on well-connected glanced across most of the northeast as producers because care for takeaway capacity coming online and now I'd like to make a few comments veterans on them business as you know does the streamlining of our operating areas we've shifted certain access from NGL past him to other segments.

So the first quarter 2017 results now just include the Geisler open plan. And our pro-police litter near that same facility the first quarter saw overall improvement in prices and margins for propylene and ethylene these results were offset by lower production going into primarily due to an unexpected failure on the local utility provider system. System on March 12 is power failure caused a shutdown of our guys plan once the repairs were made. The plant was restarted here on April 18th.

So as a result guys not only contributed about 37 million dollars of adjusted every dot for the first quarter of 2017. Overall our NGL and Cam services segment reported adjusted EBITDA of about $49 million for the quarter. And now let's move on to discuss with the project and operational development for the first quarter. First of all we brought price into service on time under budget. It's one of the five key Transco pipeline system expansions that we expect in service during 2017. It even contributed fee based revenues here in the first quarter of nearly 9 million dollars. As you know the golf trade service should ear's Sabine Pass the LNG export facility. Cameron Parish Louisiana.

A picture of that. And so the impact is on the tidal slide and state's presentation. And in addition to Gaulke trade we've made significant progress on other projects as well. Construction on the Garden State Project is now underway and we started construction on the mainline facilities of the Atlantic Sunrise project.

We're continuing to work on the remaining regulatory approvals for this critical piece of natural gas infrastructure and just this week we updated the final permitting data required for the paid up one to two state permits and paid out by permit and that day is actually in the process of being delivered as we speak. So great work on the team's part getting all that new data together and getting those permit applications updated.

We submitted an application for permit certificate for an application or certificate for our Northeast supply enhancement project which is a nearly $1 billion fully contracted project. It will increase the supply of natural gas to the New York City area by about 100 million a day. Natural gas demand on our systems continues to build evidence of this fact we saw records on two major interstate pipeline systems Transco in North pipeline during the quarter.

We also experienced record gathering limes in the Northeast GNP where we achieved a quarterly gathering record of about 6.9 DC at that date. This represented a seven and a half % volume increase for our operating gathering volumes comparing the first quarter of 17 to the fourth quarter of 16.

So really nice jump from the fourth quarter here on in the Northeast and we hit record natural gas liquid transportation volumes on our overall pipeline system serving the Rockies. All of this occurred despite a relatively warm winter in many areas of the country particularly in the Northeast.

We also closed on the Permian for Marcellus transaction bringing our Bradford supply have an average ownership to about 66 % as we continue to increase our preference or our presence in the school that expires in terms of increasing our focus on predictable based revenues we announced on April 17 agreement just out of guys in the facility for $2.1 million to noble chemicals itself is expected to close this summer.

I want to thank the team that's been working on the guys transaction and also the team that operates the plants with their persistence diligence and their continued focus on safe operations. This transaction is one of the last remaining components of de-risking for revenues from direct commodity exposure.

Closes around 97 % of our gross margins will come from predictable P-Bass sources among those predictable sources will be the new long term supply and transportation agreement with node that was highlighted in our April announcement of the guy Steph Williams Barbiere [ph] subsidiaries will provide feedstock to the guys who planned the art by flying at the high points system in the Gulf Coast and looking to the balance of the year.

We expect to bring the whole of the Phase 1 project and that goal consistent into service as planned in 2017. We anticipate that the New York Bay and Virginia south side projects will come online in the fourth quarter also as planned. It's certainly been a successful quarter on the execution front and we're really optimistic about what's coming in terms of growth projects. Still with I wrap up I want to remind everybody about our Analyst Day next

Thursday May 11. You'll see that we're on a clear and predictable path to continue delivering leading Avodart growth in our sector discussed in detail the drivers that will allow us to continue delivering to DCF growth forces to spading strong cash leverage and credit metrics. We also discussed how the financial repositioning we've executed - will enable us to capture high quality fee based growth opportunities that are going to be funded through next on low cost debt and retain cash flow and our operational leaders will be highlighting the significant opportunities for Williams and especially our competitively advantaged asset base is so well positioned to deliver sustained growth through high returns organic investment opportunities.

