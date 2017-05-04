The McClatchy Company's (MNI) CEO Craig Forman on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The McClatchy Company (NYSE:MNI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Stephanie Zarate - Investor Relations Manager

Craig Forman - President and Chief Executive Officer

Elaine Lintecum - Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Mark Zieman - Vice President, Operations

Analysts

Avi Steiner - JPMorgan

Michael Kopinsky - Novoli Finance

Craig Huber - Huber Research Partners

Barry Lucas - Gabelli & Co.

Operator

Stephanie Zarate, you may begin your conference.

Stephanie Zarate

Thank you, Kim, and thank you all for joining us today for our first quarter 2017 earnings call. I'm Stephanie Zarate, Investor Relations Manager

Our earnings release was issued this morning before the market opened and I hope you’ve had a chance to review it. Joining me today is Craig Forman, our President and CEO; our Vice President of Operations, Mark Zieman; and our Vice President and CFO, Elaine Lintecum.

This conference call will contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that are described in our SEC filings. Actual results may differ materially from those described during the call. Also, non-GAAP amounts discussed this morning are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in schedules posted on our website or in the body of our press release.

Now I will turn the call over to Craig Forman. Craig?

Craig Forman

Thank you, Stephanie. Good morning and thank you for joining our call today. When I last spoke with you, the quarter we’re reporting on today was one-third over, and I was about two weeks into my role as McClatchy’s CEO. Without question, these past 100 days have been very busy across McClatchy.

You may recall, as I told you then, our aim is to accelerate the pace and cadence of our digital transformation. And as I said then, McClatchy benefits from renowned locally relevant brands that resonate profoundly with our audience and advertisers, a talented and dedicated team of employees nationwide, and an unwavering commitment to quality journalism, more about that commitment, which resulted in the recognition of many awards, including two Pulitzer prizes in just a moment.

I also told you that in reviewing our business, we would apply clear-eyed realism about the headwinds facing the print advertising element of our industry. In the first quarter alone, those headwinds included several retailer bankruptcies driving a loss of 40,000 jobs in that important sector.

I said, we are determined to continue to align our cost structure with the realities of our business, and we continue to focus our capital structure, including paying down our debt at the appropriate time, and that’s exactly what we are doing. Elaine will speak to our first quarter results in just a few minutes, but before that, I would like to call out a few milestones of these past 100 days.

As I told you, we would move faster to align our business around reality and we have. We’ve moved to a leaner regional publisher structure that has consolidated oversight and reduced supervisory levels in several markets. This is the most recent move in an efficiency strategy that has regionalized or centralized finance, human resources, production, pre-press, and many other operational areas.

Our publishers and general managers are increasingly emerging as our local Chief Revenue Officers coordinating revenue strategies with our local ad sales leaders; our Excelerate digital advertising team; and of course, our audience teams for subscription revenues. They also maintain our important relationships in local communities. So regionalizing and combining some of this work makes a lot of sense.

Also, we have reorganized and rationalized our audience group to better align with that new group structure, allowing us to accelerate progress from our new digital subscriber system rolling out across all our markets in this current quarter. As a result of these and many other changes, we lowered cash expenses by nearly 4.5%, or nearly $10 million in the quarter from a year earlier.

As I told you, we would increase the pace and cadence of our digital transition and we have. We have created a new product development structure to accelerate our development speed and our technology productivity. At the sign of this new more rapid an agile pace familiar in Silicon Valley, but not always in the legacy publishing business, we developed and shipped a new suite of mobile apps in the Echo Apple ecosystem with new iOS versions of our digital products for all our markets. And as I just mentioned, we deployed the first phase of an important new audience management platform that will be more flexible in presenting finely tuned offers and subscription opportunities for our audience.

Also, we reengineered the presentation system for our website. As we began to roll out this multi-milestone refactoring of our story pages, we have started to feature new, faster loading, and better monetizing digital ad units. You will not only see the technology changes occurring at the company, some of these platform milestones are under the hood and invisible to the end user, which is precisely, as it should be, in a digital company, where the best and most successful products, as I mentioned in my earlier comments, delight and are almost invisible.

There is more to do. One concrete metric of our progress to-date is to underscore the acceleration of our digital transition. As a result of these and other changes, print advertising revenues contributed only 26% of total revenues in the quarter, or said another way, $0.74 of every dollar of McClatchy revenue comes from something other than a print newspaper advertisement, a historic milestone for us in our transition to a digital company.

Also, as a result, we are seeing our digital audience continue to grow, as average monthly unique visitors to our digital properties climbed by more than 27%. I also told you, we would benefit from our profoundly talented and committed workforce and our storied brands that will never compromise with quality of our journalism.

In the past 100 days, we’ve been broadly recognized for our coverage of the new administration in Washington, including Herald and scoops about campaign, finance and overseas ties.

