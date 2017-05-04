Why OPEC Is Damned If They Do, Damned If They Don't

Based on preliminary weekly data reported by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. crude production has increased by 523,000 b/d since the end of December 2016. In effect, that is about enough to offset the cut reported for Saudi Arabia, and it's only been four months.

The weekly data is only preliminary, but my analysis shows that the weekly data (WPSR) has underestimated the final monthly data (PSM) in the majority of months and on average by 99,000 b/d since January 2015:

Change WPSR Diff PSM Jan-2015 9379 9180 199 Feb-2015 9517 138 9278 239 Mar-2015 9566 49 9398 168 Apr-2015 9627 61 9381 246 May-2015 9472 -155 9431 41 Jun-2015 9320 -152 9599 -279 Jul-2015 9418 98 9520 -102 Aug-2015 9384 -34 9324 60 Sep-2015 9423 39 9121 302 Oct-2015 9358 -65 9126 232 Nov-2015 9304 -54 9182 122 Dec-2015 9225 -79 9189 36 Jan-2016 9194 -31 9222 -28 Feb-2016 9147 -47 9117 30 Mar-2016 9174 27 9041 133 Apr-2016 8947 -227 8922 25 May-2016 8882 -65 8769 113 Jun-2016 8711 -171 8630 81 Jul-2016 8693 -18 8484 209 Aug-2016 8744 51 8514 230 Sep-2016 8575 -169 8490 85 Oct-2016 8807 232 8505 302 Nov-2016 8904 97 8691 213 Dec-2016 8783 -121 8780 3 Jan-2017 8838 55 8946 -108 Feb-2017 9031 193 9012 19 Average 9,132 9,033 99 Standard Dev 138 95% Confidence Int 271

My projections indicate that gains in U.S. production will likely offset all of OPEC's cuts by the end of 2017. Thus, OPEC will have given U.S. producers that market share by cutting back.

Furthermore, data from the CFTC indicates that about 20% of U.S. oil production for a year has been hedged by the industry, enabling them to ramp-up even if prices are lower, if properly hedged.

Conclusions

OPEC is damned if the extend, and damned if they don't extend the cutbacks. They are in a no-win situation, as their nation's budget breakeven oil prices are significantly higher than U.S. oil company's break-evens, as recently proven by Exxon, et al.

If they extend, they will support oil prices, helping U.S. shale expand. If they don't, the price will drop further and their national budgets will drop further into deficits. The Saudi currency reserves have lost about $28 billion in the first quarter of 2017.