Now I'm also looking we're introducing our new Chief Operating Officer Michael Dunn. He's already hit the ground running and he'll be visiting next week. So that concludes my prepared remarks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll take our first question from Jeremy Tonet, JP Morgan.

Jeremy Tonet

Good morning this is Charlie and Jeremy. I just wanted to follow up on in Atlantic Sunrise and you said you're in the midst of getting the second permit state level permit. Were there any other requirements there?

I remember there being one from the Corps of Engineers and then just a second separate question on the CapEx guidance to. Can you just remind us kind of what may cause us to take the upper end or lower end of that that guidance range?

Alan Armstrong

Yes sure. I'm going to have Mike Dunn take that permitting question here to spend it on the capital piece. The primary variances there is the timing of the Atlantic Sunrise and how soon we were able to get started on that project as well. So I'm with the Northeast construction that the gathering system is the.

That is a bit less to timing as well. So it's not really a question of how much in terms of the projects really it's Projects really it's just a matter of the timing of those projects. And Michael I'll take the question Why sure.

Jeremy Tonet

Good morning. The Corps of Engineers we do have a word for permit update to provide to them and that will occur later this month. That's very similar to the update that we're providing to Pennsylvania in that we're just following up with additional information and that there should be a permit to receive from the engineer shortly after that. We do expect permits receipts from both paid out and of course engineers in July assuming everything goes well. But that's been a pretty large undertaking for our teams to do to make the update.

Alan Armstrong

But we're very proud of their effort in getting those submitted this week as we anticipated.

Jeremy Tonet

Great thanks. And just one more real quick shift over to GMP lions in the Northeast. Can you give a little more color on that you don't combines that kind of cause that shit the more dry gas exposure.

Alan Armstrong

Maybe have genteelness then. I think we've been pretty consistently talking about the [indiscernible] drags out at the Utica. Typically the cardinal gets area over the last couple of years. Owling [ph] reference that we've kind of hit an inflection point with no drilling we've seen natural decline. It's caused us to drop from our high of about one day to just under 700 as we go into the first quarter. We anticipate volumes ramping up Chesapeake intermitting in additional rigs some of that reduction on the left side has been offset by new drilling in the dry Utica and we see that by increase.

Jeremy Tonet

Great thank you.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Christine Cho, Barclays. Please go ahead.

Christine Cho\

Morning everyone. I wanted to I wanted to start and Marcellus we've seen our competitor jayvee with a producer for some processing plants. And on your acreage we've seen one producer acquire three or four of your customers and can probably become somewhat sizable with respect to production and they've also talked about wanting to be a partner in processing it is something that you'd be interested in some color on how you think about the strategy in NE going forward like how you evaluate whether or not to get an upfront volume commitment on your processing plants in exchange for acreage lease like we saw with the prior deal that may cap your upside versus taking on maybe a little more risk and having more upside especially given the deleveraging has done to the you do.

Alan Armstrong

You know we're always happy to work with customers that have they bring to the table and we certainly continued that effort in the old area and really excited to see the kind of balance that is going on we're getting a tremendous amount of wealth in that class that are probably coming in a little faster than we thought. And so we do think that processing Asadi we have available in the OEM this very valuable. And so we want to make sure that we maximize the value that in whatever transaction that we do. But it's really exciting to see all the activity side of CGT out there really getting axed on some of that acreage that was somewhat gluer especially underfunded. And so think there's a real big promise coming into the river area is a lot of new activity is occurring in that area.

Christine Cho\

Okay. And then Barnett There's been some talk about directing stack gas volumes Texas capacity that ton Barnett plants. Could this be an opportunity for you or are there contractual or logistical impediments that would prevent you from doing this then if you could actually remind us what the right is do gas and NGL pipes out at the back end of this plant that would be great too.