On the first day of this month, the month of May, our McClatchy DC website had more traffic than in the entire month of May, a year earlier. McClatchy news rooms and our Washington Bureau received multiple honors during this award season, including the National Headline Award and the O’Brien Fellowship Award for Impact in Public Service Journalism, both for our work on the Panama Papers.

We also received recognition for our video work, including a Documentary Award from the White House News Photographers Association, and just week to regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, which traditionally recognized broadcast work. And our recognition culminated last month in the awarding of two Pulitzer prizes to McClatchy; one to our Editorial Illustrator in Miami, Jim Morin; and the other for the Panama Papers, a collaboration with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists the future work from the Miami Herald, our Washington Bureau, and our Video Lab.

I alluded to cost alignment with the trends in our business and here too not every change is visible to our customers. But in addition to finding efficiencies in such shared services as finance and HR, we’re also investing in the digital future bringing on new skills in video, digital advertising, and Big Data analytics. Indeed, we believe the work of McClatchy transcends any specific platform and ours is now viewed by many more customers online and in print.

In fact, our growing Video Lab team was a necessary and important component of the Panama Papers coverage that was awarded the Pulitzer. This along with the Pulitzer awarded to Jim in Miami is second brings to 54 the number of Pulitzers awarded to McClatchy in our 160-year history.

Amidst the run of accolades, however, there’s zero room at McClatchy for complacency. In the past 100 days, we also began making headway in our newsroom reinvention. We spoke about at the JPMorgan High Yield Conference a few weeks ago. You may wonder why we believe we need to reinvent our newsrooms? Well, our approach is to ask even as we win awards, what is the newsroom we would build from scratch if we were starting a digital news organization today?

We will be sure we have the right people in the right roles, whether it’s our existing staffers, who are proving everyday that they’re up for the digital challenge, or new staffers who have the digital skill set we need. We will provide training and new workflows that push us to do work that is going to resonate with readers and fulfill our mission, and we will continually evaluate our effectiveness.

Our journalists will not be satisfied to just be published in our dailies or on our websites. But we’ll push our journalism to new readers on whatever digital platforms they use. And at the end of this process, we’ll have news rooms focused intensely and exclusively on the core of what matters in our communities. And when we do that, we will produce more journalism that drives our public service mission and resonates with our readers unless it doesn’t.

To sum up, as you know, restructurings and reorganizations usually take several quarters to flow through to a normalized operations environment. But I can say, we’re pleased with our progress to-date, and thanks to the upwards of our team and the trust of our customers. We’re confident the level of decline in adjusted EBITDA we saw in the first quarter of 2017 does not reflect the trend we expect to continue in the coming quarters.

I’d like now to turn the call over to Elaine to walk you through the quarterly results in more detail. I’ve also asked Mark Zieman, our VP of Operations to share with you a bit more detail about our digital advertising successes and our customer base and audience business, which now reports to him as part of our organizational realignment.

Elaine Lintecum

Thanks, Craig, and I apologize for my voice everyone. I have a cold. I’m not necessarily trying to sound like Bette Davis, those of you who remember who she was. I’d like to remind everyone that the first quarter is typically our toughest quarter from a reporting perspective as our adjusted EBITDA margins and revenue results are historically the lowest that we see all year.

This quarter was especially tough and due to running up against already strained retail advertising environment coupled with very strong growth in digital-only advertising in last year’s first quarter. And finally, our adjusted operating expenses, which were down 4.4% were impacted by severance costs related to the executive management changes in January.

Looking more closely at revenue results, total revenues in the first quarter were down 7% when compared to the same period a year ago. While down, they improved a 130 basis points from Q4 2016 year-over-year declines and a half percentage of 50 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2016 year-over-year declines. Revenues exclusive of print advertising accounted for about 74% of total revenues in the first quarter, as Craig mentioned, and that’s an increase from 69% in the first quarter of 2016, as we continue to work toward less reliance on prints advertising.

Advertising revenues in the first quarter were down 12%, and while the trend did not improve from the fourth quarter, it was relatively in line with what we saw in all of 2016, and we’re still facing headwinds from that volatile print advertising category, I mentioned, where we were down almost 22% in the quarter. Even with tougher comps in the strange retail environment, our digital-only advertising revenues grew by a 11.7% in the first quarter compared to the same quarter last year.

Direct marketing declined 1.6% compared to a decline of 8.8% in the first quarter of last year, and that reflects a sequential improvement of a 100 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2016. The improvement was mainly attributable to new customers in the second-half of last year at several of our markets and the impact of rolling over the elimination of certain products here in 2016.

In audience, our total revenues increased 0.08%, almost 1.4% in the quarter compared to the first quarter of 2016, and Mark will speak to those results shortly. For the first quarter, we reported GAAP net loss of $95.6 million and an adjusted net loss of $14.5 million. Our GAAP results included an after-tax non-cash impairment of $76.9 million on the carrying value of our interest in CareerBuilder.

