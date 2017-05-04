Why OPEC Is Damned If They Do, Damned If They Don't

Based on preliminary weekly data reported by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. crude production has increased by 523,000 b/d since the end of December 2016. In effect, that is about enough to offset the cut reported for Saudi Arabia, and it's only been four months.
The weekly data is only preliminary, but my analysis shows that the weekly data (WPSR) has underestimated the final monthly data (PSM) in the majority of months and on average by 99,000 b/d since January 2015:
|
Change
|
WPSR
|
Diff
|
PSM
|
Jan-2015
|
9379
|
9180
|
199
|
Feb-2015
|
9517
|
138
|
9278
|
239
|
Mar-2015
|
9566
|
49
|
9398
|
168
|
Apr-2015
|
9627
|
61
|
9381
|
246
|
May-2015
|
9472
|
-155
|
9431
|
41
|
Jun-2015
|
9320
|
-152
|
9599
|
-279
|
Jul-2015
|
9418
|
98
|
9520
|
-102
|
Aug-2015
|
9384
|
-34
|
9324
|
60
|
Sep-2015
|
9423
|
39
|
9121
|
302
|
Oct-2015
|
9358
|
-65
|
9126
|
232
|
Nov-2015
|
9304
|
-54
|
9182
|
122
|
Dec-2015
|
9225
|
-79
|
9189
|
36
|
Jan-2016
|
9194
|
-31
|
9222
|
-28
|
Feb-2016
|
9147
|
-47
|
9117
|
30
|
Mar-2016
|
9174
|
27
|
9041
|
133
|
Apr-2016
|
8947
|
-227
|
8922
|
25
|
May-2016
|
8882
|
-65
|
8769
|
113
|
Jun-2016
|
8711
|
-171
|
8630
|
81
|
Jul-2016
|
8693
|
-18
|
8484
|
209
|
Aug-2016
|
8744
|
51
|
8514
|
230
|
Sep-2016
|
8575
|
-169
|
8490
|
85
|
Oct-2016
|
8807
|
232
|
8505
|
302
|
Nov-2016
|
8904
|
97
|
8691
|
213
|
Dec-2016
|
8783
|
-121
|
8780
|
3
|
Jan-2017
|
8838
|
55
|
8946
|
-108
|
Feb-2017
|
9031
|
193
|
9012
|
19
|
Average
|
9,132
|
9,033
|
99
|
Standard Dev
|
138
|
95% Confidence Int
|
271
My projections indicate that gains in U.S. production will likely offset all of OPEC's cuts by the end of 2017. Thus, OPEC will have given U.S. producers that market share by cutting back.
Furthermore, data from the CFTC indicates that about 20% of U.S. oil production for a year has been hedged by the industry, enabling them to ramp-up even if prices are lower, if properly hedged.
Conclusions
OPEC is damned if the extend, and damned if they don't extend the cutbacks. They are in a no-win situation, as their nation's budget breakeven oil prices are significantly higher than U.S. oil company's break-evens, as recently proven by Exxon, et al.
If they extend, they will support oil prices, helping U.S. shale expand. If they don't, the price will drop further and their national budgets will drop further into deficits. The Saudi currency reserves have lost about $28 billion in the first quarter of 2017.
For information about my Premium service on Seeking Alpha, click here.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.