Alan Armstrong

Yeah because we don't have easy process in the in the barn at all we have there is gathering information. So we don't have any processing facilities there. So really not to take advantage of that any of that is already understood.

Christine Cho\

Okay. And then last one for me. How do you describe it. How much capacity and how long the long term contract is going to be Noah.

Alan Armstrong

No we haven't. We haven't disclosed that as yet be providing some more detail around that at our Analyst Day coming. OK. I do think that Christine I do think that that is the pro-reform to the point that that historically has been the 50 to 55000 barrels depending on where they were in that thing the nerves on the track and all that.

Christine Cho\

Okay. Passing the other line it looks like you are doing an expansion that was supposed to take effect can happen.

Alan Armstrong

That's very dependent on where they have things coming in. And remember we also have ethane supply points coming in from Baton Rouge BRAC as well as from our parity system as well. So we can actually take a pathway from three different places to supplier that contract and scope but its capacities vary depending on where that production is come in but we didn't see a pretty significant expansion earlier this year. And so we're well positioned to supply to the Mississippi River with that.

Christine Cho\

Okay great.

Operator

And next from Goldman Sachs, Theodore Durbin.

Theodore Durbin

I think maybe we can start with new supply and that project so a billion dollars of Catholics are the returns and sort of similar to what you've guided to on some of the other projects. And then just remind us of the third state there I think its 2020 thinking about timing there with the motorcycles.

Alan Armstrong

We are going to do a little bit I think call gating you an Analyst Day on the multiples of some of these projects that we've been doing. But I would say this is kind of in that same sweet spot. It's been a good position for us to be and we've been able to leverage our existing system.

And so the returns have got to stay in that range project where we had some Brownfield scope of that. I think in terms of in-service I thought that was in 2020. I don't have it right in front of me but just like we've been doing on all of our projects stated in certain states are going to be 90. And of course our target insurers really try to be can.

Theodore Durbin

And then on your other South-Eastern trail open season maybe just can you talk about what exactly What you're doing then it looks like the back hall. How much capital associated there and then how do you think about that relative to is it the sort of displacing existing contracts or is there actually a meaningful revenue uplift on South-eastern.

Alan Armstrong

On the street trail. This would be a capacity that we're selling that would either be late in the system itself because it is flowing north south or we'd be adding new facilities to provide that capacity. We are right in the middle of shot making right now on South-Eastern trail. We did have an open season and although I'm not going to get into the details of that I will tell you this the class far exceeded what we have the capability to offer.

So we're going to process doing our technical work trying to understand what's the most efficient way to explain the system and take advantage of some of that lake Pasadena and then we'll be we'll be generating rates going back to the customers 17 the process to settle in on an average size capacity and then and then get fields close. So probably right in the middle of that. So I don't think it's a week or two so we're more at this point in getting that sort of 7.

Theodore Durbin

And then if I can just ask one more I think Alan you sort of alluded to the special that you do have strong growth over a multi-year period I guess I'm wondering where your head is on providing multi-year guidance and I used to do that and you've kind of backed away from that but kind of maybe even just a little bit of what we should look for at Analyst Day next week.

Alan Armstrong

Yeah I think what you're going to see is particularly in each of the Aley you're going to see the drivers of growth and the leverage for instance the operating leverage we have in the northeast is what ling's mean to us in terms of that that got there you also see a little more portfolio of the kind of opportunities were pursuing in Long Branch systems.

And then finally you'll see some in Don's presentation you'll see some of the drivers of growth into a team as well. So we're not going to be providing guidance like we used to but we are going to be putting some pretty specific terms out there on what those drivers are and give you a lot of opportunity to make your own cake.

Operator

Faisel Khan, Citigroup

Faisel Khan

Hi. These are the kinds of feedstock agreement you do anything different in that agreement than what you were doing before for guys from figure out if there is an opposite to your cash flow some of your logistics for that to line up just a contract mission which you were doing before.