As we noted in our press release, we remain committed to a strategic review of this very valuable asset, which may include a range of possible outcomes. Our investment balance reflected a valuation that was recorded when we purchased Knight Ridder in 2006, and then added lots of ins and outs over the preceding 11 years for GAAP accounting. It would have been surprising from that to coincide with the fair value in today’s very changed world.

The value of our investment and other balances reflect only McClatchy’s estimated value and shouldn’t be received as indicative of a potential strategic outcomes, or the level of values recorded by other owners. The company expects the strategic review of CareerBuilder to continue and has no estimate of the timing on this process.

Now let me turn the call over to Mark to provide an update on our advertising and audience revenue strategies.

Mark Zieman

Thank you, Elaine. We’re starting out 2017 with our digital-only advertising revenue up a 11.7% in the first quarter, higher sequentially than the fourth quarter of last year, but tamp down a bit by a challenging comp of 18% growth in the first quarter of 2016. Still it’s worth noting that this is now the sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in digital-only advertising revenue at McClatchy, and we remain focused on exceeding last year’s growth as we move through 2017.

In the first quarter, our digital advertising represented one-third of our total advertising revenue, up 4 percentage points over 2016. Our growth this year will come from multiple efforts, chief among them are launch of our digital agency Excelerate and its sales teams.

Although, only a few months old and not yet fully rolled out in every market, our sales pipeline is expanding rapidly. In fact, we’re signing six-figure deals each week, and through Q1, our teams booked an average of about a $1 million in sales per month and that number is also growing rapidly.

This quarter, the Excelerate sales force also begins expanding regionally into cities outside of our core McClatchy markets, which also will help drive more sales. But beyond Excelerate, our growth in digital-only advertising revenue in the quarter continues to come from a variety of products and services. Those include fast-growing category, such as search engine marketing and video, as well as the more traditional parts of the digital business, such as our display ads, driven by our audience extension in programmatic strategies.

Programmatic revenue increased by 51% in the first quarter and represented two-thirds of our national digital-only revenue. Our video traffic and revenues continue to surge. Video views across all of our platforms reached $6 million in the first quarter, up nearly 75%, while video revenues grew 100%. We were gratified to see our video work recognized for its contributions to our coverage on the Panama papers. But equally exciting is the enhancement video makes to our storytelling every day in our local markets.

So based on the viewer and advertiser demand and the clear journalistic importance of this type of storytelling, we decided it was time to expand and explore video technology even further. This quarter, we announced plans to open Video Lab West later this year in California. Video Lab West will extend existing efforts by focusing on immersive storytelling, particularly virtual and augmented reality. The team will focus on creation and distribution of compelling non-fiction in branded content. We’ve already announced that YouTube and Google News Lab will join this primary collaborators in this effort. We hope that such partnerships will help make sure that we are leapfrogging ahead of current video technology.

Now, let me turn briefly to our audience results, where revenues grew nearly 1% in the first quarter. Audience revenues continued to grow in importance for us, and in the first quarter accounted for 41% of our total revenue, up from 38% in Q1 of 2016. As with advertising, the growth in audience comes from digital. Total paid digital-only subscribers were up 7.8% to 84,500 when compared to the first quarter of 2016, and revenue related to those subscribers was up 10.9% over the same period.

Throughout the rest of 2017, we intend to improve our digital results with the integration of our new audience management platform that Craig introduced at the beginning of this call. Total page views grew 8.7% to $965 million in the first quarter, compared to the same period last year, and total average unique visitors grew 27.5% to $69.1 million compared to the same quarter last year, and our local unique visitors grew 15.8% over the same period.

And now, I’ll turn it back to Elaine to complete a review of our first quarter results.

Elaine Lintecum

Thanks, Mark. As Craig mentioned at the start of this call, legacy cost reduction efforts are ongoing. In fact, we saw 4.4% reduction in our adjusted operating expenses compared to the first quarter of 2016 from across the board, but as you know, much of it came from compensation and newsprint. We have not excluded severance related to executive management changes that would have improved our savings to 5%. Had we excluded them?

This is not to say that, we aren’t investing in the business or spending what’s necessary today to generate future savings. While we’re focused on cost and debt reduction, we understand that’s a truly tradition to a digital media company, we need a certain level of investment. New strategy to continue our digital transformation and reduce legacy costs will benefit us as early as this quarter.

They include, as Craig mentioned, moving to regional publishers, centralizing audience functions, reinventing our newsrooms to have a digital-first work flow, among others. And some of these actions will result in initial implementation costs, but those costs will be less than what we have spent in recent years, as we’ve aligned our business.

