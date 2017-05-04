Enterprise Products Partners: Changing Gears

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is a rare master limited partnership that held its ground amid the slump in energy prices and continued to spend billions to develop new projects. Now, the Houston, Texas-based midstream energy MLP is starting to grow.

The weakness in energy prices fueled a drop in crude oil and NGL production in the US. In this environment, many midstream energy MLPs found it difficult to maintain volumes, earnings, and distributable cash flows. Enterprise Products also witnessed ~5% drop in the transportation volumes in 2016 to 8.3 million barrels of oil equivalents per day, but its earnings have remained largely flat while distributable cash flows have actually grown slightly (ex. impact of asset sales). Meanwhile, Enterprise Products has spent more than $10 billion on growth projects in the last three years (2014-16).

However, Enterprise Products has recently released its financial results for the first quarter of 2017 which show that the MLP is beginning to grow. Enterprise Products reported an increase in pipeline transportation volumes from 8.33 million boe per day in Q1-2016 to 8.42 million boe per day in Q1-2017, driven by uptake in transportation of NGL and other liquids. Meanwhile, its adjusted EBITDA rose 6.6% to $1.4 billion, gross operating margin climbed 11% to $1.47 billion and distributable cash flows increased 7.1% to $1.13 billion.

Also, Enterprise Products ended the quarter with a strong coverage ratio of 1.3x, even though the company increased distributions by 5.1% on a year-over-year basis, which was its 51st consecutive quarterly increase. The distributable cash flows easily funded distributions of $0.415 per unit and lead to $238 million of excess cash. The excess cash flows can strengthen Enterprise Products' liquidity which will allow it to improve its already strong financial health and help it in funding growth projects.

Enterprise Products also had $23.6 billion of total debt principal outstanding at the end of the last quarter, which translated into a decent leverage ratio (measured in terms of debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA) of 4.27x. The leverage ratio improves further to the range of 4x to 4.2x if we adjust the debt for elevated levels of working capital and contracted growth projects under construction. That's one of the strongest in the industry for an MLP that has no IDR. Enterprise Products also had liquidity of $4.1 billion, which is ample for a company that plans to spend roughly $3 billion as capital expenditure (although EPD has been funding capex from operating cash flows, which means the liquidity will give it additional financial flexibility).

More importantly, Enterprise Products' future outlook is looking even better. The company is working on a number of growth projects, representing a total investment of $8.4 billion, which will come online by the end of 2019. One of its largest projects, the PDH facility, which is a petrochemical plant located in Mont Belvieu, Texas that can produce 750,000 tons of polymer-grade propylene each year, is slated to come online in the next quarter (Q3-2017). Enterprise Products is also building out infrastructure in the Permian Basin, some of which have been placed into service (e.g. South Eddy gas plant) while others will come online in the near future (e.g. Shin Oak pipeline and Orla gas plant). In 2019, the MLP plans to start up another major petrochemical plant which will be located right next to the PDH facility and will produce 425,000 tons of isobutylene each year.

NGL(mbpd) Oil and condensate (mbpd) Natural gas (bcfpd) Current supply 4,148 8,803 72 CY 2020 5,168 10,678 84

These projects are coming online at a time when the US is witnessing an increase in crude oil, NGL and natural gas production, thanks in large part to the strength in commodity prices. As per Enterprise Products' estimates, the supply of NGL, crude oil and natural gas in the US will likely climb by 24.6%, 21.3%, and 16.7% respectively between now and 2020.

In this backdrop, Enterprise Products' volumes will likely continue to grow. That is going to fuel earnings and distributable cash flow growth, which will justify additional hikes in distributions in the coming quarters. The MLP's units currently offer a yield of 6.1%, lower than the peer average of around 7.6%, but that yield will likely continue to climb higher on the back of distribution growth.