Alan Armstrong

Yeah that was really complicated answer. Well let me just say that we did add in the - we did have both the cost of operating pipelines and we had revenues a lot of that showed up if you will in coming out of the margin of guys. So it's a little bit complicated when you think about trying to pull out the guys rather than.

We do expect a pretty modest uplift even in revenues from that from that transaction as a result of that. So we'll provide a little more detail and color on that at Analyst Day but it is a positive force and it will be showing up now as third party fee based revenue and driving all the way to the bottom line where previously it kind of would have been buried in that guy's margin.

Faisel Khan

Okay. And then on to the balance sheet did the same sort of either way. You know what what's your expectation for our consolidated of year for our start-up.

Alan Armstrong

We don't have an update on it today but obviously it's coming down. I think we indicated that we would use the proceeds from the guys for sale to pay off the $850 million term loan and prefund cap ex that's still the plan. You can run the numbers and we'll provide some additional commentary next week but we don't have any guidance update per se.

Faisel Khan

And then last question information to keep us updated on all the legal battles that are taking place one with your first one when you transfer that. What do you expect to sort of a decision or how's that going and then also on Constitution how that appeal process sort of trending.

Alan Armstrong

Sure. First gone to ETP. You know there was a hearing around the process of discovery process on that. A couple of weeks ago I guess. And so that there that the judge came back and said he wanted to consider that a little shorter in terms of that discovery process. So his motion is going to report on that. So that's that wages on if you will on the Constitution. We continue to work with the administration on that. Continue to feel good about that and as well the court process continues on Constitution as well.

And so you know Constitution we feel like is an upside to us but we're optimistic that there's a lot of people including that unions have been a big support force on the labor unions who really want to see projects like that go forward. And of course the state of the works denial on the 401 certificate for northern access for national pupils also turned to heat up a little bit on this issue as well.

And so which was of course to be a pretty similar situation. And so I would say that the pressure is mounting on the issue and you've got projects there that are both important to New England and to New York as well as important jobs and getting some of the regulatory morass out of the way of getting the infrastructure bill. All of which is a top priority for the administration so you've got a lot of people on our side on that and we're going to push for them.

They know the appeal the appeal process is one that when I will conclude for that that's the Constitution. And no there's not. I just think we are getting in the not too distant future. So if things go like we would expect to.

Faisel Khan

Understood. Thank you.

Operator

Next from [indiscernible]

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Good morning. Again, picking up on the agreement you see the pipeline and the guys I understood it. There was the possibility that the pipeline might be sold as a part of the guy's house. Yes sure. Can you talk us through the thinking behind retaining the funding a long term agreement. Maybe it's a hug from a tax standpoint long term benefit. You know it's worth spending was certainly very positive for us.

Alan Armstrong

We're really excited about the transaction because it did allow us to take a very reliable long term based revenues out of the transaction. So we're really excited about what that looks like in terms of that contract. So we think that was a very smart transaction in that regard. Really nothing much more complicated than that frankly about the transaction.

The fact that it allowed us to retain some P-Bass revenue we do have some other customers on the system and we think that system is extremely well-positioned to continue to expand as our customers expand.

And so we're really excited to be able to serve and of course they've got big plans for expansions in the Gulf Coast and we want to be there be a good reliable provider to them and grow with them. So I would say it's really nothing more than Then you'll have a stable fee based revenues and taking in retailing a bit of that if you will out of the guys we're having to see expansion upside pipeline there. Now maybe in the next couple years or so.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and one question on the quarterly impact from third party outages affecting discovery and mark-up. What would you estimate the proportional EIP a tough act that was?

Alan Armstrong

You know I don't know that we've disclosed that. I'll tell you specifically what it amounted to is it took quite a bit of volume out of Marcom that gets that from some of the eagle first volumes that gets said by a competitive pipeline into Markem. So it took some of the [indiscernible] out of market to the rich Gascoigne's coming in the market and on the Discovery system even though it didn't impact higher volumes it actually shut down the whole system for the four five days six days.