Through all this, we remain equally as focused on our capital structure and building materials to shareholders. On March 31, we completed the sale of our San Luis Obispo, California, building and land for $9 million. We’re moving along with a much larger Sacramento, California building and land sale, and the related leaseback transactions, which we now expect to close in July.

In April, we entered into a sales agreement for the Kansas City, Missouri downtown office building. That sale is expected to close in the third quarter and it will be an outright sale as opposed to a leaseback transaction. And we just signed an LOI on the Kansas City, Missouri Production Center, and we continue to market the Columbia, South Carolina building and land, which fell out of contract in the first quarter. We expect both of these latter buildings to be sales leasebacks transactions.

We ended the quarter with cash of $23.8 million and debt of $873.7 million. Our leverage ratio was 5.4 times cash flow as defined in our credit agreement. We have an unused $65 million revolving credit facility and the restricted payments basket under our 2022 bond indenture was approximately $736 million at the end of the quarter.

Our near-term debt is a very modest $16.9 million and we have no other maturities until 2022. We remain confident in our ability to manage our debt, and we expect the closing of some of these transactions and our improved trending and OCF performance to reduce our leverage ratio in the coming quarters. Finally, our capital expenditures totaled $1.7 million in the quarter.

And now, I’ll turn the call back to Craig to discuss our outlook.

Craig Forman

Thank you, Elaine. As you can see, we are moving fast and investing to create the digital media company we need to become. As Elaine noted, we are incurring costs to implement these changes and are investing in Excelerate, and our local digital sales teams to take our share of the digital advertising time.

For the remainder of 2017 we expect to grow digital-only advertising revenues at a double-digit rate and improve on the full year trend seen in 2016. We expect to obtain the digital growth through organic investments and digital solutions like Excelerate, as well as other digital products and partnerships.

Expenses are expected to include an estimated $10 million investment in Excelerate throughout 2017, providing it with the larger sales force and with additional tools to driver revenue results in our market, as well as adjacent markets. We also see further potential in our video portfolio, as well as Nucleus, which is expected to help drive results for larger retailers and national accounts.

While we remain steadfast in communicating the value of print advertising, the declining trends in print advertising are not anticipated to subside in the remainder of 2017. We believe print advertising will continue to become a smaller portion of advertising and total revenue. Audience revenues are expected to be stable in 2017.

We are committed to reducing operating expenses and will monitor costs throughout the year to achieve expense performance in line with revenue performance, despite the additional investments we are making in news and sales infrastructures. Strategies to continue our digital transformation and reduce legacy costs will result in initial implementation cost in the range of $15 million, $20 million and from similar upfront cost of about $40 million in 2016. We’ve spent the last three years reshaping our infrastructure and building our digital tools to successfully build a digital business model that will be sustainable.

While changes will always be occurring and yes, we have more legacy cost to cut as print continues its decline. We will have recognized much of the restructuring related expense by the end of 2017. We will continue to work hard to grow our digital business and provider our print readers and advertisers with the high quality of products McClatchy is known for, but do so in a very efficient way.

We also remain focused on monetizing real-estate assets throughout 2017 with the goal of realizing approximately $100 million in proceeds this year. Proceeds achieved from the real-estate transactions and cash from operations will be utilized to de-lever the company through debt reductions and further invest in our business.

We believe the McClatchy picture will become increasingly clear in the coming quarters. Our focus on accelerating the pace and cadence of our digital transition will not waiver, nor will our commitment to the quality journalism at the level that is worthy of the accolades we are receiving. Nor will we shrink from continuing to align our cost structure with business reality. And as we address these uncertainties, which imply to be the operating environment of our entire industry, we aim to show you through our performance our commitment to operate our business and drive it successfully forward like the long-term shareholders we are.

Now I’d like to open up this call, so that we can answer your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Avi Steiner with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Avi Steiner

Thanks for taking the questions, I’ve got a few here. First of all, Craig and Elaine, just obviously there have been a fair bit of press on the retail decline, other category softness and not to put you in the spot here, but do you think what we’ve seen – what you’ve seen in Q1 is the right run rate to think about this on the ad revenue line in the, call it, near to intermediate-term?

And relatedly, you had talked about the rate of EBITDA decline improving, should we expect that to be driven at all by improving top line trends or that’s entirely on improving expense trends? And I have a couple more, thank you.

Craig Forman

Avi, thanks for question, I’ll got first and then ask Elaine to comment. We don’t see a substantial change in that run rate that you alluded to for the retail sector. You know it’s clearly challenged by all kinds of things, this is probably not the most efficient forum for us to discuss the pressures facing some of our key customers. We continue to work with them, work with them all and it turns also on their desire to use our broad reach vehicles in important local communities to continue to reach out to the customers that they have. And we continue to explore various different ways to help them drive their business forward. But I wish as part of this, we did have the crystal ball that would allow us to know what was going to be the direction of the retail business, but I’m afraid that did not come a 100 days ago with my new job. Let me pass it along to Elaine.

