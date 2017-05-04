Why OPEC Is Damned If They Do, Damned If They Don't

|
Includes: BNO, DBO, DNO, DTO, DWT, OIL, OILK, OILX, OLEM, OLO, SCO, SZO, UCO, USL, USO, USOI, UWT, WTID, WTIU
by: Robert Boslego

Summary

Based on preliminary data, US producers have already offset Saudi's cut.

I project they will offset OPEC's entire cut in 2017.

OPEC is in a no-win situation.

Based on preliminary weekly data reported by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. crude production has increased by 523,000 b/d since the end of December 2016. In effect, that is about enough to offset the cut reported for Saudi Arabia, and it's only been four months.

The weekly data is only preliminary, but my analysis shows that the weekly data (WPSR) has underestimated the final monthly data (PSM) in the majority of months and on average by 99,000 b/d since January 2015:

Change

WPSR

Diff

PSM

Jan-2015

9379

9180

199

Feb-2015

9517

138

9278

239

Mar-2015

9566

49

9398

168

Apr-2015

9627

61

9381

246

May-2015

9472

-155

9431

41

Jun-2015

9320

-152

9599

-279

Jul-2015

9418

98

9520

-102

Aug-2015

9384

-34

9324

60

Sep-2015

9423

39

9121

302

Oct-2015

9358

-65

9126

232

Nov-2015

9304

-54

9182

122

Dec-2015

9225

-79

9189

36

Jan-2016

9194

-31

9222

-28

Feb-2016

9147

-47

9117

30

Mar-2016

9174

27

9041

133

Apr-2016

8947

-227

8922

25

May-2016

8882

-65

8769

113

Jun-2016

8711

-171

8630

81

Jul-2016

8693

-18

8484

209

Aug-2016

8744

51

8514

230

Sep-2016

8575

-169

8490

85

Oct-2016

8807

232

8505

302

Nov-2016

8904

97

8691

213

Dec-2016

8783

-121

8780

3

Jan-2017

8838

55

8946

-108

Feb-2017

9031

193

9012

19

Average

9,132

9,033

99

Standard Dev

138

95% Confidence Int

271

My projections indicate that gains in U.S. production will likely offset all of OPEC's cuts by the end of 2017. Thus, OPEC will have given U.S. producers that market share by cutting back.

Furthermore, data from the CFTC indicates that about 20% of U.S. oil production for a year has been hedged by the industry, enabling them to ramp-up even if prices are lower, if properly hedged.

Conclusions

OPEC is damned if the extend, and damned if they don't extend the cutbacks. They are in a no-win situation, as their nation's budget breakeven oil prices are significantly higher than U.S. oil company's break-evens, as recently proven by Exxon, et al.

If they extend, they will support oil prices, helping U.S. shale expand. If they don't, the price will drop further and their national budgets will drop further into deficits. The Saudi currency reserves have lost about $28 billion in the first quarter of 2017.

For information about my Premium service on Seeking Alpha, click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

About this article:

Expand
Author payment: $35 + $0.01/page view. Authors of PRO articles receive a minimum guaranteed payment of $150-500. Become a contributor »
Tagged: , , Alternative Investing
Problem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.