So we lost six days of discoveries in the quarter which is pretty significant. And so it wasn't just wasn't just the processing and fractionation. So we took the whole facility the whole system out for that. So anyway great job by our team helping third party there safely recover and getting our discovery system we were able to lose volumes around some of our customer volumes flowing but it certainly impacted our revenues precipitously on Discovery and quarters.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm just looking forward to next week. Great. Thank you.

Operator

And we'll go next to Becca Followill with the U.S. Capital Advisors.

Becca Followill

Good morning guys. I only just gathering at unconsolidated clients are up about 11 % equity earnings were flat. Is that due to what you talked about out on the ship to dry gas versus wet gas then lower margins or why don't we see a pickup in the earnings there.

Alan Armstrong

You need to take as you call it quits and I guess we didn't really have a decline of 11 % we had some systems that were up and over on our consolidated volume from a flashlight to get it. I said that its consolidated markets were up 11 % equity earnings were flat. So why the disconnect? I said that its consolidated markets were up 11 % equity earnings were flat. So why the disconnect?

Again that really goes back a story that we just talked about which unit volumes were down. Marilyn those were fired on the dry gas there is primarily around when of supply hubs Bradford. So the balance down effectively from an urban perspective and we were able to overcome those lines decline on and have to base.

Becca Followill

Do you remember of our next system shows up in that pollinated versions of growth on bread the bread the bread the air in the New Year and that's the big you didn't get any and consolidated and that part of that lower Utica story with the wet versus the dry gas margins.

Alan Armstrong

Yes that's right. And then on the West you talked about a couple of things impacting you. One being weather in the West taking about volume is being down 8 % year over year. One was the West and the other was that. Can you quantify how much of that was born at.

Becca Followill

I don't think we're going that level of detail but we did report all that through but we did show a 21 % decline.

Alan Armstrong

As I mentioned in my comments in the Barnett those pretty good wine in the Barnett east at 20 I think it's from BMO Capital Markets.

Becca Followill

A question that many hits but it did have a couple of follow ups. So on the Atlantic Southwest pipeline the second half starts on the on the mainline if you quantified quantify at the end of the day what that impact will be.

Alan Armstrong

We have not given the detail on that stage 2 or Analyst Day will give you a little better idea there was a gun to the full package from thanks appreciate that.

Becca Followill

And secondly on the west segment there was I think a GM contract restructure with us with our producer there. Did that have anything to do with the shortfall to last year.

Alan Armstrong

Well that and the Barnett It certainly did because the you know we were fixed on our [indiscernible] based on split we got last year so that search that restructured Barton That was the most thing that can exist. So sort of the restructure of the - maybe and intercede on when energy. We did have those rejected processing contracts that we had and now as well. So it was fairly low contract states. So our plan is even in the west, but the point the biggest struggle with the Barnett restructuring.

Becca Followill

Okay, that's it for me.

Operator

We'll hear from Christopher Sighinolfi from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Christopher Sighinolfi

Hey, good morning. Good morning. Just had a couple of thoughts. Appreciate all the color on the supply agreement to know. Did it help or I was just curious given that the 37 day outage in the corner with the principal to a local utility provider issue just curious and maybe a moot point with the sale. But any recovery on that if it was a third party responsible for it.

Alan Armstrong

We wish but no there is there is not any avenue for recovery.

Christopher Sighinolfi

And then second just sort of more thematic promised him and this will be addressed and then we discussed in the past but just would appreciate any updates on you know we hear a lot during season and over the last several weeks and months about directivity and in sort of prolific shape that may have high associated gas cuts. When asked what that might mean for you know domestic natural [indiscernible] for Transco expansion opportunities you know into this out of those markets.

I'm just curious if that is a legitimate concern for you know sort of your legacy growth for. I guess if you could speak at all about the appetite for the next tranche of expansions beyond those of the house. Is there any change in counter-party view on what activities and constructs for them given that change and produce activity or is it consistent with what you've been experiencing?