Elaine Lintecum

Thanks, and thanks Avi for the questions. I would say that retail is certainly struggling and as we said before, we don’t expect to see a change in trends as it relates to retail advertising. I would say that they continue to merge into digital advertising and for the larger retail advertisers, we do think that Nucleus will be a big help to us moving forward.

As it relates to the rate of EBITDA decline, I think a lot of that improvement will certainly be tied to cost cuts, but a much of it will also, I think, be tied to our growth in digital-only advertising.

I think as Mark mentioned, we have a great pipeline as it relates to our Excelerate digital advertising agency. And I think that we are seeing more and more people move into digital advertising. So, we do feel good about that, but I think it will be a combination, a better digital advertising growth and realizing some of the impact of the cost changes that we’ve made here in the first quarter.

Avi Steiner

Okay, switching gears here. There has been a fair amount of movement with respect to your real-estate sales-in, sales-out, sale leaseback, outright sales. Of the $100 million you expect to realize this year, can we cough it percentage wise between sale leaseback and outright sales and given we are in May, should we assume the bulk of that when you say realized closes second half fourth quarter, how do we think about that?

Elaine Lintecum

I think clearly a large part of it will be sales leaseback, because the two largest of the potential sales that we are working on is for Sacramento and Kansas City. So those will be sales leaseback. But having said that, the Kansas City office building, the Raleigh office building and having closed the San Luis Obispo office building, will be outright sales. But I think a large majority of it will be sales leasebacks that closed this year.

Avi Steiner

Okay, a couple more and almost done, thank you. You built up a growth NOL balance and just with respect to some of those asset sales you just referred to and potentially CB, is it fair to assume the bulk of any taxable gains will be fielded at this point?

Elaine Lintecum

Well, I’m not sure what you mean about the NOL balance, we are taxpaying company. We paid taxes last year. We certainly have a fair amount of deferred tax assets on our balance sheet. But I expect that we will continue to be a taxpaying company this year and that – for those things that are outright sales in the mean, I think we’ll recognize gains on those.

I will clarify that, again, because of the sales leasebacks are expected to be considered financing leases, we will continue to carry those assets on our books and depreciate them. We’ll record a liability on our books and cancel the capital lease, but not like, and as a result of that, those payments will go to apply against that liability and I believe they will be treated similarly for tax. So the larger transactions, we won’t be recognizing necessarily a gain or a loss on those in 2017. The smaller transactions which today make up San Luis Obispo, Raleigh, and the Kansas City office building, we would record those gains, for book impact.

Avi Steiner

Thank you for that clarification and then last one from me. On the quibble of the write-down, I just want to know if the right way to, for us to think about it is the value has been reduced by 50 – a little over 50% based on your carrying value in your financials, which I think was something close to $240 million, or was that carrying value that you had in the most recent filing, the 10-K based of some other assumptions besides the outright value? Thank you.

Elaine Lintecum

Sure. The carrying value on our books, as I mentioned, was based on a transaction that was done in 2006, more than 11 years ago. And a less of ins and outs that’s been reported, because we treated this asset on the equity method. And so it’s been an accounting treatment and an historical cost basis treatment. It never necessary reflected a value at any point in time that we would have achieved had we monetized CB along the way.

So the value of CB is what it is, our carrying value was simply that it was a result of accounting entries that have been made along the way. And the write-down that we took was one that was based on what we and our auditors considered appropriate. The strategic alternatives move on. We continue to think CB is a very valuable asset, and we’ll see what happens at the end of our strategic review.

Craig Forman

And Avi, it’s Craig here. Just coming back to your first question, and I don’t want to hit this too hard. Well, I mentioned speciously the absence of a crystal ball. Do you think it’s worth noting the calendar – the shift in Easter may have softened us a tad in Q1. It doesn’t really relate to your question about the course of or pace of change in the retail industry, but it is worth noting.

Avi Steiner

I’ll hop back in the queue. Thank you.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Michael Kopinsky from Novoli Capital Market. Your line is open.

Michael Kopinsky

Thank you. Thanks for taking the questions. And Elaine, I have a little bit of a cough to myself, sorry about that.

Elaine Lintecum

Okay.

Michael Kopinsky

Regarding – I just want to go back to the print retail – a couple of these – that categories a real quick. In print retail noted these are shift. The deceleration that we saw though, I was just wondering in terms of store closings last year, of course, we’re going to be slightly against sports authority, I believe in the second quarter and then, of course, I think, you have hhgregg going through some issues.

Can you just kind of give me some thoughts so as in terms of when and I know that it was fairly consistent in terms of the drop off in retail last year pretty consistent for – throughout the quarter. But it would seem to me like there would – should be, at least, some moderation in retail trends just based on the comps that you’re going to be facing as you go into the next couple of quarters, any thoughts there?

