Squeeze A 4.8% Yield From General Electric

General Electric (GE) is a stock that I used to like very much. More recently, however, GE has struggled in my view to keep up with expectations. That has made the stock expensive and, just as importantly, its situation with Capital has kept a lid on dividend growth. The yield is still nice at 3.3%, but growth is going to be a problem going forward. Fortunately, there is an alternative if you want exposure to GE but don’t like the common stock.

That alternative is exchange-traded debt that trades on the NYSE under ticker GEB. This security is exactly what it sounds like; it is debt that was originally issued by General Electric Capital Corporation back in 2012. It is just like any other debt with the exception of the small lots it trades in, issued in denominations of $25 instead of $1,000 or more like traditional bonds. This is a key consideration, and indeed, a principal reason why I like exchange-traded debt issues is because it creates infinitely more liquidity when the issue and trading price is that low. That means smaller investors can build positions over time and when/if it comes time for you to get out, you can do so without unreasonable bid/ask spreads eating away at your money. To that end, GEB has been trading 40k+ shares per day, so there is plenty of action to keep bid/ask spreads low and allow you to get in and out for the prices you want.

That’s an important consideration, but what exactly is GEB? It is debt that Capital issued back in late 2012, so it is a few years old at this point. The issue amount was $825M before the underwriting discount, and the stated maturity is all the way out in 2052, making it a 40-year bond. That may be too long for most people (~35 years remaining), but that is why volume and liquidity are so important; if you decide you don’t want to own it at some point in the future, you can get out very easily.

There is a provision on the bond that GE can call it at any time after October of this year, meaning that under a worst case scenario, your bond could be called in just about five months. Given the relatively cheap nature of this debt and the fact that it was issued just five years ago for a maturity of 40 years, it doesn’t seem likely that GE will call it. However, it can happen, and if it does, you’d get $25 per unit you owned plus any accrued interest you hadn’t yet been paid. That would be an inconvenience, but given the current trading price, it would hardly be a disaster.

GEB is trading for $25.53 as I write this, a 53-cent premium to its issue and call price. That means that if you bought today and GE decided to call it in October, you’d be on the hook for a 53-cent capital loss. That’s not great, but as I said, if you think GE is going to call it in October, just don’t buy it. In addition, between now and then you’d be entitled to ~51 cents in accrued interest, meaning that essentially, you’d own the thing for even between now and October. That’s obviously not ideal, but that is the worst case scenario. And I’ll say it one more time: If you think GE is going to call it, it isn’t for you. I think the odds of that are very low, but if you disagree, certainly you should move on to the next one.

Speaking of accrued interest, GEB is a 4.875% note, so it pays $1.22 in interest per year in quarterly distributions on each $25 unit you own. At the current price of $25.53, that equates to 4.8% in current yield, just below the stated yield of the note. That’s roughly 160bps better than the common stock and for those of you that are like me in terms of distaste for GE’s strategic direction, GEB offers a better, higher-yielding way to own a piece of GE that doesn’t have any exposure to what I view as an expensive valuation.

GEB is A1/AA+ rated, so it is extremely suitable for more cautious investors, an important consideration to be certain. That’s why the stated yield isn’t as high as some other exchange-traded debt, but for me, the safety and security of GEB offers a buy-and-forget sort of situation. Indeed, GEB offers an intriguing mix of longevity, investment-grade rating, and a strong yield that is difficult to find elsewhere in the market. I don’t think GEB will be called anytime soon, and to that end, it looks like a bond you can own for as little or as long as you like for a nearly 5% yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.