Alan Armstrong

Yeah. No I think people if you're thinking about if you're a buyer of natural gas if you're a big LDC you're converting over to gas or coal for if you're building an industrial facility you've likely if you're in if you're in that in that pathway you really want to connect to something that's a long term low cost supply. And so we continue to see that dependence and people really looking at those low cost supplies as something that they would much prefer to connect with either through long term gas purchase contract that we've seen quite a bit and where a producer knows what can use in the cost they can produce that. I think if you're if that is your end you really want to be focused on something that's not at the whims of oil prices in terms of development. And so I think that what we're seeing is a very consistent theme which is people continuing to focus on very, very low cost resources and being able to contract through for those for their long term dependence on fuel. So I'd say things are made very healthy there and we continue to see a lot of demand. As Lloyd pointed out on our South-Eastern trails we're kind of sometimes shocked by the degree of demand that we're seeing in trying to get gas out of these very low cost resources into these growing markets.

Christopher Sighinolfi

Okay great. Thanks for that. The color this morning and starting next week. Excellent, thanks It was mentioned during the prepared commentary the weather impact on the northwest winds through but for the quarter. Just wondering how to think about the progression there for the rest of the year, enough for some materials kind of mentioned some longer dated projects up in that region.

Alan Armstrong

If there's any type of the last year that first minutes in that second part of that too long. But on that first you know the good news is bad news on the school contract pipeline. There's just not that much variability. Good to see a little bit of uplift in I.T. revenues on Northwest pipeline. But when you have these Boling contract pipeline like France go northwest it's all streets just don't see much improvement in terms from quarter to quarter other Dianabol a bit I-T revenues because they're 40 sold out versus some of the pipelines and the other interstate pipeline you see that our work depends on an actual volume slowly.

And so our volumes are up which is healthy because it says that there's demand growing systems with alternate leads to expand use. But in terms of the revenues we take it really doesn't move all that much as you can see looking at history and maybe I'll take the question along. Thanks for the question.

You're describing the Northwest pipeline. We do have that right now with our customers that are increasing lateral capacity to serve them and we're going to give some more detail around that on the Analyst Day that that will be a little bit of an uptick. Those gas bills to be really specially optimized daughter Cassidy and the existing mainline Pasadena pipeline and build beyond that what we see is that there's additional demand comes down and we're going to be looking at working with our customers on increasing mainline capacity on north west which will be taking in that anyone will be providing more color on that list.

Christopher Sighinolfi

Okay great. Thank you. Yes. Just one more for me kind of switching gears quite a bit. Much of the transaction amounts now and then as all the other positive steps we made last year to us kind of wondering what else is going into the equation moving forward. I interested kind of process perspective as you're looking at the dividend distribution growth outlook especially of you and see where the guidance range is a little wider fairway to 15 %.

Alan Armstrong

Well obviously as we continue to execute well you know that we've moved less towards the upper end ultimately on that as we continue to execute well. But I think in terms of the question around what we do with excess cash is certainly you know the first thing we've talked about is taking down the revolver that it does indeed. But the only way we can easily take out in terms in terms of debt at WD be well on her way of doing that.

But beyond that will determine when we come to that point. And we've got that down that will determine what we think the very best use of that cash is shareholder perspective. And so that'll will be a consideration towards the back end of the year like with create the go ahead.

Christopher Sighinolfi

Thank you.

Operator

And from UBS we do have Shneur Gershuni. Go ahead.

Shneur Gershuni

Hi guys. A couple just a couple of questions. I think they're kind of a bit of a follow ups. You know for starters I think Chris kind of touched on this a little bit here. But when you've got the Amanti gas that's coming out of the Permian Basin in sort of starting to impact spreads and in and so forth.

You know how do we think about the competitive nature of the Marcellus which needs to obviously move gas down there. You know do you think basis Doug's contract presents an opportunity or is there a risk that you know that that step up that we are all hoping for doesn't materialize because of all the production downstream. You know when I look at spreads further out it looks like it does contract but I'm kind of interested in kind of your thoughts about it.