Mark Zieman

So I can take a start at this. So I do think that this was something that started last year and we’ll be cycling over some of that as the year goes on to your point. We are seeing some new bankruptcies out there and retailers certainly are struggling. But it’s about the same pace that we saw as we ended last year and you’re seeing that show up in Q1, and we sort of expect that pace to continue as we move forward.

Obviously, the retailers are struggling. The brick and mortar especially is struggling to try to find a way through the digital transformation. And to some extent, their pain is our pain. But we don’t think that means retailers are going away. It still represents a large part of our business that we’ll continue to work with. But we’re working with them now in different ways, including using data to set a target their message to our audience, and we’re having those conversations with our advertisers every day.

So as the rise of online shopping continues to increase over physical shopping, we’ll continue to work with our advertisers to help to make the turn. I think it’s also, as Craig mentioned, the Easter shift. I think it’s also important to remember that when we saw the big drop in December several years or in several years ago in 2019, our decline in print advertising revenue similar to the trend we saw last-half of last year, the difference is that then our total advertising revenue took a much bigger hit than it is now.

Our difference is that in 2017, our total advertising revenue dropped only half as much as we saw eight years ago because of the substantial growth in our digital revenue and our smaller reliance on print. So the math only gets better as our digital revenues increase. So that’s why we’ve been focused on.

Michael Kopinsky

Actually one category that came a little bit better than I was expected as your direct marketing category?

Craig Forman

Yes.

Michael Kopinsky

And that’s seen some sequential improvement from the previous quarters, any thoughts about what’s happening there?

Craig Forman

Sure. Direct marketing finished Q1 down less than 2% to last year, and that was much better than the 8% or so we were seeing. It was driven by strong TMC performance across many of our larger markets, specifically in the grocery and home improvement categories, mostly from new business in a few of our markets that companies moving into some of our larger markets, but also businesses that were in those markets doing more and expanding their footprint.

We’re also benefiting this year from to some extent not as much as the growth. But to some extent from the impact of rolling over the elimination of some products that were not performing well in 2016 that we eliminated. So we don’t necessarily expect growth in this category in 2017, but we do expect it to perform better than last year.

Michael Kopinsky

Gotcha. And then in terms of your digital national business, obviously, showing some sequential improvement as well in terms of the growth rate. Did all of that come from programmatic, or were there other things that were contributing to the improvement in digital national?

Craig Forman

Mostly programmatic, but a little others as well. National print sales, which are smaller than our national digital revenue were down more than 30% in Q1, but national digital-only grew 14% in the quarter. Programmatic advertising was about two-thirds of our national digital revenue and continue to grow at a good clip 51%, as I said earlier, and by category, growth was especially strong in telecom business, health, home and garden.

While national revenue still on the digital side grew in the double digits, we are seeing a little bit slower growth due to rolling over some of our stronger comps from last year. In Q1 of 2016, our national digital growth was almost 40%. So that tamp it down a little bit. But outside of programmatic, we also saw a solid growth in national digital direct sales from some of our national retailers in Q1.

Michael Kopinsky

Gotcha. And my final question just going on newsprint, if I recall, I think, you start cycling the increases in newsprint prices beginning in the third quarter. And I was just wondering, maybe if this is best suited for Elaine, if news, given the volume fall off if – and the price increases if newsprint actually – newsprint expense will probably be up in the fourth quarter, or is it – are you anticipating it still to be down?

Elaine Lintecum

Yes, I think, that is an appropriate question for me. Our average price was up 10.6% in this quarter, while our turns were down almost 21%. And we do think that we’ll cycle over that price increase that we began to see last year. Newsprint prices have been softening. Recently, there was a West Coast price increase, I think, that was announced to try and ward off further erosion in prices, because certainly volumes have been down.

I think that it’s a relatively balanced market in terms of supply and demand, although, demand is continuing to fall. And so, I’m not optimistic for the newsprint vendors that they’ll get those price increases through. But we should see some benefits as we move into the second-half, assuming that prices remain stable. I think, we will absolutely roll over those price increases as we go forward.

So it’s difficult to say, I think, overall, you should expect that newsprint expenses will be down due to primarily volumes being down as it relates to our print advertising, which we’re trying to move away from in our revenue mix and also the French product as people more and more go online to read our news and advertising.

Michael Kopinsky

Gotcha. Okay, that’s all I have. Thank you.

Elaine Lintecum

Thank you.

Craig Forman

Thank you.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Craig Huber with Huber Research. Your line is open.

Craig Huber

Great. Thank you. I have a few questions, let’s go one at a time. On the real estate front, if you do end up selling roughly getting $100 million from various pieces real stake and sold this year. I’m curious once that’s done, how much real estate is left you could have potentially monetized after that? I mean, what percent roughly to your portfolio, what would be at that stage?