Alan Armstrong

Yeah I think certainly with all the new pipeline capacity that's under way in systems like ours that are fully contracted pipeline capacity is getting built as you'll see in our presentation next week and also a lot of Powergen demand coming on for the northeast as well right within a circle of pain if you will where people are trying to take advantage of all that low cost supply of power generation market.

So we think very positive things in terms of demand for the northeast is coming. And I think as I mentioned earlier I think the big long term gas that lands really want to try to take advantage of lower cost big low cost supply.

And even if you know even if you get out on the outer end of ranges and I've seen it around 5 ECF a day of incremental growth through 2021 it's just not near enough to really stay up from the Permian excuse me is just not near enough to stay out with the kind of demand growth that we're seeing in the balance.

And so we'll hit that next week in some detail. But I would just say that the kind of demand we're seeing come on is really going to take the low cost gas works like the Marcellus and the Utica that people can count on is that production being there through the valleys and peaks tend to occur in the oil business. So we think the Marcellus and Utica is certainly established itself as the supply base and for a lot of this incremental demand and it's really the only one that can come on that kind of scale and it definitely makes sense.

Shneur Gershuni

And then you know you can see this come offshore investments last year. Just wondering if in sort of give us a sense of you know how they're running at this stage right now is there a further ramp you know just in any color and how we think about how they're doing and where they're going at this stage.

Alan Armstrong

I'll take that maybe we can connector that facility is running fully loaded South Korean gas field and Lucius are making up most of the volumes in there but still needs to run fully loaded in our downstream plant bobos [ph] is running right at things like capacity. So great performance there. I would say Ogleby eastern got some other noteworthy projects that we've had over the last couple of years are our Goldstar project and I would characterize that as a bit of a slow start.

The operator had some challenges down hole challenges and others are some subsea or are down a whole of litigation that was all part of that. But the deals actually the Tubular Bells field and then the tieback that we made it gun those are really starting to line out We hit 50000 barrels a day through the facility.

It's been averaging a little bit below that but it's performing very well this year. It's really hitting its stride bowling better than last year. The other thing I'll mention we had a tie back to our old Devil's Tower spar with a field called Kodiak and one well high back and a recently completed into another zone. Being single and they almost double production at about well so really good performance over the eastern gulf course there are always declines in the Like this year. The operations is not only on our side but on the producer side of their stride and we think that's pretty solid.

Operator

And we do hear from Brandon Blossman with Tudor Pickering Holt and Company.

Brandon Blossman

A couple quick ones. One. Producer - producer drenched in Powder River Basin development. Any thoughts in terms of trajectory.

Alan Armstrong

Our long term interest in that area. On our jack lope system and this year this has been included in the guidance and public statements that you can anticipate a number 12 going on in that area. You have to read rigs that are going to be working in the area previously and be exploring some new formation you the return on Barkman that brings an optimism to that area and we're looking forward to seeing the results of those wells completed weather strong.

Brandon Blossman

Thank you on that. And broader picture the so called trades under budget. Any thoughts about where we are today and expectations for the future in terms of labor cost inflation.

Alan Armstrong

Good question. I would say on our major projects that we had right now were under construction and some of the big projects like the NSV project where we talked about earlier pretty unique labor sets there because you're right in very heavily congested area and you're in some of quite a bit of that work is actually in rare today and offshore so pretty unique.

Contracts are set that that will be on that project. But overall I would say our teams done a really good job of anticipating a lot of increase in construction and it's done a good job of getting out front of that in terms of contracting. So still pretty comfortable there right now in terms of how we're positioned. But certainly we could see some pressure in the large diameter market and some of these big projects like mountain valley mining coal pipeline starts can take hold.

Brandon Blossman

Perfect. Thank you.

Operator

That's all for today. I'd like to conclude today's question and answer session. At this time I would like to turn the conference back to you and the other speakers for any additional or closing remarks.

Alan Armstrong

All right well thank you all very much appreciated by joining Jordan today really excited about the way the things that beauty and really excited about prospects ahead of us. We look forward to the next week. So thanks again.

Operator

That concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.