Elaine Lintecum

Well, largely be done, but we will still have some assets that we are looking to sell in 2018. There are some markets that we have not yet outsourced the printing part. Today, I would say, we have 10 printing centers and 10 of our newspapers are outside sources to those printing centers internally and 10 are outsourced to others, but that leads a total of about third and some of those will retain as printing scissors, certainly Columbia, Kansas City, and Sacramento, but you can see that that didn’t prohibit us from doing sales leaseback transactions.

We’d like to be able to do other transactions in areas that we haven’t yet outsourced. We’ll be looking at that. And then there’s a number of smaller markets that have already been outsourced that we haven’t sold. So I think that there will be additional sales as we get into 2018, but probably not many past that.

Craig Huber

So, by ballpark you’re like, you be like a good 75%, 80% of the ways through it, will you perceive it as a dollar volume or the dollar value of your real-estate portfolio once this year is up, is that somewhat reasonable, Elaine?

Elaine Lintecum

I don’t know, I haven’t done the percentages, Craig, but we could be in the neighborhood of 65% to 75% done probably.

Craig Huber

Okay, that’s helpful, I appreciate. Also, just curious if all was further on this CareerBuilder $123 million write-off, in terms of the timing of doing it now versus doing it ahead of year-end or year ago or what have you. It seems like it’s all tied to the timing, but tied to the strategic review and perhaps what you and [tech, et cetera] [ph] learned in the marketplace, where others may be willing to pay for it, is that the trigger of why the write-off now as – again as opposed to six-plus-months ago?

Elaine Lintecum

I would say that we have more clarity as we continue to do this strategic review. We had a pretty significant balance on our balance sheet as a result of GAAP accounting. And so we consulted with our auditors on when was the right time based on what we see in that sector and we looked at a number of things as we were determining that amount and agreed that this was the appropriate time for us to take the impairment to right size our balance sheet, that’s as much as I can say, Craig. We are still in the process of the strategic review and we don’t comment on M&A transactions.

Craig Huber

Okay, let me ask you an accounting quick question here, Elaine. For 20 plus years you guys used to include our retirement benefit expense in your compensation line, now I’ve noticed in the press release $3 million to $4 million is down underneath the line in the non-operating expense lines, it’s moved down there. Did something change or why it’s accounting for down there versus – before it was up in the comp line?

Elaine Lintecum

Yes, there was a new accounting pronouncement that came out; everyone will have to change in 2018 if they haven’t already changed. We looked at this accounting pronouncement which allows you to adopt it in 2017 and said, there is no reason not to reflect the new accounting pronouncement now, but it came from the FASB which rules kind of how you account for things. And it moves the accounting for pensions along much more similar to how it’s been accounted in international standards.

But the bottom line is that, what you would include in your regular operating expense would only be service costs, McClatchy has no service cost, all of our pension plans are frozen. So all of the other elements of pension expense are moved down below the line and you’ll read more about that in our 10-Q, but it a new accounting pronouncement. We think that some others in the industry may early adopt and others may wait and adopt in 2018, but ultimately everyone will need to be reporting it this way, with the exception of service cost for those plans that are not frozen.

Craig Huber

Okay and then looking at your revenues here, I know you have said in the past this Durham newspaper acquisition was small, I’m just curious, the negative 12% ad revenue performance in the quarter overall, if you adjust for that small acquisition, how much would have that been down, do you have that?

Elaine Lintecum

I don’t. It is that small, it is just very small. And I think that you can look at our operations now and that will be kind of what we are reporting on going forward, but Durham was a small add-on to Raleigh and it’s buried in the Raleigh results.

Craig Huber

So it sounds like it doesn’t even move the percentage points, is that a fair statement?

Elaine Lintecum

Again, we are not breaking it out, it’s extremely immaterial, Craig, I don’t know how else to tell you.

Craig Huber

Okay, fair enough. I had one last question. On your Auto performance under – it’s classified down 16%, 17% overall, but down to 7.5% for digital, can you maybe just – I know it’s around 35% for print, could you just talk about the pressure on the digital piece of auto? Was the digital-only piece materially better than that, but just talk about the end markets if you could please?

Elaine Lintecum

I’ll turn that over to Mark.

Mark Zieman

All right, so the automotive category in general, as I think you’ve seen has not been strong for us last year and we’re seeing that trend continue in 2017. Our Cars.com revenue was down slightly in the first quarter; we were up almost all of last year in Cars and saw the revenue as a result to begin to flatten against those trends.

So it’s now different in the first quarter 2017. For the current period, results are up against the toughest comp of last year, where Cars.com revenue grew in double-digit. So that’s part of what’s mitigating that trend to some degree.

Craig Huber

Did you feel the end markets though of these auto dealers, or your advertisers there, they’re feeling pressure on overall ad budgets, or just movement away from print and newspaper digital or not sure?

Craig Forman

Well, certainly, they’ve been moving away from print for sometime. And but on the digital front, that’s become a much more competitive space than it has been in the past. So we’ve seen pressure on the digital side. All of that still continues to do better for us on the print side.

Craig Huber

Okay. Thank you for all that.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Barry Lucas with Gabelli. Your line is open.

Barry Lucas

Thank you, and good afternoon. Elaine, just want to make sure with all the write-downs and dividends that you’ve received over the years from CareerBuilder, the cost basis there is essentially zero, right?

Elaine Lintecum

No, it’s not zero. We – just go back Barry, when we purchased Knight Ridder in 2006, we purchased 33% of CareerBuilder. The existing owners in a change of control had the opportunity to buy out a new owner, which happened to be McClatchy. What’s been the Knight and Tribune Company did was, they bought out 18% leaving McClatchy with 15%. And so our basis was mostly based on that.

So there was a cost basis in 2006. Subsequent to that, I believe, Microsoft invested some and then later sold off, and those transactions were reflected in our historical balance. And then over time, we increased the balance for earnings from CB for the 11 years and it wasn’t until the last five years or so that CB began to make distributions to reduce that balance.

So largely, it reflects a balance that was recorded in 2006, bolstered by a lot of earnings from CB over the years and left some dividends that were paid, but only really beginning over the last five years. So from GAAP purposes, it’s kind of grown from those accounting entrees. Does that help, Barry?

Barry Lucas

Yes, it does. Thank you for that. Maybe two more other items. And if we could just come back to newsprint and a sense of pricing, at least, moderating. On the production side, has a lot of capacity come out? Because when we look across the decline in usage has been fairly large. And one would reflect that those price increases that had been implemented would have started – might have started to evaporate?

Elaine Lintecum

Well, you’re a wise man, Barry. There was some capacity that came out in the fourth quarter of last year and some even earlier than that. And that helped, I think, stabilized. There hasn’t been any additional capacity to come out yet. I think, you’re right that there is challenges in the pricing side of that equation.

I think, on the West Coast and then we haven’t seen anything on the East Coast. So the West Coast producers, I think, are trying to stabilize and are trying to get ahead of this with a price increase. My personal opinion, which isn’t worth any more than you pay for that close is that, they’re not going to be successful, but they are trying and we will see what happens. But I think your analysis is start on.

Barry Lucas

Okay. Thanks. So this the last area for me, and there’s a fair amount of commentary about investing in digital marketing services, or ad services like Excelerate and putting money back in – into the business to move the transformation along a little bit quicker. So from a higher-level, this is – those are some cost. Is that what you think about it, or is there an investment return that would be attached to the decision-making process on the investments. I’m just trying to get a handle on how you’re thinking about this?

Elaine Lintecum

Sure. I think that we see that Excelerate, our digital advertising agency will grow and we think that it can only grow if you invest in salespeople and tools for those salespeople. And so that makes a lot of sense for us. We think the future is bright for it.

We obviously also have apps and other things that we invest in, and I think, we have to stay ahead of the innovation curve in our business. I think it’s fair to say that no business can grow without some investments. And I think also, Barry, in order to get to a cost structure that reflects the digital company that we’re becoming, we have to make some investments in removing those legacy costs.

So when we outsource a newspaper and decide to sell that building, we have to move those people to another building, for instance. And while there’ll be long-term savings associated with that, there are initial cost associated with it. As we expand our video through, there are cost associated with that. But we think long-term, there’s more revenue associated with that.

So I can’t go through and tell you every specific digital strategy we have and what the ROI is associated with that. But we believe that the growth in digital is strong. And we think that the right thing to do is to make sure that we reduced the legacy costs and are continuing to provide a very valuable print product of those who want the print product but to do it as efficiently as possible. This has been a probably three-year effort in terms of major renovation of our underlying cost structure. It’s been a lot of work. And in spite of the investments that we’ve made and we’ve continued to cut a tremendous amount of cost out.

For instance, over the last two years in 2015 and 2016, we took out over $116 million in costs. That’s huge when you consider that we also were investing in some of these products. So we’re feeling good about the strategy and we think that we’re near the end, I think, the business will always be evolving. But we think that we’re moving towards that business model that is both sustainable and that can eventually return as to revenue growth and more profitability.

Barry Lucas

Great. Thanks for the color, Elaine.

Elaine Lintecum

Thank you, Barry.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions. I will now turn the call back over to Stephanie Zarate for any closing remarks.

Stephanie Zarate

Thank you, Kim. Thanks everyone for joining our call today. I’ll be available today to answer any additional questions you may have. Have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference call, and you may now disconnect.

